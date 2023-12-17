Highlights Erling Haaland sets a new Premier League record with 36 goals in his debut season, smashing the previous record.

High-scoring individuals in the Premier League are highly sought after and come with hefty transfer fees.

Notable players like Wayne Rooney and Carlos Tevez miss out on the top ten all-time goalscorers in the Premier League.

The Premier League has seen some high-scoring individuals over the years. Recently, we've seen Manchester City's Erling Haaland smash a long-standing Premier League record. The Manchester City striker has arguably made the biggest impact on a team by a player in their debut season in England's top flight.

As an attacking player, the first thought at the start of every season is to reach the 15-20 goal mark. If they do that, it means they've had a pretty solid season. Those that go beyond it consistently are among the elite players in the world of football. A player who can hit those kind of numbers consistently are the most sought-after and come with huge transfer fees.

The Premier League has been stacked full of incredible attacking players since its creation in 1992. However, there are some huge names to miss out on a place in the top ten. The likes of Wayne Rooney, Carlos Tevez, Dennis Bergkamp, and Teddy Sheringham are just some of the high-profile players to miss out on the top ten.

Position Player Team Season Goals Scored 10 Kevin Phillips Sunderland 1999/00 30 9 Thierry Henry Arsenal 2003/04 30 8 Robin van Persie Arsenal 2011/12 30 7 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 2017/18 30 6 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 2007/08 31 5 Luis Suárez Liverpool 2013/14 31 4 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2017/18 32 3 Andy Cole Newcastle United 1993/94 34 2 Alan Shearer Blackburn Rovers 1994/95 34 1 Erling Haaland Manchester City 2022/23 36

The Premier League has improved year-on-year since 1992, and it is regarded as one of the toughest leagues in world football. Many strikers have completely flopped, struggling to adapt to the more physical nature of English football, while others have taken the Premier League by storm. At GIVEMESPORT, we have a detailed look at the top 10 players who hit the back of the net the most in a Premier League season.

10 Kevin Phillips - 1999/00 (30 goals)

Holding up the top ten is Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips, with a remarkable 30-goal haul during the 1999-00 season. Over half of Phillips' goals came away from home (16), and to date, no other player has scored as many goals away from home in a single Premier League season as Phillips. During this prolific season, the striker notched one hat-trick, and, of course, it would come away from home against Derby County.

His stellar performances were rewarded with the Golden Boot, and an Englishman would not win the award again until Harry Kane in 2016. Phillips also earned his place in Kevin Keegan's Euro 2000 squad. Of course, the less said about that tournament, the better. Phillips would never really hit the same heights again, but the 1999/00 season will always be an incredibly fond memory for both him and Sunderland.

Games Played Goals Scored Assists 36 30 1

Your browser does not support the video tag.

9 Thierry Henry - 2003/04 (30 goals)

Arsenal's invincible season just so happened to be Henry's only campaign to register 30+ goals. Everything went right for Arsenal and Henry that season. They were a joy to watch, and the Frenchman's impressive haul further enhanced his legendary status at the club.

Henry scored two hat-tricks in a week against Liverpool and Leeds United, and it was dubbed the 'coup de grâce', with the first hat-trick rescuing Arsenal's unbeaten run with a 4-2 victory. Henry is one of the finest players to ever play in the Premier League, and his elegance on the ball was a joy to watch. Whether he is the greatest to ever do it has been an ongoing debate for years.

The argument of who is the best player between Henry and Shearer will continue to be had until the day is long. Two very different players but both are exceptional in their own right. Henry was undoubtedly the more complete player, his ability to beat a defender was second to none, thanks to his early days as a winger. Henry is up there with the very best that football has ever seen and quite rightly goes down as an Arsenal and Premier League legend.

Games Played Goals Scored Assists 37 30 6

Your browser does not support the video tag.

8 Robin van Persie - 2011/12 (30 goals)

This was the Dutchman's final season with Arsenal and his most productive for games and goals. Before the 2011-12 campaign, van Persie struggled with injuries and never managed to play in more than 28 games in a season. This one was different, and the striker played in all 38 games for Arsenal.

With his injuries appearing to be a thing of the past, van Persie took full advantage of the extra games and helped Arsenal to a 3rd place finish in the Premier League. The Dutchman would later join rivals Manchester United, playing all 38 games for a consecutive season and lifting the Premier League title. Due to his injuries, van Persie is perhaps not appreciated enough. He can undoubtedly be regarded as one of the Premier League's top talents.

Games Played Goals Scored Assists 38 30 13

Your browser does not support the video tag.

7 Harry Kane - 2017/18 (30 goals)

England have been blessed with strikers through the years, and Harry Kane is certainly up there with the very best of them. Back then, Kane was seemingly allergic to scoring goals in August. The Tottenham striker got his first goals of the season in September with braces against Everton and West Ham. Kane scored two hat-tricks in four days, a quite remarkable feat, against Burnley and Southampton.

The England captain was on 28 goals for the season going into the final game against Leicester City. A brace against the Foxes took Kane to the magical 30 mark, and he would go on to win the Golden Boot at the World Cup in Russia. Since the 2017/18 season, Kane has consistently been fighting it out at the top end of the scoring charts.

Kane could have stayed in the Premier League either with Tottenham Hotspur or moved to a top-four rival and continued to chase down Shearer's record. Instead, the striker is chasing down trophies with Bayern Munich, leaving Shearer to breathe a huge sigh of relief that his record will stand for at least a little while longer.

Games Played Goals Scored Assists 37 30 3

Your browser does not support the video tag.

6 Cristiano Ronaldo - 2007/08 (31 goals)

It's no surprise to see the Portuguese goal machine listed here. Ronaldo is an incredible player who has scored goals wherever he's played. He is now regarded as one of the greatest ever players to have played the game. Since his Manchester United days, he has gone from strength to strength.

It was a disastrous start to the season for Ronaldo, to say the least, with a red card at Fratton Park against Portsmouth in his second appearance of the season. The goals didn't start flowing for the Portuguese international until late September, with his first coming against Birmingham City. Carlos Tevez and Wayne Rooney combined with Ronaldo to make one of the fiercest front lines in the Premier League. Regularly scoring braces, Ronaldo was in the form of his life, and this season was perhaps the first time we saw glimpses of how prolific he could be.

Ronaldo's 31st goal of the season came on the final day against Wigan to secure the Premier League title. Manchester United and Ronaldo would later beat Chelsea in the Champions League final, quite a fruitful campaign to say the least. Ronaldo is now playing in the Saudi Pro League where his goals scoring exploits have continued.

Games Played Goals Scored Assists 34 31 7

Your browser does not support the video tag.

5 Luis Suárez - 2013/14 (31 goals)

This goal haul is all the more impressive when Suarez missed the start of the season after completing his ban for biting Branislav Ivanovic in April. The Uruguay international had to wait until late September to open his account for the season. Suarez's ban meant he could only feature in 33 Premier League games this season, and once he returned, he played as though he had everything to prove.

He tormented poor old Norwich, scoring four and providing one assist in that game. The Canaries are somewhat of a favourite side for Suarez to play against. Liverpool were on course for a famous title win during this campaign before it spectacularly derailed. Suarez scored his last goal of the season in one of the games that thwarted a title-winning season, during a 3-3 draw against Crystal Palace. This turned out to be his final goal in English football. He left Selhurst Park in tears and would later depart Liverpool. Suarez was bizarrely caught biting an opponent again during the World Cup, which was a weirdly poetic way to bookend a season.

Suarez is like Marmite. People either loved or loathed him. Those who loathed him are probably supporters of teams that have been run ragged by his supreme talent. There aren't many players like Suarez, his character and some of his behavioural incidences have rubbed people the wrong way, and has led to a minority not being able to appreciate how good a player he was.

Games Played Goals Scored Assists 33 31 17

Your browser does not support the video tag.

4 Mohamed Salah - 2017/18 (32 goals)

This was Salah's first season at Anfield, and what a return to the Premier League it was for the Egyptian, having struggled to impress at Chelsea before moving to Serie A with Fiorentina and Roma. Salah's story in the Premier League is an inspiration for players who have been written off before but bounce back to prove their doubters wrong.

Salah scored against top-of-the-table rivals Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham during this high-scoring season. His landmark 32nd goal came on the final day against Brighton, to make it 32 goals in a 38-game season. A phenomenal campaign for Salah was cruelly cut short in the Champions League final, after picking up a shoulder injury and being forced to watch on from the sidelines as Liverpool lost to Real Madrid. To date, Salah is yet to break into the 30-goal territory again for Liverpool in the Premier League.

Salah continues to be one of Liverpool's most important players, while the likes of Sadio Mané and Roberto Fermino moved on to pastures new, the Egyptian remained at Anfield and is cementing quite a legacy at the club. There has been speculation that Salah could leave Liverpool in the coming windows, but it is clear the attacker is still loving life on Merseyside.

Games Played Goals Scored Assists 36 32 11

Your browser does not support the video tag.

3 Andy Cole - 1993/94 (34 goals)

Cole was an incredible striker. He had it all and helped fire Newcastle United back to the top flight in the previous campaign. His haul was all the more impressive as this was for a newly promoted side. There were question marks about whether Newcastle could compete in the top flight, and boy, did they prove the doubters wrong. Cole led the way with goals and assists this season, and along with the whopping 34 goals came 13 assists.

None of Cole's 34 goals were from the penalty spot, a quite ridiculous stat for a striker. Cole would move to Manchester United, which sparked the infamous scene of Newcastle manager Kevin Keegan outside St James' Park explaining the decision to supporters. That scene lives long in the memory of Newcastle United supporters, at least they didn't have to wait long before another incredible striker walked through the doors of St James' Park in Alan Shearer.

The striker ended his career with 187 Premier League goals and lifted the league title five times. Cole is rightfully regarded as one of the best strikers the Premier League has ever seen. He was arguably underrated during his playing career, and people are only now realising what an amazing talent Cole was.

Games Played Goals Scored Assists 40 34 13

Your browser does not support the video tag.

2 Alan Shearer - 1994/95 (34 goals)

The Premier League's all-time leading goalscorer, it's no surprise Shearer is so far up the list. Shearer lived for goals, and during his Blackburn Rovers days, he was perhaps the most prolific of his entire career. The Premier League consisted of 42 games this season, and Shearer would play in every single one. He was only substituted in two of those games.

This was Shearer's highest-scoring season and was one of three times he hit the 30-goal mark. Thanks to Shearer's impressive tally, Blackburn went on to win the Premier League, and it would be the only time in his career that Shearer would lift the league title. Shearer would go on to join his boyhood club, Newcastle United, and become their all-time leading goalscorer. The knee injuries suffered during his playing career, which kept him out for long periods, make his achievements all the more impressive.

Many argue that Shearer chose the wrong move when he had the choice to go to Newcastle, Barcelona or Manchester United. He chose the former and that decision leaves many outside of Newcastle bemused. It left Shearer without the trophies his glittering career deserved. His goal-scoring exploits were ridiculous, and it's not surprising that his Premier League record remains today.

Games Played Goals Scored Assists 42 34 13

Your browser does not support the video tag.

1 Erling Haaland - 2022/23 (36 goals)

Haaland's first season in England, while many expected him to be top of the scoring charts, few would have expected him to completely smash the record in his first campaign. Haaland scored four hat-tricks during this prolific season and is the second-most hat-tricks scored in a Premier League season after Shearer with five.

The Norwegian international helped Manchester City to the treble and scored a remarkable 52 in all competitions for the club. Haaland was shattering records all over the place this season, as he also became the fastest player to reach the 30-goal mark in 27 games. Haaland is well on his way to reaching the 30-goal mark in the current campaign, having scored 14 goals in 15 appearances in the Premier League. It remains to be seen if the goal-machine can match or even break last season's goal tally, but we certainly wouldn't bet against him.

Haaland is the one player who has scared Shearer and the thought of breaking his record, this is after just one season in the Premier League. Should the Norweigan stay in England's top flight for the next few years, there is no doubt that the long-standing Premier League goal record will be under threat.

Games Played Goals Scored Assists 35 36 8