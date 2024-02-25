Highlights Premier League title races are captivating and draw people from around the world due to the drama and pressure on players.

The 10 best title races in Premier League history have been ranked based on factors such as points difference, excitement, and final-day drama.

Man United have been included on the list seven times and their heartbreaking moment in 2012 is one of the best.

Drama, chaos and intrigue captivate the Premier League every season. It's one of the reasons it is regarded as one of the greatest leagues in the world, particularly when the title races go into the final matches of the season. The title race draws people in from around the world, even if they don't watch the Premier League regularly. As the drama kicks into life, the pressure on the players increases and that only creates a more entertaining title race. Only the very best players in the world are capable of dealing with the pressure that is associated with title races.

The likes of Manchester City have become experts in the field under Pep Guardiola. Whilst in the 2022/2023 season, Arsenal wilted under the pressure with Mikel Arteta in charge. It epitomised the difference between a young and exciting squad compared to one capable of winning the biggest trophies. Due to this, here at GIVEMESPORT, we have decided to rank the 10 best title races in Premier League history. From underdog stories to last-minute winners on the final day, it has all the drama you need.

Ranking Factors

The difference in points - Title races that finished with close points tallies have been ranked on this list because they often went down to the final day of the season.

- Title races that finished with close points tallies have been ranked on this list because they often went down to the final day of the season. Excitement - It sounds simple, but title races that consistently switched during the run-in have been ranked on this list. They were captivating and keeping viewers engaged around the world.

- It sounds simple, but title races that consistently switched during the run-in have been ranked on this list. They were captivating and keeping viewers engaged around the world. Final-day drama - Some of the greatest Premier League moments have happened on the final day and these have been ranked on this list if they were in the title race, particularly if it went into stoppage-time.

Rank Season Teams Involved 1. 2011/2012 Man City, Man United 2. 2021/2022 Man City, Liverpool 3. 1998/1999 Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal 4. 2015/2016 Leicester, Tottenham, Arsenal 5. 2013/2014 Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, 6. 1997/1998 Man United, Arsenal 7. 2009/2010 Man United, Chelsea 8. 2007/2008 Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal 9. 1995/1996 Man United, Newcastle 10. 1994/1995 Blackburn, Man United

Related Every Premier League Club's Longest-Serving Active Player Several players, including Everton's Seamus Coleman and Crystal Palace's Joel Ward, have spent over a decade at their current clubs.

10 1994/1995

Blackburn, Man United

To start the list, Blackburn have only won the Premier League once, but it came remarkably in the 1994/1995 season. The northern side pipped Manchester United to glory - culminating in a final-day of the season decider for Blackburn at Liverpool. They went into it two points clear of Sir Alex Ferguson's side — and they finished the day one clear, after losing 2-1 at Anfield whilst Man United drew 1-1 to West Ham. That epitomised the title race between the two sides, as it went head-to-head until the final day of the season. It will live long in the memory of fans in the country.

Final Premier League Table 1st Blackburn 89 2nd Man United 88 3rd Nottingham Forest 77 4th Liverpool 74

9 1995/1996

Man United, Newcastle

The year after Blackburn's triumph, Man United reclaimed the title with an impressive season. Newcastle have never won the Premier League — and they blew their best chance in 1996. They had a 12-point lead at the start of 1996, but they collapsed in the second half of the season, eventually finishing four points behind. Sir Alex Ferguson's side beat Newcastle away from home in March 1996 to showcase their title credentials, whilst Kevin Keegan's famous interview where he stated 'I would love it if they beat them, love it' towards Ferguson lives long in the memory.

Final Premier League Table 1st Man United 82 2nd Newcastle 78 3rd Liverpool 71 4th Aston Villa 63

8 2007/2008

Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal

The 2007/2008 Premier League season saw another impressive title race. Man United finished top with 87 points before they won the Champions League against second-placed Chelsea. Ferguson's side won the title on the final day of the season after beating Wigan 2-0, whilst Chelsea drew 1-1 with Bolton. Meanwhile, Arsenal's challenge faded following a horror injury to striker Eduardo in a 2-2 draw away to Birmingham City in February. That was the start of a run of one win from eight matches, including a 2-1 defeat by United that effectively ended their title hopes.

Final Premier League Table 1st Man United 87 2nd Chelsea 85 3rd Arsenal 83 4th Liverpool 76

7 2009/2010

Man United, Chelsea

The following season, Man United were aiming for a fourth title in a row, but they lost Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer. The title race swung back and forth, but Chelsea's 2-1 victory against Man United at Old Trafford in April 2010 helped secure that title. They held a one-point advantage going into the final day and only needed to beat Wigan at Stamford Bridge to lift the trophy. They did emphatically, running out 8–0 winners. It was their first title since 2006, whilst Man United were forced to rethink their approach under manager Ferguson.

Final Premier League Table 1st Chelsea 86 2nd Man United 85 3rd Arsenal 75 4th Tottenham 70

6 1997/1998

Man United, Arsenal

In the 1997/1998 season, Arsenal secured their first Premier League title and also won the FA Cup to complete the double. It was Arsene Wenger's first full season at the club, but that didn't matter. It was their first title since 1991, as they finished one point ahead of Man United on 78 points. They had a run of 45 points from a possible 51 between December and May, which helped them secure the title, even if it seemed unlikely on Christmas Day. The title was wrapped up with two games to spare after a 4-0 win over Everton at Highbury, but Arsenal only ended up one point ahead of Man United.

Final Premier League Table 1st Arsenal 78 2nd Man United 77 3rd Liverpool 65 4th Chelsea 63

5 2013/2014

Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea

The 2013/2014 season title race is famous for one major moment - Steven Gerrard's slip. Just days after saying "we don't let this slip now", Gerrard slipped at home to Chelsea to gift Demba Ba a goal and victory to the visitors. They then went on to blow a 3-0 lead away to Crystal Palace in 11 minutes which all but ended their title hopes. Two days after Liverpool's result against Crystal Palace, Man City beat Aston Villa 4-0 to go two points clear at the top, before Manuel Pellegrini's men clinched the title with a 2-0 triumph at home to West Ham on the final day.

Final Premier League Table 1st Man City 86 2nd Liverpool 84 3rd Chelsea 82 4th Arsenal 79

4 2015/2016

Leicester, Tottenham, Arsenal

Everyone remembers Leicester's dramatic Premier League title race. Tipped at 5000/1 to win the Premier League, Claudio Ranieri's team won the Premier League after Tottenham Hotspur drew 2-2 away to Chelsea in the 'Battle of the Bridge'. Leicester claimed stunning wins away to Tottenham and Man City throughout the season to win the title, which epitomised the belief they had. Alongside this, Jamie Vardy scored in a record 11 consecutive matches, and mocked fellow striker Harry Kane, whilst Spurs couldn't even finish second as they collapsed at the end of the season with a 5-1 defeat at Newcastle, allowing Arsenal to sneak in.

Final Premier League Table 1st Leicester 81 2nd Arsenal 71 3rd Tottenham 70 4th Man City 66

3 1998/1999

Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal

The 1998/1999 season is famous for Man United completing a historic treble, but it wasn't an easy feat, particularly in the Premier League. Ferguson's side recovered from a tough start to the season, but - after a defeat to Middlesbrough on the 19th December, they didn't lose another match. Going into the final day, Man United had a one-point league lead over Arsenal, but a Les Ferdinand goal gave opponents Tottenham an unlikely first-half lead at Old Trafford. However, goals from David Beckham and Andy Cole either side of half-time rendered the Gunners' 1-0 win over Aston Villa irrelevant. It epitomised the whole title race.

Final Premier League Table 1st Man United 79 2nd Arsenal 78 3rd Chelsea 75 4th Leeds 67

2 2021/2022

Man City, Liverpool

Man City have had several incredible title races, including the one in 2018/2019 where Vincent Kompany scored a stunning goal to help secure the title, but the race in the 2021/2022 season is ranked as the second-best here. Liverpool were searching for an unprecedented quadruple, whilst Guardiola was hunting another title. It culminated in the final day of the season chaos. Man City went 2-0 down at home to Aston Villa, but three late goals in the second half secured victory for them. Ilkay Gundogan scored the winner. At one point, a win for Liverpool would have secured victory, but - in the end - their 3-1 win against Wolves proved meaningless.

Final Premier League Table 1st Man City 93 2nd Liverpool 92 3rd Chelsea 74 4th Tottenham 71

Related All Premier League winners in the competition's history The Premier League is regarded by many as the 'best league in the world.'

1 2011/2012

Man City, Man United

Last, but not least, Man City's first Premier League triumph has been ranked as the best title race in the competition's history. Man City had a brilliant start to the season, beating rivals Man United 6-1 at Old Trafford and winning 14 of their first 17 matches. They then slipped up, but they regained control with a 1-0 win over Man United thanks to Kompany's header. It was in their control, but - when they went 2-0 down at home to QPR on the final day - it seemed to be slipping away. However, they pulled it back to 2-2 before, three minutes and 20 seconds into stoppage time, with play finished at Man United's match at the Stadium of Light, Sergio Aguero took on Mario Balotelli's pass and lashed in a Man City winner. Drama in a nutshell.