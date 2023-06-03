Quick Links

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have an incredibly good chance of winning the treble this season, with only Manchester United and Inter Milan now standing in their way.

Trebles come in various forms and have been won by teams ranging from Irish outfit Shamrock Rovers to European giants such as FC Barcelona.

Can Manchester City join the elite club of treble-winning teams this season? Let's have a look at the elusive club that they could join.

Premier League sides that have won a treble

The undeniable kings of English football, Liverpool and Manchester United, have both won European trebles in the past, however, the credibility of Liverpool's is hotly contested.

In the 1983/84 season, the Merseyside club, managed by Joe Fagan, won the League Cup (currently the Carabao Cup), the English first division and the European Cup.

In the eyes of many, however, Manchester United were the first side in England to win a true European treble, achieving success in the English Premier League, the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League in the 1998/99 campaign, producing one of the most memorable comebacks against Bayern Munich of all time in the process.

Manchester City, who are aiming to join those two clubs this season, have won a domestic treble. In the 2018/19 season, the Sky Blues became the first-ever side to win a domestic treble comprised of the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

European teams to have won a domestic treble?

Rangers lift the 2022/03 Scottish league trophy

There is of course more to European football than just the Premier League though, and a domestic treble has been won by a wide array of sides ranging from some of the best clubs to grace the planet, to some relatively unknown entities.

There are plenty of teams around the continent to have won a domestic treble, however, here is a list of the most notable:

Club

Country

Number of trebles

Season(S) won

Trophies won

Rangers

Scotland

7

1948/49, 1963/64, 1975/76, 1977/78, 1992/93, 1998/99, 2002/03

Scottish League, Scottish Cup, Scottish League Cup

Celtic

Scotland

7

1966/67, 1968/69, 2000/01, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20

Scottish League, Scottish Cup, Scottish League Cup

Linfield

Northern Ireland

5

1921/22, 1961/62, 19939/4, 2005/06, 2007/08

Irish League, Irish Cup, County Antrim Shield (1922, 1962) Irish League, Irish Cup, Irish League Cup (1994, 2006, 2008)

Paris Saint-Germain

France

4

2014/15, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2019/20

Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue

Shamrock Rovers

Ireland

3

1924/25, 1931/32, 1963/64

League of Ireland, FAI Cup, League of Ireland Shield

Valletta

Malta

2

1996/97, 2000/01

Maltese Premier League, Maltese Cup, Löwenbräu Cup

The New Saints

Wales

2

2014/15, 2015/16

Welsh Premier League, Welsh Cup, Welsh League Cup

Bayern Munich

Germany

1

1999/2000

Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, DFL-Ligapokal

Manchester City

England

1

2018/19

Premier League, FA Cup, English League Cup

Athletic Bilbao

Spain

1

1930/31

La Liga, Copa del Rey, Biscay Championship

Benfica

Portugal

1

2013/14

Primeira Liga, Taça de Portugal, Taça da Liga

Which teams have won a European treble?

Bayern Munich 2013 Champions League trophy

This list is far shorter and consists of some of the best teams to ever play the game. Just seven - yes seven - teams in history have ever won their domestic league and primary cup, as well as the most elite European competition of their time in a singular season.

Those seven teams will forever be held in the highest regard, and they are as follows:

Club

Country

Manager(s)

Number of trebles

Season(s)

Trophies won

Barcelona

Spain

Pep Guardiola, Luis Enrique

2

2008/09, 2014/15

La Liga, Copa del Rey, UEFA Champions League

Bayern Munich

Germany

Jupp Heynckes, Hansi Flick

2

2012/13, 2019/20

Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, UEFA Champions League

Celtic

Scotland

Jock Stein

1

1966/67

Scottish Football League, Scottish Cup, European Cup

Ajax

Netherlands

Stefan Kovacs

1

1971/72

Eredivisie, KNVB Cup, European Cup

PSV Eindhoven

Netherlands

Guus Hidink

1

1987/88

Eredivisie, KNVB Cup, European Cup

Manchester United

England

Sir Alex Ferguson

1

1998/99

Premier League, FA Cup, English League Cup

Inter Milan

Italy

Jose Mourinho

1

2009/10

Serie A, Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League

