Football can bring immense wealth to professional football players. Winning trophies is the ultimate reward within the sport, but earning a new contract is just as - if not more - important to players. A wage hike from £100k per week to £300k per week is monumental, even if there's nothing you need that you can't buy with £100k a week.

However, a study conducted by Gambling Zone has worked out the net worth of the richest couples in world football, bringing you all the information you need on your favourite players. Partnering footballers, partners often have the dream life adventuring into their plans alongside supporting players. It led to the term 'WAGs' being used within the sport; an acronym which stands for 'wives and girlfriends'. It covers a broad range of people who are together with famous athletes, but the term was not introduced until 2002 at the World Cup. The British press jumped on the idea after players' wives and girlfriends were called 'WAGs' by staff at a club in Dubai. From that point onwards, it has been commonly used by those within the media. It's worth noting that it can be used in a derogatory way if the media presents misogynistic views alongside the term.

With financial profits continually increasing within professional football - particularly the Champions League and Premier League - luxury contracts for players are becoming more common. Sponsorship deals can also change players' lives, whilst business adventures between couples can explode within the market. The 10 richest couples in world football epitomise the current financial state of the sport.

Richest couples in world football Ranking Couples Net Worth (£) Net Worth ($) 1. David and Victoria Beckham 412.1m 514m 2. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez 410.5m 512m 3. Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo 182m 227m 4. Wayne and Coleen Rooney 181.2m 226m 5. Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio 120.2m 150m 6. Robert Lewandowski and Anna Lewandowska 104.2m 130m 7. Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanovic 84.9m 106m 8. Ann-Kathrin Götze and Mario Götze 68.1m 85m 9. Thomas and Lisa Müller 44.1m 55.1m 10. Raheem Sterling and Paige Milian 36.8m 46m

10 Raheem Sterling and Paige Milian - £36.8m

Kick-starting the list, Raheem Sterling is one of the most famous players in English football. From bursting onto the scene at Liverpool, winning countless trophies at Man City and now thriving at Chelsea, he has all but completed the sport. His partner, Paige Milian, 28, is a qualified accountant and a co-owner of the real estate company Milian Property with Sterling. She reportedly met the Chelsea attacker when she worked at JD Sports and when he was a youth player at Queens Park Rangers. The couple have amassed their wealth from football and their joint business adventure in the property market.

9 Thomas and Lisa Müller - £44.1m

Thomas Müller is widely regarded as one of the most consistent players in the past decade, consistently providing a threat in the final third for Bayern Munich and Germany. He met his partner - Lisa - in 2007 and, in 2009, they got married. Lisa Müller (formerly Treda). Alongside Müller's success in football, Lisa was a dressage rider when younger, competing across Germany. She has amassed over 200k followers on Instagram, and - although it is far less than her husband - she is still a well-known figure in Europe. With a net worth of over £40m, they are having the dream life.

8 Ann-Kathrin Götze and Mario Götze - £68.1m

Mario Götze is famous for his World Cup-winning goal in 2014, breaking Lionel Messi's heart in the process, but sending his country into jubilation. He's struggled with injuries throughout his entire career, but he is still part of one of the richest couples in world football. His partner, Ann-Kathrin Götze, is a model in Germany. They have been together since July 2012 and the footballer proposed to her in June 2017. She is one of the most famous models in Germany, performing shoots for GQ and FHM magazines. It makes them one of the richest couples in football when you combine their wealth.

7 Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanovic - £84.9m

Bastian Schweinsteiger is one of the greatest midfielders of all time. Even though his spell at Manchester United did not work out, he helped Bayern Munich dominate for years beforehand. However, his partner - Ana Ivanovic - is also famous. She spent 12 weeks at the top of the WTA tennis rankings, including winning Roland Garros in 2008. They have been together since 2014 and they got married in 2016, the same year she retired from tennis. Meanwhile, they had kids in 2018 and 2019. Out of the spotlight from professional sports, they are now relaxing with their family.

6 Robert Lewandowski and Anna Lewandowska - £104.2m

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski is widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers of all time. He won everything there was to win at Bayern Munich, and he's since added to that success at Barcelona. In his personal life, he married Anna Lewandowska on the 22nd of June 2013. They had their first child together in May 2017, adding to the family again years later. However, Anna Lewandowska was also a sports athlete; she was a karate player previously. During her career, she won three medals in the World Championships seniors, six European Championships medals in different age categories (including two European Championships seniors), and 29 Polish Championship medals.

5 Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio - £120.2m

If you think of Sergio Ramos, you think of aggression, violence and red cards. Coupled with his defending ability, he goes down as one of the best - yet chaotic - defenders of all time, winning everything possible at Real Madrid. He has been together with Pilar Rubio for 11 years. They got married in 2019 and have raised four kids together. Rubio is a Spanish TV presenter and reporter, famous in her home country over the past decade. The couple have everything they could ever want, particularly after Ramos moved back to Sevilla - making them one of the richest couples in football.

4 Wayne and Coleen Rooney - £181.2m

Wayne Rooney is one of the greatest English players of all time. It was only Harry Kane in March 2023 that could break his England goalscoring record, whilst he still walks down as an icon at Old Trafford - partially due to his stunning overhead kick. Now a manager, Rooney is an all-time great. His personal life with Coleen Rooney has been a long journey. Coleen met Wayne at the age of 12 in Liverpool. Together from the age of 16, they eventually married in June 2008, leading to four sons over the years. The relationship hasn't been without dispute, particularly due to the Rebekah Vardy dispute, but they are still strong together.

3 Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo - £182m

Lionel Messi completed football at the end of 2022, winning the World Cup on penalties against France. It was a monumental moment for him, his country and his family. Messi met Antonella Roccuzzo when she was just five, as her cousin was a childhood friend of the footballer. They went public with their relationship in 2008 and got married in 2017. Roccuzzo is now seen as a model on Instagram, and she is regularly at Messi's matches supporting him. The couple are now living their dream life in Miami. However, they are only the third-richest couple in world football.

2 Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez - £410.5m

Alongside Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo is seen as one of the greatest players of all time. He won everything there was to win at Real Madrid in between spells at Manchester United and Juventus, which were also successful. Alongside his incredible footballing career, he met Georgina Rodriguez in 2017. They have had five children together since, although they are not married. The couple met at a Gucci store Rodriguez once worked at; a unique way to start a relationship. Combined with Ronaldo's wealth and Rodriguez's modelling career, the duo are the second-richest couple in world football.

1 David and Victoria Beckham - £412.1m

David Beckham is one of the greatest English football players of all time, but he is now an esteemed businessman, epitomised by his adventures at Inter Miami as a co-owner. His football career spanned across Europe and America - most notably at Man United and Real Madrid. In his personal life, he has been with Victoria Beckham - part of the Spice Girls - since 1997 after they met at one of his football matches. They got married in 1999 and have since had four children together. Victoria Beckham was one of the most famous people in the country as part of the Spice Girls. Although they don't perform anymore, she is now a fashion designer, providing her with immense wealth.