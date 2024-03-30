Highlights Sporting directors play a crucial role in clubs' success, overseeing player recruitment, strategy, and finances.

Their involvement in negotiations is vital as they plan and negotiate deals that align with the club's long-term vision.

Some of the best sporting directors include Txiki Begiristain and Luis Campos, known for their successful signings over the years.

As football clubs attempt to win the greatest competitions in the world, they are continually attempting to improve every area of the organisation. That stretches from the first team, academy, catering, fitness department and scouting. It's like a jigsaw with every piece, however small, playing an important role in the future of the club.

The sporting director, widely known as a director of football, hugely helps the team. Capable of planning the future of the team, they work alongside the manager and the hierarchy in an attempt to achieve their goals. They are often some of the most well-paid staff members at the club, with teams even poaching sporting directors from other organisations akin to signing the very best players.

However, many people are still confused about their specific job roles. This article explains in depth what the role of a sporting director is — from their responsibilities on a day-to-day basis, involvement during the transfer window and the best examples in the world.

Role and Responsibilities of a Sporting Director

The definition of a sporting director will vary from club to club, yet it is often seen as an executive manager position, which sees them work alongside the first team manager, academy and hierarchy. The roles and responsibilities of them will change depending on the size of the club. A Premier League sporting director will deal with far more contacts than a League Two sporting director, yet they are just as important. Generally, their roles have been outlined below:

Player recruitment and transfers - Sporting directors spearhead the club's recruitment policy in each transfer window. It is their job to identify areas of weakness within the team and see how they could be improved. They will keep in contact with other clubs around Europe to see which players are available, before negotiating a deal and contracts.

Sporting directors spearhead the club's recruitment policy in each transfer window. It is their job to identify areas of weakness within the team and see how they could be improved. They will keep in contact with other clubs around Europe to see which players are available, before negotiating a deal and contracts. Team strategy and beliefs - The sporting director works alongside the coaching staff to develop and implement the team's playing style and tactical philosophy. Some sporting directors are given the power to decide a team's tactics alongside the manager, particularly if they are experienced. They will work alongside the youth setup to make sure the same philosophy is being deployed across the entirety of the club.

The sporting director works alongside the coaching staff to develop and implement the team's playing style and tactical philosophy. Some sporting directors are given the power to decide a team's tactics alongside the manager, particularly if they are experienced. They will work alongside the youth setup to make sure the same philosophy is being deployed across the entirety of the club. Contract negotiations - It might sound simple, just like it is in video games, but contract negotiations are one of the most drawn-out processes at a football club. Sporting directors handle the situation, leaving the manager to focus on the tactics. They will work alongside the manager to decide if a player deserves a new contract, but the key negotiations are done purely by the sporting director and club chairman. It's important they keep strong player relations to get the best deal possible.

It might sound simple, just like it is in video games, but contract negotiations are one of the most drawn-out processes at a football club. Sporting directors handle the situation, leaving the manager to focus on the tactics. They will work alongside the manager to decide if a player deserves a new contract, but the key negotiations are done purely by the sporting director and club chairman. It's important they keep strong player relations to get the best deal possible. Youth development - The academy provides a direct pathway to the first team. Not only can it make players' dreams come true, but it can also save the club millions of pounds if they can nurture a young talent instead of forking out the money needed for a record-breaking deal. The sporting director will make sure the pathway between the academy and the first team is clear, creating the best transition possible between the two.

The academy provides a direct pathway to the first team. Not only can it make players' dreams come true, but it can also save the club millions of pounds if they can nurture a young talent instead of forking out the money needed for a record-breaking deal. The sporting director will make sure the pathway between the academy and the first team is clear, creating the best transition possible between the two. Sporting infrastructure and facilities - Teams are only capable of succeeding with the best facilities possible. Sporting directors help facilitate this, making sure any improvements to training facilities are possible. This includes sports science programmes, places for the team to discuss tactics and a wide variety of other options.

Teams are only capable of succeeding with the best facilities possible. Sporting directors help facilitate this, making sure any improvements to training facilities are possible. This includes sports science programmes, places for the team to discuss tactics and a wide variety of other options. Budgeting and financial planning - They will work alongside the financial staff members to make sure the club is in a strong position to be able to work effectively in the transfer window. Their decisions must align with the long-term vision of the club.

Former Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc explained his role via the Bundesliga, highlighting how it is far more than just trying to get players to join the club.

I'm responsible for the philosophy at the club, from the youth to the first team. I discuss the style of play with the coach, and the youth teams will follow that. But for our fans, it has to be daring and attacking. The CEO handles the budget you have, but as well as buying, selling and extending players' contracts. I'm also someone they can talk to besides the coach. I'm always with the team during matches. I attend all training sessions and will often even eat with the players, so they know someone from the club is looking out for them.

Involvement in Transfers

A sporting director's involvement in transfers is widely considered the most important part of their job. The process of a transfer takes place months before the window opens. The sporting director will meet with the club's hierarchy and first team manager to discuss the plans of the club. If the club is likely to have a new manager, then the process is more complicated. The sporting director will instead plan for a new manager alongside new signings.

Presuming the manager is staying and new signings are the priority, the director of football will work alongside the recruitment team to scout players. At Premier League clubs, they will scout every major league in Europe, with the priority being the positions they have decided are weakest. Once the scouting is complete, they will draw up a shortlist which is discussed with the manager. This allows them to decide which players they want to sign as a priority and align with the club's vision.

That's all before negotiations even start. The sporting director will be at the heart of negotiations for a transfer. They will make contact with the player's agent to see how much interest there is on their side, before discussing the terms of the deal with the selling club. Negotiations will go back and forth on both fronts before a deal is either sealed or shut down. Unfortunately for fans, it is not as simple as Football Manager 2024 — and this process usually takes months.

With negotiations sealed, the sporting director will be in front of the camera to welcome the player to the club before the contracts are ratified. It highlights how important they are to a football club. Proving this, Dan Ashworth said during an interview with the Athletic in 2021 that he's never close to being a manager, yet his role oversees everything - with transfers playing a key role.

If you are asking me — and I would say this because I’m a true believer and an envoy and ambassador for the role — it is somebody who is responsible to the board for the football strategy who then employs experts at their particular role and lets them get on with it. That, to me, is the key bit, because I am not a first-team manager and coach; I’ve never been one and I don’t want to be one.

Best sporting directors

The discussion around the best sporting directors in the world is always continuing. It's just like player debates now, with fans always arguing that their director of football is the best in the world. Some might call it tedious, but it provides a strong indicator of who is most skilled. Manchester City's Txiki Begiristain is widely considered one of the best in the world. He has helped oversee Man City's dominance in Europe by winning the treble in 2023 after joining the club in 2012. Working alongside Pep Guardiola, he helped complete the world-class and smart signings of Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland in the same transfer window.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain's Luis Campos has a history of producing some of the greatest signings in world football. The Frenchman is overseeing a revolution in the French capital with Luis Enrique, but his time at Monaco was more iconic. He helped Kylian Mbappe break onto the main stage, whilst the signings of Fabinho and Bernardo Silva allowed the club to profit massively.

Alongside this duo, the likes of Fabio Paratici, although he is currently banned by FIFA, and former Tottenham Hotspur scout Paul Mitchell are considered some of the best in the world. Mitchell was originally linked with a move to Manchester United, but, since Sir Jim Ratcliffe took over control, that looks unlikely to happen.