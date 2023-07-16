Highlights Some footballers have undergone dramatic body transformations after retiring, with former Bayern Munich defender Ze Roberto once saying he was in good enough shape to play for Manchester City in 2022.

Fernando Torres, while nimble and relatively small during his days at Liverpool and Chelsea, has now bulked up massively after hanging up his boots, leaving fans in shock.

Mesut Ozil, having only retired in March 2023, has spent months since then packing on muscle with the help of his personal trainer.

While there are some rare exceptions to the rule, players are conditioned brilliantly to cope with the intensity of football. It is not necessarily a good idea for a player to have too much muscle, as a bulked-up physique can lead to a lack of flexibility and mobility, consequently impacting a player's performance on the pitch.

There are, however, a few players who were able to balance being absolute units while putting in a 90-minute shift every week. Clarence Seedorf is just one example of someone who was quite jacked for a footballer but also incredible on the pitch.

While some players often use retirement to kick back and relax, there are a few who undergo serious transformations after hanging up their boots. The ones who bulk up have plenty of spare time on their hands that would have previously been taken up by training to play for their teams. And with images of them showing off their new physiques circulating online, many sometimes question whether they could still do a job on the pitch.

And it's not only gaining muscle, with some former players going on an impressive weight-loss journey after improving diets and beating bad habits. But who are some of the football stars who have undergone radical changes in physique since retiring? Well, GIVEMESPORT is here to take a look at eight of the most impressive, showcasing their before and after photos for you to see. Let's dive in and take a look, shall we...

Ze Roberto

Retired: November 2017

Now 49 years old, the former Brazil international made a sensational claim in 2022. He believed that he could have still played for Manchester City - reigning champions of England at the time - at the age of 48. It is not a comment that is quite as outrageous as it sounds as the ex-Bayern Munich star did continue playing until he reached the remarkable age of 43.

And when you consider the shape he is in nowadays, you can certainly imagine the Brazilian still tearing up the turf on a football pitch. Ze Roberto has kept himself in brilliant shape in the six years he has had to himself. His Instagram page is littered with photos of him looking absolutely shredded, with the Brazilian telling Sky Sports in 2022 how important it is for him to maintain an active lifestyle.

"To live a clean, healthy life is a great legacy I can leave for the next generation of people and players. That is very important for me."

Fernando Torres

Retired: August 2019

Fernando Torres is an example of a player who would have struggled during his playing days with the body he worked hard for after retirement. Full of pace and dynamism, the Spaniard used his lean physique to his advantage, particularly while at Liverpool. He was always strong with a good physical presence, but never to the extreme of today.

Football fans went wild when images of the Spaniard came out for an AW8 promotion, with the former Chelsea man looking massive compared to his former self. Almost unrecognisable at first glance, it was clear he had been doing a lot of work in the gym to keep himself busy. Adding a massive amount of muscle mass to his upper body, it is lucky for Premier League defenders that he is no longer taking to the field. Balancing his bodybuilding with his role as Atletico Madrid's youth team manager, he certainly looks like he'd uncharacteristically barge a few centre-backs out the way now.

Antonio Valencia

Retired: May 2021

Another man to have spent a lot of time with weights in his hands since leaving football behind is former Manchester United winger and defender Antonio Valencia. The Ecuadorian spent the later years of his career as a right-back, showing an ability to transform the way he played as he had previously been a dynamic winger.

Winning multiple Premier League titles in his Old Trafford tenure, Valencia was a dedicated professional and that dedication hasn't faded when it comes to his workout regime. He was always a strong player during his career but has certainly bulked up even more since retiring in 2021. In the two years since, he has piled on the muscle and is looking absolutely jacked, keeping fans updated with his fitness journey via his Instagram account.

Arsene Wenger

Retired: July 1981

Taking a step back from former players, we move to take a look at the physical transformation of Arsenal legend, Arsene Wenger, who has got into impressive condition since leaving the Emirates in 2018. Managing the North London side until his late 60s, Wenger later stunned fans with the incredible shape he is now in during his 70s.

His time as a manager always gave the impression that he looked after himself well, particularly with his well-documented revolution of the English game. Putting a lot more focus on the lifestyles and diets of his players to make sure they maintained peak physical condition, Ian Wright even went on the record in 2021, per The Express, about how much he hated the dieting.

"No salt, no anything, all we could do was drink water and eat… like the chicken was literally just boiled and it looked just wrong. "Everything was just for fuel. We couldn’t have tea, we couldn’t have anything."

Therefore, it makes sense that Wenger would apply this in his own life. Not only did Wenger appear to be shredded in a picture from a holiday, but he had also gained muscle to improve upon his lean stature. Being free from the tasking schedule of being a football manager appears to have allowed the Frenchman to put in some extra work with his free time. He does still have his role as FIFA's Head of Global Football Development to keep him busy, but the Frenchman still clearly finds time to keep to a strict fitness regimen.

Neil Ruddock

Retired: January 2003

The man known as 'Razor' Ruddock underwent gastric sleeve surgery which he has since claimed saved his life. Struggles with alcohol and excessive eating had taken a toll on his body over the years, but the 55-year-old has really turned things around. He took to Twitter to tell his supporters about his journey, stating that he had lost an incredible 93lbs!

The former Liverpool defender looks brilliant in the images he shared back in March 2023, with it a very inspirational story that proves there is always time to make positive changes. Ruddock revealed he had been inspired by reality TV star James Argent, who lost 13 stone after having the same operation in March 2021, with the pair meeting at a celebrity football match.

Rio Ferdinand

Retired: July 2015

The former England captain was always a dominant figure on the pitch due to his height and stature, but a leaner physique during his early playing days in particular helped maintain his speed and mobility. That being said, Premier League strikers would be even more worried at the prospect of facing Rio Ferdinand today.

One of the greatest defenders ever, Ferdinand managed to get seriously ripped after taking up boxing following his retirement, uploading images of him training to social media, and looking like an absolute unit. Unfortunately, however, he had to give up on pursuing a career in the sport in 2018 after his application was rejected by the British Boxing Board of Control. Given all the work that he put into getting into that incredible shape, you have to feel gutted for him.

Clarence Seedorf

Retired: January 2014

As previously mentioned, the Dutch midfielder was known to be an impressive physical presence even during his playing days. The former AC Milan and Real Madrid powerhouse has constantly been cited as having the most impressive set of legs the sport has ever seen, which helped make him one of the best midfielders since the 1990s.

And the man barely looks like he's missed a day in the gym since retiring in 2014. He initially made the call to hang up his boots in order to take over as the head coach of AC Milan. That role didn't pan out for Seedorf - and nor did similar opportunities with Shenzhen, Deportivo and Cameroon. Having not coached since 2019, Seedorf still looks like an absolute monster when it comes to his workouts, though, maintaining a physique at 47 years old that fans half his age would be proud of.

Mesut Ozil

Retired: March 2023

Former Arsenal midfield maestro Mesut Ozil was never the biggest of players, relying on his quick feet and excellent technical ability to get him out of trouble. One of the best passers football fans have seen in the 21st century, you wouldn't often see him outmuscle someone.

During his time at Fenerbahce, the playmaker was excluded from the squad in March 2022 and labelled 'physically incompetent' after being taken off at half-time against Konyaspor. But there aren't many who would label him that now, with the German putting in the work after quitting football in 2023. In the months since retiring, personal trainer Alper Aksac has uploaded videos to Instagram of Ozil putting in work in the gym for months now, and he's gone from lean and shredded to having arms twice the size he had during his playing days.