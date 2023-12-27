Highlights Premier League Mic'd Up was brought in at the end of the 2022/2023 season to improve transparency between fans and the PGMOL.

Premier League Mic'd Up was brought in at the end of the 2022/2023 season, to improve transparency between the audience and the organisers. Fans are continually frustrated with VAR decisions - rightly or wrongly - which has ultimately led to pressure on officials, particularly those in the VAR room at Stockley Park.

In a matter of seconds, officials can make the wrong decision on the pitch while in the VAR hub and the pressure can cause issues. Despite VAR's effectiveness throughout most matches, it is overshadowed by contentious decisions in others.

VAR was introduced to the Premier League in the 2019/2020 season - after its effectiveness in the 2018 World Cup. It was brought in to overturn 'clear and obvious' decisions, such as handballs, offsides in the build-up to goals, and violent conduct. Therefore, VAR can not overturn yellow cards, corners or any other minor issues.

The show - run by ex-Premier League referee Howard Webb and former Ballon d'Or winner Michael Owen - aims to help build a connection between the fans and the PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited - the governing body for referees in England). They might not be the most eye-catching or headline-grabbing duo, but, with Howard's expertise, and Owen's calmness in front of a television camera, the duo are effective, providing a fascinating watch for viewers at home. The 30-minute-long programme was authorised by the PGMOL to potentially improve its public image,

The decisions talked about are picked by the PGMOL, so - obviously - not every controversial decision will be talked about. There isn't enough time to go over every match in meticulous detail, but it's a start at breaking down the wall between the organisers and the fans.

When Howard Webb became the chief at the PGMOL, he said:

We are looking at whatever way we can to pull that curtain back, to show the world the processes that go into making decisions, the rationale for decisions being taken. People might not always agree with the final outcome, but if they understand how we have got there, there is a much greater level of acceptance. We don't want the VARs to be looking too hard. We want them just to look for those errors that jump off the screen at you.

This article has everything you need to know about Premier League Mic'd Up - from release dates each month to how the show works.

Prediction of Schedule Episode Date 6 9th January 2024 7 13th February 2024 8 12th March 2024 9 9th April 2024 10 7th May 2024

On average, episodes are aired monthly (every four Gameweeks).

Every four gameweeks, Webb and Owen go over a handful of decisions in the show - often from a variety of matches. It is usually at the start of each month, but the schedule for the upcoming shows in 2024 has not been released. Episodes tend to be released at short notice, so the table above is only a prediction of when we think they will happen. They will come after the conclusion of gameweek 20, 24, 28 and 32 etc.

Premier League Mic'd Up runs every month across the season. The first one - at the end of the 2022/2023 season - was used as a trial and test programme, as the season came to a close. However, since the start of the 2023/2024 season, it has been a monthly show with the duo.

Consistent shows every month will help improve communication between the Premier League, PGMOL and fans around the world. Knowing fans can gain an understanding of the show each month - especially if it takes place at a similar time each month - will only improve transparency. Some fans have called for VAR audio to be heard live at matches, but Webb confirmed in May 2023 that it would not be possible yet, unlike Rugby Union.

"We are not allowed to do it live at the moment. In-game, the international board at FIFA don't allow that. Maybe that will change. I am part of a working group looking to see if we can get the opportunity to play audio out live. But at the moment, we can't, so we are doing the next best thing, playing it out afterwards. We think it is the right direction. Officials are always aware of the need to think about how skilled officials are at communicating with something that is pretty new and ensuring that they maintain their levels of credibility, I think that is understandable."

How to watch Mic'd Up

Sky Sports and TNT Sports

In England, Mic'd Up is shown on the rights holders - Sky Sports and TNT Sports. The first episode of the show screened at 8 PM in the UK on September 6th on Sky Sports Premier League, with TNT Sports 2 showing the episode at 8:30 PM on the same day.

The Premier League provides a snippet of the coverage on their website and YouTube page, but it is not the full show. The entirety of the show can only be shown on each country's rights holders. Below are a variety of channels around the world that hold the broadcaster's rights, all of which will show Premier League Mic'd Up.

Premier League TV Schedule around the world Region TV Streaming England TNT Sports, Sky Sports Sky Go, Now TV, Discovery+, Amazon Prime Australia Optus Sport Optus Sport Canada Fubo TV Fubo Canada USA NBC Sports Peacock

How the show works

Each month, Webb and the PGMOL select a variety of matches to be shown on 'Premier League Mic'd Up'. For example, in the December show, Webb and Owen talked about:

Kai Havertz's handball v Aston Villa

Penalty awarded after review in Palace v Liverpool

Not playing advantage in Man City v Spurs

Penalty in Everton v Man Utd

Two overturns of penalties in Chelsea v Brighton

Although organised by the PGMOL and the Premier League, they work alongside Sky Sports and TNT Sports to provide the best coverage possible. They film it in-house at the Premier League studios (pre-recorded before it airs), before relaying it to the rights holders.

On each show, Webb and Owen talk through each decision in meticulous detail. Owen acts as a presenter and often asks questions viewers at home will be thinking, whilst Webb provides expert analysis on the decision and what went right/wrong. Webb is widely considered one of the greatest referees in English history.

He refereed 296 Premier League matches, 43 in the FA Cup, 36 in the Champions League, 19 in the EFL Cup, six in World Cups, five in European Championships, and four in Confederations Cups. Players respected him for his tough but measured approach, whilst refereeing the World Cup final in 2010 is widely considered as his greatest achievement. He has the knowledge to be able to provide a new insight for fans at home.

The partnership between Webb and Owen has been in use since the trial show on 15th May 2023. It featured insight as to why Newcastle had a penalty overturned against Arsenal earlier in the month - widely considered a controversial decision by fans.

The inaugural show came after Webb spoke to Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, going through several decisions across the 2022/2023 season.

It is now seen as the birth of analysing VAR decisions officially. It received praise from the former footballers Neville and Carragher after gaining an understanding of particular decisions. As mentioned earlier, it is now a weekly occurrence.

On the show's debut in the 2023/2024 season, Webb admitted that Nathan Ake's header for Manchester City against Fulham that month should not have stood. Referees make an average of 245 decisions per game, giving Webb and Owen around 10,000 opportunities for scrutiny on each episode. The 2023/2024 season's second episode was unveiled on Tuesday 10 October 2023. It features analysis from Owen and Webb about Liverpool's wrongly disallowed goal against Tottenham after a failure in communications between the VAR team at Stockley Park and the on-field referees.

Meanwhile, the third instalment of the series in the 2023/2024 season dropped on Tuesday 14 November. It focused on Anthony Gordon's controversial goal against Arsenal at St James' Park and Harry Maguire's offside at Fulham - both of which were classed as hot talking points.

Why the show exists

Providing transparency

Premier League Mic'd Up was brought in to improve communication between officials and fans around the world. Whether it's match-going fans who suffer from a lack of communication inside stadiums or fans on the other side of the world who can't understand a decision, it was hoped the show would provide clarity. Webb understood this when it first aired, stating:

We want to show spectators what goes into making the decisions on the field and then how the VAR works as well. We've got a professional group of officials working hard to have a positive impact on the game. We made a commitment to be more transparent. We know and recognise that people want more information about refereeing processes, particularly with the advent of VAR.

It is clear why the show is needed to improve transparency - not just for fans, but also for managers and staff. After Manchester United's 3-1 defeat to Arsenal at the start of the 2023/2024 season, ten Hag criticised VAR's decisions. It is hoped by the PGMOL that providing analysis will improve people's understanding.

Garnacho is not offside. That is the wrong angle. We have to accept it but I see the angle. I don't see it as offside. But it doesn't change the result. It is what it is, you have to accept it. The penalty on [Rasmus] Hojlund and when we concede the goal it's a clear foul on [Jonny] Evans. You can say finish your chances and don’t concede after going 1-0 up, but I am happy with the performance and it was a step forward.

In particular, the show has shown how referees are only humans and can make mistakes - a huge part of providing transparency between the audience and the professional game. Instances of providing communication between the on-field referee and the VAR hub allow fans around the world to understand the thought process of decisions.

Some calls are subjective, particularly handball and violent conduct. The rules surrounding handball are consistently changing, epitomised by different rules in the Premier League and Champions League. The Premier League does not punish a player for a handball if it deflects off their body, but UEFA does; ultimately, it confuses fans around the world. In the first episode of the 2023/2024 season, Webb said this regarding handball:

It’s the area that always creates the most debate. We’re trying to look at the situation on its own merits. It’s a subjective call – have you taken that risk of moving your arm significantly away from your body?

Nevertheless, despite controversial decisions continuing in the Premier League, there is hope that the 'Mic'd Up' show provides long-term transparency for fans around the world, especially if it continues to be a monthly occurrence.