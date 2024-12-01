Key Takeaways Boxing Day matches were popularised in England and Wales due to the bank holiday legislation in the Victorian era, which allowed working-class fans to attend games.

At the start of every season when the fixture list is released, Boxing Day is immediately checked by fans up and down the country, as they plan their festive getaways. The Christmas period is no time to rest for Premier League sides, unlike many other leagues across the continent, as the games come thick and fast. But why is that?

Well, history professor Martin Johnes notes that the bank holiday legislation in the Victorian era played an important role: "The 1871 Bank Holidays Act gave Boxing Day this designation in England and Wales. It had not done the same for Christmas Day or Good Friday because they were established days of rest and worship.” Football clubs took advantage of bank holidays as it meant a higher gate, with more fans able to attend. “For the working class, whose residences were often uncomfortable, overcrowded and unappealing, a rare day free from work was reason to take to the streets, not relax at home." And so, the tradition of football on Boxing Day was born.

GIVEMESPORT has decided to take a trip down memory lane and revisit the best Premier League Boxing Day matches. But before we get into that, we've put together the following ranking factors that each entry will be judged against.

Best Boxing Day matches in Premier League history # Scoreline Year 1 Manchester United 4-3 Newcastle United 2012 2 Sheffield Wednesday 3-3 Manchester United 1992 3 Chelsea 4-4 Aston Villa 2007 4 Coventry City 3-2 Arsenal 1999 5 Arsenal 6-1 Leicester City 2000 6 Bournemouth 3-3 West Ham United 2017 7 Manchester City 5-1 Hull City 2008

7 Manchester United vs Newcastle United

26th December 2012: Manchester United 4-3 Newcastle United

Manchester United extended their gap to seven points at the summit of the table as they edged past Newcastle United in a seven-goal thriller. The Magpies took an early lead through James Perch before Jonny Evans found the leveller and then turned one into his own net shortly after. Patrice Evra continued the flurry of goals after half-time when he powered home a well-hit left-footed strike into the bottom corner but Alan Pardew's side led again 10 minutes later, thanks to a clinical first-time Papiss Cissé finish.

The enthralling Boxing Day action didn't end there though, as United again fought back, this time through the eventual Golden Boot winner Robin van Persie. And, in typical Sir Alex Ferguson style, the Scotsman's side found a dramatic stoppage-time winner, as Chicharito converted Michael Carrick's well-flighted pass, sending the Old Trafford faithful into raptures—a Christmas cracker.

Match summary Scoreline Manchester United 4-3 Newcastle United Goalscorers Perch (4'), Evans (25') Evans og (28'), Evra (58'), Cissé (68'), van Persie (71'), Chicharito (90') Date 26th December 2012 Stadium Old Trafford Attendance 75,596 Stats per Transfermarkt

6 Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester United

26th December 1992: Sheffield Wednesday 3-3 Manchester United

Manchester United completed one of the great Premier League comebacks, as they fought back from a three-goal deficit to clinch a late draw at Hillsborough. Wednesday stormed into an early two-goal lead when David Hirst powered home a low driven effort after less than two minutes before Mark Bright added a second just four minutes later. Then, shortly after the hour mark, the hosts netted a third through the Republic of Ireland international John Sheridan, as his six-yard effort beat the United shot-stopper, Peter Schmeichel.

But remarkably, the visitors kicked into life not long after when Brian McClair headed home Lee Sharpe's teasing cross before netting his second as the clock ticked into the final 10 minutes, again getting on the end of Sharpe's wicked delivery. And, completing the comeback, was who else but Eric Cantona. Sharpe showed great endeavour on the left to make room for the cross before the towering French forward bundled home the leveller in the 84th minute. A Premier League classic.

United won the title that year, finishing someway in front of the chasing pack, with runners-up Aston Villa 10 points adrift of their 84-point total. The Owls enjoyed a great campaign, placing seventh in the league whilst reaching both domestic cup finals, though, they suffered defeat in each by Arsenal.

Match summary Scoreline Sheffield Wednesday 3-3 Manchester United Goalscorers Hirst (2'), Bright (6'), Sheridan (62'), McClair (67', 80'), Cantona (84') Date 26th December 1992 Stadium Hillsborough Attendance 37,708 Stats per Transfermarkt

5 Chelsea vs Aston Villa

26th December 2007: Chelsea 4-4 Aston Villa

In what was a scintillating encounter, Aston Villa struck late to secure a point at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge fortress on Boxing Day. Shaun Maloney put the Villans ahead with a sliding volley before adding a second just before half-time. His 20-yard effort squirmed through Petr Čech's gloves to silence the home crowd. Chelsea, who hadn't lost a league game at home in nearly four years, were given a lifeline in first-half stoppage time when Zak Knight brought down Michael Ballack in the penalty area, resulting in a spot kick for the West Londoners and a red card for the Villa defender. Andriy Shevchenko subsequently converted the penalty and early into the second half, the Ukranian forward thundered home a long-range effort to put his side level.

The £30m striker turned provider for Alex not long after as the Brazilian fired his side 3-2 up. However, Villa ripped the script up once more when Martin Laursen volleyed home Ashley Young's teasing cross to equalise for the 10-man visitors. With 10 minutes of normal time remaining, Ricardo Carvalho reduced his side to 10 men after thumping into Gabriel Agbonlahor with two feet, wiping away the Blues' numerical advantage. It looked as though his blushes were spared, however, as Ballack netted the fourth and his second of the game but, once again, Martin O'Neil's side fought back to find the leveller deep into stoppage time. Gareth Barry cooly slotted home the equalising penalty, which resulted from Ashley Cole's goalline clearance with the use of his hand. The England left-back was shown a straight red card by referee Phil Dowd.

Chelsea ended the campaign in second, two points adrift of Manchester United at the summit whilst Aston Villa finished in sixth, thus qualifying for European football.

Match summary Scoreline Chelsea 4-4 Aston Villa Goalscorers Maloney (14', 44'), Shevchenko (45'+5, 50'), Alex (66'), Laursen (72'), Ballack (88'), Barry (90') Date 26th December 2007 Stadium Stamford Bridge Attendance 41,686 Stats per Transfermarkt

4 Coventry City vs Arsenal

26th December: Coventry City 3-2 Arsenal

Coventry City secured a memorable win against title-hopefuls Arsenal on Boxing Day at Highfield Road in a pulsating five-goal encounter. Defeat for the Gunners left them eight points adrift of the table toppers Leeds United whilst victory for the hosts kept them in 13th.

It was Gary McAllister who broke the deadlock six minutes in when his deflected long-distance shot wrongfooted David Seaman before Mustapha Hadji doubled the lead with a marvellous curling effort. Freddie Ljungberg pulled one back midway through the second half but Robbie Keane found the third and decisive goal with an instinctive hooked finish. A moment of genius. Croatian forward Davor Šuker scored a quite brilliant solo goal to make it 3-2 but it came too little too late for the visitors, who ultimately fell to defeat in the West Midlands.

Coventry ended the season in 14th, meanwhile, the Gunners finished in second, 18 points behind title-winners Manchester United.

Match summary Scoreline Coventry City 3-2 Arsenal Goalscorers McAllister (6'), Hadji (40'), Ljungberg (67'), Keane (71'), Šuker (86') Date 26th December 1999 Stadium Highfield Road Attendance 22,757 Stats per Transfermarkt

3 Arsenal vs Leicester City

26th December 2000: Arsenal 6-1 Leicester City

Arsenal's title hopes were restored on Boxing Day as they thumped the visiting Leicester City 6-1, with Thierry Henry netting his first hat-trick for the North Londoners on his 50th league appearance. The Frenchman opened the scoring at Highbury with a marvellous half-volley past the helpless Foxes shot-stopper Tim Flowers before Patrick Vieira added the second just after the half-time interval. City's Ade Akinbiyi pulled one back shortly after to give the visitors hope but that was soon diminished when Henry rolled Matt Elliot before cooly converting his second goal after the afternoon.

An onslaught of goals ensued, as the hosts added another three unanswered goals, including Henry's wonderfully taken third, which saw him round Flowers with trickery and roll the ball home. Foxes boss Peter Taylor questioned his player's belief when speaking post-match: "It is the first time this season I've had to have a go at my lot for lacking self-belief." Arsene Wenger wouldn't be drawn into any title questions despite the convincing victory: "United have to drop a level and we have to be more consistent before I can talk about catching them back for the title." As it happened, the Gunners would finish runners-up to United with 10 points separating the pair whilst Leicester ended the campaign in 13th.

Match summary Scoreline Arsenal 6-1 Leicester City Goalscorers Henry (35', 66', 82'), Vieira (50'), Akinbiyi (54'), Ljungberg (75'), Adams (90') Date 26th December 2000 Stadium Highbury Attendance 38,007 Stats per Transfermarkt

2 Bournemouth vs West Ham United

26th December 2017: Bournemouth 3-3 West Ham United

Bournemouth salvaged a late point as Callum Wilson struck the leveller in stoppage time minutes after falling behind to what appeared to be a winner from West Ham United forward Marko Arnautović. Heading into the affair, the hosts resided in the bottom three whilst Moyes' men sat just outside the drop zone with a one-point buffer. It was the Hammers who broke the deadlock seven minutes in through James Collins but Cherries midfielder Daniel Gosling equalised just before the break. Nathan Aké put the hosts ahead not long after the interval before a late Arnautović brace put West Ham back in the driving seat and within touching distance of a vital three points.

Controversy struck in added time, though, as yet another twist ensued in the topsy-turvy game. Wilson headed home Aké cross, however, it was initially ruled out as the linesman flagged for offside but that decision was overturned by referee Bobby Madley, who awarded the goal. The visitors were incensed as they felt as well as the offside, there was a handball in the buildup. Speaking post-match, Moyes said: "I think he said the assistant referee only put his flag up to draw attention to it, and I've never heard of that ever. To lose a goal like that is a killer - it's hard to take."

Despite the elation of a late point, Bournemouth's miserable run continued, as they went eight successive league games without victory, leaving them in the relegation zone. Ultimately, the Cherries avoided relegation and finished ahead of West Ham, who finished 13th, just behind the 12th-placed South Coasters.

Match summary Scoreline Bournemouth 3-3 West Ham United Goalscorers Collins (7'), Gosling 29', Aké (57'), Arnautović (81', 89'), Wilson (90'+3) Date 26th December 2017 Stadium Vitality Stadium Attendance 10,596 Stats per Transfermarkt

1 Manchester City vs Hull City

26th December 2008: Manchester City 5-1 Hull City

Hull City suffered a bruising defeat at the Etihad, which produced one of the most iconic moments in Premier League history. Felipe Caicedo and Robinho both netted first-half braces to put the hosts 4-0 up heading into the break and Tigers boss Phil Brown opted to have his team talk on the pitch, clearly incensed by his team's performance. Speaking on the incident post-match, Brown said: "I thought it was nice and cold and I thought I would keep the boys alive because they looked as if they were dead." Well, it certainly helped to some degree, as they pulled a goal back through Craig Fagan in the 79th minute but just two minutes later, Stephan Ireland added a fifth of the afternoon.

Hull managed to avoid that drop that season, finishing just one point ahead of 18th-placed Newcastle United. Meanwhile, the Citizens finished in mid-table under the stewardship of Mark Hughes.