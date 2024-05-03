Highlights Nine stadiums have hosted at least three Champions League finals since the creation of the tournament in 1955.

The record attendance for a European final was recorded when Real Madrid met Eintracht Frankfurt at Hampden Park in 1960.

Wembley Stadium has more finals under its belt than any other stadium, and will host its eighth final in June 2024.

The Champions League final is always one of the most eagerly-anticipated fixtures of any season. It is the climax of arguably the most exciting football tournament in the world and is always a clash between two great teams, making for a great spectacle.

Any great spectacle requires a world-class venue and the biggest stadiums in Europe are frequently chosen to host the final. The 2024 final will see Wembley Stadium play host to the final, but there have been many iconic grounds over the years that have staged the ultimate match.

This article will look at every single stadium that has hosted at least three finals since the Champions League was created in 1955, under its former name of the European Cup. There have been 68 finals in that time, and 34 different stadiums have been the venue chosen, but only nine of those venues have hosted more than two finals.

Stadiums With the Most Champions League Finals Hosted Rank Stadium Country Capacity No. of finals Hosted 1 Wembley Stadium England 90,000 8 2 Ernst-Happel-Stadion Austria 50,865 4 3 King Baudouin Stadium Belgium 50,093 4 4 San Siro Italy 80,018 4 5 Santiago Bernabeu Spain 85,000 4 6 Stadio Olimpico Italy 70,634 4 7 Hampden Park Scotland 51,866 3 8 Olympiastadion Munich Germany 69,250 3 9 Olympic Stadium Athens Greece 75,000 3

Related 9 Players With the Most Champions League Final Appearances (Ranked) Only an elite group of individuals have reached five or more Champions League finals. Here are all nine of them.

9 Olympic Stadium Athens

Three finals - 1983, 1994, 2007

The Olympic Stadium in Athens, also commonly referred to as the OAKA Stadium, is a 75,000-seater stadium in Greece that was built in order to host the 1982 European Athletic Championships. The following year, it was awarded its first European Cup final and played host to Hamburg winning their first-ever title with a 1-0 win over Juventus.

11 years later, it was the venue for a final between AC Milan and Barcelona, which saw the Italian giants thrash their Spanish counterparts by a 4-0 scoreline in front of 70,000 spectators. In 2007, Milan returned to the Greek capital and, two years after they'd been the victim of one of the most dramatic comebacks of all-time against Liverpool in Istanbul, they got their revenge on Rafael Benitez's side, with Filippo Inzaghi bagging a brace to earn his side their seventh Champions League title.

Olympic Stadium Athens Opened 1982 Location Athens, Greece Capacity 75,000 Finals held 1983, 1994, 2007 Record final attendance 73,500 (1983)

8 Olympiastadion Munich

Three finals - 1979, 1993, 1997

The Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany was built to host the 1972 Summer Olympics and was also the home of both Bayern Munich and 1860 Munich between the years of 1972 and 2005. The stadium was given its first European Cup final in 1979 when it played host to Brian Clough's Nottingham Forest beating Swedish outfit Malmo.

In 1993, the stadium hosted the tournament's first final since its rebranding to the Champions League and oversaw its second 1-0 result, as Marseille narrowly triumphed over AC Milan. Just four years later, the Olympiastadion held its third final as German side Borussia Dortmund beat Juventus 3-1 to win their first-ever Champions League title.

Olympiastadion Munich Opened 1972 Location Munich, Germany Capacity 69,250 Finals held 1979, 1993, 1997 Record final attendance 64,400 (1993)

7 Hampden Park

Three finals - 1960, 1976, 2002

Hampden Park has served as Scotland's national football stadium since 1906 and is home of the nation's oldest club, Queen's Park. It boasts the highest attendance ever recorded in a European final when it hosted a thrilling clash between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt, which finished 7-3 to the Spanish giants, for the viewing pleasure of over 127,000 spectators.

The ground was given its second European Cup final in 1976 when Bayern Munich met Saint-Etienne and the Bavarians triumphed 1-0 to win their third consecutive European Cup title. The third final held at Hampden Park was in 2002 and saw Real Madrid beat a German side for a second time as Zinedine Zidane's memorable volley proved to be the difference against Bayer Leverkusen.

Hampden Park Opened 1903 Location Glasgow, Scotland Capacity 51,866 Finals held 1960, 1976, 2002 Record final attendance 127,621 (1960)

6 Stadio Olimpico

Four finals - 1977, 1984, 1996, 2009

The Stadio Olimpico was opened in Rome in 1953 and hosted its first European Cup final, a 3-1 win for Liverpool over Borussia Monchengladbach, in 1977. It became the first stadium on this list to host one of its own tenants when Roma reached the final in 1984, but it was Liverpool who emerged victorious once again, with goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar proving to be the hero in the penalty shoot-out.

The stadium's third final in 1996, contested between Juventus and Ajax, also resulted in a penalty shoot-out, which was won by the Italians, after they converted all four of their penalties. The fourth final to be held in the Italian capital came in 2009 and saw Pep Guardiola's Barcelona side complete the first-ever treble in Spanish football history, with a rare header from Lionel Messi helping the Catalans to a 2-0 victory over Manchester United.

Stadio Olimpico Opened 1953 Location Rome, Italy Capacity 70,634 Finals held 1977, 1984, 1996, 2009 Record final attendance 70,000 (1996)

5 Santiago Bernabeu

Four finals - 1957, 1969, 1980, 2010

Since its construction in 1947, the Santiago Bernabeu has been the home of Real Madrid, by far the most successful team in Champions League history, and it was Los Blancos who won the first-ever European Cup final held at the famous old ground in 1957, as they beat Fiorentina 2-0. The stadium's second final was contested in 1969 as AC Milan hammered Ajax by a 4-1 scoreline.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: After hosting the World Cup Final in 1982, the Santiago Bernabeu became the first stadium to host both a World Cup Final and Euros final, having hosted the latter in 1964.

In 1980, the Bernabeu was the venue as Nottingham Forest memorably retained their crown with a 1-0 victory over a Kevin Keegan-inspired Hamburg side. It would be another thirty years before the stadium was awarded its fourth final and played host to Inter Milan beating Bayern Munich 2-0, thanks to a brace from Diego Milito, in what would be Jose Mourinho's final match in charge of the Italian side before he returned to the Bernabeu dugout as Real's new manager.

Santiago Bernabeu Opened 1947 Location Madrid, Spain Capacity 85,000 Finals held 1957, 1969, 1980, 2010 Record final attendance 124,000 (1957)

4 San Siro

Four finals - 1965, 1970, 2001, 2016

San Siro has been widely regarded as one of the most iconic football arenas in the world since it opened in 1926, and it hosted its first European final in 1965, with Inter Milan playing on their own turf and emerging as 1-0 winners over Benfica. The stadium was awarded its second final just five years later and saw Feyenoord win their first ever European title with a 2-1 victory over Celtic after extra time.

Its next final came over 30 years later when it was the venue for Bayern Munich's 1-1 draw with Valencia in 2001, which went to penalties and resulted in the German giants lifting the famous trophy for the fourth time. In 2016, it was the scene for a second match-up between the two Madrid teams in as many years, as Real emerged victorious for a second time, beating Atletico 5-3 on penalties.

San Siro Opened 1926 Location Milan, Italy Capacity 80,018 Finals held 1965, 1970, 2001, 2016 Record final attendance 89,000 (1965)

3 King Baudouin/Heysel Stadium

Four finals - 1958, 1996, 1974, 1985

At one point in time, the Heysel Stadium, known as the King Baudouin Stadium since 1995, in Brussels, Belgium was one of the most popular venues for the European Cup final to be held. In 1974, it became only the second stadium to have hosted three finals, with Real Madrid winning the first two in 1958 and 1966 and Bayern Munich triumphing in 1974, in the only ever European Cup final to be replayed, with both matches played in the Belgian capital.

However, disaster struck before the 1985 final between Liverpool and Juventus when the consequences of the poor condition of the stadium and its lack of maintenance were finally felt. 39 Juventus supporters lost their lives after an attack by Liverpool supporters caused one of the stadium's walls to collapse, and no major final has been hosted at the ground since the tragedy.

King Baudouin/Heysel Stadium Opened 1930 Location Brussels, Belgium Capacity 50,093 Finals held 1958, 1966, 1974, 1985 Record final attendance 67,000 (1958)

2 Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Four finals - 1964, 1987, 1990, 1995

Renamed after the legendary Austrian player and manager in 1992, the Ernst-Happel-Stadion was previously known as the Praterstadion, and has hosted four European Cup finals. Its first came in 1964 as it provided the venue for Inter Milan's 3-1 triumph over Real Madrid and saw them lift the famous trophy for the first time.

The Austrian national stadium was then given two finals in the space of four years as it played host to Porto's 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich in 1987 and then AC Milan's 1-0 win over Benfica in 1990. Five years later, it was awarded its first final since its renaming, and this time Milan were on the losing side of a 1-0 scoreline, as Ajax won their fourth European crown.

Ernst-Happel-Stadion Opened 1931 Location Vienna, Austria Capacity 50,865 Finals held 1964, 1987, 1990, 1995 Record final attendance 71,333

1 Wembley Stadium

Eight finals - 1963, 1968, 1971, 1978, 1992, 2011, 2013, 2024

Close

The two incarnations of Wembley Stadium, the first built in 1923 and the second in 2007, have hosted the most Champions League finals. Before its closure in 2000, the original arena had hosted five finals in 1963, 1968, 1971, 1978 and 1992, and had seen two English teams triumph there: Manchester United in 1968 and Liverpool in 1978.

The new Wembley was awarded its first final in 2011 and hosted United for a second time, although this time the Red Devils were soundly beaten 3-1 by Barcelona. It played host to its second final just two years later, in the form of an all-German affair, with Bayern Munich defeating Borussia Dortmund thanks to Arjen Robben's last-gasp goal, and the 2024 final will also be contested under the iconic arch of Wembley Stadium.

Wembley Stadium Opened 1923, 2007 Location London, England Capacity 90,000 Finals held 1963, 1968, 1971, 1978, 1992, 2011, 2013, 2024 Record final attendance 92,500 (1978)