The World Cup in 2026 is set to take place in Canada, America and Mexico. Spanning three countries, it is bound to be chaotic and full of drama, as the first-ever 48-team World Cup takes place. However, it will also mark the end of an era for several world-class players.

Players look at the World Cup as an opportunity to write themselves into history for their countries — and 2026 might be the last opportunity for these players to do so. They've had incredible careers, but old age might get the better of them by the World Cup after 2030.

Due to this, here at GIVEMESPORT, we've taken a look at the 10 best players who might feature at their last World Cup in 2026. However, it's important to remember that it might not be their last and they might not even feature in North America.

Ranking Factors

World Reputation - If a player is well-known around the world, they've been included on this list. The definition of 'best' is always tough to work out, but these players are some of the most technically gifted players in the world.

- The players that have made history during their international careers have been ranked higher on this list, particularly if they are their country's captain. Longevity - We've also taken into account age and fitness levels, so we've only included players that we can confidently say won't feature at the 2030 World Cup as all of them will be aged 36 or older.

10 players who could feature at their last World Cup in 2026

Ranking Name Age Nationality 1. Cristiano Ronaldo 39 Portugal 2. Lionel Messi 36 Argentina 3. Harry Kane 30 England 4. Kevin De Bruyne 32 Belgium 5. Antoine Griezmann 32 France 6. Virgil van Dijk 32 Netherlands 7. Mohamed Salah 31 Egypt 8. Son Heung-min 31 South Korea 9. Kyle Walker 33 England 10. Alisson Becker 31 Brazil

10 Alisson Becker

Brazil

To begin, Alisson is widely considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He has been spectacular in between the sticks for Liverpool, but his work for Brazil has also been impressive. He won the 2019 Copa America with them, but he has failed to win the World Cup. They were knocked out of the 2022 World Cup by Croatia on penalties as Alisson failed to save a single penalty. However, the 2026 World Cup might well offer one final opportunity for Alisson to help Brazil claim international glory. With over 60 appearances for his country, the Brazilian is experienced in the field.

International Stats Appearances 63 Clean Sheets 41 Stats via Transfermarkt (correct as of 13/2/24)

9 Kyle Walker

England

Kyle Walker has been one of the quickest full-backs over the years. He was a defender's worst nightmare, but - as he continues to age - it is likely the 2026 World Cup will be his last. Walker helped England reach the semi-finals in 2018 whilst he stopped Kylian Mbappe from tormenting England in the 2022 quarter-finals. In that case, Olivier Giroud did instead, and the Three Lions were knocked out. He has played over 80 times for England — and, with a talented crop of players, the country will be hoping to win the World Cup in 2026.

International Stats Appearances 81 Goals 1 Assists 10 Stats via Transfermarkt (correct as of 13/2/24)

8 Son Heung-min

South Korea

Son Heung-min has been the face of South Korean football ever since he joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2015. The winger-turned-striker has tormented defenders with his pace and threat in front of goal. He helped South Korea reach the knockout stages at the 2022 World Cup, whilst they were knocked out in the semi-finals at the 2024 Asian Cup. In 2026, South Korea will be aiming to reach the knockout stages again — and it won't be possible without Son. With over 40 goals in over 120 appearances, he is the country's most important player, but 2026 might be for the final time.

International Stats Appearances 123 Goals 44 Assists 20 Stats via Transfermarkt (correct as of 13/2/24)

7 Mohamed Salah

Egypt

Mohamed Salah has been in a similar boat to Son during his international career. The winger has been incredible for Liverpool, but he is often forced to carry Egypt on his back due to their underwhelming squad. They failed to qualify for the World Cup in 2022, so Salah's first objective is qualification, which should be easier in a 48-team tournament. Salah featured at the 2018 World Cup, but he was hampered by injury. Therefore, the World Cup in North America might offer a first - and last - chance for Salah to truly show his quality on the biggest international stage.

International Stats Appearances 96 Goals 54 Assists 32 Stats via Transfermarkt (correct as of 13/2/24)

6 Virgil van Dijk

Netherlands

Virgil van Dijk has been spectacular throughout his career, despite starting later than most world-class players. He has won everything there is to win with Liverpool, including the Premier League and Champions League. However, he has yet to win anything with his country, with their closest attempt being second place in the 2019 Nations League. The Netherlands were knocked out of the quarter-finals at the last World Cup — but van Dijk will be hoping to bid farewell to the World Cup stage with tangible success in North America. Van Dijk has epitomised composure in defence.

International Stats Appearances 64 Goals 7 Assists 0 Stats via Transfermarkt (correct as of 13/2/24)

5 Antoine Griezmann

France

Antoine Griezmann has often been one of the most disrespected players in recent years. Overshadowed by his poor spell at Barcelona, he has been incredible for Atletico Madrid, whilst he always took centre stage for France. He has scored four goals and registered seven assists in 19 World Cup matches, a large portion of which came in 2018 when they won on the international stage against Croatia. His ability to glide past defenders in the final third has been remarkable, yet 2026 might be the final time we see it on the biggest stage in the world, considering he is 32 at the start of 2024.

International Stats Appearances 127 Goals 44 Assists 38 Stats via Transfermarkt (correct as of 13/2/24)

4 Kevin De Bruyne

Belgium

Kevin De Bruyne was at the heart of Belgium's golden age. They were expected to be one of the favourites to win the Euros in 2016 and the World Cup in 2018, but they fell short on both times. Their performance at the 2022 World Cup saw them knocked out at the group stages, signalling an end to a promising but underwhelming era. The Manchester City playmaker has been at the heart of the Belgium team, with over 25 goals in nearly 100 appearances. Although this is a new era for the country, they will go to North America with every aspiration to reach the latter stages, particularly as it might be the last time with the legendary midfielder.

International Stats Appearances 99 Goals 26 Assists 49 Stats via Transfermarkt (correct as of 13/2/24)

3 Harry Kane

England

Harry Kane is England's record goalscorer — and just that one sentence showcases his importance to his country. Despite never winning a major team trophy, Kane is one of the best players in the world, capable of dictating matches from the front. He became the record goalscorer away to Italy in March 2023, yet he will be hoping they can win the World Cup in 2026. They came close in 2018, losing to Croatia in the semi-finals, whilst they lost to eventual finalists France in 2022. England are still in a golden era, so Kane will want to end his potentially final World Cup glory as a winning captain.

International Stats Appearances 89 Goals 62 Assists 19 Stats via Transfermarkt (correct as of 13/2/24)

2 Lionel Messi

Argentina

Lionel Messi completed football as he won the World Cup in 2022 with Argentina. The dramatic final changed back and forth as it finished 3-3 after extra time before Argentina claimed the bragging rights on penalties. Most thought Messi would never play in another World Cup after that, but he has not ruled out playing in North America. The captain has an incredible record for Argentina with over 100 goals in 180 appearances. If he can keep playing until 2026, he will be aiming to defend Argentina's World Cup for one final time. One of the greatest of all time doesn't have long left playing.

International Stats Appearances 180 Goals 106 Assists 56 Stats via Transfermarkt (correct as of 13/2/24)

1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal

Last, but not least, Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players of all time — and he has one major trophy left to win; the World Cup. He's won the Euros and the Nations League, but he's always fallen short on the biggest stage. The Portuguese star, currently plying his trade for Al Nassr, holds the record for the most international goals scored at 128. Yet he has only scored eight times at the World Cup, half the amount of record holder Miroslav Klose. One final trip to North America presents itself, even if he would be 41 at his sixth World Cup. Records were there to be broken by Ronaldo.