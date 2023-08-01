Highlights Some of the greatest goalkeepers of all time have played in the Premier League, showing their class on a regular basis.

From the 1990s to the 2020s, goalkeepers have continually adapted to the pace of the Premier League, with the ability to be able to play out from the back being crucial.

GIVEMESPORT has ranked the 20 greatest goalkeepers in Premier League history, taking into account longevity and peak performance.

The Premier League has had some truly great goalkeeping talents over the years. The spotlight is often on the goalscorers and the ones putting the ball in the back of the net, but it's the goalkeepers who can be the unsung heroes, providing those match-saving moments that can define a match.

Some goalkeepers have made season-defining saves, whilst others have helped progress the game by playing out from the back. 20 years ago, goalkeepers were rarely required to pass the ball, often opting to boot the ball up the pitch. However, that is not the case anymore. The likes of Ederson epitomise how a goalkeeper can play a key role in their team's attacks.

Considering that, GIVEMESPORT has decided to rank the 20 greatest goalkeepers in Premier League history, taking into account peak performance and longevity.

Premier League's Greatest Goalkeepers Ranking Name 1. Peter Schmeichel 2. Petr Cech 3. Edwin van der Sar 4. David Seaman 5. Alisson Becker 6. David De Gea 7. Ederson 8. Jens Lehmann 9. Shay Given 10. Brad Friedel 11. Joe Hart 12. David James 13. Neville Southall 14. Hugo Lloris 15. Pepe Reina 16. Nigel Martyn 17. Thibaut Courtois 18. Tim Howard 19. Mark Schwarzer 20. Kasper Schmeichel

3:29 Related 20 Greatest Defenders In Premier League History (Ranked) The 20 greatest defenders in Premier League history, including Rio Ferdinand, John Terry and Ashley Cole, have been ranked.

20 Kasper Schmeichel

Kasper Schmeichel had the whole world's pressure on his shoulders when he became a professional goalkeeper. As the son of legendary goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, he was expected to perform - and he did exactly that. Over the course of his Premier League career, he made 284 appearances, playing a key role in Leicester City's title success in all 38 matches. He was one of the heartbeats in Leicester's side, acting as a cool and measured man in the face of pressure. It's as if it runs in the family's DNA! Nevertheless, Schmeichel is the first on this list after consistency every year.

Kasper Schmeichel's Premier League Stats Appearances Clean Sheets Teams 284 82 Leicester, Man City Stats from Premier League (correct as of 8/1/24)

19 Mark Schwarzer

Mark Schwarzer's Premier League journey spanned over 20 years, displaying remarkable consistency and a high level of performance. His time with Middlesbrough, Fulham, and even Chelsea saw him pull off some of the league's most memorable saves across his 514 games in the league. In that time, he secured 152 assists and even pulled off one assist! The Australian helped Fulham become a stable team in the Premier League. Knowing they could trust their goalkeeper in between the sticks proved crucial, especially during their run to the Europa League final in 2010, even if they lost in the end to Atlético Madrid.

Mark Schwarzer's Premier League Stats Appearances Clean Sheets Teams 514 152 Middlesbrough, Fulham, Chelsea, Leicester Stats from Premier League (correct as of 8/1/24)

18 Tim Howard

During his career, Tim Howard made 399 appearances. In those matches, he completed 132 clean sheets, even scoring one goal in the process. His Premier League career was marked by athleticism, sharp reflexes, and vocal leadership. His spell at Manchester United was brief but impactful, yet it was with Everton where he truly became a legend, playing 354 games, helping Everton become a consistent name in the league - and qualifying for the Champions League. His match-winning saves and command of his area made him a fan favourite for Everton fans, and one of the league's best goalkeepers of his generation.

Tim Howard's Premier League Stats Appearances Clean Sheets Teams 399 132 Man Utd, Everton Stats from Premier League (8/1/24)

17 Thibaut Courtois

Although Thibaut Courtois left Chelsea on a sour note, he still goes down as one of the greatest Premier League goalkeepers. His spell in the league was not as long as others, standing at 126 league games for the Blues, but he still managed to establish himself as a legend. His imposing frame and exceptional ability to read the game made him a truly fantastic keeper for the Blues, a key reason for their successes at the time. Courtois' trophy-laden spell at Chelsea, in which he won the Premier League twice, solidifies his place among the elite, yet he has only improved whilst at Real Madrid.

Thibaut Courtois's Premier League Stats Appearances Clean Sheets Teams 126 48 Chelsea Stats from Premier League (correct as per 8/1/24)

16 Nigel Martyn

Compared to other names on this list, Nigel Martyn might not be as well-known, particularly if you didn't watch the Premier League during the 1990s. However, his name is synonymous with consistency. His spells at Crystal Palace, Leeds United, and Everton were marked by outstanding saves and reliability. Martyn's ability to command his area and make crucial saves makes him one of the Premier League's most revered goalkeepers, and he proved that during his 372 games in the division. Ending his spell in 2006, he was a traditional goalkeeper, but - in that sense - he built trust with his defenders every match.

Nigel Martyn's Premier League Stats Appearances Clean Sheets Teams 372 137 Crystal Palace, Leeds, Everton Stats from Premier League (correct as per 8/1/24)

15 Pepe Reina

Pepe Reina's tenure at Liverpool was filled with breathtaking saves and moments of brilliance. His quick reflexes, agility, and intelligent game-reading made him one of Liverpool's finest goalkeepers and showed why he played just shy of 300 games for the club. The Spaniard is often disrespected due to his struggles at Aston Villa when he returned in the 2019/2020 season. However, he helped Liverpool shine from 2005 to 2013, acting as a cool, calm and measured player in between the sticks. He goes down as one of Spain's - and the Premier League's - greatest goalkeepers.

Pepe Reina's Premier League Stats Appearances Clean Sheets Teams 297 136 Liverpool, Aston Villa Stats from Premier League (correct as per 8/1/24)

14 Hugo Lloris

Hugo Lloris joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2012. He wasn't replaced until 2023, acting as club captain for the majority of those years. He was reliable, assured and measured in between the goal, making crucial saves for Spurs. In particular, his penalty saves against Arsenal at Wembley and then Manchester City - just a few weeks later - in the Champions League showcased his talent. With 361 Premier League games under his belt, Lloris goes down as a Tottenham Legend - and thus a Premier League legend. There were very few goalkeepers better than him when he was performing during his prime.

Hugo Lloris' Premier League Stats Appearances Clean Sheets Teams 361 127 Tottenham Stats from Premier League (correct as per 8/1/24)

13 Neville Southall

Everton fans have seen their fair share of exceptional players over the years, especially due to their almost never-ending spell in England's top division. However, Neville Southall is regarded by many as the greatest goalkeeper in the club's history - ahead of Howard and Jordan Pickford. His shot-stopping ability, incredible reflexes, and fearless presence in goal earned him saw him make 578 games for the club during his 17 years at the club. He was cool, calm and confident in goal, ultimately providing confidence to the defenders in front of him. Southall's influence on the Premier League is unquestionable, making him a fitting addition to this list.

Neville Southall's Premier League Stats Appearances Clean Sheets Teams 208 62 Everton, Bradford Stats from Premier League (correct as per 8/1/24)

12 David James

David James was often the forgotten member during England's golden era. With the likes of Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney and Steven Gerrard ahead of him, he was cool, calm and composed in goal - even if it did not lead to an international trophy. David James' Premier League career spanned various clubs, including Liverpool, Aston Villa, West Ham, Manchester City, and Portsmouth, where he played over 570 games in the Premier League. Known for his athleticism and spectacular saves, James' longevity across different clubs showcases his undeniable quality as a top-tier goalkeeper, and ensures he goes down as one of the league's best.

David James's Premier League Stats Appearances Clean Sheets Teams 572 169 Liverpool, Aston Villa, West Ham, Man City, Portsmouth Stats from Premier League (correct as per 8/1/24)

11 Joe Hart

From one ex-Manchester City and West Ham player to another, Joe Hart is widely considered one of the best Premier League goalkeepers ever. Hart's remarkable time at Man City saw him win the Premier League both in 2011 and 2014 - the beginning of the club's dominant spell. His sharp reflexes, vocal leadership, and key saves were instrumental in City's title-winning campaign, with his passion also helping him to earn a spot among the Premier League's finest. Everyone remembers his iconic celebration as Sergio Aguero saved the club's season in the dying seconds. It was only when Pep Guardiola joined that Hart left the club after struggling to start attacks from the back.

Joe Hart's Premier League Stats Appearances Clean Sheets Teams 340 127 Man City, Burnley, West Ham, Tottenham Stats from Premier League (correct as per 8/1/24)

10 Brad Friedel

Brad Friedel's near two-decade-long Premier League career is a testament to his consistency and shot-stopping ability. Whether at Tottenham, Aston Villa, or Blackburn Rovers, Friedel's strong hands and reliability earned him wide respect, and he ended up playing 450 games in England's top flight. He also holds the record for consecutive appearances in the Premier League, standing at 310 games, which shows just how consistent he was. Even when he joined Tottenham at the end of his career, he still started consistently ahead of Hugo Lloris, despite the Frenchman being considered one of the best promising goalkeepers in the world.

Brad Friedel's Premier League Stats Appearances Clean Sheets Teams 450 132 Liverpool, Blackburn, Aston Villa, Tottenham Stats from Premier League (correct as per 8/1/24)

9 Shay Given

Shay Given played a remarkable 449 Premier League matches throughout his career, most of which came in the North East. In twelve years at St James' Park and Newcastle, Given made 344 league appearances, finally moving on in February 2009 when he signed for Manchester City. He spent two and a half seasons in Manchester, but the emergence of Joe Hart saw his first-team opportunities reduced and, in the summer of 2011, he joined Aston Villa. Nevertheless, after five seasons at Villa Park, he is still revered as one of the league's greatest-ever goalkeepers who could be trusted every match.

Shay Given's Premier League Stats Appearances Clean Sheets Teams 450 113 Blackburn, Newcastle, Man City, Aston Villa, Stoke Stats from Premier League (correct as per 8/1/24)

8 Jens Lehmann

Jens Lehmann is widely considered one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, because of one particular season. During his first spell with Arsenal, Lehmann played in every match of the Gunners' unbeaten league campaign in 2003/2004, when he was awarded the Premier League Golden Glove Award for his integral part in the ‘Invincibles' season. As well as winning the Premier League title in 2003/2004, Lehmann won the Community Shield in 2004 and also an FA Cup winner's medal in 2005, when he famously saved from Paul Scholes in the victorious penalty shoot-out. That goes to show his impact on the league, even if he only made 148 appearances - far fewer than other goalkeepers on this list.

Jens Lehmann's Premier League Stats Appearances Clean Sheets Teams 148 54 Arsenal Stats from Premier League (correct as per 8/1/24)

7 Ederson

To summarise Ederson's ability, you can go back to his first season. Ederson enjoyed a sensational first campaign with Man City, keeping 16 clean sheets as an integral part of the club's Premier League success. However, standing out that season, his form earned him a PFA Young Player of the Year nomination and saw him selected for Brazil’s 2018 World Cup squad. From there, he continually revolutionised the role with his pinpoint distribution and never-seen-before style. He was trusted by not only Pep Guardiola but also by the entirety of the club's defence. In particular, his ability to contribute both defensively and offensively, combined with his consistent performances, place him among the league's all-time best goalkeepers.

Ederson's Premier League Stats Appearances Clean Sheets Teams 235 106 Man City Stats from Premier League (correct as per 8/1/24)

6 David De Gea

De Gea joined Man United in June 2011 for a fee in the region of £17million - a British record for a goalkeeper at the time. It placed pressure on his shoulders, but he overcame a difficult first season in the Premier League to establish himself as the club's main goalkeeper. Highlighting his quality, in 2017 the Spaniard became the first player to win United's Player of the Year award three times in a row.

Twelve months later, he won the Golden Glove with a total of 18 clean sheets. He broke Peter Schmeichel's Manchester United clean sheet record in February 2023 and then went on to win the Golden Glove for the second time. In the summer of 2023, De Gea's contract at Manchester United expired and he left the club. He had made 545 appearances in all competitions for United and was seventh on the club's all-time appearance list. He goes down as one of the Premier League's greatest goalkeepers.

David De Gea's Premier League Stats Appearances Clean Sheets Teams 415 147 Man Utd Stats from Premier League (correct as per 8/1/24)

Related Clubs David de Gea could join after leaving Manchester United David De Gea left Manchester United this summer after 12 years at the club, but where will he end up next?

5 Alisson Becker

When he joined the Premier League, Alisson was known as the world's most expensive goalkeeper after Liverpool signed him in July 2018 for £66.8million - and he had an instant impact. In the 2018/2019 season, Alisson kept 21 clean sheets in the Premier League, the most by any Premier League goalkeeper in his debut season since Pepe Reina in 2006. He won the Premier League in 2020, whilst also winning the Champions League in 2019 and the FA Cup/Carabao Cup in 2021. He's already completed football and he has no signs of slowing down. It's what makes him a legendary goalkeeper.

Alisson's Premier League Stats Appearances Clean Sheets Teams 191 83 Liverpool Stats from Premier League (correct as per 8/1/24)

4 David Seaman

David Seaman's time at Arsenal created a legacy that ranks him among the Premier League's elite goalkeepers. Known for his calm composure, sharp reflexes, and excellent positioning, Seaman was a vital part of Arsenal's success during the 1990s and early 2000s. A three-time league champion with Arsenal, including two Premier League titles, Seaman's consistent performances, incredible saves, and ability to command his area have left a lasting impact on fans. Over the course of his career, he made 344 Premier League appearances, with 141 clean sheets in that time. Very few players have been as consistent as Seaman was.

David Seaman's Premier League Stats Appearances Clean Sheets Teams 344 141 Arsenal, Man City Stats from Premier League (correct as per 8/1/24)

3 Edwin van der Sar

Van der Sar won four Premier League titles at Manchester United, playing a key role in every single one won. From winning the competition in 2007 to continuing that success until 2011, the Dutchman was adored by the Old Trafford faithful and Sir Alex Ferguson. Van der Sar's goalkeeping excellence solidified his place as a Premier League legend. His spell at Fulham was impressive, but it was his time at Man United, marked by his calm demeanour and flawless technique, that meant he's remembered as one of the Premier League's greatest. Van der Sar's legacy as one of the league's greatest goalkeepers is beyond question.

Edwin van der Sar's Premier League Stats Appearances Clean Sheets Teams 313 132 Man Utd, Fulham Stats from Premier League (correct as per 8/1/24)

2 Petr Cech

Petr Cech's time with Chelsea was absolutely fantastic, and he was a key reason for their success during the early 2000s. Cech's record clean sheets and numerous trophies show just how good he was, and his intelligence, agility, and match-winning saves make him one of the most influential goalkeepers in Premier League history. In fact, the Czech Republic international holds a number of goalkeeping records, including the Premier League record for the fewest appearances required to reach 100 clean sheets, having done so in 180 appearances, the most clean sheets in a season (24), as well as the record for the most clean sheets in Premier League history (202).

Petr Cech's Premier League Stats Appearances Clean Sheets Teams 433 202 Chelsea, Arsenal Stats from Premier League (correct as per 8/1/24)

1 Peter Schmeichel

Standing at the pinnacle, Peter Schmeichel's impact on the Premier League is unrivalled. His intimidating presence, fearless approach, and incredible saves were key to Man United's dominance during the '90s. His legacy, including the historic treble win in 1999, makes him the undisputed greatest goalkeeper in Premier League history. Showcasing this, in 2001, Schmeichel won a public poll held by Reuters, in which the majority of the 200,000 participants voted him as the best goalkeeper ever, ahead of Lev Yashin and Gordon Banks. Meanwhile, in 2003, Schmeichel was inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his impact on the English game. With 310 appearances in the league, he is one of the greatest ever.

Peter Schmeichel's Premier League Stats Appearances Clean Sheets Teams 310 128 Man Utd, Aston Villa, Man City Stats from Premier League (correct as per 8/1/24)