Football players are world-class athletes during their career, so for some players to get into even better shape after quitting the game is very impressive.

While there are some rare exceptions to the rule, players are conditioned brilliantly to cope with the intensity of the professional game.

It is not necessarily a good idea for a player to have too much muscle - and yes, that is a thing.

A lack of flexibility and mobility can be a result of a bulked-up physique which can be detrimental to the performance of a player on the pitch.

Clarence Seedorf is an example of a player that was able to maintain an incredible physique while also being a brilliant player on the pitch.

However, some have done this after they retire from the game, and they look even better for it.

These players have plenty of spare time on their hands that would have previously been taken up by training to play for their teams.

There have even been occasions where fans see images of players after retiring and question whether they could do a job for their club still.

Not only is muscle gain the avenue former players explore as some go on an impressive weight loss journey after improving diets and beating bad habits.

But just who are the stars to have transformed their bodies in the years after their careers come to a close?

7 Ze Roberto

Now 49 years old, the former Brazil international made a sensational claim less than 18 months ago.

That claim was that he could have played for Manchester CIty - reigning champions of England at the time - at the age of 48.

It is not a comment that is quite as outrageous as it sounds as the ex-Bayern Munich star did continue playing until he reached the remarkable age of 43.

So only five years on from calling it a day, he believed he would still get a game for Pep Guardiola's side.

Ze Roberto has kept himself in brilliant shape in the five years he has had to himself.

All you need to do is head over to his Instagram account to get an idea of how he has been looking after himself.

He even told Sky Sports: "To live a clean, healthy life is a great legacy I can leave for the next generation of people and players. That is very important for me."

It might be far-fetched to say he would make it into City's team, but he certainly looks the part.

6 Fernando Torres

Torres is an example of a player that would have struggled during his playing days with the body he worked hard for after retirement.

Full of pace and dynamism, Torres used his lean physique to his advantage, particularly in his Liverpool days.

He was always strong with a good physical presence, just ask Nemanja Vidic, but never to the extreme of today.

Football fans went wild when images of the Spaniard came out for an AW8 promotion, with the former Chelsea man looking massive compared to his former self.

Almost unrecognisable at first glance, it was clear he had been doing a lot of work in the gym to keep himself busy.

Adding a massive amount of muscle mass to his upper body, it is lucky for Premier League defenders that he is no longer taking to the field.

Torres in his prime with such a powerful upper body would have been quite an impressive sight to see, it's a shame we will never get to do so.

5 Antonio Valencia

Another man to have spent a lot of time with weights in his hands since leaving football behind is former Man United winger Valencia.

The Ecuadorian spent the later years of his career as a right-back, showing an ability to transform the way he played.

Losing pace as the years went on, he went from an explosive winger to a powerful full-back.

Winning multiple Premier League titles in his Old Trafford tenure, Valencia was a dedicated professional and that dedication hasn't faded when it comes to his workout regime.

He was always a strong player during his career but has certainly bulked-up even more in recent times.

Retirement came in 2021 for Valencia meaning he has had two years to focus on his physical appearance and fitness.

He has made sure to keep fans up to date with his fitness journey via his Instagram account.

4 Arsene Wenger

Taking a step back from former players, we move to take a look at the physical transformation of Arsenal legend Wenger, who has got into impressive condition since leaving the Emirates in 2018.

Managing the North London side until his late 60s, Wenger later stunned fans with the incredible shape he is now in during his 70s.

His time as a manager always gave the impression that he looked after himself well, particularly with his well-documented revolution of the English game.

Putting a lot more focus on the lifestyles and diets of his players to make sure they maintained peak physical condition, it makes sense that Wenger would apply this in his own life.

Not only did Wenger appear to be shredded in a picture from a holiday, but he had also gained muscle to improve upon his lean stature.

Being free from the tasking schedule of being a football manager appears to have allowed the Frenchman to put in some extra work with his free time.

He does still hold his role as FIFA's Head of Global Football Development to keep him busy, but the Frenchman still clearly finds time to keep to a strict fitness regimen

Wenger is showing that it's never too late to make improvements and how important it is to take your health seriously.

3 Neil Ruddock

The man known as 'Razor' Ruddock underwent gastric sleeve surgery which he has since claimed saved his life.

Struggles with alcohol and excessive eating had taken a toll on his body over the years, but the 55-year-old has really turned things around.

He took to Twitter to tell his supporters: "After years of struggling with my weight, I decided it was finally time to take action.

Continuing to add that he had lost almost seven stone during his journey: "Last year I had gastric sleeve surgery with @WeAreTransform_ and I’m well into my weight loss journey, to date I've lost 93lbs. "This is a fresh start and I’m excited about this new chapter."

The former Liverpool defender shared images showing the incredible weight loss as he looked brilliant.

Ruddock made claims he feared for his life when his life was at its lowest point, so it is a very inspirational story that proves there is always time to make positive changes.

His motivation came from James Argent - a celebrity figure that has also previously struggled with weight issues - when the pair bumped into each other at a celebrity football match.

2 Rio Ferdinand

The former England captain was always a dominant figure on the pitch due to his height and stature, but remarkably Premier League strikers would be even more worried at the prospect of facing him today.

Boxing training has helped Ferdinand get ripped and look like an absolute specimen at the age of 44.

A leaner physique during his early playing days in particular was helpful to maintain his speed and mobility.

Dedicating his time spent away from football punditry to bodybuilding in the gym, the ex-Manchester United man is not someone you would want to mess with.

His prime years were also notable for a change in his body and could perhaps be cited as the period of time he fell in love with gym life.

He retired from the professional game in 2015 but has continued to put in a lot of hard work to stay in peak condition.

While some players may opt to relax and enjoy the finer things in life after years of dedication to their careers, Ferdinand does not look like slowing down any time soon.

1 Clarence Seedorf

As previously mentioned, the Dutch midfielder was known to be an impressive physical presence even during his playing days.

The former AC Milan and Real Madrid powerhouse has constantly been cited as having the most impressive set of legs the sport has ever seen.

He is now 47 years old and is arguably looking more physically imposing than ever.

It's not like football players to show-off...but Seedorf did exactly that via his Instagram account with a beach snap taken after a workout.

Diving into a managerial career after his retirement, he struggled to translate his immense footballing legacy into that side of the game.

Being known for being absolutely stacked can't ever be a bad thing, can it?