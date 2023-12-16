Highlights The Premier League is known as one of the best soccer divisions in the world due to the amount of goals and excitement that takes place every year.

Manchester City won the title in the record-breaking season with Erling Haaland setting a new goal-scoring record of 36 goals.

The top three highest-scoring seasons in Premier League history are all in the last 10 years.

The Premier League is widely considered to be the greatest football league in the world, and quite frankly, it's hard to argue against that fact. Whether it's the individual moments of brilliance - like unbelievable Alejandro Garnacho's overhead kick for Manchester United against Everton - the great teams that have been created, such as Manchester City's centurions, or simply the underdog stories, such as Leicester City's 5000/1 title triumph, England's top flight has something for everyone.

In the Premier League, anyone can beat anyone, which leads to one thing - goals. One of the greatest drawing points of this great league is the sheer number of goals that are scored every season, and the high-scoring matches that creates. In this season alone there's been matches that will go down in the archives as some of the best the league has seen, whether it's Arsenal's stoppage time 4-3 win over Premier League newcomers Luton, City's 4-4 draw at home to Chelsea, or the champion's 3-3 draw with Spurs just a week later, this season is well on its way to being one of the highest scoring seasons in history. With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT decided to take a look back at the highest-scoring seasons in the history of the Premier League.

How we put this list together

We've looked back across all 31 completed seasons since the first division re-branded to its new name back in 1992 and compiled a top 10 list of those fantastic seasons. Since the first three seasons of the competition featured 22 teams and a whopping 462 games per season - before it was reduced to 20 teams and 380 games after the completion of the 1994/95 season - therefore meaning more goals were scored, this list has been compiled based on an average goals per game ratio (AGPG).

Rank Season Total Games Played Total Goals Scored Average Goals Scored Per Game (AGPG) 1 2022/23 380 1084 2.85 2 2018/19 380 1072 2.82 3 2021/22 380 1071 2.81 4 2011/12 380 1066 2.80 5 2016/17 380 1064 2.80 6 2010/11 380 1063 2.79 7 2012/13 380 1063 2.79 8 1999/00 380 1060 2.78 9 2009/10 380 1053 2.77 10 2013/14 380 1052 2.76

10 2013/14 - 2.76 average goals per game

Kicking off the list is the 2013/14 season - one that sticks in the memory for many reasons. Manchester United fans may want to look away now as this was the first season since their legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson retired, with David Moyes leaving Everton to take his place. There was a host of other managerial changes too, as the likes of Roberto Martinez came in at Everton to replace Moyes, Manuel Pellegrini came in for his first season at the helm on the blue side of Manchester, and the special one, Jose Mourinho, came back to Stamford Bridge to lead Chelsea for a second spell.

An incredible title race ensued with the top three of City, Liverpool, and Chelsea separated by just four points come the end of the season, as Pelligrini led his side to the title at the first attempt thanks to the infamous slip by Steven Gerrard, effectively costing his boyhood club their maiden Premier League title. The title winners beat Arsenal 6-3 in one of the highest-scoring games of the season, as Liverpool equaled that exact scoreline against bottom-of-the-table Cardiff City.

1052 goals were scored in total across the 380 games, as Liverpool's Luis Suarez was the top scorer with 31 goals, and was also named Player of the Season.

2009/10 Premier League Season In Numbers League Champions Manchester City Highest Scoring Team (Amount) Manchester City (102) Golden Boot Winner (Amount) Luis Suarez (31) Most Goals In A Single Game Manchester City 6-3 vs Arsenal & Liverpool 6-3 vs Cardiff City

9 2009/10 - 2.77 average goals per game

Next up is the final season of the noughties, and the 18th season of the Premier League. This was the season where Chelsea, in their very first season under the leadership of Carlo Ancelotti, dominated proceedings and had one of the most successful seasons in both the club's and the Premier League's history.

The Blues won both the league and cup double, winning the former for a third time and retaining the FA Cup for the first time. Ancelotti's side smashed several Premier League records and statistics, including the most goals scored in a season, with 103, the most goals scored at home in a season with 68 - a Premier League record they still hold today - and the best goal difference in a season, with a ridiculous count of +71. Chelsea became the first top-flight team to reach a century of league goals since Tottenham Hotspur in 1962/63. Astonishingly, they only failed to score in two of 53 games, a club record.

Despite this, the 2009/10 season just edged the previous one on the list with one extra goal, seeing 1053 in total. Wigan Athletic somehow survived the drop after being on the end of two of the biggest scorelines ever seen in the top flight, as they lost 8-0 to the champions and 9-1 to Spurs.

2009/10 Premier League Season In Numbers League Champions Chelsea Highest Scoring Team (Amount) Chelsea (103) Golden Boot Winner (Amount) Didier Drogba (29) Most Goals In A Single Game Tottenham Hotspur 9 - 1 Wigan Athletic

8 1999/00 - 2.78 average goals per game

A year for celebration as the world witnessed the turn of the millennium, but Ferguson's United side never suffered from any form of treble hangover. The season after the Red Devils made history and won their famous treble, winning the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the Champions League, United kicked on again. The reigning champions dominated the league from start to finish, winning the title by a whopping 18 points, and losing just three league games for the second season in a row, securing their sixth crown in the eight seasons since the re-brand of the competition.

Kevin Phillips won the Golden Boot with a massive 30-goal tally for a Sunderland side that finished 7th, contributing his part to the 1060 goals that were scored that season. Two games saw nine goals in the best games of that campaign, as Tottenham Hotspur won 7-2 against Southampton, and West Ham beat Bradford City 5-4.

1999/2000 Premier League Season In Numbers League Champions Manchester United Highest Scoring Team (Amount) Manchester United (97) Golden Boot Winner (Amount) Kevin Phillips (30) Most Goals In A Single Game Tottenham Hotspur 7-2 Southampton West Ham 5-4 Bradford City

7 2012/13 - 2.79 average goals per game

Similar to an earlier entry in this list, this season will likely be remembered for Sir Alex Ferguson and his United side. This season was was rocked by the shock announcement that the Scot was retiring at the end of the season, ending an incredible 26-year reign at the club. United managed to snatch the title back from their noisy neighbours across the city and did so in emphatic style. The Red Devils sealed their 13th Premier League title and 20th English title overall by beating Aston Villa 3-0 at Old Trafford thanks to a hat-trick from a man that almost single-handedly won them the title that season - Robin Van Persie.

The Dutchman made the controversial move from Arsenal to join their northern rivals in the previous summer for just £22 million, wearing the number 20 shirt to drag his side to their 20th title, and his first. Van Persie won the Golden Boot that season, contributing 26 goals to the total of 1063 scored that season. Ironically, Ferguson's final game in charge of United was the equal highest-scoring game of the season in a 5-5 draw with West Brom, with future United player Romelu Lukaku scoring a hat-trick for the Albion - after 26 years in charge, it was also the only time he had been involved in that scoreline.

2012/13 Premier League Season In Numbers League Champions Manchester United Highest Scoring Team (Amount) Manchester United (86) Golden Boot Winner (Amount) Robin Van Persie (26) Highest Scoring Game Arsenal 7–3 Newcastle United West Brom 5–5 Manchester United

6 2010/11 - 2.79 average goals per game

For the third entry in a row, this season was yet again a season where United reigned supreme. Interestingly though, this season featured the same number of goals as the previous entry, as the 20 teams racked up a total of 1063 goals between them, meaning that number of goals was scored twice in just three seasons.

The Red Devils won the league by a comfortable margin of eight points, earning them their 19th English league title, breaking a tie with Liverpool which had stood since United won their 18th title back in 2009. This season saw West Ham, Blackpool, and Birmingham City relegated to the second division, as Wolverhampton Wanderers survived by just one point. The Golden boot winning tally was surprisingly low this season as a forward from either side of Manchester, Dimitar Berbatov and Carlos Tevez, shared the prize with just 20 goals a piece.

Two games also spilt the highest scoring prize in this one, with eight goals in a game, as Everton beat Blackpool 5–3, and Newcastle United held Arsenal to a 4–4 draw at home.

2010/11 Premier League Season In Numbers League Champions Manchester United Highest Scoring Team (Amount) Manchester United (78) Golden Boot Winner (Amount) Dimitar Berbatov (20) Carlos Tevez (20) Highest Scoring Game Manchester United 7–1 Blackburn Rovers Everton 5–3 Blackpool Newcastle United 4–4 Arsenal

5 2016/17 - 2.80 average goals per game

As the league celebrated its 25th season under the Premier League name, Chelsea won their 5th Premier League crown and revolutionised the way football was played in England. Italian manager Antonio Conte landed on these shores as a manager for the very first time, taking over from Jose Mourinho - and interim manager Gus Hiddink - who had been sacked the previous season after his second stint at the club ended in implosion. After an unlucky Euro 2016 campaign with his native Italy, losing 6-5 on penalties to Germany in the quarter-finals, Conte got straight to work in the English capital.

After a horror month in September, where his side only collected one point from an available nine, which concluded with a 3-0 loss to rivals Arsenal, Conte decided to revert to a 3-4-3 formation he'd previously used at Juventus and never looked back. The season saw Chelsea equal the Premier League records for consecutive wins in a season, 13, and home and away wins against different sides, with 12. They also managed to break the record for number of wins in a season, winning an incredible 30 games out of 38 that season, as well as recording the second-highest points tally in Premier League history, scoring 93 points.

On the other side of London, a 23-year-old Harry Kane won the Golden Boot for the second season in a row, scoring an impressive 29 goals and earning his second Premier League golden boot in a row, in only his third season playing first-team football for Spurs. The games of the season came as Swansea City beat Crystal Palace 5-4, and Everton won 6–3 against Bournemouth - with Kane's Spurs side recording the biggest win of the season in a 7-1 win over Hull City, helping to add to the tally of 1064 goals scored that season.

2016/17 Premier League Season In Numbers League Champions Chelsea Highest Scoring Team (Amount) Tottenham (86) Golden Boot Winner (Amount) Harry Kane (29) Highest Scoring Game Swansea City 5-4 Crystal Palace Everton 6–3 Bournemouth

4 2011/12 - 2.80 average goals per game

This season is almost as well remembered for a piece of audio as it is for anything we saw on the pitch. Martin Tyler's commentary of the Sergio Aguero goal, the goal that won Man City their very first Premier League title with the very last kick of the season, will forever go down in history as one of the greatest pieces of football commentary ever. The season itself wasn't too bad either.

The Citizens became the fifth club to win the Premier League in its 20-year history, as the season itself was voted the greatest Premier League season in the Premier League 20 Seasons Awards. Roberto Mancini's side finished level on 89 points with United, but their goal difference was eight better than their local rivals, making it the only time the Premier League had been won on goal difference.

Swansea City became the first-ever non-English side to compete in the league after their promotion from the Championship and went on to survive convincingly in 11th place. A total of 1066 goals were scored in the season, with United's 8-2 embarrassment of old rivals Arsenal undoubtedly coming as both the highest scoring and the game of the season. One man who went on to play for both of those sides, the aforementioned Van Persie, won the Golden Boot with 30 goals that season.

2011/12 Premier League Season In Numbers League Champions Manchester City Highest Scoring Team (Amount) Manchester City (93) Golden Boot Winner (Amount) Robin Van Persie (30) Highest Scoring Game Manchester United 8–2 Arsenal

3 2021/22 - 2.81 average goals per game

Moving into the top three in this list now is the 2021/22 season and the 30th anniversary of the Premier League. Moving on from their first Premier League title in the last entry, the blue side of Manchester once again reigned supreme in this one, as City successfully defended their title. The Citizens won the league for the second time in a row, securing a sixth Premier League title and eighth English League title overall on the final day of the season. It was also the club's fourth title in the last five seasons under the dominance of Pep Guardiola.

This season saw the return of full attendance in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, after the final third of the 2019/20 and the entirety of the 2020/21 seasons were held with limited or no attendances. This season was the second season to feature a winter break, with no Premier League matches scheduled between 23 January and 7 February 2022.

Liverpool bounced back after a poor performance the season before, after winning their first-ever Premier League title under Jurgen Klopp in 2020/21, pushing City to the wire. The Etihad was involved in last-day drama yet again as they went 2-0 down to Aston Villa after 61 minutes, meaning the title was heading to Merseyside, before scoring three goals in the space of six minutes to claim the win and the title.

1071 goals were scored as the season came to a close, with Hueng-Min Son and Mohammed Salah tied for the most goals in the league with 23 goals a piece. This year saw two 7-0 victories, Chelsea and Man City defeated Norwich City and Leeds United respectively.

2020/21 Premier League Season In Numbers League Champions Manchester City Highest Scoring Team (Amount) Manchester City (83) Golden Boot Winner (Amount) Harry Kane (23) Highest Scoring Game Aston Villa 7–2 Liverpool Manchester United 9–0 Southampton

2 2018/19 - 2.82 average goals per game

Number two in the list pips number three to the post, in a season that saw one more than the last with 1072 goals scored. Yet another season featured where Guardiola's mighty City side topped the table, despite an almighty effort from their old rivals Liverpool once again. The defending champions won their fourth Premier League title, winning their last 14 league games and retained the title on the final day of the season, finishing on 98 points. Incredibly, Liverpool finished runners-up with 97 points – the highest total in English top-flight history for a second-placed team, and the third-highest points total any side has ever amassed.

Klopp's side put up a valiant fight, in their first real chance at winning the title under Klopp, losing only one league match all season to the eventual champions City, but they made up for it by winning their sixth (and Klopp's first) Champions League title just weeks later. The last entry's two-man tie for the Golden Boot was beaten this season by an incredible three-man tie, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sadio Mané, and Mohamed Salah contributed 22 goals each, a total of 66 goals between them.

2018/19 Premier League Season In Numbers League Champions Manchester City Highest Scoring Team (Amount) Manchester City (95) Golden Boot Winner (Amount) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (22) Sadio Mane (22) Mohamed Salah (22) Highest Scoring Game Everton 2–6 Tottenham Crystal Palace 5–3 Bournemouth

1 2022/23 - 2.85 average goals per game

And we've reached the number one spot on our list, and you didn't have to look very far to find it. This campaign was a record-breaking season in many respects, as it was officially the highest goal-scoring season in Premier League history, eclipsing the previous numbers with a total of 1084 goals scored. It was also the second Premier League season in a row where over 15 million fans attended matches and with a total of 15,289,340 spectators, a new competition record was set.

You guessed it, City once again claimed the crown, their ninth English title overall and their seventh since 1992. The league title was the first leg in a treble-winning season for City, as they would later go on to win the FA Cup and the club's maiden Champions League, a feat which only United, as previously mentioned, had also achieved. Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side were closest to City throughout the season, themselves breaking an unwanted record in the process, spending 248 days top of the table, the greatest number of days on top of the league in a top-flight season without winning the title in history.

City's star man, Erling Haaland, broke the Premier League record for most goals scored by a player in one season, with a ridiculous tally of 36 goals in his debut season. Haaland eased past both the previous records of 32 (in a 38-game season) and Alan Shearer and Andy Cole’s record of 34 overall, as his tally alone astonishingly accounted for over 3.3% of all the Premier League goals scored last season.