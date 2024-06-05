Highlights Clubs from across Europe's top tiers can only officially buy and sell players during the agreed-upon FIFA transfer window.

Premier League teams can begin trading more than two weeks before the window opens in most continental leagues.

Europe's leading divisions have 'harmonised' the trading period, ensuring the summer window closes on the same day across England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France.

The transfer window increasingly attracts more interest than matches in the landscape of modern-day football. While only a handful of clubs regularly challenge for the biggest prizes on offer, fans of every team can fantasise about signing a player who can have a transformative effect.

From the earliest days of the sport, player trading has captured the imagination of supporters. As Billy Mosforth lined up for Hallam against Sheffield Wednesday in the 1880s, a cry from the crowd promised a week of free drinks if he swapped sides. Mosforth disappeared before returning draped in Wednesday's colours.

FIFA's introduction of a uniform transfer window in 2002 prohibits any of Mosforth's swift outfit changes, but the appetite for personnel alterations continues to grow. As clubs from the Premier League and across the world prepare for the 2024/25 campaign, here's everything you need to know about when the summer transfer window opens and the closing times on deadline day.

Summer Transfer Window 2024 Opening and Closing Dates Competition Nation Opening Date Closing Date Premier League England 14th June 2024 30th August 2024 Championship England 14th June 2024 30th August 2024 La Liga Spain 1st July 2024 30th August 2024 Bundesliga Germany 1st July 2024 30th August 2024 Serie A Italy 1st July 2024 30th August 2024 Ligue 1 France 1st July 2024 30th August 2024 MLS United States 18th July 2024 14th August 2024

Premier League (England)

Always keen to sell itself as the top league in world football, the Premier League is also one of the most eager divisions to crack open the seal of another transfer window. Unlike most divisions across the continent, England's top-flight clubs can begin trading between themselves from Friday, 14th June. Aside from standing out among the crowd, this early start date could be a direct response to the competition's increasingly strict financial fair play regulations (FFP).

Football clubs have to file their accounts for the 2023/24 campaign by 30th June 2024. For those in danger of breaching FFP rules, which limit the amount of money clubs can lose over three years, this early summer trading period could be a perfect opportunity to make sales which improve the overall picture of their 2023/24 books. Everton and Nottingham Forest were both charged with exceeding the limit and suffered points deductions during the 2023/24 campaign, proving how seriously these regulations should be taken.

The summer transfer window doesn't close until 30th August 2024 at 11pm BST. The 2024/25 Premier League season will already be 13 days old by the time the trading period ends. In 2018 and 2019, the summer window closed for English clubs the day before the new top-flight campaign began. The rest of Europe didn't follow the Premier League's lead and promptly poached players from clubs who were barred from signing replacements. England's top flight swiftly fell back into line with the continent from 2020 onwards.

Premier League Transfer Window Opening and Closing Dates Opening Date Friday, 14th June 2024 Closing Date Friday, 30th August 2024 Closing Time 11pm (BST) / 6pm (ET) / 3pm (PT)

Championship (England)

Taking their lead from the Premier League, England's second tier will observe the same opening and closing dates and times for their summer window. Leeds United are expected to be one of the busiest clubs during the off-season after losing 1-0 to Southampton in the Championship play-off final. By missing out on the lucrative payoff that comes with Premier League promotion, the Yorkshire outfit may be forced to sell some of their key players.

The three clubs that dropped down from the top flight - Sheffield United, Luton Town and Burnley - will benefit from the financial boost of parachute payments. Whether these controversial sums are diverted directly onto the transfer market will be revealed between mid-June and the end of August.

Championship Transfer Window Opening and Closing Dates Opening Date Friday, 14th June 2024 Closing Date Friday, 30th August 2024 Closing Time 11pm (BST) / 6pm (ET) / 3pm (PT)

La Liga (Spain)

Real Madrid made a firm bid to win the transfer window before it had even opened in La Liga after confirming the signing of Kylian Mbappe. Despite earning a nine-figure signing-on fee, Mbappe's move is dubbed a 'free transfer' as Madrid are under no obligation to pay any compensation to his former club Paris Saint-Germain.

Free transfers can occur outside transfer windows but only when a player's contract has expired. Much like most deals across European clubs, Mbappe's agreement with PSG runs out on 30th June. Real Madrid and the rest of Spain can officially purchase and sell players under contract from 1st July. While La Liga's window opens later than the Premier League, it closes at the same time (11pm BST) on 30th August.

La Liga boast some of the strictest financial regulations in European football, demanding detailed and up-to-date editions of each club's economic situation ahead of each transfer window. If clubs do not meet the unflinching criteria, they will not be able to register any new players. This process has repeatedly hampered Barcelona. The Catalan giants had to remove the option of free breakfasts for their academy players in 2023 to reduce costs and were initially unable to register Hansi Flick after the German coach replaced Xavi Hernandez in May.

La Liga Transfer Window Opening and Closing Dates Opening Date Monday, 1st July 2024 Closing Date Friday, 30th August 2024 Closing Time 11pm (BST) / 6pm (ET) / 3pm (PT)

Bundesliga (Germany)

Following the same schedule as most of Europe's top leagues, Bundesliga clubs can begin signing players from 1st July 2024. This falls right in the middle of Euro 2024, the major international tournament hosted in Germany between mid-June and July. Much of the focus in the country will be diverted towards Julian Nagelsmann's side, as they try to lift the gloom that has clouded the German national team since crashing out of the 2018 World Cup group stages.

The summer window stretches beyond the Euros' conclusion until 30th August. While other divisions drag deadline day into the early hours, inspiring frantic panic from club staff, agents and bleary-eyed reporters, the Bundesliga wraps things up at a civilised 6pm local time (5pm BST).

Bundesliga Transfer Window Opening and Closing Dates Opening Date Monday, 1st July 2024 Closing Date Friday, 30th August 2024 Closing Time 5pm (BST) / 12pm (ET) / 9am (PT)

Serie A (Italy)

Serie A may no longer be the richest league in the world - a status it boasted for much of the 1980s and 1990s - but it is arguably the most competitive. In the first season when an additional Champions League qualification slot was available based on the performances of each nation's clubs in UEFA competition, Italy topped the charts.

While Atalanta won the Europa League, Fiorentina reached a second consecutive Conference League final. The 2023 runners-up Inter Milan could only make it to the Champions League quarter-finals, but Serie A sat comfortably above Germany in the coefficient standings as England missed out on an extra spot. The nation's high-performing sides will be able to add to their rosters - or potentially lose some of the key figures behind these impressive results - between 1st July and 30th August.

Serie A Transfer Window Opening and Closing Dates Opening Date Monday, 1st July 2024 Closing Date Friday, 30th August 2024 Closing Time 7pm (BST) / 2pm (ET) / 11am (PT)

Ligue 1 (France)

Ligue 1 lost the nation's star attraction in the form of Kylian Mbappe and is in an intriguing financial position. While the rest of Europe kept their hands firmly thrust in their pockets, the French top flight splashed out more than £200m on transfer fees during the 2024 winter transfer window - double what Premier League clubs coughed up over the same period.

The purse strings may not be quite so loose in the summer of 2024 as the league had failed to agree to a new domestic rights broadcasting deal for the coming campaign a matter of weeks before the transfer window had opened. New signings are mainly funded by the lucrative TV deals struck by each division - the Premier League attracts the largest distribution offers and so regularly spends the most in the transfer market. As the financial future of French football remains uncertain, the summer window calendar offers one constant.

Ligue Transfer Window Opening and Closing Dates Opening Date Monday, 1st July 2024 Closing Date Friday, 30th August 2024 Closing Time 10pm (BST) / 5pm (ET) / 2pm (PT)

MLS (United States)

Unlike Europe's leading leagues, Major League Soccer (MLS) - the American top flight - operates on a yearly calendar, beginning in February before the season-defining play-offs conclude in December. The first window for US clubs to bolster their rosters has already been and gone, taking place between January and April 2024, but there is a second window which overlaps with the European schedule.

MLS clubs cannot begin trading again until 18th July, more than two weeks longer than most continental divisions and a month after the Premier League window gets underway. As this is the second trading period of the season - the equivalent of Europe's January window - it is also much shorter than its continental counterparts, slamming shut on 14th August.

MLS Transfer Window Opening and Closing Dates Opening Date Thursday, 18th July 2024 Closing Date Wednesday, 14th August 2024

