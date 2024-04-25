Highlights Martinez shines in penalty shootouts with his ability to psych out opponents, making crucial saves.

It's fair to say that in the last couple of months, Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez has developed something of a knack for being difficult to beat from the penalty spot. Since his move to Villa from Arsenal, Martinez has grown from strength to strength with his ability to put players off during penalty kicks a rather key aspect of this.

His antics at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar were the first time that his ability to put some of the best players in the world off during a spot kick became noticed.

As time goes on, it is becoming more and more clear that Arsenal's decision to allow the Argentine to leave the club and join Midlands club Aston Villa, for just £16 million, was a terrible mistake from the North London club.

Martinez's recent antics during Villa's penalty shootout victory in the Europa Conference League against French side LOSC Lille have highlighted just how good the goalkeeper is at winding up the opposition. GiveMeSport will take a look at seven times that the experienced goalkeeper was on the wind-up.

Date Chronological list of controversial events from Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez July 2021 Martinez played a key role in helping Argentina beat Colombia on penalties in the Copa América. September 2021 After Bruno Fernandes had blazed his penalty over the bar, Martinez stood up and danced in front of the Stretford End. December 2022 Martinez's antics in the FIFA World Cup begin as the Argentine psyches out Steven Berghuis and saves the Dutchman's penalty. December 2022 In the World Cup final, Martinez was the man again as he denied Aurelien Tchouameni and Kingsley Coman to win the World Cup. December 2022 After beating Les Blues, Martinez's feud with Mbappé continued as he held up a doll with the French forward's face on it which only added more fuel to the fire. December 2023 Martinez kisses the Aston Villa badge after his side beat former club Arsenal at Villa Park. April 2024 Booked for his antics during the Conference League quarter-final against LOSC Lille before eventually being booked. Martinez had the last laugh as he saved two penalties against the French side.

2021 Copa America Final

Martinez's antics during the 2021 Copa América final against Colombia come in first on our list as this is the earliest moment of the Argentine's career where his antics during the game firmly came into the spotlight.

Lautaro Martinez struck first for Argentina in the final before Luis Diaz, before his move to Liverpool, scored the equaliser for the South American side, which forced the game into a dramatic penalty shootout.

During the shootout, Martinez subjected the opposition to a barrage of verbal insults and it seems these verbal attacks from the goalkeeper led to the pressure being too much for Colombia.

Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina and Edwin Cardona all saw their penalty kicks saved by Martinez, which eventually led to Argentina winning the competition and with that, Lionel Messi won his first-ever international tournament, and it wasn't to be his last.

“I’m speechless,” said Argentine keeper Martínez, as per The Guardian's report after the final in 2021. “They took us to penalties and that’s a question of luck, today it was my turn for glory.”

Emi Martinez performance vs Colombia Saves made 3 Penalty saves 2 Sofascore rating 8.2

Dance After Fernandes' Penalty Miss

Next up on the list is Martinez's dance after Bruno Fernandes' penalty miss at Old Trafford in 2021. Manchester United, under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, certainly came into this game under pressure following what was a poor start to the campaign. Villa, under Dean Smith, came into this game as the underdogs but knew they could get something out of the game.

Ezri Konsa struck late on from a corner kick, and it looked like the Midlands side were going to pick up a vital victory. However, United were awarded a penalty with just minutes to go due to a handball in the Villa penalty box. Fernandes, who has been so consistent from the penalty spot since moving to England, looked rather sheepish as he had the ball in his hand ready to take and he blazed the ball over the bar, much to everyone's surprise.

After Fernandes had fired the ball over the crossbar, Martinez's antics came out as the Villa goalkeeper jumped up and did a little dance in front of the Stretford End which, naturally, wound up fans of the Red Devils. Villa did hold on for the three points and the Argentine's notoriety for his antics came to the fore.

Emi Martinez performance vs Manchester United Saves made 4 Penalty saves 1 Sofascore rating 7.9

World Cup Quarter-Final Antics

During the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Argentina lost their opening game of the tournament after a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia and fans of the South American side may well have been worried this wasn't to be their year. However, Argentina rallied and made it to the quarter-final and took on Louis Van Gaal's Netherlands.

The game itself was a dramatic contest with the South American side going two goals up before the Netherlands scored two dramatic goals to send the game to extra time, and eventually penalties. During the shootout, Martinez saved two penalties from their European opponents with his typical antics during the game, frustrating and psyching out the Netherlands.

When forward Steven Berghuis was striding up to take his penalty, Martinez looked as if he was going to give the Dutchman the ball but dropped it to the floor, which seemingly got into his head as the Ajax forward missed it.

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk saw his penalty saved by Martinez, which meant the South American side advanced to the semi-final, where they eventually beat Croatia 3-0 to advance to the World Cup final and the Argentine's antics went up a level for the final.

Emi Martinez performance vs Netherlands Saves made 2 Penalty saves 2 Sofascore rating 6.9

World Cup-Winning Heroics

After 120 minutes of what was one of the best games in football history, the two sides had drawn 3–3 thanks to two stunning hattricks from Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé. The penalty shootout was another masterclass from Martinez in winding up the opponent as France eventually lost the final in the shootout.

Martinez's antics during the World Cup final were so bad that the goalkeeper enforced a rule change which was named the 'Emi Martinez rule'. Before Mbappé and Kingsley Coman took their penalties for France, Martinez was arguing with the referee about whether the ball was actually on its spot.

As a result, this caused a delay in the taking of the penalties and this seemed to put the French players off, as Mbappé scored his penalty but Bayern Munich forward Coman missed his shot from the spot.

He wasn't done there, however. Before Aurelien Tchouameni stepped up to take his penalty kick for Les Blues, Martinez picked up the ball before the midfielder got to the spot and threw it away, forcing the talented midfielder to retrieve it. The Real Madrid midfielder was spooked by the moment and saw his penalty saved by the Villa goalkeeper, which meant the South American side were one kick away from World Cup glory.

Emi Martinez performance vs France Saves made 2 Penalty saves 2 Sofascore rating 6.5

Dig at Mbappe

Argentina eventually won the World Cup in dramatic circumstances in what was an emotional moment for the nation and, in particular, Lionel Messi, who had finally achieved glory on the international stage, cementing his legacy as the greatest footballer who has ever lived.

After the Argentine goalkeeper had been spotted performing an obscene gesture during the penalty shootout, Martinez received criticism from the French media, with the 27-year-old labelled the 'most hated Argentine in France'.

It seems Martinez enjoyed the hatred as he continued to taunt Mbappé after the victory with the goalkeeper holding a doll in his arms with the French forward's face on it during a chaotic victory parade in Buenos Aires.

It seems the pair's feud will continue, although the pair were seen smiling together when they were presented with their awards. Martinez won the Golden Glove, whilst Mbappé won the Golden Boot award following the conclusion of the competition.

Martinez Mocks Former Club

Villa under Spanish boss Unai Emery have been superb this season with the Midlands club hoping to break into the Champions League positions with what has been a brilliant campaign.

One of the club's biggest wins this season was their 1-0 victory over title-chasing Arsenal, which was their 15th consecutive victory at Villa Park. The Villains were very impressive against the Gunners with John McGinn scoring the winning goal for the Midlands side with the home side seeing out a very important victory.

When the full-time whistle was blown, Martinez could be seen kissing the Aston Villa badge in front of the Arsenal fans which naturally led to some frustration in the Gunners' quarter.

After never really being given a chance to impress during his time at the Emirates Stadium, it's hardly surprising that a character like Martinez would celebrate in this manner.

Emi Martinez performance vs Arsenal Saves made 3 Penalty saves 0 Sofascore rating 8.0

Conference League Antics

This brings us to Martinez's latest antics, which occurred during the Europa Conference League quarter-final game between Lille and Villa. After the game between the two sides went all the way to a penalty shootout, Martinez once again showed his ability to get into his opponent's heads.

The Argentine received a yellow card during the shootout, having already received one during the game. However, any yellow card earned during a game is wiped out if the game goes all the way to penalties.

Martinez's antics earned him a yellow card but, perhaps unsurprisingly, the goalkeeper was the hero for the English club as he saved two penalties. After he denied Nabil Bentaleb from the spot, the goalkeeper turned to the home fans and put his finger to his lips, which riled up the stadium even more.

Benjamin Andre also saw his penalty kick saved by the former Arsenal goalkeeper, which saw Villa advance to the semi-final of the competition.

Related Why Emi Martinez Wasn't Sent Off For Second Yellow During Penalty Shootout The goalkeeper was allowed to continue and was the hero for Aston Villa vs Lille.