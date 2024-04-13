Highlights Winning a Premier League title with two different clubs is a rare and impressive feat achieved by a select few players.

Players like Ashley Cole, N'Golo Kante, and Riyad Mahrez have made the list for winning titles with different teams.

Others have even won titles with clubs that achieved unexpected success.

The Premier League - quite simply the best league in the world. Full of some of the biggest clubs in the sport's history, and some of the most talented players the world has ever seen, the top flight of English football is ultimately the one that every player dreams of winning. Although only seven different clubs have won the title since its inception in 1992/93, the Premier League is always anything but predictable.

The likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Manchester United have all been through their purple patches of domination, but when the curtain rises on another season, all 20 teams have hope and optimism about what lies ahead. Nothing can be taken for granted in this league, as the likes of Liverpool - now 19-time top-flight winners and six-time European Cup winners - had to wait until 2020 to finally lift their first Premier League title thanks to Jurgen Klopp and his gegenpressing side. As with any great sport or league, there's also always the chance of a major upset just around the corner, such as when Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City - seeing where their 5000-1 title-winning players are now - romped home to win their only title to date.

Winning a single Premier League title is the crowning glory in a lot of players' careers, but what about winning two, or possibly more? GIVEMESPORT decided to take a look at which players have managed to win the top flight - not just on more than one occasion - but with two different teams.

# Name First club Second club 1 Ashley Cole Arsenal Chelsea 2 N'Golo Kante Leicester City Chelsea 3 Riyad Mahrez Leicester City Manchester City 4 Carlos Tevez Manchester United Manchester City 5 Nicolas Anelka Arsenal Chelsea 6 James Milner Manchester City Liverpool 7 Henning Berg Blackburn Rovers Manchester United 8 Kolo Toure Arsenal Manchester City 9 Gael Clichy Arsenal Manchester City 10 Robert Huth Chelsea Leicester City

10 Robert Huth

Chelsea and Leicester

Starting off the list at number 10 is German centre-back Robert Huth. The defender won his league titles at Chelsea and Leicester, albeit with quite the gap in between. He was part of Jose Mourinho’s title-winning Chelsea sides in the 2004/05 and 2005/06 seasons, featuring 10 and 13 times respectively. Despite not playing a major role under the 'Special One', he did more than enough to collect his winners’ medals at the end of the season.

A decade later and at the age of 31, Huth signed for Nigel Pearson's Leicester City on loan, helping the side avoid relegation by the skin of their teeth. His deal was made permanent in the summer of that year, playing all but three league games in the 2015/16 season as the Foxes went on to do the unthinkable, winning the league as one of the most surprising league winners ever seen, under new manager Claudio Ranieri, making Huth only the seventh player ever to win the league with two different clubs.

Robert Huth Premier League Winning Seasons Season Club Appearances Clean Sheets Goals Conceded 2004/05 Chelsea 10 3 6 2005/06 Chelsea 13 4 10 2015/16 Leicester City 35 15 32

9 Gael Clichy

Arsenal and Man City

Coming in at number 9 is left-back Gael Clichy, who made over 300 appearances in the top flight. Clichy is mostly remembered for his spell at Man City later on in his career, but he was actually part of the Arsenal 'invincibles' side - one of the greatest Premier League winning teams ever seen - first, spending most of the season as back-up to Ashley Cole. Making 12 appearances at the age of 18 in such a talented side was quite the achievement for the Frenchman, becoming one of the youngest league winners ever.

Clichy followed in Cole's footsteps as he left Arsenal in 2011, hoping to find further title success elsewhere as he joined Man City in 2011. Under the guidance of Roberto Mancini, Clichy added a second title to his cabinet - and City's first - in the 2011/12 season that ended with Sergio Aguero's dramatic winner on the final day of the season. He was also a part of the side that won the Cityzens their second league title in 2014, bringing his personal total to three.

Gael Clichy Premier League Winning Seasons Season Club Appearances Clean Sheets Goals Conceded 2003/04 Arsenal 12 8 4 2011/12 Man City 28 12 19 2013/14 Man City 20 8 22

8 Kolo Toure

Arsenal and Man City

At number eight is one-half of the famous Toure brothers, as Kolo Toure enters the list. Toure is another player who left Arsenal in the hunt for silverware over the years, as he too went north to the blue side of Manchester to try and fulfil his potential. The defender lifted his first league title as a key part of the aforementioned 'invincibles', forming a solid partnership with Sol Campbell at the back in 2003/04.

His second title again came alongside previous entry Clichy, as he too helped the Cityzens to their maiden Premier League title in the 2011/12 season after joining back in 2009, lifting his second trophy with 14 appearances. Had it not been for Steven Gerrard's infamous slip, Toure could've been the only player to win the title with three different clubs, as Liverpool narrowly missed out on the title in 2013/14.

Kolo Toure Premier League Winning Seasons Season Club Appearances Clean Sheets Goals Conceded 2003/04 Arsenal 37 15 25 2011/12 Man City 14 5 12

7 Henning Berg

Blackburn and Man United

At number seven we have the man who was the very first in Premier League history to win a league title with two different clubs. Berg played a vital role in defence as he helped Blackburn to their first - and only -top-flight title win back in the 1994/95 season, playing 40 of 42 matches that campaign. Just three years later he moved across to join Sir Alex Ferguson and his United side in 1997 for a joint British transfer record for a defender.

The Norweigan went on to win back-to-back titles with the Red Devils in the 1998/99 season - as United won a historic treble - and then again in the 1999/2000 season, making a combined 43 league appearances over those two seasons. He then went back to Blackburn on loan at the start of the following season, before making his return there permanent once more.

Henning Berg Premier League Winning Seasons Season Club Appearances Clean Sheets Goals Conceded 1994/95 Blackburn Rovers 40 16 38 1998/1999 Man United 16 5 17 1999/2000 Man United 22 7 27

6 James Milner

Man City and Liverpool

Up next is James Milner, a man who has made over 600 appearances in the first division, ranking high on the list of players with the most Premier League appearances ever. The latest member to be added to this group, the midfielder has played for a handful of clubs in his 20-year career in the top flight. Having started at Leeds United, Aston Villa and Newcastle United, Milner made the crucial move to Man City in 2010, joining Mancini and his team. Milner won two Premier League titles in his time with the Citizens, with his first coming in 2011/12 before winning it again in 2013/14 under Manuel Pellegrini.

Milner switched blue for red as he moved to Liverpool in 2015, instantly becoming a favourite of both the fans and his new manager Klopp thanks to his versatility and adaptability - even featuring at left-back on the way to helping Liverpool secure their maiden Premier League win in the Covid-hit 2019/20 season.

James Milner Premier League Winning Seasons Season Club Appearances Goals Assists Minutes per G/A 2011/12 Man City 26 3 5 197 2013/14 Man City 31 1 7 169 2019/20 Liverpool 22 2 2 231

5 Nicolas Anelka

Arsenal and Chelsea

Breaking into the top five on the list is an extremely talented attacker, as Frenchman Anelka comes in at fifth. He has played for some of the biggest clubs in world football, featuring for the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Juventus outside of his impressive spell in England - that's before even mentioning his time at Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Man City.

Securing his first league title, 19-year-old Anelka was a key player in the Arsenal side that won the league and FA Cup double in the 1997/98 season. He went on to score 28 goals in 90 appearances for the Gunners, before leaving for Madrid in 1999. With the longest gap between titles on this list, Anelka's second didn't come for 12 years, as he won the league at Carlo Ancelotti's record-breaking Chelsea side in the 2009/10 season. Similar to Toure, the Frenchman almost won the league with a third club thanks to his spell at Liverpool, with his side just falling short as runners-up in the 2001/02 season.

Nicolas Anelka Premier League Winning Seasons Season Club Appearances Goals Assists Minutes per G/A 1997/98 Arsenal 26 6 6 124 2009/10 Chelsea 33 11 8 142

4 Carlos Tevez

Man United and Man City

A controversial, mercurial talent, Tevez was hated, and adored, but never ignored in his time spent on both sides of Manchester. The Argentine not only won the league with two clubs, but two arch-rivals, as he traded the red side for the blue side of Manchester in the 2010's. After his controversial transfer and spell at West Ham United, Tevez moved north to Man United on a two-year loan deal in 2007. In his first season, the Red Devils won both the league and the Champions League, as Tevez featured in what is one of the best Premier League sides ever seen.

The forward won a second title in a row the following season before moving to United's city rivals in the summer of 2009. The Argentine had to wait for his move to pull off, but he eventually won his third title, and his first with the Cityzens, in their maiden title win in the 2011/12 season.

Carlos Tevez Premier League Winning Seasons Season Club Appearances Goals Assists Minutes per G/A 2007/08 Man United 34 14 6 134 2008/09 Man United 29 5 3 232 2011/12 Man City 13 4 3 85

3 Riyad Mahrez

Leicester and Man City

Another attacker features as we make it into the top three on this list, as Riyad Mahrez takes home the bronze medal. The wide-man was one of the leading lights in Leicester's astonishing title win back in the 2015/16 season, playing off the right and putting in one of the best individual seasons ever produced, scoring 17 goals and producing 10 assists in 33 league appearances - winning the PFA Player of the Year award for that season and finishing an incredible 7th in that year's Ballon d'Or ceremony, per TNT Sports.

The Top 10 players in the 2016 Ballon d'Or Rank Player Name Club 1 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 2 Lionel Messi FC Barcelona 3 Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid 4 Luis Suarez FC Barcelona 5 Neymar FC Barcelona 6 Gareth Bale Real Madrid 7 Riyad Mahrez Leicester City 8 Jamie Vardy Leicester City 9 Pepe Real Madrid 10 Gianluigi Buffon Juventus

Mahrez joined up with Pep Guardiola's City side in 2018, going on to win his second title in the first attempt in Manchester, pipping Liverpool to the post on the final day of the 2018/19 season. The Algerian went on to win three more league titles in his time in sky blue, as well as playing his part in the 2022/23 treble-winning season.

Riyad Mahrez Premier League Winning Seasons Season Club Appearances Goals Assists Minutes per G/A 2015/16 Leicester City 33 17 10 113 2018/19 Man City 27 7 4 121 2020/21 Man City 27 9 6 130 2021/22 Man City 28 11 5 93 2022/23 Man City 30 5 10 128

2 N'Golo Kante

Leicester and Chelsea

In second place comes one of the most highly talented players on this list, Kante arrived on English shores with a bang back in 2015. Not only did the French dynamo manage to win both of his two league titles back-to-back, but he managed to win both his titles in his first two seasons playing in the Premier League. Kante joined Leicester in the summer of 2015, leaving his homeland where he played for Caen in Ligue 1, in one of the best bargain buys the league has ever seen. In his first season with the Foxes, he was instrumental to their 5000-1 league win, earning himself a £32m move to Chelsea at the end of the season. - earning Leicester £27m profit in just one season at the club.

in his second season in the English top flight, and his first with the Blues in London, Kante again finished top of the league, winning the 2016/17 league title in Antonio Conte's first season in charge. That was the last league title Kante won in England, but he did go on to lead France to World Cup glory in 2018.

N'Golo Kante Premier League Winning Seasons Season Club Appearances Clean Sheets Goals Conceded 2015/16 Leicester City 37 15 34 2016/17 Chelsea 35 13 33

1 Ashley Cole

Arsenal and Chelsea

And finally, taking the top spot on this list is Ashley Cole, a man widely regarded as the best left-back the competition has ever seen. The final entrant to this list is another who left a bitter taste of the Gunners, as he left for pastures new in the mid-2000s. Cole won his first league title in the 2001/02 season with Arsenal, before playing 32 games in the 2003/04 'invincibles' team.

In 2006, Cole made the controversial move across to the blue side of the capital, as he moved to Chelsea in a deal worth £5m, with William Gallas also going the other way. The 2009/10 Premier League title was the only one Cole would go on to win at Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea eased to a league and cup double under the guidance of Ancelotti. The Englishman would go on to lift every domestic trophy possible for Chelsea, including both European trophies in the form of the Champions League and the Europa League.

Ashley Cole Premier League Winning Seasons Season Club Appearances Clean Sheets Goals Conceded Goals Assists Minutes per G/A 2001/02 Arsenal 29 11 28 2 4 414 2003/04 Arsenal 32 12 23 0 4 706 2009/10 Chelsea 27 13 22 4 4 269

All statistical data was sourced from TransferMarkt.