Alexia Putellas earned The Best FIFA Women's Player Award for the second year in a row, beating Beth Mead and Alex Morgan to the accolade.

With the eligibility period running from 7th August 2021 to 31st July 2022, Putellas was given the prestigious football award after helping Barcelona complete the domestic treble and reach the Women’s Champions League.

The 29-year-old scored 34 times in all competitions during the 2021/2022 season, despite playing as a midfielder. An ACL injury prevented her from competing at Euro 2022, however.

With Putellas receiving 50 points after votes from coaches, captains, journalists and fans, both Mead and Morgan finished with 37 points.

Mead had enjoyed a brilliant 2021/2022 season with Arsenal, before earning the Golden Boot at Euro 2022 with six goals. Morgan was the NWSL’s 2022 Golden Boot winner, hitting the back of the net 15 times in 17 appearances for San Diego Wave.

With all three players excelling during the eligibility period for The Best FIFA Awards, the final result caused debate among the women’s football community.

Two Canadian football players – Janine Beckie and Vanessa Gilles – were particularly vocal about the outcome.

What did Janine Beckie and Vanessa Gilles say about Alexia Putellas winning the FIFA award?

Beckie, who spent four years at Manchester City but now plays for Portland Thorns in the NWSL, posted her opinion on Twitter.

“No shade or denial of the pure talents that Putellas is, absolute world class player but Beth Mead was no doubt the best player in the world in 2022,” she wrote.

“Euros and WSL… for club and country, miles ahead. @bmeado9 keep grinding, we see you 💪🏼”.

Gilles, who is on loan at Lyon from Angel City, posted a similar comment.

“Incredible player without a doubt but @bmeado9 should have been the clear winner after her incredible Euros and WSL run last year... crazy how much social media dictates most of these awards”.

With both posts fanning the flames of the ongoing debate around The Best FIFA Awards, Beckie was then forced to urge supporters to stop being “aggressive” or “inappropriate”. She added: “We’re all women’s soccer fans”.

In fairness to Putellas, she did acknowledge the closeness of the competition, mentioning both Morgan and Mead in her acceptance speech.

“Alex, and Beth Mead, you deserve this also,” she said.

But with both Putellas and Mead currently recovering from ACL injuries, it looks like next year’s award ceremony will revolve around completely different women’s football stars.

