Highlights Senegal are the favourites to win the Africa Cup of Nations and have an array of talent that Premier League clubs will be keeping a close eye on.

Premier League clubs have the opportunity to scout African talent during the tournament.

Players to watch at AFCON include the likes of Serhou Guirassy, Victor Boniface, and Mohamed Camara.

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) kicks off in the second week of January, as Ivory Coast prepare to host the 2024 edition. 24 teams will compete for the desired prize across the course of just under a month, spanning from Saturday 13th January to Sunday 11th February and the final will be staged at the 60,000-seater Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé in northern Abidjan.

Senegal are the defending champions having defeated Egypt in the 2022 finale, and they are considered the favourites this time around Mozambique have been priced up with the longest odds, as they compete in the competition for the first time in over a decade.

The Premier League will see a flurry of its most famed players head overseas to their respective African nations in search of etching their names in history. In the past, we've seen the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané depart title-hopefuls Liverpool during the most crucial part of the season, and, the aforementioned Egyptian will again jet off, leaving the Reds without their top scorer.

Though, on the flip side, it will allow Liverpool chiefs, and others across England's top-flight, an opportunity to scout the continent's most talented players. Indeed, the January transfer window will be in full swing by the time it gets underway, so perhaps we may see several clubs entering negotiations with a few of the star performers.

GIVEMESPORT have created a list of 12 players that clubs should scout at AFCON, as we take a closer look at their profiles, stats and reputations among some of the most respected voices in the game. Without further ado, here are our selections...

10 Serhou Guirassy

Centre-forward for VfB Stuttgart and Guinea

You may well be familiar with Serhou Guirassy, as he topped the Bundesliga goalscoring charts - above Bayern Munich's Harry Kane - at one stage of the season before suffering a hamstring injury.

The Guinea forward, who plies his trade at third-placed outfit VfB Stuttgart, has opened up his account in blistering form, netting 16 league goals across just 12 outings and is being mooted with a move to the Premier League in January. Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claimed that Manchester United identified the 27-year-old as one of their top targets and he is available for less than £17.1m ($21.4m).

Whilst Guirassy certainly isn't in one of the strongest teams at AFCON, he remains a player to watch having been linked with a move to several leading clubs across Europe.

Guinea's fixtures (Group C) Against Date and time (GMT) Cameroon Monday 15th January at 17:00 Gambia Friday 19th January at 20:00 Senegal Tuesday 23rd January at 17:00

9 Victor Boniface

Centre-forward for Bayer Leverkusen and Nigeria

Victor Boniface is another African forward tearing it up in the Bundesliga during the 2023/24 campaign, having collected the Rookie of the Month award four times in a row. The four-cap Nigeria international completed a £17.1m ($21.4m) switch from Belgian outfit Union SG in the summer and has taken to his new surroundings seamlessly.

The prolific 22-year-old could partner alongside Napoli's frontman Victor Osimhen for the Super Eagles, as they look to end their 11-year wait for AFCON silverware. Tactics journalist Alex Barker, known as EuroExpert on X, believes Boniface is 'as much a playmaker as a penalty box striker'.

Boniface 23/24 season in numbers Competition Appearances Goals Assists Bundesliga 14 8 6 Europa League 5 4 1 DFB-Pokal 2 2 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt.

8 Mohamed Camara

Midfielder for Monaco and Mali

Mohamed Camara, Monaco's heir to Aurélien Tchouaméni, is expected to sit at the base of Mali's midfield and could attract several suitors this winter. The holding role has become a highly desirable position in recent times and most clubs are usually in the market for a specialist in that position.

Well, look no further than the 23-year-old, who "expertly breaks up play, blocks passing lanes, helps teammates and knows when to step up, shift laterally, drop back or engage in high pressing situations to support those ahead of him," according to Monaco Triubune's Edward Stratmann.

Liverpool came in for criticism at times during the 2023/24 season for their lack of defensive-minded players in midfield, so perhaps Camara could spring to the top of their transfer shortlist in January, should he enjoy a good showing at the AFCON.

Similar players Player Team Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa Sofyan Amrabat Manchester United Johan Lepenant Lyon Moisés Caicedo Chelsea Koke Atletico Madrid Per FBREF

7 Frank Anguissa

Midfielder for Napoli and Cameroon

Premier League fans, though particularly Fulham supporters, will know all about Frank Anguissa, who made 66 appearances for the Cottagers following a £22.3m ($27.9M) move from Marseille in 2018. The towering midfielder had his moments in West London but didn't quite have the desired impact and eventually left on a permanent deal to Napoli in 2022, where he has since taken his game to a new level, playing a key role in their title win last term.

Anguissa netted four goals whilst laying on eight assists across all competitions during the Scudetto-winning campaign and has been nominated for the CAF African Player of the Year Award. The Cameroon international is believed to have a £38.5m ($48.2m) release clause in his contract and is being linked with a move to Serie A giants Juventus.

It wouldn't at all be surprising if that buy-out fee entices Premier League clubs, particularly if he impresses with the five-time winners at AFCON.

6 Amine Adli

Winger for Bayer Leverkusen and Morocco

Another member of Xabi Alonso's table-topping Bayer Leverkusen is Amine Adli, a left-footed winger currently ripping it up in the Bundesliga. Adli had been playing for France's under-21s but opted to change his international allegiance to Morocco in August and has already netted for the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists.

The 23-year-old has scored five goals whilst providing eight assists this term and has received glowing praise from those around him. "Amine shows hunger, intensity and he has that quality. If he can combine the lot consistently, we'll see what a good player he can be," Alonso said. "Amine's very fast, has good technique, is extremely agile and skilful," added Leverkusen's sporting director Simon Rolfes.

5 Ademola Lookman

Second striker for Atalanta and Nigeria

Ademola Lookman continues to fire in the goals for Serie A side Atalanta and his exploits in Italy appear to have developed his game following his last spell in England with Leicester City. The Nigerian forward has put up impressive figures for the Nerazzurri since completing a £12.8m move from RB Leipzig in 2022 and he was the matchwinner against Milan on the weekend.

A return to the Premier League seems bound to happen at some stage for the 26-year-old, who may well be at the centre of numerous scouting missions at AFCON. However, the Italian side will certainly drive a hard bargain for their prized asset, who is valued at £25.7m ($32.1m).

Lookman's Atalanta career in numbers Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 20 6 2 2022/23 33 15 8 All statistics per Transfermarkt.

4 Edmond Tapsoba

Centre-back for Bayer Leverkusen

For those that understand Bundesliga football, it shouldn't be a surprise to see Edmond Tapsoba feature in this list. His team continue to lead the way in the Bundesliga ahead of Bayern Munich, who reside in second, four points adrift of the summit (at the time of writing). Several proposals are expected to be lodged for some of their best talent and one of those could be centre-back Edmond Tapsoba.

The right-footed defender is far and away Burkino Faso's best player and that will likely be evinced in January, as his side prepares to face Mauritiana, Algeria and Angola. Premier League scouts should be jetting off in numbers to watch the 6ft 4 collusus, who despite his towering height, is graceful and composed on the ball.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were both keen to sign Tapsoba over the summer and could revisit the deal in a few weeks.

3 Ousmane Diomande

Centre-back for Sporting and Ivory Coast

Ousmane Diomande is probably already on several transfer shortlists across the Premier League but if he's not, AFCON could serve as a springboard to global recognition for the young defender. The 20-year-old appears to be the next superstar to emerge from Sporting's well-oiled scouting network, having signed him from Danish first-tier outfit FC Midtjylland during early 2023.

Diomande, who has a £69m ($86.5m) release clause, is thought to be attracting interest from several leading clubs across the continent, with Bayern, Chelsea and Arsenal all named as potential suitors.

"Diomande’s main strengths are his physicality, his vision and his speed. His physicality helps him win the vast majority of his ground and aerial duels. He is able to hold off opponents well in 50/50 challenges and is able to win a lot of headers, both offensive and defensive due to his height and strength," Football Talent Scout said in June.

2 Youssef En-Nesyri

Centre-forward for Sevilla and Morocco

Youssef En-Nesyri is another name familiar to most football fans thanks to his terrific exploits at the Qatar World Cup, helping his nation reach an unprecedented semi-final. The imposing centre-forward was on West Ham United's radar over the summer but that move failed to materialise and he has continued to net for Sevilla in La Liga.

The Hammers are desperately in need of a striker, particularly after Michail Antonio's injury, so perhaps their interest could be reignited in January. They'll likely be keeping a close eye on the Morrocan at AFCON but so should others across England's top flight...

En-Nesyri's 23/24 season in numbers Competition Appearances Goals Assists LaLiga 14 5 0 Champions League 5 2 0 UEFA Super Cup 1 1 0 Copa del Rey 1 1 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt.

1 Farès Chaïbi

Winger for Eintracht Frankfurt and Algeria

Farès Chaïbi joined Eintracht Frankfurt from Ligue 1's Toulouse over the summer for a fee believed to be around €10m (£8.5m) and has settled into his new surroundings quickly. The Algerian winger, who made his debut for the national team in March 2023, can play across several roles in the frontline.

Chaïbi has operated on both flanks, in the number 10 role and even as the centre forward for the European hopefuls, showing his versatility - which seems to be an increasingly popular trait nowadays. The 2002-born attacker has put up impressive numbers for the German outfit, as shown below, and appears to be his side's playmaker rather than goalscorer.

Should he carry his league form into the AFCON next year, there could be a long line of Premier League suitors ready to snap up his signature before the close of the window on January 31st.