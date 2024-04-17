Highlights Inter & AC Milan share San Siro as it is logistically and financially advantageous to both.

Stadium sharing is common in Italy: Lazio & Roma, Genoa & Sampdoria.

Inter & AC Milan are looking to leave the San Siro and enter separate stadiums away from the current facility, in time for the 2028/29 season.

The Derby della Madonnina is one of the most notorious derbies in world football and is named after the Virgin Mary, which sits on top of the Duomo in Milan, which is also called the Madonnina. Inter and AC Milan's rivalry stems back to the first meeting in 1909 and, since then, has a long and complicated history.

One of the reasons this fixture is unique is the fact that the two Milan teams share a home stadium. The San Siro has been the home of both of these teams since 1947, meaning they play at home on alternative weekends every year in the Italian football calendar. So, GiveMeSport is here to take you through the main reasons Inter and AC Milan share the San Siro and show whether stadium sharing is common elsewhere in Italy.

Inter Milan Moved to San Siro in 1947

AC Milan played their home matches at the San Siro when it opened in 1926. Their first match at the stadium was against Inter, in a game that they lost 6-3 in front of 35,000 fans. From here until 1935, the ground was the property of Milan, with their city rivals playing at an alternative venue. In 1935, the stadium was sold to the City of Milan, with AC Milan remaining the only tenants of the venue until 1947.

Inter played their matches at the smaller and more old-fashioned stadium called Arena Civica. This stadium was opened in August 1807 and had a capacity of 10,000 with a colosseum-style design. Two years after the conclusion of the Second World War, though, Inter became joint tenants of the San Siro alongside Milan, which has stayed the same since. The San Siro was more modern and could hold 60,000 additional spectators, meaning it was seen as the most logical option for the club at that time.

Inter and AC Milan Major Trophy Wins

Team Serie A Coppa Italia Supercoppa Italiana European Cup/UEFA Champions League UEFA CUP/UEFA Europa League European Cup Winners' Cup Inter Milan 19 9 8 3 3 0 AC Milan 19 5 7 7 0 2

Related AC Milan vs Inter Milan: head to head record It's always a special occasion when AC Milan and Inter Milan meet

Lack of Alternatives

One of the key reasons that the two Milan clubs share the tenancy for the San Siro is the lack of suitable alternatives. The San Siro is easily accessible by public transport for supporters and is extremely cost-efficient for both clubs. Renovation costs and maintenance of the facilities are shared, meaning both Milan and Inter save a lot of money on stadium expenditure compared to other clubs that don't share a stadium.

As of today, the San Siro is still owned by Milan City Council, and both clubs remain shared tenants. It is located around six kilometres from the famous city centre of Milan, which suits both sets of supporters. The fact that the clubs' home matches take place on alternative weekends means that the fixtures never clash, and the teams can share one of football's most iconic stadiums throughout the year.

Stadium Sharing is Common in Italy

Although this is the most famous example of stadium sharing in football, it is not that uncommon, especially in Italy. Since the Stadio Olimpico in Rome was opened in 1953, S.S. Lazio and A.S. Roma have played their home matches at the stadium. The stadium was originally built back in 1927, but the opening of the arena was delayed due to the Second World War.

Similar to the agreement between Inter and Milan, Lazio and Roma play their home games on alternative weekends. As well as this, the Ultras of both teams are placed on opposing sides of the ground. The Roma Ultras are located in the Curva Sud on matchdays, which holds just over 8,000 fans. Meanwhile, on the other side is Curva Nord, where the Lazio Ultras can be found, which holds just over 8,500 supporters. When the two teams meet, the derby is called the Derby delle Capitale, which is renowned as one of the most fierce rivalries in world football.

Genoa and Sampdoria also share the same stadium, Stadio Luigi Ferraris. Genoa have played at the stadium since 1911, while Sampdoria began to use the ground for home matches in 1946, following the merger to create the club shortly after the Second World War. They were the third pair of clubs to share a stadium in Serie A, until last season, when Sampdoria were relegated to Serie B.

Sharing a stadium is a common phenomenon in Italian football. The main reason is that it is both logistically and financially advantageous for clubs in the same city. Due to the central location of the stadium in the city, fans of both clubs can easily reach the stadium with limited disruption. Also, the teams can halve the costs of matchday expenditures and general expenses that exist when owning a stadium.

Serie A Clubs That Stadium Share Stadium Name Teams Capacity San Siro AC Milan, Inter Milan 75,923 Stadio Olimpico Lazio, Roma 73,261

Will the San Siro Demolition Go Ahead?

Back in 2019, it was first announced that Inter and Milan intended to build a new 60,000-capacity stadium to replace the San Siro. The plans were to build the new ground in line with modern standards with the help of stadium designers, Populous, in time for the 2022/23 season.

However, these plans were put on hold by the Mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, who said that the stadium needed to be kept until the 2026 Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics, which Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo will host. Sala also opened up the idea of redeveloping the San Siro for both clubs in early 2024, but this was rejected as the iconic stadium lacks the overall facilities to adapt it to the requirements of modern stadiums.

In addition, the Regional Commission for the Cultural Heritage of Lombardy has also stepped in to stop the San Siro from being demolished in the future, placing legal obstacles to both Inter and Milan's plans for a new facility adjacent to the existing stadium. They produced the following statement in August 2023:

Having examined the attached technical documentation, acquired the opinion of the Superintendency for the Metropolitan City of Milan and the related attachments, (...) unanimously expressed a positive opinion of the existence of cultural interest for the second ring of the San Siro Stadium, in view of future verification pursuant to art. 12 of Legislative Decree 42/2004 (upon fulfillment of the age requirement of over seventy years), therefore endorsing the proposal of the competent Superintendency the Archival and Bibliographic Superintendence for Lombardy, during the same session, recalled the value of the west stand of the stadium as an "exhibited archive" for the plaques/epigraphs documenting the national and international successes of Inter and Milan public", as it is municipal property, it is protected by law pursuant to art. 10, paragraph 2, letter b of Legislative Decree 42/2004.

As a result of this statement, both clubs have looked for stadium options away from the land near the San Siro. Inter have continued working with Populous on new stadium plans and look set to base their new ground in Rozzano, a few miles south of Milan. AC Milan are looking at an alternative site based in San Donato, which is in the south-west of the City. In fact, in June 2023, they signed an agreement to buy a 90% stake in Sportlifecity, the company that owns the land where the proposed stadium is planned to be built.

The Future of the San Siro

Inter and AC Milan's lease at the San Siro runs out in 2030, but it is looking increasingly likely that both clubs will leave before then. They have been planning for the verdict that was announced by the government in August 2023, and plans for new stadium sites have accelerated since then. Both Inter and AC Milan are hoping to move into new stadiums in time for the 2028/29 season.

The San Siro is set to host the opening ceremony for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics, but it is uncertain how the stadium will be used by the Milan City Council after this event. With the impending loss of their two primary tenants, they will have to reassess their options to protect a venue that is of "cultural interest" to the Italian people. It remains to be seen whether the stadium will still hold football matches if Inter and Milan finalise their exits. If so, the San Siro would be reliant on Italy's national team matches and European finals in the future.

Information gathered from Transfermarkt.