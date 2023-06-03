Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have an incredibly good chance of winning the treble this season, with only Manchester United and Inter Milan now standing in their way.

Trebles come in various forms and have been won by teams ranging from Irish outfit Shamrock Rovers to European giants such as FC Barcelona.

Can Manchester City join the elite club of treble-winning teams this season? Let's have a look at the elusive club that they could join.

Premier League sides that have won a treble

The undeniable kings of English football, Liverpool and Manchester United, have both won European trebles in the past, however, the credibility of Liverpool's is hotly contested.

In the 1983/84 season, the Merseyside club, managed by Joe Fagan, won the League Cup (currently the Carabao Cup), the English first division and the European Cup.

In the eyes of many, however, Manchester United were the first side in England to win a true European treble, achieving success in the English Premier League, the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League in the 1998/99 campaign, producing one of the most memorable comebacks against Bayern Munich of all time in the process.

Manchester City, who are aiming to join those two clubs this season, have won a domestic treble. In the 2018/19 season, the Sky Blues became the first-ever side to win a domestic treble comprised of the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

Read More: From Messi to De Bruyne: A Pep Guardiola Barcelona/Manchester City Combined XI

European teams to have won a domestic treble?

There is of course more to European football than just the Premier League though, and a domestic treble has been won by a wide array of sides ranging from some of the best clubs to grace the planet, to some relatively unknown entities.

There are plenty of teams around the continent to have won a domestic treble, however, here is a list of the most notable:

Club Country Number of trebles Season(S) won Trophies won Rangers Scotland 7 1948/49, 1963/64, 1975/76, 1977/78, 1992/93, 1998/99, 2002/03 Scottish League, Scottish Cup, Scottish League Cup Celtic Scotland 7 1966/67, 1968/69, 2000/01, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20 Scottish League, Scottish Cup, Scottish League Cup Linfield Northern Ireland 5 1921/22, 1961/62, 19939/4, 2005/06, 2007/08 Irish League, Irish Cup, County Antrim Shield (1922, 1962) Irish League, Irish Cup, Irish League Cup (1994, 2006, 2008) Paris Saint-Germain France 4 2014/15, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2019/20 Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue Shamrock Rovers Ireland 3 1924/25, 1931/32, 1963/64 League of Ireland, FAI Cup, League of Ireland Shield Valletta Malta 2 1996/97, 2000/01 Maltese Premier League, Maltese Cup, Löwenbräu Cup The New Saints Wales 2 2014/15, 2015/16 Welsh Premier League, Welsh Cup, Welsh League Cup Bayern Munich Germany 1 1999/2000 Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, DFL-Ligapokal Manchester City England 1 2018/19 Premier League, FA Cup, English League Cup Athletic Bilbao Spain 1 1930/31 La Liga, Copa del Rey, Biscay Championship Benfica Portugal 1 2013/14 Primeira Liga, Taça de Portugal, Taça da Liga

Which teams have won a European treble?

This list is far shorter and consists of some of the best teams to ever play the game. Just seven - yes seven - teams in history have ever won their domestic league and primary cup, as well as the most elite European competition of their time in a singular season.

Those seven teams will forever be held in the highest regard, and they are as follows:

Club Country Manager(s) Number of trebles Season(s) Trophies won Barcelona Spain Pep Guardiola, Luis Enrique 2 2008/09, 2014/15 La Liga, Copa del Rey, UEFA Champions League Bayern Munich Germany Jupp Heynckes, Hansi Flick 2 2012/13, 2019/20 Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, UEFA Champions League Celtic Scotland Jock Stein 1 1966/67 Scottish Football League, Scottish Cup, European Cup Ajax Netherlands Stefan Kovacs 1 1971/72 Eredivisie, KNVB Cup, European Cup PSV Eindhoven Netherlands Guus Hidink 1 1987/88 Eredivisie, KNVB Cup, European Cup Manchester United England Sir Alex Ferguson 1 1998/99 Premier League, FA Cup, English League Cup Inter Milan Italy Jose Mourinho 1 2009/10 Serie A, Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League

Read More: Premier League managers: Ranking every boss sacked from best to worst in 2022/23