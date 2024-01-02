Highlights Only seven clubs have ever won the Premier League title.

Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City, and Liverpool have each won the title once.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City have multiple title wins.

The Premier League was created in 1992 and has become a global brand in the time since. The top flight of English football is the most-watched sports league on the planet, and it is widely regarded as the best league in the world.

The top flight was known as the First Division until 1992 when it broke away from the rest of the Football League and renamed itself. This meant that all profits generated by the league could be distributed to the clubs within its division rather than sharing it with all 92 clubs that make up the Football League.

The league was initially made up of 22 clubs, but this was reduced to 20 in 1995 and has remained at that number ever since. From 1992 and 2024, 51 different clubs have competed in the Premier League at some stage.

Despite this large number, only seven clubs have ever managed to win the league. Here at GIVEMESPORT, we're going to look through all seven of those clubs that have lifted the trophy and how many occasions they have managed it.

Season Champions Runners-up 1992/93 Manchester United Aston Villa 1993/94 Manchester United Blackburn Rovers 1994/95 Blackburn Rovers Manchester United 1995/96 Manchester United Newcastle United 1996/97 Manchester United Newcastle United 1997/98 Arsenal Manchester United 1998/99 Manchester United Arsenal 1999/00 Manchester United Arsenal 2000/01 Manchester United Arsenal 2001/02 Arsenal Liverpool 2002/03 Manchester United Arsenal 2003/04 Arsenal Chelsea 2004/05 Chelsea Arsenal 2005/06 Chelsea Manchester United 2006/07 Manchester United Chelsea 2007/08 Manchester United Chelsea 2008/09 Manchester United Liverpool 2009/10 Chelsea Manchester United 2010/11 Manchester United Chelsea 2011/12 Manchester City Manchester United 2012/13 Manchester United Manchester City 2013/14 Manchester City Liverpool 2014/15 Chelsea Manchester City 2015/16 Leicester City Arsenal 2016/17 Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur 2017/18 Manchester City Manchester United 2018/19 Manchester City Liverpool 2019/20 Liverpool Manchester City 2020/21 Manchester City Manchester United 2021/22 Manchester City Liverpool 2022/23 Manchester City Arsenal

7 Blackburn Rovers

One title

Blackburn Rovers are an immensely historic football club who had won multiple FA Cups even before the formation of the Football League in 1888, of which they were founder members. By 1928, they had won two league titles and six FA Cups, which set them apart as one of the most successful teams in the country. However, a long trophy drought soon followed as the Lancashire outfit flirted between the top flight and lower divisions and never looked close to becoming champions of England again.

That all changed in 1991 when local millionaire Jack Walker purchased the club and immediately set about making his boyhood club the best team in the country. Rovers won promotion in 1992 and finished in fourth place in the very first Premier League campaign. Within two years, they had won the Premier League, thanks in no small part to the signings of Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton, who scored 49 goals between them in the title-winning season.

Blackburn Rovers' best title-winning campaign Season 1994/95 Manager Kenny Dalglish Points 89 Wins 27 Draws 8 Losses 7 Goals scored 80 Goals against 39 Top scorer Alan Shearer (34)

6 Leicester City

One title

Leicester City have flitted in and out of the top flight throughout their history but missed out on being a founder member of the Premier League after losing the play-off final on penalties against Blackburn Rovers in 1992. However, the Foxes would win promotion and were an established Premier League side for the latter half of the decade before a ten-year absence from the division between 2004 and 2014. They looked destined for the drop in their first season back, but a late-season revival saw them finish a respectable 14th in 2014/15, although manager Nigel Pearson lost his job in the summer.

His surprise replacement was Claudio Ranieri, who had been out of work for almost a year, and the Foxes were once again tipped for relegation but ended up stunning everyone. In one of the most surprising stories in Premier League history, the Foxes won the title by a whole ten points ahead of second-placed Arsenal and lost just three games all season. Their talent for uncovering hidden gems was highlighted for all to see, with N'Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez generating enormous profits for the club with big-money moves to Chelsea and Manchester City respectively, while their top scorer Jamie Vardy became a club legend.

Leicester City's best title-winning campaign Season 2015/16 Manager Claudio Ranieri Points 81 Wins 23 Draws 12 Losses 3 Goals scored 68 Goals against 36 Top scorer Jamie Vardy (24)

5 Liverpool

One title

When the Premier League era began in 1992, Liverpool were by far the most successful team in English football with 18 titles, a whole eight ahead of second-placed Arsenal. The Reds never could have anticipated that they would lose that record within the next 20 years to deadly rivals Manchester United, who embarked on a period of dominance, winning 13 league titles in the first 21 seasons of the Premier League. Liverpool would have to wait until 2020 to win their first Premier League title but when they finally managed it, they did it in style.

Jurgen Klopp was appointed as manager in 2015 with the club in the doldrums, and he immediately set about assembling a squad capable of competing on the big stage. Within four years, the Reds had won their sixth Champions League title, but due to Man City's supremacy under Pep Guardiola, that first Premier League title still eluded them, but that all changed the following season. Liverpool made a record-breaking strong start to the 2019/20 season, winning 26 of their first 27 league matches and although no crowds for their final nine matches due to COVID-19 disrupted their progress, they still won the league a whole 18 points ahead of Man City in second place.

Liverpool's best title-winning campaign Season 2019/20 Manager Jurgen Klopp Points 99 Wins 32 Draws 3 Losses 3 Goals scored 85 Goals against 33 Top scorer Mohamed Salah (19)

4 Arsenal

Three titles

Arsenal are one of the most successful sides in English football history and boast the longest run of consecutive seasons in the top flight, having never been relegated since 1919. The Gunners won the penultimate First Division title in 1991 but were never serious contenders for the title in the first few seasons of the Premier League under the management of George Graham and Bruce Rioch. The appointment of Arsene Wenger in 1996 changed all that.

The Frenchman completely revolutionised the club from top to bottom and his innovations, including introducing diets for players, had an everlasting effect on English football as a whole. The Gunners lifted the Premier League trophy in Wenger's second season in charge and repeated the trick four years later. But their most impressive achievement came in the 2003/04 season when they embarked on an unbeaten league campaign and won the title with a haul of 90 points.

Arsenal's best title-winning campaign Season 2003/04 Manager Arsene Wenger Points 90 Wins 26 Draws 12 Losses 0 Goals scored 73 Goals against 26 Top scorer Thierry Henry (30)

3 Chelsea

Five titles

A previously modest football club, Chelsea's fortunes were changed forever when Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003. The Blues immediately set about conquering the league, spending over £100m in their first season, but having delivered no trophies, Claudio Ranieri was sacked and replaced by Jose Mourinho, who had just led Porto to the Champions League. The Portuguese manager had an immediate impact at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea eased to their first Premier League title in 2005, with a points total of 95 and just 15 goals conceded all season, both league records at the time.

They won the league again the following season, but the relationship between Mourinho and Abramovich soon turned sour, and the manager was sacked in 2007. Carlo Ancelotti led Chelsea to their third Premier League title in 2010 before Mourinho returned in 2013 and led the Blues to more league success in the 2014/15 season. A second acrimonious departure from the club occurred mere months later and the Portuguese made way for Antonio Conte, who earned Chelsea their fifth and, as of 2024, final Premier League title in 2017.

Chelsea's best title-winning campaign Season 2004/05 Manager Jose Mourinho Points 95 Wins 29 Draws 8 Losses 1 Goals scored 72 Goals against 15 Top scorer Frank Lampard (13)

2 Manchester City

Seven titles

Manchester City were also a club transformed following a takeover. The club had endured a difficult period during the early Premier League years, falling as low as the third tier in 1998, but were an established top-flight team by the time they were bought by the Abu Dhabi United group in 2008. Like Chelsea before them, they immediately started splashing the cash in their bid for glory which culminated in their first Premier League title in 2012 under Roberto Mancini.

The Italian was sacked a year later and replaced by Manuel Pellegrini, who led City to the title again in his first season in charge in 2014, but it was the appointment of the world-renowned Pep Guardiola in 2016 that set City on a journey to becoming the best club in the world. The Spaniard oversaw the 2017/18 campaign in which the club set a record points total of 100 to win the league, and they repeated the trick the following year, winning the title with 98 points. After a relatively poor 2019/20 season, City bounced back and won three league titles on the bounce between 2021 and 2023, becoming only the second club in Premier League history to achieve such an honour.

Manchester City's best title-winning campaign Season 2017/18 Manager Pep Guardiola Points 100 Wins 32 Draws 4 Losses 2 Goals scored 106 Goals against 27 Top scorer Sergio Aguero (21)

1 Manchester United

13 titles

Manchester United are the most successful team in English football but had gone 25 years without winning a league title when the Premier League was introduced. Under the management of Sir Alex Ferguson, they immediately corrected that fact by easing their way to the league title in the first two editions of the newly-christened competition, setting a record points total of 92 in 1993/94 which lasted for 11 years. The Red Devils went on to win the league in eight of the first eleven Premier League seasons, including three in a row between 1999 and 2001.

The three seasons between 2004 and 2006 saw United endure their longest drought without winning the Premier League under Fergie, but they were back on top in 2007 and went on to also win the league in the subsequent two seasons, as they won three titles in a row for the second time. Their 2011 league success saw them overtake Liverpool's record of 18 English league titles, and in his final season in management, Ferguson led United to their 20th league title in 2013 before retiring that summer and ending his 27-year reign at Old Trafford as the most successful manager in English football history.

Manchester United's best title-winning campaign Season 1993/94 Manager Sir Alex Ferguson Points 92 Wins 27 Draws 11 Losses 4 Goals scored 80 Goals against 38 Top scorer Eric Cantona (18)