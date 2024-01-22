Highlights Coaching football teams is one of the most challenging aspects of the sport.

Several retired footballers attempt to go into a management role, but most often fail to succeed.

These are the 10 hardest coaching jobs in world football, taking into account pressure and financial struggles.

Football is famous for being harsh on managers. One poor run of form can spell the end for managers, especially when the pressure is on top of the club. It's what makes football such a challenging sport to succeed in, making the likes of Jürgen Klopp, José Mourinho and Pep Guardiola stand on top of greatness after their constant joy.

Several players go into the world of management after they retire, but most struggle to make the same impact that they had on the pitch. It's one challenge to dictate the tempo of the match in the middle of the park, yet it's another to tell other players how to do it.

Football managers are often quickly sacked if they don't succeed. Despite players also struggling to perform, managers take brute force from the hierarchy and the fanbase, leading to nervous situations in every match. It's what makes the greatest managers even more impressive.

Jobs have different expectations depending on where they sit within the footballing pyramid. For example, at the top of the Premier League, finishing 10th in a one-off season could lead to the manager being sacked, whilst - for a team consistently fighting for survival - that may be seen as successful. It makes comparisons between managerial situations challenging, particularly in different leagues.

However, at the end of the day, some jobs are harder than others, knowing that promotion, title joy or improvement is expected every season. In this article, we go through 12 of the toughest jobs in football over a wide range of levels.

Ranking Factors

Pressure - jobs that are in a heavily pressured environment are often some of the toughest in the world.

- jobs that are in a heavily pressured environment are often some of the toughest in the world. Financial struggles - teams that have limited resources have to climb up a mountain every match.

- teams that have limited resources have to climb up a mountain every match. Squad playing level - if a team has a weak squad, with limited players, it can be hard to compete at the very top.

Ranking Job 1 Manchester United 2 England 3 Lyon 4 Olympiacos 5 Southend United 6 Valencia 7 Everton 8 Schalke 9 Palmero 10 Reading 11 Paris Saint-Germain 12 Sevilla

Related 20 Football Clubs With Largest Net Spend Since 2013 (Ranked) Man United, Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid all feature as the 20 football clubs with the highest net spend since 2013 are named

12 Sevilla - La Liga

Sevilla are well-known for being the king of the Europa League. They won it again in 2023, beating Roma in the final on penalties. However, when you look at the bigger picture, there is a club in turmoil. Throughout 2023, they have gone through four different managers, all of whom have struggled, even if José Luis Mendilibar won the European title. Coupled with financial struggles and fans who want to see the best football being played in Southern Spain, the job is not an easy one to take on.

Key Information Current league position (22/12/23) 15th Number of trophies won 16 Stadium Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium Stadium Capacity 42,714

11 Paris Saint-Germain - Ligue 1

Moving across the Pyrenees to France and Paris Saint-Germain presents an interesting challenge. On the face of it, the club is one of the easiest teams to manage. Ligue 1 is often a breeze for them, whilst they have Kylian Mbappé in attack - widely regarded as the best player in the world. However, that comes with a group of superstars and fans who demand the best. Former managers have described it as a toxic work environment, whilst fans will quickly jump on the team's back as soon as they lose one game. Managers have money and power, but the pressure overshadows it.

Key Information Current league position (22/12/23) 1st Number of trophies won 44 Stadium Parc des Princes Stadium Capacity 47,929

Related Ranking Lionel Messi's Best Goals For PSG With Lionel Messi set to leave Paris Saint-Germain, we have taken a look at his best goals for the club.

10 Reading - League One

Reading were relegated from the Championship in the 2022/2023 season. They were suffering from financial struggles, whilst - in the following season - they were deduced four points in League One. It paints the picture of a bleak club. With several members of staff and players not getting paid, the atmosphere at Reading is low, which makes it hard for any manager to lift the spirits. The team has some promising players, most notably Sam Smith and Harvey Knibbs, but they lack consistency, making the manager's job even harder than was already perceived.

Key Information Current league position (22/12/23) 23rd Number of trophies won 0 Stadium Madejski Stadium Stadium Capacity 24,200

9 Palmero - Serie B

Palermo have faced challenge after challenge over the years. Once excluded from the Italian professional leagues due to financial issues, they are now back in Serie B. They used to be one of the most famous clubs in Italy with their pink kit, producing world-class Argentina star Paulo Dybala. However, those previously mentioned financial struggles leave any manager with very few options. They are forced to work with what they've been given, whilst the fans expect the club to be back in the Serie A. It's a lot of pressure to contend with.

Key Information Current league position (22/12/23) 7th Number of trophies won 0 Stadium Stadio Renzo Barbera Stadium Capacity 36,365

8 Schalke - 2. Bundesliga

Schalke are famous in German and European football. They are steeped in history, with passionate fans attempting to carry their team over the line. However, since the financial crisis in 2019 and relegation in 2020, they have been switching between the Bundesliga and the 2. Bundesliga. The financial struggles have continued and - due to the size of the club - there is an expectation that the club will stay in the Bundesliga. Pressure isn't easy to deal with, whilst relegation at the end of 2023 again has placed it back on the club's shoulders to fix the messy situation.

Key Information Current league position (22/12/23) 14th Number of trophies won 14 Stadium Veltins Arena Stadium Capacity 62,273

7 Everton - Premier League

Everton's ten-point deduction during the 2023/2024 season sent shockwaves through football. Charged for breaching Financial Fair Play, it led them to the relegation zone, knowing their future in the Premier League was at stake. Unsurprisingly, dealing with a points deduction is one of the hardest challenges a manager can face. Everton are one of England's oldest and most famous clubs, and the fans expect the team to be fighting at the top. Dealing with a points deduction only makes that harder, whilst an ageing squad has visible issues on the pitch.

Key Information Current league position (22/12/23) 16th Number of trophies won 24 Stadium Goodison Park Stadium Capacity 39,572

6 Valencia - La Liga

In the 2022/2023 season, Valencia finished 16th, narrowly avoiding relegation by the skin of their teeth. Valencia were a club that used to be one of the most frustrating teams to play against in the Champions League group stages, yet their performances in that season highlighted their struggles in Spain. Although they improved at the start of the 2023/2024 season, the club had major issues. Financial woes remained, players were leaving, and the fans were complaining. That trio makes for a challenging job for any manager, especially as the pressure starts to build.

Key Information Current league position (22/12/23) 10th Number of trophies won 16 Stadium Mestalla Stadium Stadium Capacity 49,430

Related Top 5 iconic Valencia players from the 2000s onwards In the early 2000s, Valencia had a squad that challenged the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona. Here are the five most influential Valencia players of the 00s.

5 Southend United - National League

The story of Southend is bleak for any football fan. The club on the East Coast of England used to be a stable name in the English Football League, but financial struggles sent them down. Owner Ron Martin left the club in the state, leading to points deductions, players not getting paid and constant protests. Although Martin has left the club as owner, the team need to rebuild. The fans are on the side of the club, but starting a team - if not an entire club - from the very bottom is a challenge for any manager in the world.

Key Information Current league position (22/12/23) 16th Number of trophies won 0 Stadium Roots Hall Stadium Capacity 12,392

4 Olympiacos - Greek Super League

Olympiacos are one of Greece's biggest clubs. They most recently won the Greek Super League in 2022, yet there is one major issue on the Mediterranean coast that any manager would struggle with. The owners of the club are 'sack happy'. Since 2010, there have been 25 managers, if you include caretakers as well. It's one of the highest amounts across Europe, showcasing that expectations are high. Managers are expected to win the league and impress in Europe. If they don't, they'll get sacked. There are very few jobs like that.

Key Information Current league position (22/12/23) 3rd Number of trophies won 79 Stadium Karaiskakis Stadium Stadium Capacity 33,334

3 Lyon - Ligue 1

Lyon's performances during the 2023/2024 season caught the attention of everyone around the world. The club in the south of France are widely seen as one of the biggest clubs in the country, thus they are expected to be performing at the top. However, they were in a relegation battle, with fan revolts, protests and pressure adding to the drama. The most important thing for a manager is often a calm atmosphere, but the situation at Lyon was the complete opposite. The players were underperforming, making any manager think twice before joining.

Key Information Current league position (22/12/23) 15th Number of trophies won 21 Stadium Parc Olympique Lyonnais Stadium Capacity 59,186

2 England - International

As the only international job on this list, there were a plethora of options available. San Marino can't seem to win a single match, whilst Brazil are continually underperforming. However, England is the most pressured job in the world. The country hasn't won a major international trophy since 1966 - the World Cup. It's their only success story and - with a team including Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice - the fans expect to win. With pressure used as the main indicator in this ranking, it's only fair that England ranks near the top, even if they have one of the most talented squads around.

Key Information Trophies won 1 Stadium Wembley Stadium Stadium Capacity 90,000

1 Manchester United - Premier League

England is the most pressured international job in the world, but Manchester United is the most pressured club job in the world. The Red Devils have not won the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013, whilst they haven't reached the Champions League final since 2011. They are the biggest club in the world, yet consistently underachieving. The squad is talented, but - for the amount of money spent - there is a lack of structure across the whole club, stemming from the owners. It leads to a challenging experience for any manager, including legendary Portuguese boss José Mourinho.