Highlights Tiki-taka is all about possession and fluidity, with each pass having the purpose of getting a shot on goal.

The tactical philosophy originated from Johan Cruyff's time at Barcelona, and was further developed by Louis van Gaal and Pep Guardiola.

Barcelona and Spain's success with tiki-taka was due to the players' understanding and use of short, sharp passing and movement off the ball.

Pep Guardiola has been synonymous with tiki-taka for over a decade, but what is it exactly? And where did tiki-taka come from? This article explores its origins and the individuals who have been influenced by the tactical phenomenon the most. There have been several teams who have adopted the tactic and gone on to have great success with it.

Put simply, tiki-taka is all about possession of the ball. The idea is to have total control of possession and to get the better of the opponent by using the fluidity of positioning. Each pass of the ball has to mean something. In tiki-taka, a team does not pass the ball for the sake of it, there is always a meaning behind each move. Each movement of the ball is designed to have the end result of having a shot on goal or, in an ideal world, scoring.

While Guardiola perfected the tactic with Barcelona from 2008-2012, Spain and Barcelona's obsession with tiki-taka started with Johan Cruyff, who, incidentally, was a huge influence on the now Manchester City boss. Cruyff placed significant importance on keeping the ball above all else - that was the most important trait of the Dutchman's philosophy. This was coined as 'total football'. Louis van Gaal and Frank Rijkaard carried on the obsession over possession of the ball at Barcelona. Although it was still in its infancy, tiki-taka was noticeable in the Barcelona sides managed by the three Dutchmen and began to be a part of the club's identity.

Barcelona's youth complex, La Masia, adopted the style to ensure those who made it through to the first team would fit in seamlessly. Players like Lionel Messi, Xavi and Andres Iniesta all graduated from the academy and became stars, not only in Barcelona but for Argentina and Spain, respectively. The importance of these three players is unquestionable when talking about tiki-taka. Without them, the tactic would not have dominated football as much as it did.

Guardiola was a deep-lying play-maker during his playing career with Barcelona, and for anyone who watched him play, it was of no surprise that he turned his supreme football knowledge to management. Guardiola once said: "In the world of football, there is only one secret. I've got the ball, or I haven't."

The Origins of Tiki-taka

Most people in football associate the late Spanish commentator, Andres Montes, with coming up with the term. However, the term was already being used in some parts of Spain, with others crediting former Athletic Bilbao manager, Javier Clemente with tiki-taka. He described Spain's performance against Tunisia in the 2006 World Cup by saying, "estamos tocando tiki-taka tiki-taka", which translates to "we are playing tiki-taka tiki-taka". This was said in a derogatory way, and it expressed the view that although tiki-taka can have its brilliance, it can also be tedious.

Tiki-taka translates to "light, quick steps", which accurately describes the use of one-touch football within the tactic's framework. To understand where tiki-taka came from and how it developed into such a global force in football, we must understand Cruyff's total football. Under this philosophy, players would constantly change positions, making it difficult for the opposition to close off spaces. Every movement was fluid and easy on the eye. Cruyff wanted people to enjoy watching his Barcelona side play football, and he wanted his players to play with freedom. Louis van Gaal adopted Cruyff's philosophy and advanced it further. He placed importance on where each pass goes, and not just the speed at which it gets there. Van Gaal once described his philosophy, saying:

“It is an attacking, technical and tactical philosophy… You can show your qualities more than ever…. What comes first is the vision, then the team and then who fits in that profile that I make from all positions in my system: 1-4-3-3… Age is not important.”

The last part of that quote is important. Van Gaal believed that if a player was good enough, they were old enough. That train of thought has influenced several managers over the years, most notably, perhaps, Rijkaard and Guardiola. While many people think the latter brought Messi into the Barcelona first team, it was Rijkaard. Xavi and Iniesta, meanwhile, were given their debuts by Van Gaal. Guardiola took inspiration from Van Gaal and Rijkaard and handed Barcelona debuts to Sergio Busquets and Thiago Alacantara.

Examples of Tiki-Taka

Let's start with the less obvious examples of this famous tactic. It may come as a surprise to many, however, Owen Coyle, while manager of Bolton Wanderers, and Ian Holloway, while manager of Blackpool, adopted the tiki-taka style, and perhaps to their detriment enforced the tactic with lesser-skilled players. Holloway spoke about tiki-taka when asked about his philosophy, and said:

"You've got to look at tiki-taka, you've got to look at Spain. How they pass the ball, how they keep the ball. They are little guys who run around passing, and they are quite brilliant. What's wrong with us? (Blackpool) Why can't we do it? I want my team to be more like Spain."

While many mocked Holloway for this statement, Blackpool, at times, proved they could adopt the tactic successfully in the Premier League. The issue was that Holloway refused to adapt the tactic to his side's strengths, and while it did work on occasion, Blackpool were opened up far too many times by the opposition.

The most obvious and more successful examples of tiki-taka come in the form of Barcelona and Spain. It's no surprise that the two sides used the same 4-3-3 tiki-taka style of play, as there were many Barcelona players in the Spain squad during the height of the tactic, thus making an easy transition from club to international football. From the late 2000s onwards, Xavi, Iniesta, Cesc Fàbregas and Pedro were paramount to the success of tiki-taka in the Spain squad, all of whom played for Barcelona.

While using the tiki-taka style of play, Spain became the first team since the founding of the World Cup in 1930 to win three consecutive major titles; the 2008 European Championship, the 2010 FIFA World Cup, and the 2012 European Championship. During the same period as Spain's golden generation, Guardiola's, Barcelona were dominating European club football. In his four years in charge of the Catalan giants, Guardiola won 14 of the 19 competitions his side entered, a quite ridiculous haul.

Barcelona and Spain's Period of Dominance (2008-2012) Team Number of Trophies Trophies Barcelona 14 La Liga (2008/09, 2009/10, 2010/11) Copa del Rey (2008/09, 2010/11) Supercopa de Espana (2009,2010,2011) UEFA Champions League (2008/09, 2010/11) UEFA Super Cup (2009, 2011) FIFA Club World Cup (2009, 2011) Spain 4 2008 European Championship, 2010 FIFA World Cup, 2012 European Championship All data sourced from Transfermarkt

Barcelona, Guardiola and Tiki-Taka

Although Messi, Iniesta and Xavi were already involved in Barcelona's first team when Guardiola was appointed, there is no doubt that he was the manager who turned all three into household names. The compliments and plaudits would soon arrive at Guardiola's door, and perhaps the best one of all came from Sir Alex Ferguson after the 2010/11 Champions League final. The Manchester United manager heaped praise on Guardiola's team by saying:

"They are the best team we've faced in my time as a manager. No one has given us a hiding like that. It's a great moment for them. They deserve it because they play the right way and enjoy their football."

During Guardiola's first season in charge of Barcelona in 2008/09, he led the club to an incredible six trophies: Spanish Super Cup, La Liga, Copa del Rey, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup. Those ignoring tiki-taka were certainly starting to take notice during this time. Spain dominated internationally with it, while Barcelona dominated both the domestic and European scene.

The way Guardiola had Barcelona playing with so much freedom was incredible to watch. There was the triangle shape used by Xavi, Iniesta and Messi, all rotating positions within the shape to cause as much damage to the opposition as possible. The attacks would start off slowly, and then shift through the gears within a matter of seconds. No team had an answer to it. Barcelona and Guardiola had perfected the tiki-taka style.

The Barcelona players had a real understanding of each other, from Victor Valdes in goal up to Messi in attack, each player had a purpose and fulfilled it to perfection. Barcelona's short, sharp passing was impossible to deal with, and when using the tiki-taka style with off-the-ball movement, there was always a player free and in space. The deadly triangle of Xavi, Iniesta and Messi was key to Barcelona's style. They all lent the ball to each other, and none of them had possession of the ball for longer than necessary, it was like a dance, a performance, and each of them knew exactly what the other player was thinking. It made Barcelona's attacks seamless, and were playing as though they were just having fun in the park with friends.

On the rare occasion that the opposition would have possession of the ball, they were suffocated by the Barcelona press. It wasn't just one player who would press, it was groups of two or three surrounding the player with the ball. This type of winning the ball back is still prevalent throughout the world of football. Guardiola was determined to create a side that won with style and did so with ease. The football was exquisite and Guardiola's tiki-taka football is perhaps the most influential tactical style the game has ever seen.

The Fall of Tiki-Taka

Like anything, with time, things change and develop. Players who put tiki-taka on the map were bidding fond farewells to their playing careers, and after Spain's disastrous 2014 World Cup campaign and Barcelona's switch in style under the likes of Gerado Martino and Luis Enrique, tiki-taka, in its original form at least, has in many ways largely become a thing of the past. Opposition teams had figured out a way to quell tiki-taka and more importantly, find its weaknesses.

Tiki-taka had to be modified after the retirements of Xavi and Iniesta, two unique players who have never been matched since, and both of whom were an integral part of Spain and Barcelona's success with the tactic. Barcelona struggled to find a replacement for Xavi, someone who could complement the aging Iniesta. As Guardiola moved on to pastures new with Bayern Munich, and Martino in charge of Barcelona, tiki-taka, as we once knew it, had gone forever.

Tiki-taka is not completely dead however and there are still elements of it in modern-day football. For example, Guardiola still employs a possession-based style at Manchester City, while the majority of La Liga clubs also use a possession-based tactic. City also uses triangle shapes across each part of the pitch, just like the Barcelona team of 2008-20012, but the modern game has become more technical, and Guardiola has adapted City's style even further after the addition of Erling Haaland at the beginning of the 2022/23 season. Guardiola needed to find a way for his side to work to Haaland's strengths, who is an old-fashioned striker in many ways.

While players move on and the game develops, tiki-taka could never survive as it was. To improve, things must move forward and change, and that is the same with something as beautiful as tiki-taka. The style will never die out completely, because elements of it are still a success today, but standing still in anything in life makes it harder to adapt in the future. The very best develop and move with the times. Guardiola is a prime example of that, and perhaps one of the greatest managers of all time.