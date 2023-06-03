Quick Links
Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have an incredibly good chance of winning the treble this season, with only Manchester United and Inter Milan now standing in their way.
Trebles come in various forms and have been won by teams ranging from Irish outfit Shamrock Rovers to European giants such as FC Barcelona.
Can Manchester City join the elite club of treble-winning teams this season? Let's have a look at the elusive club that they could join.
Premier League sides that have won a treble
The undeniable kings of English football, Liverpool and Manchester United, have both won European trebles in the past, however, the credibility of Liverpool's is hotly contested.
In the 1983/84 season, the Merseyside club, managed by Joe Fagan, won the League Cup (currently the Carabao Cup), the English first division and the European Cup.
In the eyes of many, however, Manchester United were the first side in England to win a true European treble, achieving success in the English Premier League, the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League in the 1998/99 campaign, producing one of the most memorable comebacks against Bayern Munich of all time in the process.
Manchester City, who are aiming to join those two clubs this season, have won a domestic treble. In the 2018/19 season, the Sky Blues became the first-ever side to win a domestic treble comprised of the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.
European teams to have won a domestic treble?
There is of course more to European football than just the Premier League though, and a domestic treble has been won by a wide array of sides ranging from some of the best clubs to grace the planet, to some relatively unknown entities.
There are plenty of teams around the continent to have won a domestic treble, however, here is a list of the most notable:
Club
Country
Number of trebles
Season(S) won
Trophies won
Scotland
7
1948/49, 1963/64, 1975/76, 1977/78, 1992/93, 1998/99, 2002/03
Scottish League, Scottish Cup, Scottish League Cup
Scotland
7
1966/67, 1968/69, 2000/01, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20
Scottish League, Scottish Cup, Scottish League Cup
Linfield
Northern Ireland
5
1921/22, 1961/62, 19939/4, 2005/06, 2007/08
Irish League, Irish Cup, County Antrim Shield (1922, 1962) Irish League, Irish Cup, Irish League Cup (1994, 2006, 2008)
France
4
2014/15, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2019/20
Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue
Shamrock Rovers
Ireland
3
1924/25, 1931/32, 1963/64
League of Ireland, FAI Cup, League of Ireland Shield
Valletta
Malta
2
1996/97, 2000/01
Maltese Premier League, Maltese Cup, Löwenbräu Cup
The New Saints
Wales
2
2014/15, 2015/16
Welsh Premier League, Welsh Cup, Welsh League Cup
Bayern Munich
Germany
1
1999/2000
Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, DFL-Ligapokal
Manchester City
England
1
2018/19
Premier League, FA Cup, English League Cup
Spain
1
1930/31
La Liga, Copa del Rey, Biscay Championship
Portugal
1
2013/14
Primeira Liga, Taça de Portugal, Taça da Liga
Which teams have won a European treble?
This list is far shorter and consists of some of the best teams to ever play the game. Just seven - yes seven - teams in history have ever won their domestic league and primary cup, as well as the most elite European competition of their time in a singular season.
Those seven teams will forever be held in the highest regard, and they are as follows:
Club
Country
Manager(s)
Number of trebles
Season(s)
Trophies won
Barcelona
Spain
Pep Guardiola, Luis Enrique
2
2008/09, 2014/15
La Liga, Copa del Rey, UEFA Champions League
Bayern Munich
Germany
Jupp Heynckes, Hansi Flick
2
2012/13, 2019/20
Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, UEFA Champions League
Celtic
Scotland
Jock Stein
1
1966/67
Scottish Football League, Scottish Cup, European Cup
Netherlands
Stefan Kovacs
1
1971/72
Eredivisie, KNVB Cup, European Cup
Netherlands
Guus Hidink
1
1987/88
Eredivisie, KNVB Cup, European Cup
Manchester United
England
Sir Alex Ferguson
1
1998/99
Premier League, FA Cup, English League Cup
Inter Milan
Italy
Jose Mourinho
1
2009/10
Serie A, Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League