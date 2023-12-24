Highlights Manchester City appear on this list multiple times, showcasing their strength and dominance in the Premier League over the years.

Liverpool are the second-highest-scoring team in a Premier League season with 101 goals in the 2013/14 season.

Manchester United scored 97 goals in the 1999/00 season, securing a comfortable league title victory and securing the first treble.

The Premier League is widely regarded as the best division in the world and it is home to some of the most talented and famed players in the sport. Since its formation in 1992, the standard has skyrocketed to unprecedented territories and we are now seeing several English clubs favoured to win club football's greatest prize, the Champions League.

At the time of writing, Manchester City are the reigning champions of Europe, having defeated Inter in the final earlier this year, which crowned them treble-winners for only the second time in English football history after Sir Alex Ferguson's 1998/99 Manchester United side. City boss Pep Guardiola masterminded the historic feat and his side played some quite sparkling football at times, netting 94 times in the league - the 9th most goals scored in a single Premier League season. That has prompted GIVEMESPORT to take a look at the 10 clubs with the most goals in a Premier League season.

The list will descend from 10th through to number one and all data has been sourced by Opta Analyst. Each entry will be supplemented by a stats table or a related video embedded underneath the copy to provide maximum concept.

10 Manchester City - 94 goals

2022/23 season

Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions last season for the third consecutive year after overturning an eight-point gap to Arsenal. The Citizens certainly weren't at their scintillating best throughout but eventually, their quality shone through and they ended up finishing five points clear of the Gunners.

Guardiola's well-oiled machine finally entered their fifth and sixth gear towards the run-in as they went on a 13-game winning streak between February and May. Erling Haaland was at the centre of their title surge, netting a league-record 36 goals and a whopping four hat-tricks - the second most in a PL season, only behind Alan Shearer's 1995-96 campaign with Blackburn Rovers.

Highest-scoring clubs in 2022/23 # Team Goals scored 1 Manchester City 94 2 Arsenal 88 3 Liverpool 75 4 Brighton 72 5 Tottenham Hotspur 70

9 Liverpool - 94 goals

2021/22 season

Liverpool netted a colossal 94 goals during the 2021/22 season but remarkably they missed out on the league title, with City pipping them by one point. Top goalscorer Mohamed Salah found the net 23 times that season but perhaps even more impressively, the fleet-footed Egyptian winger turned provider on 14 occasions - silencing several critics that suggested he was selfish, at times.

Sadio Mané and Diogo Jota both chipped in with goals of their own, netting a combined 31 times in the league, whilst Joël Matip and Virgil van Dijk ended the campaign with three a piece - a healthy goal return for a central defender.

Most set piece goals in 2021/22 # Team Goals 1 Manchester City 21 2 Liverpool 19 3 Arsenal 16 4 Brentford 15 5 West Ham 14 Stats per WhoScored

8 Manchester City - 95 goals

2018/19 season

The Citizens feature several times on this list as their title-winning 2018/19 team enters the rankings in eighth. They amassed a remarkable 98 points that year but quite incredibly, they only won the title by a single point, as Liverpool ended the campaign on 97. City and Liverpool earned a combined points tally of 195, the most by the top two clubs at the close of a top-flight season.

Sergio Agüero led the goalscoring charts for Guardiola's side, scoring 21 league goals across 33 outings whilst Raheem Sterling ended the glittering season not too far behind on 17. The below table evinces just how prolific City were from open play in comparison to the rest of the division.

Most open play goals 2018/19 # Team Goals 1 Manchester City 72 2 Liverpool 53 3 Arsenal 49 4 Chelsea 45 5 Tottenham Hotspur 41 Stats per WhoScored

7 Manchester United - 97 goals

1999/00 season

Following their treble-win the previous season, Manchester United won the league title at a canter and netted just shy of a century of goals in the process. Sir Alex's men finished 18 points clear of second-placed Arsenal, showing no signs of complacency.

The Red Devils were spearheaded by the deadly duo of Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole, with the pair netting a combined 39 league goals. Despite starting just 15 Premier League games, Ole Gunnar Solskjær chipped in with 12 goals, including four in one game against Everton. The Norwegian had an uncanny knack for influencing games in such a limited time, perhaps most notably in the 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich, when he scored the stoppage-time winner having only come on as a substitute in the 81st minute.

Related Beautiful video of Sir Bobby Charlton talking about the 1999 Champions League final Footage of Sir Bobby Charlton talking about his experience of Manchester United's famous 1999 Champions League final triumph is beautiful

United's top scorers 1999/00 # Player Goals 1 Dwight Yorke 20 2 Andy Cole 19 3 Ole Gunnar Solskjær 12 4 Paul Scholes 9 5 David Beckham 6 Stats per World Football

6 Manchester City - 99 goals

2021/22 season

Guardiola's teams are simply wired to score goals and so it proved once again during the 2021/22 season, as they netted 99 times on their way to the league title. Remarkably, however, not one City player made the top five leading goalscorers that year, with only Kevin De Bruyne's 15-goal tally coming anywhere close.

The stats suggest that the goals were shared around the side, which is always a key ingredient to success, particularly at the elite level. Sterling and Riyad Mahrez joined the Belgian in the double figures category whilst five others all netted seven or more times.

City's top scorers 2021/22 # Player Goals 1 Kevin de Bruyne 15 2 Raheem Sterling 13 3 Riyad Mahrez 11 4 Phil Foden 9 5 İlkay Gündoğan 8 Stats per TransferMarkt

5 Liverpool - 101 goals

2013/14 season

Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool side went close to winning the club's first-ever Premier League title but ultimately the dream never materialised, with many pointing to Steven Gerrard's slip against Chelsea as the detrimental moment. That's a pretty harsh assessment, however, as in the following game, they squandered a three-goal lead away at Crystal Palace.

Notwithstanding that, Rodgers deployed some marvellous free-flowing attacking football as he adopted the mantra of outscoring the opponent. Affectionately known as 'Triple-S', Raheem Sterling, Daniel Sturridge and Luis Suárez caused havoc for the opposition that year and were the most feared front three across the division.

Triple-S stats 2013/14 Player Appearances Goals Assists Luis Suárez 33 31 17 Daniel Sturridge 29 22 9 Raheem Sterling 33 9 7 Stats per TransferMarkt

4 Manchester City - 102

2013/14 season

Manchester City, managed by the experienced Manuel Pellegrini at the time, edged past the aforementioned Liverpool to win their second-ever Premier League title. On route to glory, City scored 102 goals, of which 20 were netted by a midfielder...

Yaya Touré enjoyed his best season donning the sky blue strip and joined an elite club as only the second midfielder after Frank Lampard to strike 20 times in a single Premier League term. The imposing Ivorian also turned provider on nine occasions and was shortlisted for the PFA Player of the Year award - which went to Luis Suárez.

Notwithstanding Touré's unprecedented influence, it's also important to highlight the fabulous contributions of Agüero and Edin Džeko towards the mind-boggling goal tally. The strike duo scored 17 and 16 goals each, as their side became the first in PL history to have three players all with over 15 goals to their name - only Liverpool's 2021/22 team have achieved the feat since.

3 Manchester City - 102 goals

2019/20 season

City's dominance in this list continues, as we delve into their free-flowing team of 2019/20, which missed out on the Premier League title. The Citizens were some way off the pace, by their standards, as they finished 18 points adrift of Liverpool at the summit of the league table.

Guardiola's side had the bragging rights in front of goal, however, netting 102 times, 17 more than the title-winning Merseysiders. They also had five different players ending the campaign on 10 goals or more - becoming the first team to do so since Everton in 1984-85.

City outperformed their 94 xG (expected goals) throughout the season, which evinced just how clinical they were, yet for all of their goalscoring powers, they still suffered nine defeats.

Man City's top scorers 2019/20 # Player Goals 1 Raheem Sterling 20 2 Sergio Agüero 16 3 Gabriel Jesus 14 4 Kevin De Bruyne 13 5 Riyad Mahrez 11 Stats per StatCity

2 Chelsea - 103

2009/10 season

Carlo Ancelotti ended Chelsea's four-year wait to lift the Premier League title aloft as they recorded, at the time, a record for the most goals scored in a single season, eclipsing the previous record-holders Manchester United in 1999/00. The West Londoners were largely helped in that task by the duo of Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard - who were involved in an astonishing 68 goals.

That wasn't the only record they broke, however, as they also scored the most home goals in a Premier League campaign, with their tally of 68 five more than the previous history makers. The Italian boss' free-flowing attacking football was particularly evinced on the final day of the term, when they hit Wigan Athletic for eight, with Drogba firing home a hat-trick to take his tally to 29.

1 Manchester City - 106

2017/18 season

Manchester City romped their way to a first Premier League title under the stewardship of Guardiola, who was the architect of, perhaps, the best team we've ever witnessed in recent top-flight history. Not only did they break the goal record but they also amassed 100 points - the first team to ever achieve such a feat. The history makers are now fondly remembered as the Centurions by the Etihad masses.

Gabriel Jesus' 94th-minute strike secured the 1-0 victory at Southampton's Saint Mary's on the final day to reach the landmark points total, sending the visitors into total elation. City also recorded a 79+ goal difference - the highest ever seen - as they shipped just 27 goals all season, evincing their watertight defence.