At the end of November 2023, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) announced that it would be trialling the use of sin bins. They also gave the green light to trial a proposal that would only allow the captain of a team to speak to the referee: "in certain major game situations." Sin bins are already used in major sports like rugby, lacrosse, and water polo. Rugby Union, for example, has been using this disciplinary method for decades, and it has been used in club rugby for over 25 years.

Rugby World describes the sin bin as being: "rugby's naughty step." In said sport, when a player receives a yellow card, that puts them in the sin bin. On receiving this yellow card, they must leave the field for 10 minutes before being allowed back onto the pitch. No substitution or replacement could be brought on in their place, so the player's team would be one player down for the duration of the sin bin. According to Law 9 of the Rugby Union Laws of the Game, a yellow card can only be brandished if the foul play is intentional/deliberate, or reckless. If the foul play is deemed to be accidental, then the player cannot receive a yellow card.

The IFAB said that the proposed sin bin rule would be used: "for dissent and specific tactical offences," according to Sky Sports. In this case, they're referring to situations where a team is on a fast-breaking counter-attack, and an opposition player cynically fouls a player from the team who is trying to get forward to stop any attack from happening. These types of fouls are often met with a yellow card from the referee, but the player gets to stay on the pitch. It can also be used in cases where a player's behaviour towards a referee isn't right.

The Football Association (FA) believe that the reason for bringing sin bins into football is: "all about changing behaviour and making the game more enjoyable for everyone." Even though this rule has never been in effect in the professional game, it has been used in grassroots football for a while now. Sin bins have been in place in this version of the game since the 2019/20 season, and studies have shown that it has been very effective at stopping dissent in games.

The IFAB has said that it will be working on developing trial protocols to test the effectiveness of the potential new sin bin rule. It's not a law change that could just be implemented overnight, so they are going to test the waters with it first, so to speak. The hope, from the IFAB, though, is that some sort of system will be in place by the 2024-25 season.

Three competitions have been initially talked about as being the first to bring in the sin bin rule trial. Two English competitions - the FA Cup and the Women's Super League - are possible options, but it looks like the new law could be heading across the pond first. The Athletic reported that America's premier soccer league, the MLS, could be the first league to trial sin bins. Here's how it's set to work.

Sin bins are to be trialled in the amateur game in the 2024/25 season

If the trial is successful, the law could then be implemented in full in the 2025/26 campaign

Pressure group RefssuportUK said that they are encouraged by what has come from the IFAB meeting on tackling player behaviour. "Temporary Dismissals (Sin bins) at higher levels will be very interesting and it will remain to be seen what ‘higher levels’ mean but this is a major positive step forward in addressing poor behaviour in our game. Well done to all involved."

Dissent

The chief executive of the Football Association, and board member of the IFAB, Mark Bullingham, said that the first, and main, focus of the potential rule would be on player dissent. "The starting point was looking at player behaviour and dissent - we're then looking at whether we should extend it into other areas, such as tactical fouls, as well," said the FA's chief executive. There are four main reason that the FA are trying to tackle dissent.

Reasons why the FA are trying to tackle dissent Any scheme that decreases dissent would improve the match experience for everyone involved with the game The FA saw the Sin Bins scheme as providing valuable support for the RESPECT programme Dissent is the only cautionable offence that challenges the authority of the referee Reducing dissent would help with the retention of referees and help improve the image of the game

Tackling player behaviour towards referees is high on the agenda. A Turkish referee was attacked in December 2023 during a game; an attack which saw him be hospitalised. He was hit by Turkish club Ankaragucu's club president, Faruk Koca, who has since been arrested. This sort of behaviour warrants more of a harsh punishment than the sin bin, but the hope is that implementing the rule will discourage players from either verbally or physically abusing an official. Also, as seen in the image above, players crowding around referees to try and influence a decision is a common feature of the modern game. The threat of being put in the sin bin could also reduce this.

Tactical fouls

For years, football matches have been littered with 'tactical fouls' and players trying to confront referees about decisions that they have made. Tactical fouls will most likely be what gets hit hardest if the sin bin rule ends up being a staple of professional football. A prime example, and reason as to why this rule is being discussed, is an incident in the Euros 2020 Final. England were playing Italy in the final, at Wembley Stadium. The game had gone to extra time, and, as the game was getting ever closer to its conclusion, England thought they had a good opportunity on their hands.

Bukayo Saka, a winger for the Three Lions, had gone round the outside, and past, Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini. To stop the opposition from having any chance of scoring, Chiellini intentionally grabbed the shirt of Saka, pulling him back almost by his neck, and preventing an attack from reaching its natural conclusion.

The experienced defender received a yellow card for this offence, but there was much debate as to whether it deserved a harsher punishment than it had got. If the sin bin rule was in place, Chiellini could have left his team one-man down for the remainder of the final, and the Italians might not have gone on to win the match. Bullingham said that scenarios like that are what prompted the governing bodies to look at the sin bin option. "I think the frustration for fans watching games when they see a promising counter-attack that's ruined by that and the question of whether a yellow card is sufficient for that has led to us looking at whether that should be involved in the protocol as well."

There isn't any data on what effect the deterrent of a sin bin would have on reducing the number of tactical fouls, because the pilot scheme, which was introduced at the grassroots level in the 2019/20 season, only allowed for sin bins to be used for cases of dissent. What it would do is provide a referee with a harsher punishment tool than just a yellow card. A tactical foul incurs a personal punishment, but it's often for the better of the player's team. The sin bin would negatively affect the whole team, rather than just the one player who committed the offence.

Areas to be considered

Despite positive results from those pilot trials, there will be areas that need to be considered before the sin bin can be brought into professional football. The cultures of rugby and football are very different. In rugby, the word of the referee is final, and players never crowd around a referee to try and put pressure on them and their decisions; the same can't be said for football. Also, time-wasting is a rarity at best in rugby, whereas it's a common feature in professional football. Rugby uses a stopping clock, so there would be no point in time-wasting anyway, but footballers use the advantage of a continuously running clock to gain an edge on their opponent.

These points raise potential issues with the implementation of sin bins in football's professional realm. Players will try to bleed down the amount of time that their teammate is off the pitch. Whether this be going down injured, or a manager making a succession of substitutions to reduce the amount of time that their team is actually at a numerical disadvantage. The sin bin law works effectively in rugby because there isn't the same attitude of trying to get away with things that are against the rules of the game. Footballers will try to reduce the effectiveness of the rule, to their advantage, and the governing bodies will need to consider how to stop this.

How effective the sin bin rule has been at the grassroots level

How sin bins work at grassroots level

The way that the FA implemented it in grassroots football, in England, is that, when a referee deems something that a player has done to be worthy of a sin bin, the player gets shown a yellow card and is then pointed off of the field. For 10 minutes, they aren't allowed to have any involvement in the match, and they cannot be substituted. If the player were to do something worthy of a second one of these offences, then they would go off for another 10 minutes, and not be allowed back onto the pitch. But, after those 10 minutes had elapsed, a substitute could come on in their place.

The effectiveness of sin bins at grassroots level

Sin bin trial in grassroots football: the effectiveness of it Percentage that wanted to keep sin bins Referees 84% Managers 77% Players 72% Data from FA survey

It's fair to say that the results of studies conducted on the effectiveness of sin bins at the grassroots level are pretty conclusive. There was a 38% reduction in dissent in the grassroots game. A survey by the FA showed that 80% of coaches believed that the rule had a positive impact on the behaviour of the players. 77% of coaches reported a reduction in dissent, and 74% said that there was a reduction in foul play too. The report also suggested that there was more of a self-policing attitude among players; trying to prevent teammates from getting into trouble.

The rule was also seen to have affected younger players. On his Champions League debut, Manchester City's Micah Hamilton made his professional debut and scored within the first 20 minutes of the game. But, also in that game, he tried to con the referee by going to the ground, in a way that Jamie Carragher described as being: "very theatric." This sort of behaviour, and other dissent-related actions, are being learned by the younger generation from today's professionals. However, the study on the sin bin rule found that it was an effective deterrent for younger players. "By enforcing a temporary suspension, players are held accountable for their actions and learn to take responsibility for their behaviour. It also teaches young players to understand the importance of teamwork and the impact that their behaviour can have on their team's chances of success."

What former players and managers think of the sin bin rule

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson said that bringing in the rule would: "kill the Premier League." He made the comparison of football to rugby union, arguing that the effect that the rule would have on football would not be the same as other sports. "In rugby union, you go down to 14 players, the other team's looking at scoring seven to 10 points. It's a massive advantage. You put someone in the sin bin in football for 10 minutes, you're killing the game. You'd get 10 players sitting behind the ball the whole time, it'd be the most boring football ever. It's an absolute waste of time, a waste of time."

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglu said when asked about the sin bin rule: "Just bin the whole idea." He added that he doesn't see why governing bodies keep on: "interjecting themselves into the game." He added: "There's not that much wrong in the game." Conversely, the opinion of referees, as shown in the survey on grassroots football, suggests that the sin bin rule is something that officials are in favour of. The effectiveness of the law at the grassroots level of football is laid out in the survey results. But, even though the same sport is being played, there is a difference in the attitudes of professionals and amateurs. There's more at stake for professionals, so they will try and gain any advantage they can. That in itself could be used as a reason why the sin bin rule is needed; to try and stop fouls like Chiellini's on Saka in the Euros final.