The Premier League stretches across England - and around the world on TV - producing world-class football and entertainment every week. It's part of the country's DNA as people travel across the country to watch their team play.

Full of talented footballers - on extortionate wages - and stadiums brimming with confidence and life, there are very few, if any, football leagues in the world better than the Premier League. It's why the league brings in the most revenue in world football as the likes of Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah battle it out at the top of the table.

However, as fans travel to watch their team play, they have to go across England. With a plethora of clubs based in London, several in the Midlands and a handful in the north, some journeys can be a lot longer than others. It creates rivalries that will never be forgotten, knowing fans want the bragging rights as they go to work on a Monday morning.

1 Arsenal

Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world. Famous for going invincible under Arsène Wenger, they have gained a worldwide following in every corner. Under Mikel Arteta, they are now fighting in the Champions League once again, which has only increased their public following - as showcased by their 'Emirates' sponsorship. Players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus are well-known stars around the world. The club aims to gain bragging rights over local rivals Tottenham Hotspur all the time and push towards winning the Premier League.

Facts about Arsenal Founded 1886 Stadium Emirates Stadium Capacity 60704 Titles 13 City London Main Rivals Tottenham

2 Aston Villa FC

Aston Villa are one of the oldest and most iconic clubs in England, famous for their Champions League title in 1982. However, on a global stage, they do not have as much of an appeal. They have supporter groups around the whole, but it's on a smaller scale compared to Arsenal. It fails to match their appeal in England, especially during their recent success under Unai Emery. With players like Leon Bailey and Emiliano Martínez, there is hope the club will soon grow abroad if they qualify for the Champions League.

Facts about Aston Villa Founded 1874 Stadium Villa Park Capacity 42749 Titles 7 City Birmingham Main Rivals Birmingham City

3 Bournemouth AFC

Up next, Bournemouth are one of the smallest teams in England - as epitomised by their stadium. It's not just in England though, with their global appeal lacking compared to other clubs. However, with Michael B Jordan's recent investment into the club, the Cherries now have one of the world's most famous stars to grow their brand. It's an exciting prospect on the South Coast as they aim to gain bragging rights over teams like Southampton and Portsmouth. The club knows that it is not one of the biggest in the league - which makes it a beautiful story.

Facts about Bournemouth Founded 1899 Stadium Vitality Stadium Capacity 11364 Titles 0 City Bournemouth Main Rivals Southampton

4 Brentford

Similarly to Bournemouth, Brentford are one of the feel-good stories in the Premier League. It wasn't long ago that they were playing in League One, but - thanks to a clever strategy from the club's hierarchy - they are now a consistent name in the top division. They have a relatively small fanbase that does not stretch across the pond like other clubs, yet that means there is a strong community vibe in West London that follows the club every match. They're overperforming at the moment when you consider the size of the club.

Facts about Brentford Founded 1889 Stadium Gtech Community Stadium Capacity 17250 Titles 0 City London Main Rivals Fulham

5 Brighton & Hove Albion

The feel-good stories continue! What's not to like about Brighton? As a sustainable club with a determination to compete against the 'Big Six', Brighton are thriving in the Premier League. Just over 20 years ago, they were fighting to stay alive, but since moving to a new stadium, they have kicked on. Qualifying for the Europa League in the 2022/2023 season has only bolstered the club's global reach, which will only grow if they continue to perform on the biggest stage. Kaoru Mitoma is even bringing in a new Japanese section to the fanbase!

Facts about Brighton & Hove Albion Founded 1901 Stadium Falmer Stadium Capacity 31800 Titles 0 City Brighton Main Rivals Crystal Palace

6 Burnley

Burnley used to be a consistent name in the Premier League under Sean Dyche, but that quickly ended after they sacked him. Vincent Kompany got the club promoted again at the first time of asking, but they will always struggle to stay in the division. With American owners, the northern side are dreaming of kicking on with new financial power. However, with a limited fanbase - in England and around the world - it will be a struggle for Burnley to ever consistently compete with the best teams in the country.

Facts about Burnley Founded 1882 Stadium Turf Moor Capacity 21944 Titles 2 City Burnley Main Rivals Blackburn Rovers

7 Chelsea

"Chelsea, Chelsea, Chelsea" can be heard ringing around Stamford Bridge all the time - but also in pubs and bars around the world. Chelsea are one of the most famous clubs in world football, especially after winning the Champions League in 2012 and 2021. However, if anything, their global reach is bigger than the success on the football pitch in recent years. The club had a disastrous 2022/2023 season and the 2023/2024 season looks to be a carbon copy. It's concerning for their fans, and it could have a major knock-on effect around the world.

Facts about Chelsea Founded 1905 Stadium Stamford Bridge Capacity 40341 Titles 6 City London Main Rivals Tottenham

8 Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have a passionate fanbase that will support the club through the good times and the bad - showcased by their ultras. However, that passion and energy do not replicate around the world. Crystal Palace have very little global appeal, especially when they are competing against Chelsea and Arsenal in London, but that leaves a community feel in South London. Their performances have seen them consistently finish midtable in the Premier League, which is a fair representation of the size of the club, filling Selhurst Park every week with an impressive atmosphere.

Facts about Crystal Palace Founded 1905 Stadium Selhurst Park Capacity 25486 Titles 0 City London Main Rivals Brighton

9 Everton FC

Everton are one of the most historic clubs in England. Fighting against arch-rivals Liverpool in the North West, they don't shy away from challenges, with their passionate fanbase consistently making their voices known. They act as the underdogs on the biggest stage, unable to compete with Liverpool's financial power or global appeal, but that creates a story that is hard to dislike in Merseyside. They don't have the global reach like other clubs, but with a new stadium on the way, there is hope that the future might look bright for the Toffees.

Facts about Everton Founded 1878 Stadium Goodison Park Capacity 39572 Titles 9 City Liverpool Main Rivals Liverpool

10 Fulham

Fulham has the reputation of being a sophisticated - and maybe even 'posh' - club. Their stadium - Craven Cottage - is one of the most impressive stadiums in the country, not because of its size, but because of the old architecture that makes it stand out from modern stadiums. Unlike their West London rivals Chelsea, Fulham do not have the global appeal to compete financially, especially after several years in the Championship. However, it creates a feel-good story in the capital city that is hard to dislike if you don't support one of their rival teams.

Facts about Fulham Founded 1879 Stadium Craven Cottage Capacity 25700 Titles 0 City London Main Rivals Chelsea

11 Liverpool FC

Liverpool are six-time Champions League winners before you even start to think about their domestic success. The club play at Anfield, bringing in tourists from around the world at every match. With fans in America, South America, Australia and Asia, there isn't a single country in the world that doesn't have a Liverpool fan, as they continually fight to gain power around the world. Their last Premier League title came in 2020 - reflecting their impressive form on the pitch that matches their global appeal. They know how to perform on the biggest stage and continuously have bragging rights over Everton.

Facts about Liverpool Founded 1892 Stadium Anfield Capacity 61015 Titles 19 City Liverpool Main Rivals Everton / Man United

12 Luton Town

Luton defied the odds to earn promotion to the Premier League last season. In 2013, they were playing in the National League - the fifth tier of English football - but, after consistent promotions, they found themselves playing in the world's greatest league. Due to their history in the lower leagues, they don't have a global fanbase, unlike other clubs, yet the story at Kenilworth Road has made neutrals cheer them on in their inaugural Premier League season. It's hard not to like the club as their feel-good story turns a page for another chapter.

Facts about Luton Founded 1885 Stadium Kenilworth Road Capacity 11265 Titles 0 City Luton Main Rivals Watford

13 Manchester City FC

Manchester City completed their ultimate goal in 2023, winning the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup in the same season. It was a dream come true for their supporters as they matched arch-rivals Manchester United's record in 1999. Man City's fanbase has grown considerably in recent years. Before they were taken over, they were a passionate but local fanbase, but after financial power came in, they have grown their global reach - with every country in the world having a small section of Man City supporters. They are now one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Facts about Man City Founded 1894 Stadium Etihad Stadium Capacity 53400 Titles 9 City Manchester Main Rivals Manchester United

14 Manchester United FC

Manchester United are arguably the most famous club in the world. With historical success and a passionate fanbase, fans around the world flock to Manchester to see their beloved team play just once at Old Trafford. However, ever since Sir Alex Ferguson left, the club have been on a downward decline. They haven't won the Premier League since 2012 and the Champions League since 2008. For a club of their size, it's underwhelming, with pressure growing from their global fanbase to improve - otherwise, they risk being permanently overtaken by Man City forever.

Facts about Man United Founded 1902 Stadium Old Trafford Capacity 74310 Titles 20 City Manchester Main Rivals Man City

15 Newcastle United

Newcastle have always been one of the most historical clubs in English football. With an incredible fanbase in the North East of the country, they are the most popular club in that area, but they have always struggled to gain support around the rest of the world. However, since the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) took over the club, Newcastle have gained popularity on social media, particularly after they qualified for the Champions League. With the investment unlikely to slow down anytime soon, Newcastle will be aiming to become one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Facts about Newcastle Founded 1892 Stadium St James' Park Capacity 52305 Titles 0 City Newcastle Main Rivals Sunderland

16 Nottingham Forest

In the heart of the Midlands, Nottingham Forest have got a passionate but local fanbase within the Premier League. Promotion back to the promised land in May 2022 led to jubilant scenes within the city, whilst survival against the odds in 2023 put Nottingham Forest back on the global map. Their global reach is nowhere near as big as other clubs - particularly the 'Big Six' - but there is hope that they will continue to grow as long as they stay in the Premier League. Performances on the pitch are currently matching the size of the club.

Facts about Nottingham Forest Founded 1865 Stadium City Ground Capacity 30445 Titles 1 City Nottingham Main Rivals Leicester

17 Sheffield United

Sheffield United currently holds bragging rights over their arch-rivals Sheffield Wednesday. The Blades sit in the Premier League at the moment, whilst rivals Sheffield Wednesday struggle in the league below - the Championship. The two clubs dominate the football scene in that area of Yorkshire, but they struggle to produce a global appeal away from it. Sheffield Utd lacks the financial power to compete against the Premier League's best clubs, whilst they lack a clear strategy to consistently stay in the Premier League. The club is on a roller-coaster ride in Yorkshire.

Facts about Sheffield Utd Founded 1889 Stadium Bramall Lane Capacity 32050 Titles 1 City Sheffield Main Rivals Sheffield Wednesday

18 Tottenham Hotspur FC

Tottenham Hotspur have never been relegated from the Premier League since it was created in 1992. Situated in the heart of North London, they have one of the biggest global fanbases in the world - due to one player, Son Heung-Min. The South Korean is a star in his home country, with his fans consistently flocking to see him play. Spurs have taken advantage of this with pre-season tours to Asia, which will continue whilst Son plays for Spurs. If you go to a match, you will see a plethora of Son fans every time.

Facts about Spurs Founded 1882 Stadium Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Capacity 62850 Titles 2 City London Main Rivals Arsenal

19 West Ham United

West Ham were crowned 'champions of Europe' in 2023. Well, that's what their fans would say. In reality, they won the Conference League - the third tier of European football - but it was still a memorable moment for their fanbase. Consistent trips in European competitions have put West Ham on the global map in recent years under manager David Moyes. They are not as big as their arch-rivals Tottenham, but they do hold bragging rights over Millwall. Playing at the London Stadium, West Ham are a modern club aiming to grow.

Facts about West Ham Founded 1895 Stadium London Stadium Capacity 62500 Titles 0 City London Main Rivals Millwall / Tottenham

20 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last, but not least, Wolves - situated in the heart of the Midlands - have had an undulating career throughout the Premier League's history. After a prolonged spell away from the top division, they returned with a clear plan to succeed. Qualifying for the Europa League epitomised that, whilst signing several Portuguese players improved their global reach. They've struggled in recent seasons, but there is hope that Wolves can eventually return to the top half of the Premier League table. The club have the infrastructure and power to do so.