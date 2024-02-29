Highlights As Premier League clubs feel the pinch of spending money, loan moves can often be a great way of improving the squad.

Whether it's title-contending teams looking for that something extra, or relegation-battling sides needing help, there have been some outstanding loan deals over the past 30 years.

GIVEMESPORT now ranks the 10 best loan signings in Premier League history.

The Premier League has seen some of the greatest players ply their trade in England's top flight, often in big-money, high-profile deals. However, some players have arrived temporarily, and this article looks at the best loan signings made by Premier League clubs since its creation in 1992. While many players make the switch permanently, others become one-hit wonders for their loan club before returning to their parent club.

Ranking factors

Impact on the team

Trophies won

Success after their loan spell

The rankings have been finalised using key criteria such as how much of an impact the player had at their loan club, any trophies won during their loan spell and what their career was like after returning to their parent club.

Best Loan Signings in Premier League History # Name Parent Club Loaned to Year Signed 1 Carlos Tevez West Ham United Manchester United 2007 2 Martin Odegaard Real Madrid Arsenal 2021 3 Robbie Keane Inter Milan Leeds United 2000 4 Mikel Arteta Real Sociedad Everton 2005 5 Christophe Dugarry Bordeaux Birmingham City 2003 6 Romelu Lukaku Chelsea West Brom 2012 7 Loic Remy QPR Newcastle United 2013 8 Daniel Sturridge Chelsea Bolton Wanderers 2011 9 Jesse Lingard Manchester United West Ham United 2021 10 Ivan Campo Real Madrid Bolton Wanderers 2002

10 Ivan Campo

Close

Ivan Campo arrived at Bolton on an initial loan deal in 2002 from Real Madrid. It was an astute bit of business from The Trotters, as the defender quickly impressed during his time in Lancashire. Under the stewardship of Sam Allardyce, Bolton punched above their weight, and Campo was a key part of the side at the heart of the defence. The defender joined a team boasting talents such as Jay-Jay Okocha, Youri Djorkaeff and Kevin Nolan.

Campo signed permanently for Bolton in 2003 after making 31 appearances for the club during his loan spell. As well as being a force in the Bolton defence, the Spanish defender was also a threat at the other end, scoring on 14 occasions for Bolton. Campo was part of the side to feature in the UEFA Cup during the 2007/08 campaign. Bolton reached the last 16 of the competition before being knocked out by Sporting Lisbon 2-1 on aggregate.

Ivan Campo at Bolton Appearances 194 Goals 14 Signed Permanently July 2003

9 Jesse Lingard

Close

Jesse Lingard is a player who had so much potential when coming through the ranks at Manchester United. However, it's fair to say the midfielder failed to fulfil that potential. Many thought when Lingard joined West Ham United in January 2021, it could see him turn a corner and kick on in his career. His excellent performances for The Hammers appeared to back that up. He looked happy to be playing regularly, and contributed to the side consistently. He helped West Ham secure seventh position in the Premier League, and qualify for the Europa Conference League.

The midfielder scored nine goals and provided five assists during his brief time at the London Stadium. His eye-catching displays saw him in contention to make England's Euro 2020 side, but missed out on a place in Gareth Southgate's team. Despite speculation of a permanent switch to West Ham, he returned to Old Trafford, before moving to Nottingham Forest in July 2023. After a disappointing spell at the City Ground, where he scored just twice in 20 appearances, Lingard was on the move again, this time to the South Korean team, FC Seoul.

Jesse Lingard at West Ham United Appearances 16 Goals 9 Signed Permanently Returned to Manchester United

8 Daniel Sturridge

Close

Daniel Sturridge joined Bolton on transfer deadline day in January 2011 and made his debut for the club two days later. The striker scored on his first appearance for Bolton against Wolves, coming off the bench to score an injury-time winner. It was a sign of things to come for Sturridge, as he began to thrive at his temporary club.

The striker only made twelve appearances for the Trotters, but would score eight goals during that period. His goals weren't enough to help Bolton avoid relegation, with the club finishing one point from safety in 18th place. The striker returned to Chelsea before signing for Liverpool and enjoying a successful period with the club, scoring 68 goals in 160 appearances.

Daniel Sturridge at Bolton Appearances 12 Goals 8 Signed Permanently Returned to Chelsea

7 Loic Remy

Close

Despite Newcastle United being trumped by QPR for the signing of Loic Remy in January 2013, the Magpies went back in for the striker. They signed the Frenchman on loan from QPR in August 2013, following The Hoops' relegation. It was an inspired piece of business by Alan Pardew's side, as Remy hit 14 goals in 27 appearances for Newcastle during the 2013/14 campaign.

Remy's impressive displays for Newcastle led them to a top-half finish, and many expected the striker to remain at St James' Park permanently. However, Chelsea bought the striker in August 2014, before disappointing spells with Crystal Palace and Getafe. Remy became somewhat of a journeyman following his loan spell with Newcastle, appearing for eight clubs before retiring in 2023.

Loic Remy at Newcastle United Appearances 27 Goals 14 Signed Permanently Signed for Chelsea, August 2014

6 Romelu Lukaku

Close

Another Chelsea player who had to find game-time away from Stamford Bridge, Romelu Lukaku scored his first-ever Premier League goal for West Brom in an invaluable loan spell for the striker. The Belgium international scored 17 goals and assisted seven in 38 appearances for the Midlands club during the 2012/13 season. Lukaku's excellent performances helped West Brom to an impressive 8th-place finish in the Premier League that season, their highest-ever finish in England's top-flight.

Lukaku did not return to West Brom permanently as his stock had risen considerably during his loan spell with the club. The striker moved to Everton before spells with Manchester United, Inter Milan, a return to Chelsea, and AS Roma. During his club career, Lukaku has made 633 appearances, scoring 304 goals as of the end of February 2024.

Romelu Lukaku at West Brom Appearances 38 Goals 17 Signed Permanently Signed for Everton, September 2013

5 Christophe Dugarry

Close

Eyebrows were raised when Birmingham City managed to sign Christophe Dugarry from Bordeaux in 2003, with the manager, Steve Bruce, announcing at the time that the Frenchman was the club's best-ever signing. The striker was the second World Cup winner to join the club in their history, the first being Alberto Tarantini in 1978. Dugarry's signature was a huge coup for Birmingham City.

Dugarry's seven-goal contributions for the club helped guide Birmingham City to a top-half finish in the Premier League. An impressive finish to the season by the Blues saw them easily preserve their top-flight status. Dugarry did make the move to Birmingham City permanently. However, his family struggled to adapt to life in England and saw the French striker depart St Andrew's a year later.

Christophe Dugarry at Birmingham City Appearances 30 Goals 6 Signed Permanently Signed, May 2003

4 Mikel Arteta

Close

Mikel Arteta arrived at Goodison Park on loan from Real Sociedad in January 2005, and the midfielder instantly became a fan favourite. It didn't take long for Everton to make the move a permanent one, confirming the permanent signing of Arteta in July 2005. During his time on Merseyside, the midfielder made 209 appearances for the club, scoring 35 goals and assisting 36. He became an integral part of the side and was one of the leaders in the dressing room, despite not wearing the captain's armband.

After a successful six-year spell at Everton, Arteta joined Arsenal in 2011, where he won two FA Cups and was captain of the side between 2014 and 2016. The midfielder retired at the end of the 2015/16 campaign, before taking steps to become a manager, and now manages the club he used to captain.

Mikel Arteta at Everton Appearances 209 Goals 35 Signed Permanently July 2005

3 Robbie Keane

Close

Robbie Keane arrived at Elland Road from Inter Milan in December 2000, and his Leeds United career got off to an impressive start, scoring nine goals in 14 appearances for the club. His performances prompted the club to make his move permanent in May 2001, for a fee of £12 million.

It's fair to say the following season was not as productive for Keane, who found himself falling down the pecking order. The striker managed to score just nine goals in 33 appearances, a stark contrast from his initial loan spell with the club. Leeds' financial struggles worsened with the club forced to sell players, and Keane moved to Tottenham Hotspur for £7 million.

Robbie Keane at Leeds United Appearances 56 Goals 18 Signed Permanently July 2001

2 Martin Odegaard

Close

Martin Odegaard arrived at the Emirates in January 2021 on loan from Real Madrid, where he had endured a torrid time, making only 11 appearances for the first team. The Norway international impressed during his initial loan spell with the Gunners, with four-goal contributions for the club and produced some eye-catching displays.

Following the lively loan spell, Arsenal signed Odegaard for £30 million on a permanent basis in August 2021. The midfielder has scored 32 times and assisted 22 during his time in north London as of the end of February 2024. The Norway international has been a vital part of Arsenal's challenge for the Premier League title in recent years and has quickly become a fan favourite at the Emirates.

Martin Odegaard at Arsenal Appearances 138 Goals 32 Signed Permanently June 2021

1 Carlos Tevez

Close

The most successful loan spell on this list, Carlos Tevez formed a great relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney during his two-year loan spell with Manchester United. During that time, the Argentina international won five major trophies with the club, including the UEFA Champions League in 2008 and two Premier League titles.

In 99 appearances for Manchester United, the striker scored 34 goals and assisted 14. The Red Devils had agreed a deal in principle to sign Tevez permanently from West Ham United for what was a British record fee of £32 million in July 2008. However, Manchester City confirmed the signing of the Argentine after he rejected the chance to move to Manchester United permanently. Tevez won the Premier League with Manchester City during the 2011/12 campaign, the first time the club had lifted the trophy, as well as the FA Cup in 2011. A move to Juventus followed, before returning to Boca Juniors and a brief stint in China.

