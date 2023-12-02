Highlights Home advantage is significant in soccer due to crowd support and familiarity with the playing surface.

There have been instances where confident away teams have humiliated struggling home teams.

Some of the biggest winning margins in the Premier League have been recorded by away teams.

It's clear in football that the majority of the time, the home team has a massive advantage and there are many reasons for that. The crowd has a positive impact on their players and allows them to play with the kind of confidence that they wouldn't possess on their travels, and they are also playing on a surface that they're used to and will know better than the players on the opposition team.

Many grounds have been considered fortresses in the Premier League and the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have all embarked on unbeaten runs at home that have lasted over multiple seasons. It's no coincidence that nine out of the 11 biggest wins in Premier League history were for the home side.

However, there have been matches down the years when a team devoid of confidence have welcomed a team to their stadium who have gone on to humiliate them on their own patch. Today we're going to be looking at ten times in which that has happened in Premier League history.

Some of the very biggest winning margins in the English top flight have been recorded from teams away from home, including the joint-highest win ever in the competition. So join GIVEMESPORT as we count down ten of the biggest away wins in Premier League history.

10 Wigan Athletic 0-6 Chelsea - 2010/11 season

The previous year, Chelsea had set the record for the most goals (103) scored in a single Premier League season, which was helped by a final-day 8-0 demolition of Wigan Athletic at Stamford Bridge ensured they won the title ahead of Manchester United. So Roberto Martinez's side must have been dreading a visit from the West London outfit in only their second match of the following campaign, especially as Chelsea had just picked up where they left off and thrashed West Brom 6-0 on the opening day.

Carlo Ancelotti's men would go on to repeat that scoreline at the DW Stadium, despite a quiet first half in which Florent Malouda scored the only goal, meaning the two sides went in at the break with just one goal separating them. But after the interval, the Blues ran riot as Nicolas Anelka and Salomon Kalou each bagged braces and Yossi Benayoun claimed his first Chelsea goal in stoppage time to complete the rout.

Wigan Athletic 0-6 Chelsea Date 21 August 2010 Ground DW Stadium Attendance 14,476 Wigan scorers N/A Chelsea scorers Florent Malouda (34'), Nicolas Anelka (48', 52'), Salomon Kalou (78', 90'), Yossi Benayoun (90+3')

9 Aston Villa 0-6 Liverpool - 2015/16 season

Aston Villa were in the midst of one of the worst seasons in Premier League history when Liverpool came calling in February 2016. Jurgen Klopp had been appointed Reds manager five months before and after an inconsistent start to life at Anfield, he was about to lead the side to a strong end to the season in which they only lost two of their last 13 matches of the league season, and that run began with a 6-0 victory at Villa Park.

For the hosts, the result had the opposite effect and instead sent the club on a downward spiral in which they only managed to avoid defeat in one of their final twelve matches and finished the season with a points total of 17. It was also after this match that Villa defender Joleon Lescott infamously tweeted out a picture of his car, which he claimed to be an accident.

Aston Villa 0-6 Liverpool Date 14 February 2016 Ground Villa Park Attendance 35,798 Aston Villa scorers N/A Liverpool scorers Daniel Sturridge (16'), James Milner (25'), Emre Can (58'), Divock Origi (63'), Nathaniel Clyne (65'), Kolo Toure (71')

Related 10 Worst Teams In Premier League History (Ranked) Luton Town will be keen not to end up on this list next summer.

8 Watford 0-6 Manchester City - 2017/18 season

Watford's record against Man City is abysmal and the Hornets have lost all of their last fifteen meetings with Citizens and that run has included some hidings. An 8-0 thrashing from Pep Guardiola's side in September 2019 remains one of the heaviest defeats in the Premier League and that came just a few months after they were torn apart by the Sky Blues in the FA Cup final, which finished 6-0.

The season before that, City had recorded the same scoreline at Vicarage Road, inflicting on Watford their heaviest-ever home defeat in the top flight. Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick and Gabriel Jesus, Nicolas Otamendi and Raheem Sterling also got in on the act as Guardiola's side continued their unbeaten start to the season in which they would win the league with a record-breaking 100 points.

Watford 0-6 Manchester City Date 16 September 2017 Ground Vicarage Road Attendance 20,305 Watford scorers N/A Man City scorers Sergio Aguero (27', 31', 81'), Gabriel Jesus (37'), Nicolas Otamendi (63'), Raheem Sterling (89' pen)

7 Southampton 0-6 Chelsea - 2021/22 season

In April 2022, Southampton were on a miserable run of form and would only win one of their last 12 league matches of the season. It was certainly not a good time to be welcoming to St. Mary's a Chelsea side in need of wins to ensure they retained their place in the Champions League spots.

Thomas Tuchel's men made sure there were absolutely no slip-ups on the south coast and stormed into a 4-0 lead after just half an hour, thanks to goals from Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz. In the second half, Mount and Werner added another goal each to complete the rout and compound Southampton's misery, although this result was not the worst the Saints had ever suffered on their own turf.

Southampton 0-6 Chelsea Date 9 April 2022 Ground St. Mary's Stadium Attendance 31,359 Southampton scorers N/A Chelsea scorers Marcos Alonso (8'), Mason Mount (16, 54'), Timo Werner (21', 49'), Kai Havertz (31')

6 Sheffield Wednesday 1-7 Nottingham Forest - 1994/95 season

Nottingham Forest are the first team on this list to score seven goals away from home and this result came during one of the best seasons for a promoted team in Premier League history, as the Garibaldi finished third in the table. They were enjoying a strong run of form by the time they made the trip up to Hillsborough and this win was their fifth in a row in the league.

Sheffield Wednesday had just lost three on the bounce and would not have been looking forward to welcoming Frank Clark's free-scoring side to South Yorkshire. Inevitably, Forest ran riot and braces from Bryan Roy and Stan Collymore helped them record one of the heaviest away wins in Premier League history.

Sheffield Wednesday 1-7 Nottingham Forest Date 1 April 1995 Ground Hillsborough Attendance 30,060 Sheffield Wed scorers Mark Bright (52' pen) Forest scorers Stuart Pearce (17'), Ian Woan (20'), Bryan Roy (48', 64'), Stan Collymore (78', 80'), Lars Bohinen (86')

5 Hull City 1-7 Tottenham Hotspur - 2016/17 season

This result was a classic example of two teams playing out a match on the final day of the season with nothing riding on it. Hull City were undoubtedly feeling sorry for themselves after a defeat the previous week had mathematically confirmed their relegation, while Tottenham were licking their wounds after falling short of rivals Chelsea in their pursuit of the league title.

Mauricio Pochettino's side took their frustration out on a deflated Hull City side and were 3-0 up at half-time thanks to a Harry Kane brace and a strike from Dele Alli. They refused to take their foot off the gas in the second half as Victor Wanyama, Ben Davies and Toby Alderweireld also got their names on the scoresheet and Kane completed his hat-trick to ensure he took home the golden boot for a second consecutive season.

Hull City 1-7 Tottenham Hotspur Date 21 May 2017 Ground KCOM Stadium Attendance 23,804 Hull scorers Sam Clucas (66') Tottenham scorers Harry Kane (11', 13', 72'), Dele Alli (45+2'), Victor Wanyama (69'), Ben Davies (84'), Toby Alderweireld (87')

4 Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool - 2020/21 season

One saving grace for Crystal Palace was the fact there were no supporters present to see them on the receiving end of a thrashing from Liverpool, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This was a season that added weight to the idea that home crowd advantage has a major impact in Premier League fixtures as multiple teams won the majority of their games on the road during this campaign.

Just three days before their trip to Selhurst Park, a last-gasp Roberto Firmino winner over Tottenham had seen the Reds return to the top of the table and they celebrated by absolutely obliterating Roy Hodgson's team. Goals from Takumi Minamino, Sadio Mane and Firmino saw them go in at half-time 3-0 up and they continued in the same vein after the break as Firmino scored his second, Jordan Henderson found the net and Mohamed Salah added a brace of his own in a ruthless display from Liverpool.

Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool Date 19 December 2020 Ground Selhurst Park Attendance 0 Crystal Palace scorers N/A Liverpool scorers Takumi Minamino (3'), Sadio Mane (35'), Roberto Firmino (44', 68'), Jordan Henderson (52'), Mohamed Salah (81', 84')

3 Nottingham Forest 1-8 Manchester United - 1998/99 season

This humbling of Nottingham Forest by Man United is best remembered for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer coming off the bench to score four goals in 14 minutes in a clinical striker's performance. Forest were struggling near the foot of the table and had only won three times all season by the time Sir Alex Ferguson's side arrived at the City Ground in February 1999.

It was a frantic opening ten minutes as Dwight Yorke fired the Red Devils ahead in the second minute, but Alan Rogers quickly levelled before Andy Cole restored his side's lead almost immediately. After a cagey first half, United were let loose in the second half and Cole and Yorke each added their second goal of the match before Solskjaer came on and stole all the headlines to complete an 8-1 demolition that helped Fergie's side on their way to winning a historic Treble.

Nottingham Forest 1-8 Manchester United Date 6 February 1999 Ground City Ground Attendance 30,025 Forest scorers Alan Rogers (6') Man United scorers Dwight Yorke (2', 67'), Andy Cole (7', 50'), Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (80', 88', 90+1', 90+4')

2 Sheffield United 0-8 Newcastle United - 2023/24 season

This is the most recent match on the list and also comes in at number five on the list for the biggest wins in Premier League history, home or away. After forcing their way into the top four the previous season, Newcastle were beginning to strut their stuff after a tricky opening few matches of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Magpies travelled to Bramall Line and recorded an 8-0 victory over a sorry Sheffield United side. There were eight different goalscorers for Eddie Howe's side, who showed the whole Premier League what they were about, while the Blades' fears of relegation would have only worsened after such an embarrassing defeat.

Sheffield United 0-8 Newcastle United Date 24 September 2023 Ground Bramall Lane Attendance 30,568 Sheff Utd scorers N/A Newcastle scorers Sean Longstaff (21'), Dan Burn (31'), Sven Botman (35'), Callum Wilson (56'), Anthony Gordon (61'), Miguel Almiron (68'), Bruno Guimaraes (73'), Alexander Isak (87')

1 Southampton 0-9 Leicester City - 2019/20 season

Leicester's 9-0 hammering of Southampton is not only the biggest away win in Premier League history, but also the joint-highest home or away. The Foxes were quickly establishing themselves as a serious contender for the Champions League places under Brendan Rodgers and they made a real statement when they travelled south to face the Saints in October 2019.

They were 5-0 up by half-time thanks to goals from Ben Chilwell, Youri Tielemans, Jamie Vardy and a brace from Ayoze Perez. The Spaniard would complete his hat-trick early in the second half and Vardy would bag one of his own as they became the second pair in Premier League history to score a hat-trick for the same team in the same game, after Robert Pires and Jermaine Pennant managed it for Arsenal in May 2003, also in a match against Southampton.