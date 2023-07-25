Football transfers have become one of the most interesting parts of the game in recent years with the gargantuan amount of money spent in the winter and summer windows.

As such, club records are broken on a regular, although, it usually takes a fair bit of time for a world record transfer fee to come knocking on the door.

In this piece, we'll explore ten times the world record for a football transfer has been broken and you may be slightly surprised by some of the names that crop up. From fairly understated Spanish club's to a 90s spending spree from Italy, we have all the juiciest transfer stories in recent history covered for you to feast on.

However, you will quickly learn that sometimes the astronomical fees paid for talents don't pay dividends and breaking the world record fee for a transfer is all they could muster. So, with all this Saudi Pro League spending going on at the moment, take note of the number of times splashing the cash didn't go to plan.

Throughout this article, we've analyzed and ranked the top ten biggest transfers in history. This analysis is based on credible sources, backed by comprehensive statistics and figures provided by Transfermarkt, one of the most respected and reliable sources for football transfer data. Here are the 10 times the transfer record has been broken.

1 Denilson (1998)

Real Betis, yes you read that right, broke the world record transfer fee for a footballer when they signed Brazilian Denilson in 1998 for £21.5 million.

Two years later the Spanish club were relegated from La Liga, something which epitomised Denilson's time at the club; terrible.

The FIFA World Cup winner has brought a lot of hype with him to Spain from Sao Paulo and did little to nothing to live up to these lofty expectations. We'd let you off if you had no clue who Denilson was, let alone that he was once the most expensive footballer in the world.

A bizarre transfer story and fee and a world record that Betis fans would rather no one spoke about. Sorry guys.

2 Christian Vieri (1999)

Inter paid Lazio a whopping £32.5 million for Vieri in 1999, an unheard-of transfer fee at the time and one that broke the world transfer record previously set by that underperforming Brazilian.

The San Siro faithful were licking their lips at the prospect of Vieri linking up with their star striker Ronaldo. Alas, injuries plagued the duo from ever forming a solid partnership. This may be a painful reminder to all those Football Italia fans out there.

Vieri's move to Inter, however, wasn't in vain, and the towering forward managed to notch up an impressive 120 goals during his time at the club.

Solid numbers from a solid striker, oh how we would have loved to have seen more of that Ronaldo partnership.

3 Hernan Crespo (2000)

Italian clubs had an abundance of wealth in the 90s and it was the star attraction for any big player in Europe wanting to make a move and an Argentine phenom was ready to make his mark in Serie A.

So after Lazio lost their star forward Christian Vieri to Inter, a year later they decided to spend that money plus some on Parma forward Hernan Crespo.

A fee of £35 million was what was forked out by Lazio for the Argentine hitman and initially, it paid off, with Crespo managing to bag 26 goals in his debut season.

However, like many transfers on this list, Crespo fell victim to injuries and he ended up leaving Lazio for Inter himself in the following years.

4 Luis Figo (2000)

One of the most well-known record-breaking transfers football has ever witnessed was Luis Figo's move from Barcelona to bitter rivals Real Madrid.

The year was 2000 and Figo had just come off the back of a tremendous season for Barcelona, in which he captured the heart of Catalonia for his passionate and downright filthy performances.

Nevertheless, contract squabbles forced Figo and his agent to test the waters on a move away from the Nou Camp and Florentino Perez made it his life mission to convince the Portugal star to commit treason.

Figo followed the words of Perez and sealed a £37 million move to the Bernabeu, much to the angst of Barcelona fans.

5 Zinedine Zidane (2001)

It's 2001 and after securing Luis Figo for a world record transfer fee a year earlier, Florentino Perez set his eyes on Zinedine Zidane.

Real Madrid paid Juventus £46.6 million for the Frenchman and the Galacticos era in the Spanish capital began with an almighty bang.

Zidane called Madrid his home for 17 years winning the UEFA Champions League as a player and then as manager of the club. All this for £46.6 million? We'd say Real Madrid got themselves a bargain in this little transfer deal.

A truly remarkable talent and one whose success and class have translated perfectly into the managerial side of the beautiful game. We miss watching Zizou cruise around the pitch effortlessly, they don't make them like the Frenchman anymore.

6 Kaka (2009)

Yet again Real Madrid broke the world record for a transfer fee by dishing out £56 million to AC Milan for their prized asset Kaka after the midfield maestro's pacey antics claimed him his first and only Balon D'or

Arriving in 2009, Kaka's reign as the world's most expensive player only lasted a few months, something which actually quite suited the modest and quiet Brazilian.

His time at Madrid wasn't as memorable as that at the San Siro, with many other stars dotted around him, the Brazilian just didn't stick out as much. Mainly because he played second fiddle to the numbers and performances put on display by the next star on this list.

Still, as far as transfers go, this certainly wasn't a bad one at all.

7 Cristiano Ronaldo (2009)

In true Cristiano Ronaldo fashion, he busted open the door and completely killed off Kaka's world record transfer fee a few weeks after it had been broken.

The Madristas dished out £80 million for the Portugal star, handing Manchester United the most money ever received for a football player.

You don't need us to tell you how this one went and Ronaldo will go down as one of the best-ever players to star in the historic white Real Madrid shirt.

His £80 million fee was the beginning of crazy transfer fees being made by clubs, long gone are the days of prizing away a decent player for £20 million.

8 Gareth Bale (2013)

The greatest ever British player of all time? In our books, Bale wins it by a country mile. Although, Real Madrid fans don't have as pleasant feelings about the Welshman.

As to why that is we will never know, although, maybe in a few year's time they will look back at his five UEFA Champions League-winning crowns and change their judgments.

We reckon that's more than enough to pay back Madrid the £85.1 million they spent on him, especially when you consider the crucial goals he scored in some of those finals.

The Welshman is adored in his home country and his recent retirement from the game brought an end to the illustrious career he created, seemingly out of nowhere.

9 Paul Pogba (2016)

Pogba rejoined Manchester United for £89 million in 2016, with the Red Devils being the first English club to break the world record for a transfer fee since Newcastle.

It's safe to say, Sir Alex Ferguson wasn't wrong when he said Pogba wasn't good enough to play for United and his choice to let go of the Frenchman in those early days proved to be unfortunately right.

Nevertheless, that didn't save United from a transfer blunder here and Pogba's return to Old Trafford has to be up there with one of the most disappointing moves in recent history.

There were a few ups, but his second stint at United was mainly marred by poor performances, injuries and a serious lack of desire. He was sold to Juventus in 2022 for free.

10 Neymar (2017)

Neymar's £190 million move from Barcelona to PSG changed the landscape of football transfers forever and its role in the ludicrous sums we see today can't be downplayed.

The following year saw football clubs break the £100 million mark on players four times, an unheard-of amount of cash and something which continues to happen today. Yet again, Neymar's move to the French giants has gone to show that spending all the money in the world can't necessarily buy you the titles you want or the player you truly need.

A UEFA Champions League-shaped hole still remains in the PSG trophy cabinet, something Neymar was supposed to provide given his astronomical fee. It's fair to say this transfer hasn't worked out. At the time of writing, this transfer still stands as the most expensive in football history.

But with the influx of funds coming from Saudi Arabia, Neymar's crown could be toppled fairly soon.