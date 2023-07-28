Highlights Margot Robbie, Cameron Diaz and Triple H are all supporters of Premier League clubs.

Many celebrities are passionate football fans, despite not necessarily attending many games.

Celebrity fans must attend games and actively support their team to be considered true fans, according to this criteria.

Football is the most popular sport in the world. From the poverty-struck streets in South America to the luxurious area of Monaco in the south of Europe, it is loved by hundreds of people in every small town and city. It's what makes it 'the beautiful game'.

Every Premier League club has a famous fan. You might not realise it, but they show their passion and colours on a regular basis. They might be within the hospitality suite, pitchside for an interview or even among the fans in the stands, but there's a strong chance they'll be there.

The Premier League is world-famous in every country. As the most competitive and strongest league, it brings in immense viewership. Unsurprisingly, this has led to every club gaining a fanbase out of the United Kingdom — and that includes celebrities. They all have different stories, but they all have connections to their clubs.

How the most famous fan was decided

To be able to be classed as a fan of the club, they must either go to games or show their passion relentlessly. Celebrities are busy, a lot busier than the ordinary football fan, but they have to show their 'colours' to be classed as a fan. We haven't included A-list actors who presented a shirt once, probably for a publicity stunt. Some fans go to more matches than others, so the consistency of 'attending' on this list varies. With that set in stone, here is the most famous fan at each Premier League club - from minnows Luton to heavyweights Man United.

Arsenal - Idris Elba

Piers Morgan would probably claim the title of 'biggest Arsenal fan' himself, but we think Elba would have something to say about that. The Luther star has appeared in kit launches for the Gunners in the past and helped run the 'No More Red' campaign. Elba has also joked in the past that he could've played for Arsenal if he pursued football professionally. He is widely seen as one of the United Kingdom's best - and most famous - actors, capable of captivating audiences with his relentless drama or charisma on the big screen. He even claimed he would be 'physically sick' if Tottenham ever won the Premier League.

Aston Villa - Prince William

Prince William is one of the most famous people in the world. As heir to King Charles, he will eventually become the King of the country, yet despite his fame and royal family status, he is still a huge fan of football. At the 2020 Euros, he was seen passionately celebrating England's goals, unlike most celebrities, whilst he also supports Aston Villa. He admitted that his decision to support Villa stemmed from wanting to be different to his friends and because the club had a great history. He's been seen at Villa Park several times, beating Tom Hanks to the title of most famous fan.

Bournemouth - Michael B. Jordan

Bournemouth are one of the smallest clubs in the country, so finding their 'most famous fan' was a slight struggle. They're a feel-good story as they rose from the depths of the EFL to the Premier League. However, for this, we have chosen Michael B. Jordan. He became a part-owner of the club in 2023, so he has a right to partially support them. When he became a part-owner, he said on the Graham Norton Show: "It is crazy and amazing. One reason I wanted to invest is that there was so much potential there. I'm excited about that venture. The team is awesome." It's clear that he loves the club.

Burnley - King Charles III

After the Queen's death on 8th September 2022, Prince Charles became King Charles. As a firm supporter behind action towards Climate Change, he has taken a strong approach as King, yet it doesn't get in the way of his love for football. He declared his support for them at Windsor Castle in 2012.

"A consortium of my charities, including the British Asian Trust, has been working in Burnley," he said in 2012. “Hence, some of you asked this evening whether I support a British football club and I said ‘Yes, Burnley’. And people have responded ‘Burnley?’ Oh yes, because Burnley has been through some very challenging times and I’m trying to find ways of helping to regenerate and raise aspirations and self-esteem in that part of the world." He's even a season ticket holder if he wishes to visit.

Brentford - Natalie Sawyer

Ex-Sky Sports supporter Natalie Sawyer has followed Brentford for years, dating back to well before they were anywhere near the Premier League. Her love for the club has been spoken about before — and, in 2012, the club featured her in an advertising campaign that saw her image used on a bus in an effort to promote their ticket prices. Since 2018, she has been working for The Times, but it has not gotten in the way of her love for Brentford. Cameron Diaz is also reportedly a fan of the club, yet we're not sure how truthful that is, and if it meets our criteria.

Brighton - Fatboy Slim

The city of Brighton has a history within the music industry and Fatboy Slim is one of their most famous exports. He has even played gigs at the Amex stadium in the past. During Brighton's away trip to Athens in their debut Europe season in 2023, he performed at a nightclub after the match - hours after supporting the team in the stands. Apparently, Simon Cowell is also a Seagull, though he has conceded that he is far from fully devoted to the club. It doesn't top Fatboy Slim though, who has followed the club along their incredible journey.

Chelsea - Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay was actually a pretty good footballer himself back in the day – playing for the Rangers academy when he was a teenager. But Chelsea is the club he actually supports, with the chef often spotted donning the Blues colours at Stamford Bridge. The chef is one of the most famous people in the industry, well-known for his angry rants and unique style in the kitchen. He has followed Chelsea throughout their European adventures, particularly when they won the Champions League in 2012 and 2021. Aside from Ramsay, Natalie Dormer, Mark Ronson, Ellie Goulding and Cara Delevigne are all reportedly Chelsea fans.

Crystal Palace - Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson is one of the most famous actors in the world. He has featured in several drama movies, captivating audiences with his talent. However, his love for football is rarely documented, yet he actually supports Crystal Palace. Former Palace chairman Simon Jordan once revealed that Neeson phoned him asking for tickets to Selhurst Park. Alongside the actor, Neeson's Love Actually co-star Bill Nighy is the patron of the (Crystal Palace FC Fast Results & Information Service) Disabled Children’s Club. The Eagles are also followed by Eddie Izzard and Susanna Reid, proving that, despite their midtable form, they still attract major names.

Everton - Tony Bellew

Tony Bellew's passion for Everton has been well documented, particularly during ITV's 2023 'I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here'. He celebrated passionately when he found out Everton beat Newcastle 3-0 in the jungle. The former boxer fought Ilunga Makabu at Goodison Park back in 2016, and he is now regularly at matches during his retirement. Alongside him, Judi Dench is also a huge Toffees fan and is even a patron of Everton's official charity – Everton in the Community. Aside from those two, Nicola Roberts, Amanda Holden and John McEnroe are all said to follow the club as well.

Fulham - Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie, just like several names on this list, is one of the most famous actors in the world. Over the years, she has starred in the 'Wolf of Wall Street' and 'Barbie' in 2023. Despite her fame and fortune, it turns out she supports one of the league's midtable clubs - Fulham. She has even been pictured at Craven Cottage. Her affection comes from her film producer husband, Tom Ackerley, who is a massive fan of the club. Ackerley hails from Surrey and met Robbie back in 2013 on the set of Suite Francaise. Hugh Grant is another Cottagers supporter, yet he is not as big of a name as Robbie.

Liverpool - LeBron James

LeBron James is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. If you think of the NBA, you think of LeBron James. Despite Samuel L. Jackson, Angelina Jolie and Daniel Craig all supporting Liverpool, none of them beat James. The basketball legend owns a 1% stake in the club. Liverpool have also produced their own range of shirts in collaboration with the LA Lakers star. When Jurgen Klopp announced his decision to leave the club at the end of the 2023/2024 season, James paid tribute to him in a message he posted. His love for the club is clear.

Luton Town - Alastair Cook

There aren't many celebrity fans to pick from when it comes to Luton, but Alastair Cook is a more than acceptable representative. After Luton's play-off semi-final win last season, Cook was interviewed and said: “As you can hear by my voice, it was (one of the best nights as a Luton fan), I've never heard an atmosphere like it. Kenilworth Road was absolutely fantastic, the players were superb and I'm just so pleased I was lucky enough to be here. I've kind of married into Luton, my wife's family are huge Luton fans." His love for the club has matured over the years, yet now he is a true fan at Kenilworth Road.

Manchester City - Noel & Liam Gallagher

Oasis used to be one of the most popular bands in England before they split up — and, despite their long-standing hatred of each other, there's no separating Noel and Liam when it comes to their love for Man City. Both are die-hard Citizens and have followed the club for decades. Noel Gallagher is consistently spotted at the Eithad, supporting his team in crucial matches. They both supported the club at Maine Road, before the financial takeover, as well. Truthfully, they've supported the club since the 1970s. Noel recalled in an interview how his father took him to watch City at Maine Road, and the Oasis icon was immediately hooked.

"Man United were in the Second Division back then and we were the top team in Manchester for about 10 years. The first game my dad ever took me to was City vs Newcastle United at Maine Road in 1971. That was it — City became my team! But over the years, when City struggled, United have become the best team in Europe, I've sometimes wondered why my dad brought me to Maine Road rather than Old Trafford!"

Manchester United - Usain Bolt

Given United are one of the biggest teams on the planet, it's no surprise they've got a number of big celebrity fans. Rory McIlroy and Stormzy are both known to be big supporters. However, neither of those celebrities gets close to matching the prestige of Usain Bolt. He won 100m and 200m Olympic gold at Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016, making him one of the greatest athletes of all time. He even still holds the world records. The fastest man ever has been pictured at a number of games and is a lifelong fan of the Red Devils.

Newcastle United - Ant and Dec

Ant and Dec are England's most popular - and often entertaining - personality duo. They are consistently on TV with ITV — and they highlight their love for Newcastle at every opportunity. They are regularly at St James' Park, often in the hospitality area near the club's directors. They have followed the club since they were young, making them the most famous fans in the North East. They had competition from Sam Fender, who went viral for his reaction to Newcastle United's takeover back in 2021. Meanwhile, James Bay, Gabby Logan and Tony Blair are also fellow Magpies, but not on the level of Ant and Dec.

Nottingham Forest - Carl Froch

Nottingham Forest's most famous fan is former boxer Carl Froch. Over the years, he conquered the ring. He defended both his titles in back-to-back wins over George Groves (TKO 9, TKO 8) before retiring in 2014. “The Cobra's” professional record stood at 33-2 (24 KOs) and included wins over Brian Magee, Robin Reid and Yusaf Mack among others. The boxer has been spotted wearing Forest colours in interviews and besides. He is world-famous within the sport, but there are also other famous fans of the club. Stuart Broad hails from Nottingham and has supported Forest his entire life.

Sheffield United - Jessica Ennis-Hill

There are plenty of contenders when it comes to Sheffield United. Boxer Kell Brook, golfer Matt Fitzpatrick and actor Sean Bean are all viable contenders, but none of them match Jessica Ennis-Hill. If you cast your mind back to 2012, Ennis-Hill (then, just Ennis) broke history with a historic win for Great Britain in the Heptathlon. It was part of Super Saturday, which saw Britain win three gold medals on the track in quick succession. She even had a stand named after her at Bramall Lane for a period, following her historic gold medal at London 2012. The heptathlete is one of Britain's greatest-ever athletes.

Tottenham Hotspur - Tom Holland

Tom Holland, now one of the most famous actors in the world, has shown his love for Tottenham in endless interviews, as highlighted above. He featured in a video with Son Heung-Min in 2022, where he appeared starstruck to meet the South Korean superstar. The footballer took on his advice for a celebration as well, highlighting their connection. The actor, who is most well-known for his role in Spider-Man, grew up in Britain before moving to America for his acting career. His love for the club is no secret — and, although Adele is also a fan, Holland pips her to the title, despite her beautiful rendition of 'Glory Glory Tottenham Hotspur' years ago.

West Ham United - Triple H

West Ham have been on a rollercoaster adventure since moving to the London Stadium, culminating in winning the Conference League in 2023. Russell Brand, James Corden and Danny Dyer are all regularly spotted at the London Stadium, but Triple H has been ranked as their most famous fan. You may be surprised to hear Triple H is a big supporter of the Irons, and he has even compared the West Ham fanbase to WWE's.

"West Ham is probably the closest to what we do, with the passion of their fanbase and their loyalty, right? That's the closest to what we do," he said.

Wolves - Suzi Perry

With her extensive television career, Suzi Perry is one of the most recognisable presenters in the country, and she just so happens to be a massive fan of Wolves. Her love of the club comes from her childhood as she was raised in the Finchfield area of Wolverhampton and her time at the University of Wolverhampton. She has mentioned her love for the club consistently on X, formerly Twitter, including the morning of the Black Country Derby in January 2024. Perry may be synonymous with motorsport, given her extensive portfolio of work covering Formula 1 and Moto GP. However, she still has time for her beloved Wolves and can still be seen attending matches whenever she has the chance.