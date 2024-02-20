Highlights Aggressive tackles in football can result in serious injuries, impacting players' careers.

Mason Holgate was sent off against Brighton in February 2024 for one of the worst tackles in Premier League history.

Due to this, GIVEMESPORT have ranked the worst red card tackles in the league's history, taking into account the seriousness and injury caused.

In football, that comes in the form of aggressive, and often, dirty tackles. As frustrations rise and tempers boil over, it can lead to players making reckless tackles that can injure opponents. No one wants to see it in the game, but it happens every single week.

Some tackles are completely accidental as they watch on in despair after injuring an opponent, whilst others are fully intentional. The Premier League is often seen as the most competitive league in the world, which means players will do anything they can to win. That can lead to poor tackles and ultimately red cards. Due to this, here at GIVEMESPORT, we have looked through the seven worst red card challenges in the Premier League.

Ranking factors

Severity of challenge - Challenges which are powerful and at full throttle have been ranked higher up because they are likely to be more painful and endanger their opponent.

- Challenges which are powerful and at full throttle have been ranked higher up because they are likely to be more painful and endanger their opponent. Whether injuries were caused - The more serious the injury, the higher the tackle has been ranked, barring a few exceptions. It might not have been intentional, but if their tackle directly led to a serious injury, it has to be ranked high on this list.

- The more serious the injury, the higher the tackle has been ranked, barring a few exceptions. It might not have been intentional, but if their tackle directly led to a serious injury, it has to be ranked high on this list. Whether it was studs up - You'll hear it whenever someone analyses a tackle, but if the player went into their tackle with their studs up, it's often worse. It's more dangerous and they will often be given a yellow card even if they don't make contact. The dark side of football.

Rank Player who committed the challenge Team Player on the receiving end Team Date 1. Roy Keane Manchester United Alf Inge Haaland Manchester City 21st April 2001 2. Martin Taylor Birmingham Eduardo Arsenal 23rd February 2008 3. Mason Holgate Sheffield Utd Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 18th February 2024 4. Ryan Shawcross Stoke Aaron Ramsey Arsenal 27th February 2010 5. Kevin Nolan Newcastle Victor Anichebe Everton 22nd February 2009 6. Michael Brown Fulham Sean Davis Portsmouth 1st April 2006 7. Dan James Leeds Mateo Kovacic Chelsea 11th May 2022

7 Dan James

Leeds 0-3 Chelsea, 11th May 2022

When you're in a relegation battle, you need a calm head. A head that is capable of making composed decisions in the toughest of circumstances. However, Dan James did the exact opposite to that during Leeds' relegation battle at the end of the 2022/2023 season. The Whites were in desperate need of points as they faced historical rivals Chelsea, but they lost 3-0 — and that was partially because of James' reckless tackle early on.

With Leeds 1-0 down, James flew in with a hideous tackle on midfielder Mateo Kovacic with his studs up. It's painful to even look at, as James - who did make some contact with the ball - followed through with his tackle on the Croatian. One foot was planted onto Kovacic's ankle and another just below his knee, yet - somehow - he walked away uninjured.

6 Michael Brown

Fulham 1-3 Portsmouth, 1st April 2006

Continuing the painful tackles, Michael Brown was sent off for Fulham against Portsmouth in April 2006 for a horrible tackle. Both Brown and Davis were chasing for the ball in a classic battle in the middle of the pitch. Despite the risks associated, Brown decided to go full gun blazing into the tackle, almost jumping into it with two legs off the ground and his studs up. He failed to make any contact with the ball before connecting with Davis' right leg.

Somehow, Davis managed to play on after receiving treatment, but that didn't stop him from complaining about Brown. He suggested the Fulham player tried to break his leg — and that he was lucky nothing broke.

5 Kevin Nolan

Newcastle 0-0 Everton, 22nd February 2009

Matches that finish 0-0 are normally dull, but that wasn't the case on the 22nd February 2009 at St James' Park. Kevin Nolan was dismissed in the 44th minute for a reckless tackle on striker Victor Anichebe. The Newcastle player went aggressively into the tackle, missing the ball but playing his foot studs up on Anichebe's leg. It's painful to even look at — and it ruined Anichebe's life. He went off injured and he was sidelined for 11 months as the tackle damaged the cartilage in his knee.

It meant he missed the FA Cup final against Chelsea, whilst he settled out of court with Newcastle after instigating legal action over the tackle. Nolan did apologise, but the Nigerian wanted legal action for the loss of earnings related to bonuses for his club and country.

4 Ryan Shawcross

Stoke City 1-3 Arsenal, 27th February 2010

Ryan Shawcross' woeful tackle on Aaron Ramsey is one of the most well-known horror tackles in Premier League injury. He was sent off after a powerful tackle broke Ramsey’s tibia and fibula - one of the worst injuries ever. In an attempt to kick the ball, the defender missed it and followed through on the Welshman's leg. Arsenal ended up winning the match, but it has always been overshadowed by that one moment.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, Shawcross later spoke about the tackle, saying: "It wasn’t me who’d had the horrific injury, so nobody should feel sorry for me, but people like to paint others in a particular way and portray me as a pantomime villain. That’s football, and you can’t choose the narrative of the tabloids. I reached out to Aaron a couple of times, but he didn’t want to talk to me and I had absolutely no problem with that."

3 Mason Holgate

Sheffield United 0-5 Brighton, 18th February 2024

The most recent one on this list — and the one that sent shockwaves through social media. Mason Holgate was sent off in the opening stages of the match between Sheffield United and Brighton for one of the worst tackles in Premier League history. The defender attempted to clear the ball away, but he missed the ball and his right foot went directly into Kaoru Mitoma's left knee.

Holgate was initially given a yellow card by the referee, which the home crowd somehow complained about, but the decision was changed once VAR got involved. Boos rang around Bramall Lane, but they could have no complaints once they watched it back on the TV. Miraculously, the Japanese winger didn't get injured and he continued to play to help Brighton to a 5-0 win.

2 Martin Taylor

Birmingham 2-2 Arsenal, 23rd February 2008

Second on our list is Martin Taylor's horror tackle on Eduardo on the 23rd February 2008. Eduardo had the ball, drove forward and released it quickly. However, Taylor still rushed into the challenge, connecting with Eduardo after he had released the ball. Taylor's foot was planted on Eduardo's leg, leaving him in agony on the floor. The Arsenal broke his leg as the Gunners carried on but failed to beat Birmingham at St Andrews, which some believe cost them the title that year. Despite the seriousness of the injury, Eduardo never had any hostile thoughts towards the Birmingham player.

Towards Taylor, I have no regrets or anything bad to say about him. These things can happen to any athlete, to any football player and sometimes you get these injuries. I have no ill feelings towards him, he's a human being like everyone else and these things happen. I can't say it was his fault and I have nothing bad to say against him.

1 Roy Keane

Manchester United 1-1 Manchester City, 21st April 2001

Last, but not least, Roy Keane was famous for his aggressiveness and anger on the pitch. It was the dark side of his game, as he often dictated matches and helped Manchester United win countless trophies. Yet, on the 21st April 2001, the worst side of Keane showed. Keane and Haaland had history previously, with the Norwegian injuring the Irishman in September 1997 at Elland Road.

Keane injured his anterior cruciate ligament after tripping up following a coming together with Haaland, who’d only just joined Leeds from Nottingham Forest, and he missed most of the 1997/1998 campaign as a result. Following on from this, Keane injured Haaland with a reckless tackle in the Manchester derby. He went flying into the Man City player, all but ending his career. Due to the tackle, Keane was given a three-match ban and was given a £5000 fine.

The Irishman would later go on to write in his book that he did not mean to deliberately injure Haaland, but at the time of writing, has refused to apologise for it. Keane stated he was adamant that he had no regrets of the incident and never minced his explicit language when describing Haaland.