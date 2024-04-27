Highlights Aston Villa 2015/2016 scored only 27 goals, leading to relegation and a disappointing season.

Norwich City struggled in the Premier League, with 26 and 23 goals in 2019/2020 and 2021/2022 respectively.

Huddersfield Town's 2018/2019 season saw just 22 goals scored, resulting in a dismal performance and relegation.

The Premier League is the most exciting competition in the world. 20 teams compete and the phrase 'anyone can beat anyone' really does apply to the biggest football league in the world. In the last few years, however, there has been a dominant team in the land and that team is, of course, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

The Citizens have won the last three titles in a row and could be well on their way to winning a fourth crown in succession. At the other end of the table, however, lies Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town, three of last season's promoted sides. The Blades, who sit bottom of the table, have only scored 30 goals this season.

Despite this poor showing in front of goal from the Blades, they are nowhere near the most profligate in Premier League history. Here, GiveMeSport ranks the top seven lowest goalscoring sides in the history of the Premier League.

# Premier League teams Win rate (%) Goals scored Position finished 1 Derby County 3 20 20th 2 Sheffield United 18 20 20th 3 Sunderland 1 21 20th 4 Huddersfield Town 8 22 20th 5 Norwich City (2021/22) 13 23 20th 6 Norwich City (2019/20) 13 26 20th 7 Aston Villa 8 27 20th

7 Aston Villa 2015/2016, 27 goals

Coming in at number seven are Aston Villa, who scored just 27 goals in 38 league games and were, perhaps unsurprisingly, relegated from England's top division. For the Midlands side, 2015/2016 represented the worst season in the club's modern history as there was managerial upheaval, players disciplined for misbehaving and a terrible season in front of goal.

This is highlighted by forward Jordan Ayew being Villa's top goalscorer with just seven goals to his name and relegation always seemed like a very real prospect.

The Midlands club went down but did eventually come back up to the Premier League under Dean Smith's tutelage with Jack Grealish, who made his breakthrough in that terrible season for Villa, one of their most important players.

Villa recorded just three wins in the Premier League and finished the campaign bottom of the division with just 17 points to their name. The three wins that the Villains recorded came against Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Norwich City in what was a very disappointing season at Villa Park.

Aston Villa 2015/2016 statistics Games 38 Goals 27 Wins 3 Goals conceded 76

6 Norwich City 2019/2020, 26 goals

At number six is Norwich, who are currently battling it out in the Championship this season as they look to book their place back in the Premier League. However, their previous two seasons in England's top division certainly did not work out well for them as they were relegated at the first time of asking.

Under Daniel Farke, the Canaries scored just 26 Premier League goals and, incredibly, 11% of these came in one game against Manchester City in the hectic 3-2 victory over Guardiola's side at Carrow Road. They did reach the FA Cup quarter-final but suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United.

Relegation was eventually confirmed for the Canaries, but they did win promotion straight out of the Championship at the first time of asking. Their next season back in the big time, however, was even less of a success for fans of the East Anglian side.

Norwich City 2019/2020 statistics Games played 38 Goals scored 26 Wins 5 Goals conceded 84

5 Norwich City 2021/2022, 23 goals

As mentioned, the Canaries achieved promotion back to England's top division at the first time of asking once again under Farke, but the club, somehow, fared worse than they did during their previous season in the Premier League, and they come fifth in our list.

Norwich scored just 23 times during the season and Daniel Farke was replaced by Dean Smith as there was hope that the former Villa boss could keep the club up, but this theory failed to materialise.

They won just five Premier League games that season and it was no surprise to see the East Anglian side routed to the bottom of the league table and relegated back down to the second tier of English football. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Teemu Pukki was the club's top goalscorer in the league with 11 goals, but the next highest name on that list for Norwich was American forward Josh Sargent, who netted just twice.

The club's struggles continued going into the following season, with the Canaries finishing 13th in the Championship, but the East Anglian side were hoping for promotion back to the Premier League. That wasn't to be the case, though. However, this season, the Canaries are within touching distance of the playoff places and they will be hoping to improve on their last adventure in England's top division.

Norwich City 2021/2022 statistics Games 38 Goals 23 Wins 5 Goals conceded 84

4 Huddersfield Town 2018/2019, 22 goals

Number four on the list is Huddersfield Town, who have not been back into the big time since this rather atrocious season where they netted just 22 goals throughout the season. After their debut in England's top division was a rip-roaring success, including a famous 2-1 win over Manchester United in 2017, this campaign was meant to be one of consolidation, but it turned into a season of disaster for the Terriers.

The Yorkshire outfit managed just three wins all season and mustered just six points from the 1st of December onwards in what was a rather tepid season for the Terriers. The club's woes can be summed up by the fact that their top goalscorer was Karlan Grant, who joined midway through the season, but the English forward managed just four goals.

David Wagner, who masterminded the club's promotion and the subsequent survival in the top flight, was eventually sacked in January and was replaced by Jan Siewart, who joined from Borussia Dortmund's B side. The appointment of Siewart failed to pay dividends as the German recorded just one win during his time at the John Smith's Stadium.

Huddersfield Town 2018/2019 statistics Games 38 Goals 22 Wins 3 Goals conceded 76

3 Sunderland 2002/2003, 21 goals

At number three is Sunderland in the 2002/2003 season, who scored just 21 league goals throughout their poor campaign in England's top division, which led to their relegation back to England's second tier.

The Black Cats were in Europe in 2000 mainly thanks to the goals of Kevin Phillips, who netted an impressive 30 goals during that campaign, but the prolific forward could only muster a meagre six goals for Sunderland.

It wasn't just Phillips who struggled to find the back of the net that season despite having superb seasons previously. Tore Andre Flo, who was prolific for Chelsea, netted just five times for the Black Cats and Marcus Stewart, who was previously the second top goalscorer during his time at Ipswich Town, netted just once.

The Black Cats have had other poor seasons in the Premier League but this campaign will be remembered for all the wrong reasons, particularly after their exploits in Europe years prior. The Black Cats have not been back into the Premier League since they were relegated in the 2016/2017 season, but they are hoping they will eventually make it back into the big time and fare a lot better than they did in this terrible campaign, over 20 years ago.

Sunderland 2002/2003 statistics Games 38 Goals 21 Wins 4 Goals conceded 65

2 Sheffield United 2020/2021, 20 goals

Surprisingly, two teams come in at the top spot but we've put Sheffield United below the other team. Under Chris Wilder, who again masterminded a superb season for the Blades in their previous campaign which included a top-half finish, Sheffield United struggled to recreate that magic and were relegated back to the Championship.

Wilder's side was no longer the surprise package of the division and struggled to recreate the magic of the previous campaign, particularly with there being no crowd to will the team on. The overlapping full-backs or centre-backs of the previous campaign caught teams off guard, but this season was, sadly, different.

The attacking side of the team, which proved to be so effective with David McGoldrick and Oli McBurnie, really struggled to repeat the trick, with the Irish forward bagging eight goals for the Blades. McBurnie, meanwhile, scored just once in the league that season.

Only McGoldrick, iconic forward Billy Sharp and Jayden Bogle managed to score more than one goal. New record signing, Rhian Brewster, who joined the club from Liverpool, went all season without a single goal.

Sheffield United 2020/2021 statistics Games 38 Goals 20 Wins 7 Goals conceded 63

1 Derby County 2007/2008, 20 goals scored

The other side who came joint first for the lowest number of goals scored in a Premier League season is Derby County. The Rams' performance during the 2007/08 season may well be one of the most infamous seasons in the league's long and fabled history.

The East Midlands side picked up just a solitary win throughout the Premier League season and finished bottom of the league with just 11 points to their name, which remains the lowest points total accrued in a campaign throughout the league's 32-year history.

With just 20 goals to their name in that infamous season, there is little surprise to see that Kenny Miller's four goals for the campaign were the highest scored by a Derby player in that season. Incredibly, the Rams scored twice in a game on just four occasions and the league's basement dwellers failed to net in a league game on 22 occasions and shipped 89 goals in the season.

Derby County 2007/2008 stats Games 38 Goals 20 Wins 1 Goals conceded 89

All statistics courtesy of the Premier League website.