Highlights Nutmegs in football hold a brutality that makes players fear the embarrassment that it can create.

Nutmegs became a popular term in football in the 1940s, starting in England due to cockney rhyming slang.

However, the true origins go back to 1800s England and are linked to the spice nutmeg used in cooking.

Football is called the 'beautiful game' for a reason. It's aesthetically pleasing, dramatic and can make the crowd grasp in shock time and time again. No other sport can do it as consistently as football, which is why it is the most popular one in the world. As part of this, the tricks, flicks and skills which the best players in the world try to complete play a major part.

From step-overs and 'rabonas' to 'elasticos' and nutmegs, the sport can produce scintillating and often unbelievable moments consistently. The last skill we mentioned, nutmegs, can be the most entertaining. As much as they are incredibly impressive, they have a brutality which makes players shudder.

As the ball rolls through the opponent's legs, they feel a sense of embarrassment, disappointment and horror, knowing it was entirely avoidable. However, you may be wondering where the skill originated from and why it is even called a 'nutmeg' in the first place. Thankfully, we have outlined everything you need to know.

Nutmeg Origins

It picked up popularity due to Cockney rhyming slang in the 1940s

A nutmeg is a skill used in football which sees the attacker kick, roll or dribble the ball between an opponent's legs. This might be done to pass or when shooting the ball, but it is more commonly associated with dribbling because it allows them to 'take the opponent out of the game', as they are left metaphorically in shock. It's used in other sports such as hockey and basketball, but it is most common in football — and almost always leads to audible gasps in the crowd.

It's unclear when the physical skill of a nutmeg became a common sight in professional football. As the sport grew and kids across the country tried to play it by any means necessary — typically on the road or on a housing estate — they happened naturally. However, only the greatest players of all time could perform a nutmeg at the highest level of sport consistently. Luis Suarez and Neymar, two of the greatest players in Barcelona's history, were kings of the nutmeg when they were at their peak, whilst Ronaldinho, one of the most legendary Brazilian players, treated it like a joke to most players.

One suggestion is that the nutmeg started to pick up in the 1940s. It was claimed by Jimmy Hill that cockney rhyming slang helped it pick up pace in England. "He played the ball through his nutmegs," they would shout in delight and even a sense of horror. Nutmegs was just another word for legs in the East end of London, and there's no doubt it did accelerate its pace across the nation. However, as we are about to explain, the true origins go further.

Where the Name 'Nutmeg' Came From

It goes back to 1800s England

We all know a nutmeg is one of the most devastating things to happen to a defender — and it seems to be made worse by its name. "You've been nutmegged," has a sense of embarrassment to it in itself, and one of the main suggestions is that it links back to 1800s England.

The term links to how it is also called a spice in cooking, so during the 1800s, it was regularly shipped between the United States of America and England. Writing in his book ‘Football Talk – The Language And Folklore Of The World’s Greatest Game’, Peter Seddon explains via the Mirror that its origin relates to the transportation of the spice during a chaotic century. “Nutmegs were such a valuable commodity that unscrupulous exporters were to pull a fast one by mixing a helping of wooden replicas into the sacks being shipped to England,” he stated.

“Being nutmegged soon came to imply stupidity on the part of the duped victim and cleverness on the part of the trickster.”

Next time a player is 'nutmegged' in some of the hardest competitions in the world, remember that it came to fruition to highlight their stupidity. The likes of Suarez and Ronaldinho were always seen as the biggest tricksters in the world due to their antics; it turned out that was statistically correct as well.