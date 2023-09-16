Which football teams do Premier League referees support?

Highlights Referees often face criticism and accusations of bias from fans, making it a challenging and thankless job.

Many referees have specific football teams they support, which can lead to questions about impartiality.

Some Premier League referees, like Anthony Taylor and Michael Oliver, openly support lower league or local teams.

Being a referee in the Premier League is a thankless job. It’s a classic case of damned if you do, damned if you don’t.

It’s a sorry state of affairs when the scenario of preference for the man in the middle is to become almost invisible to the viewer and those in attendance. If the officiating goes the entire 90 minutes unnoticed, it tends to mean football’s answer to the traffic warden or ticket inspector has done a good job.

Unfortunately for the men in black, the old political adage from poet, John Lydgate “You can please some of the people all the time, you can please all the people some of the time, but you can’t please all the people all the time” certainly rings true as far as officiating is concerned. Accusations of secret allegiances or preferential treatment toward certain clubs are commonplace when it comes to supporters' assessments of referees and their displays.

Like many a profession, there is usually some vested interest in what one is practising, and in most instances there is a love and shared passion. Therefore, by extension, there is typically a football team that a referee follows. While they may not be as forthright in their devotion to a specific side as Mike Dean has famously been with Tranmere Rovers, with the retired referee a regular fixture on the terraces at Prenton Park, many a ref's allegiance will become common knowledge to fans. With the men in the middle required to disclose who they support during the application process to ensure that impartiality isn't compromised, GIVEMESPORT takes a closer look at whom the current crop of Premier League referees support...

Anthony Taylor

Arguably, one of the more renowned referees on this season’s officiating roster is Anthony Taylor. The 44-year-old made his way through the ranks as a 23-year-old in the Northern Premier League, eventually rising up the leagues, and in 2010 was officially made a Premier League referee.

Since 2013, Taylor has been a FIFA-registered official and has been given the capacity to oversee both European and international fixtures, a status only a select few British referees currently hold. Heralding from Wythenshawe, Manchester the stern ref has been a lifelong supporter of National League side, Altrincham, although questions have been raised over whether his allegiances lie with Manchester United.

Michael Oliver

It seems to be the case that footballers breed footballers, such is the strength of their genetic influence. In Michael Oliver’s case, it appears referees are also capable of breeding referees, with his father having plied the same trade before Michael, before introducing the officiating practice to his son aged 14. Born and brought up 15 miles north of Newcastle Upon Tyne, it will come as no surprise that the 38-year-old is a lifelong supporter of the Magpies. Understandably, since his Premier League refereeing debut in 2010, Oliver hasn’t taken charge of a Newcastle game.

Andrew Madley

The older brother of former Premier League referee, Bobby Madley only took to the field for his first Premier League game in 2019 after being promoted to the Select Group 1 referee list, so is a relative newcomer in comparison to several veterans currently officiating. From Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, Madley is unsurprisingly a huge Huddersfield Town fan and has admirably stayed true to his roots.

Peter Bankes

Having started on the often thankless road of refereeing aged 14, Peter Bankes would have heard every insult under the sun a hundred times over by now, but fast-forward 25 years, and Bankes is still frequenting football pitches in that unmistakable black kit, albeit in front of tens of thousands nowadays rather than just a man and his dog. Hailing from Liverpool, it remains one of football’s greatest mysteries regarding who Bankes supports. Although, given his locational geography, an educated guess might have Bankes down as a fan of the two clubs on either side of Stanley Park.

David Coote

Like the aforementioned Peter Bankes, David Coote has been very cute around the personal information available about him in the public ether. Having been a top-flight official since 2018, the man who originates from Nottinghamshire is the son of a former Nottinghamshire cricketer, David Coote Sr.

Rob Jones

With debatably, the most bland name on this season’s refereeing spreadsheet, Rob Jones’ life and times leave a lot to the imagination, with who he supports remaining an undisclosed piece of information, all that we do know is Jones derived from Merseyside, and his parents lacked originality when naming him.

John Brookes

Born in the Midlands town of Melton Mowbray, home to the country’s most famous pork pie, John Brookes has kept both of his cards close to his chest as far as his supporting persuasions are concerned, the same can’t be said for his refereeing style with the official brandishing the first red card of the season.

Stuart Attwell

Currently, the longest-serving referee in England’s top tier, Stuart Attwell has been presiding over Premier League games since 2008. After 183 Premier League appearances and over 200 EFL games, Attwell is a seasoned pro and enters his 16th season as a first-division ref. For the first time in his professional career, his allegiance to Luton Town will directly impact his ability to referee his club’s games following their promotion to the Premier League last season.

Craig Pawson

FIFA-listed since 2015, Craig Pawson is one of the more established referees in the Premier League. The 44-year-old, who is associated with the Sheffield & Hallamshire County Football Association is debatably, one of the better referees in England’s top flight.

Originating from the Steel City, the Yorkshireman is a known Sheffield United supporter and is a regular presence in the Bramall Lane stands. Pawson’s notable appearances include the 2015 League Cup Final, the “spy-gate” play-off game between Leeds and Derby, as well as being the fourth official for the 2015 FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Aston Villa.

Darren Bond

Refereeing isn’t a profession for the faint-hearted, but referee Darren Bond’s capacity to soak up abuse is at the very least, admirable. For a large portion of last season, Bond sported a headband for his silvery quiff, appearing to model it on none other than Jack Grealish, naturally Bond opened himself up to an outpouring of hair-based insults from those who disapproved of his decision-making. The 2023-24 season presents Bond with his first opportunity as a fully-fledged Premier League referee, replacing the departing Andre Marriner. Like several others, for diplomacy, Bond’s neutrality when it comes to announcing his colours means we are yet to find out who he supports.

Simon Hooper

A certain level of respect has to be held for a supporter of Swindon Town, such has been the torrid luck of the club since the club’s relegation from the top flight in the 1993-94 season, having spent the vast majority of their existence since languishing league one and two.

Simon Hooper is one such unfortunate soul, however, luckily for the referee he gets regular breathers from fourth-tier footie by reffing some of the best players in the world in England’s top flight. Hooper ranked fourth for number of yellow cards dished out in the Prem last term with 100, averaging three a game. The man from the West Country won’t be welcome in Wolverhampton any time soon, having missed a blatant penalty which saw Man United's keeper, Andre Onana clatter into the back of Wolves man, Sasa Kalajdzic.

Thomas Bramall

At 33 years old, Thomas Bramall is the youngest 2023-24 Premier League official. Flicking between appearances in the Premier League and the EFL Championship, Bramall will be familiar to many a fan across the two divisions, as well as a large proportion of the football league, having begun his journey to the refereeing summit in 2017 in the National League. Soon after, the product of the Manchester Football Association would make his Football League bow with a game between Cheltenham Town and Crawley in 2018. Emanating from the aptly named “Rainy City”, Bramall’s allegiance to a club remains unrevealed, and with a plethora of clubs in and around Greater Manchester, it is anyone’s guess.

Paul Tierney

The 42-year-old has been officiating in the Premier League since 2014 and has overseen 159 games while at the top of the pyramid much to the disdain of a certain Jurgen Klopp, who is clearly not a fan of the referee. The man from Lancashire's sporting involvement extends beyond football, being the stepfather of former Rugby League player, Lewis Tierney. Paul Tierney is a well-documented supporter of his local side, Wigan Athletic.

Darren England

Heralding from Barnsley, Yorkshire, Darren England made his Football League bow in 2015, going on to become a top-flight official in 2020, and a FIFA listed referee in 2022. Staying true to his Northern heritage, England supports local side Barnsley, having even worked for the club's community trust.

Tim Robinson

The 2023-24 campaign represents a career first for Tim Robinson, who is refereeing in the top flight for the first time in his career, having been promoted from taking charge of EFL games last term. Originating from West Sussex, the former PE teacher's allegiances are currently unknown.

Robert Madley

The second Madley on this list, and arguably, the better-known of the two brothers, Bobby is a familiar name to most who are well-acquainted with Premiership referees. Like his brother, Andrew, Bobby also derives from West Yorkshire and is a lifelong fan of Huddersfield Town.