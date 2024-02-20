Highlights Over 640m viewers watch each Premier League game, making it highly competitive with high intensity.

GIVEMESPORT lists the top improved players of the 2023/24 season based on match ratings, goals, assists, and impact.

Players like Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon have showcased remarkable improvements.

The Premier League is the most-watched division around the globe, reaching 643m viewers per game. The growth has been extraordinary since its formation in 1992 and it attracts some of the best players in the sport, making it perhaps the most competitive league. With that said, it can be challenging for players to perform at the peak of their powers given the intensity and quality of opposing teams, so it's pretty natural to see dips in form.

Despite this, it's even more impressive to see those individuals bounce back from adversity and put in top-class performances that please even the most neutral of football fans. There have been a number of examples just like this during the 2023/24 campaign and GIVEMESPORT has produced a list of the 10 most improved Premier League players It's important to note, that each player will be included and ranked based on the following factors:

Ranking factors

Match rating comparison from the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Goals and assists combined.

Impact on the team and how the club's position in the table compares.

All stats have been sourced from Transfermarkt and WhoScored respectively in this article.

Most improved Premier League players (2023/24) # Player Team Average rating (2022/23) Average rating (2023/24) Rating improvement 1 Pedro Neto Wolves 6.38 7.13 + 0.75 2 Cole Palmer Chelsea 6.34 (Manchester City) 7.08 + 0.75 3 Anthony Gordon Newcastle United 6.61 (Everton) & 6.25 (Newcastle United) (average of 6.43) 7.16 + 0.73 4 Hwang Hee-Chan Wolves 6.32 6.94 + 0.62 5 Matheus Cunha Wolves 6.63 7.25 + 0.62 6 Yves Bissouma Tottenham Hotspur 6.29 6.82 + 0.53 7 Conor Gallagher Chelsea 6.54 7.05 + 0.51 8 Leon Bailey Aston Villa 6.61 6.93 + 0.32 9 Dominic Solanke Bournemouth 6.79 7.07 + 0.28 10 Douglas Luiz Aston Villa 6.93 7.19 + 0.26 Data according to WhoScored - Correct as of 19/02/24

10 Douglas Luiz

Aston Villa have had an extraordinary season under the stewardship of Unai Emery and look well-placed to secure qualification to the Champions League. Douglas Luiz has played an influential role in their success and has contributed seven goals from midfield, a career-best in a single season, whilst laying on four assists. The Brazil international has improved upon his average rating from last season, according to WhoScored, and has displayed tremendous ball-retention ability, evinced by his 89.3% pass success percentage, which has gone up from 86.4%.

Luiz has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Arsenal in recent months, though, he admitted in an interview with Sky Sports in December that his 'head is here at Aston Villa'.

Douglas Luiz stats comparison Competition Premier League 2022/23 Premier League 2023/24 Appearances 37 24 Goals 6 7 Assists 6 4 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 19/02/24

9 Dominic Solanke

Dominic Solanke has already more than doubled his Premier League tally from last term, netting 13 goals in 23 outings for Bournemouth. The former Liverpool striker has played a key role in the Cherries' success, in no real danger of a relegation battle. Solanke's performances have reportedly attracted interest from West Ham United and Newcastle United, with Eddie Howe seemingly keen on reuniting with his former player.

Let go by Chelsea as a youngster. the 26-year-old appears well-placed to receive a second England call-up ahead of Euro 2024, six years after his Three Lions debut against Brazil back in November 2017. Only two players have scored more Premier League goals than Solanke, Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland.

Dominic Solanke stats comparison Competition Premier League 2022/23 Premier League 2023/24 Appearances 33 24 Goals 6 14 Assists 7 3 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 19/02/24

8 Leon Bailey

Leon Bailey has already bettered his goal and assist tally from last season, having netted seven goals and provided six assists for the high-flying Aston Villa. The 26-year-old is completing more key passes per game, averaging 1.3, and has heaped praise on his manager for improving the team. "The first season here was really bad for me. He (Emery) has improved every single player, not just the players, but the staff, everything around this football club," Bailey said.

Related 10 best finishers in the Premier League in 2023/24 The most lethal finishers in the Premier League have been ranked based on stats.

The Jamaican winger has started 12 games during the 2023/24 campaign and has made 11 appearances as a substitute but it appears he may be beginning to cement a place in the 11, having started each of the last three league fixtures.

Leon Bailey stats comparison Competition Premier League 2022/23 Premier League 2023/24 Appearances 33 23 Goals 4 7 Assists 4 6 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 19/02/24

7 Conor Gallagher

Chelsea have been pretty inconsistent but Conor Gallagher, who has donned the captain's armband on multiple occasions, has been quite the opposite. In a pretty chaotic environment at times, the England international has displayed maturity in his performances and looks a shoo-in for England's EURO 2024 squad should he continue to shine for the West Londoners. Gallagher has operated as both a centre and attacking midfielder and has an impressive pass success rate of 90.9%, which is a pretty significant jump from last season's 84.5%. The 24-year-old has chipped in with two goals and four assists, including a brace against his former club Crystal Palace during a 3-1 away victory.

Surprisingly, Chelsea were reportedly willing to sell the academy graduate at the right price in January and Tottenham Hotspur were said to be keen on landing his signature. The Lilywhites were also interested in Gallagher in the summer of 2023 but refused to meet his £50m valuation. Now, that looks like a fair price for a player of his calibre in today's transfer market.

Conor Galagher stats comparison Competition Premier League 2022/23 Premier League 2023/24 Pass success rate 84.5% 90.9% Tackles per game 1.3 2.5 Interceptions per game 0.7 1.3 Key passes per game 0.6 1.3 Statistics according to WhoScored - Correct as of 19/02/24

6 Yves Bissouma

Ange Postecoglou has certainly brought the best out of Yves Bissouma since arriving at Tottenham Hotspur. The Malian midfielder largely struggled in his debut campaign in North London following his move from Brighton and Hove Albion in 2022 but he looks reinvigorated under the Australian head coach. Bissouma's offensive stats have jumped up from last term but perhaps the most striking data is in the dribbling department.

The 27-year-old has completed 1.5 dribbles per game, which is a drastic rise from the previous campaign when he averaged 0.3. It appears Bissouma is playing with the shackles off and Postecoglou's brand of football seems to be a great fit for his profile and skill set.

Yves Bissouma stats comparison Competition Premier League 2022/23 Premier League 2023/24 Shots per game 0.3 1.5 Dribbles per game 0.3 1.5 Average passes per game 31.6 66.9 Tackles per game 0.7 3.2 Statistics according to WhoScored - Correct as of 19/02/2

5 Matheus Cunha

Matheus Cunha has been in marvellous goalscoring form for Wolves, scoring nine goals whilst laying on six assists across 24 Premier League appearances. Those numbers are a tremendous improvement on last term's when he found the net on two occasions in 17 outings following his move from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid. Cunha, who has been capped 11 times by Brazil, netted a hat-trick against Chelsea in a 4-2 away victory at Stamford Bridge.

On the statistics front, the 24-year-old's offensive numbers have significantly jumped up. Cunha is averaging more shots, dribbles and passes per game than last season, evincing his greater influence in games.

Matheus Cunha stats comparison Competition Premier League 2022/23 Premier League 2023/24 Appearances 17 24 Goals 2 9 Assists 0 6 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 19/02/24

4 Hwang Hee-chan

Hwang Hee-chan, like his teammate Cunha, has flourished for Wolves under the wing of Gary O'Neil, who has impressed many following his departure from Bournemouth at the end of the 2022/23 campaign. The 64-cap South Korea international is the club's top scorer in the Premier League having struck 10 times in 21 appearances, including a brace in a 4-1 away win at Brentford in December. Hwang's shots per game have gone up from 0.7 to 1.7 and dribbles have also increased from 0.5 to 1.5, indicating that he is much more involved in the attacking phase for O'Neil's side.

Only three players in our list have had a greater WhoScored rating improvement from last season, evincing quite how significant his development has been.

Hwang Hee-chan stats comparison Competition Premier League 2022/23 Premier League 2023/24 Appearances 27 21 Goals 3 10 Assists 1 3 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 19/02/24

3 Anthony Gordon

Newcastle outlaid £45m on the signature of Anthony Gordon from Everton in January 2023 and he struggled to get up to speed with Eddie Howe's style in his first few months at the club. The 22-year-old went away with England's under-21s that summer to the European Championships and played a starring role, picking up the Player of the Tournament award, as his side lifted the trophy after beating Spain 1-0 in the final. It seems that summer was a beneficial one for Gordon as he maintained his fitness levels heading into the new Premier League campaign with the Magpies.

The fleet-footed wide player has netted eight goals and provided six assists so far and is being tipped to receive a first senior call-up for England. Should Gordon continue to flourish with the Tyneside club, it'll be pretty hard to leave him out.

Anthony Gordon stats comparison Competition Premier League 2022/23 Premier League 2023/24 Appearances 32 24 Goals 4 8 Assists 0 6 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 20/02/24

2 Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer has been arguably one of the best players in the Premier League during the 2023/24 season, not just one of the most improved. Following his £42.5m switch from Manchester City to Chelsea in 2023, the 21-year-old has quickly established himself as his side's most influential and impactful performer, having racked up 10 goals and six assists in 22 outings. Such form earned him a first senior call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad in November and he made his debut during a 2-0 win against Malta.

Related 15 best wingers in the Premier League ranked The Premier League is filled with talent, but the incredible depth on the wings is phenomenal.

Palmer is Chelsea's top scorer and assister, which is a stark contrast to his one-goal contribution with the Citizens last term, albeit playing a bit part role, making two league starts.

Cole Palmer stats comparison Competition Premier League 2022/23 Premier League 2023/24 Shots per game 0.8 2.3 Dribbles per game 1.1 1.3 Average passes per game 13.2 39.8 Key passes per game 0.4 1.5 Statistics according to WhoScored - Correct as of 20/02/2

1 Pedro Neto

Pedro Neto has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons and had a spell out due to a hamstring injury at the back end of 2023, but for the most part, the Portuguese winger has been back on the pitch and firing on all cylinders. The 23-year-old has recorded nine assists in the Premier League, only Newcastle United's Kieran Tripper and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins can better that tally. Neto's performances have reportedly attracted interest from several top Premier League clubs, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham said to be admirers.

The five-cap international is averaging more shots, dribbles and key passes per game, so the stats certainly suggest he's been far more involved in the attacking movements under O'Neil than in the previous season.