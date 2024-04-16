Quick Links

  • The 2026 World Cup will take place in three countries, with the group stages featuring 72 matches between 48 competing nations.
  • The qualification process has already started, and it will see teams from around the world compete in North America, including 16 from Europe.
  • Fans can pre-register for ticket information for the 2026 World Cup, which will be broadcast globally.

The 2026 World Cup will see Argentina try and defend the crown they won in 2022. Whether that will be with or without Lionel Messi is unclear, but the champions will have fierce competition.

Almost a century after the first World Cup in 1930, the latest iteration of the competition will take place in three countries - Canada, the United States of America and Mexico. Stretching from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic, new challenges will be presented for teams as they travel across the entire continent. Fans will have the same issues.

As the countdown to the 2026 World Cup continues, GIVEMESPORT have produced this article to outline everything you need to know about the tournament. From key dates and fixtures to stadiums and ticketing information, we have everything covered as 48 of the world's best countries go head-to-head. It is set to be a spectacle.

A composite image of Italy's Fabio Cannavaro, Argentina's Lionel Messi and France's Kylian Mbappe celebrating with the World Cup trophy
Dates and Schedule

A giant replica of the World Cup trophy surrounded by flames

The next edition of the World Cup will take place from 11th June to 19th July 2026, marking a return to the traditional slot of the Northern Hemisphere's summer. There are plenty of differences compared to previous tournaments. Between 1998 and 2022, only 64 matches took place to decide the winner of each competition. There will be 72 games in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup alone.

The upcoming tournament will comprise 48 teams - bumped up from the traditional 36 - separated into 12 groups of four. The new format has been criticised by some, with the famous line 'if it isn't broke, don't fix it', coming to prominence, but FIFA have opted to have an increased schedule to involve more of the world.

It was initially expected that the tournament would have 16 groups of three, but that was eventually changed after the excitement produced in the opening round of matches at the 2022 World Cup. In the process, the top two in each group will qualify automatically, while the eight best third-placed teams, out of just 12 groups, will also advance to the round of 32. From that point onwards, it is a straight knockout until the final on 19th July 2026.

2026 World Cup Schedule

Round

Date

Number of matches

Group Stages

11th June - 27th June

72

Round of 32

28th June - 3rd July

16

Round of 16

4th July - 7th July

8

Quarter-finals

9th July - 11th July

4

Semi-finals

14th/15th July

2

Third-placed playoff

18th July

1

Final

19th July

1

Fixtures

The fixtures for the 2026 World Cup have not yet been confirmed. USA, Canada and Mexico are all guaranteed qualification as host nations, while the other 45 teams will be decided beforehand. It's impossible to know who they will play, but we do know where the three hosts will be based.

They will all play their group stage matches in their own nation across two stadiums. Mexico will kick off the tournament at the world-famous Estadio Azteca before turning out at the Estadio Akron. Canada will walk onto pitches at BMO Field and BC Place, while USA will play at the SoFi Stadium and Lumen Field.

Group Stage Matches

#

USA

Canada

Mexico

Match 1

12th June at SoFi Stadium

12th June at BMO Field

11th June at Estadio Azteca

Match 2

19th June at Lumen Field

18th June at BC Place

18th June at Estadio Akron

Match 3

25th June at SoFi Stadium

24th June at BC Place

24th June at Estadio Azteca

Qualification Process

The qualification process for the World Cup is currently underway. FIFA announced that CONCACAF (North America) will have six teams competing at the 2026 World Cup, but half of those slots have been gobbled up by the three host nations already representing the continent. AFC (Asia) have been awarded eight qualification spots, while CAF (Africa) have nine.

OFC (Oceania) have just one, with UEFA (Europe) being handed 16 spaces for the tournament. Six teams will then qualify through a series of intercontinental play-offs - though no European nations will be involved in this stage of qualification. UEFA have an internal round of playoffs to decide the final European spots. The full roster for the 2026 World Cup will not be decided until the end of 2025.

Stadiums

The MetLife Stadium will host the 2026 World Cup Final.

There are 16 venues at the 2026 World Cup, stretching across the continent. Mexico have three stadiums, in the form of the Estadio Azteca, Estadio BBVA and Estadio Akron, while Canada will boast two grounds. BC Place in Vancouver and BMO Field in Toronto will both host Canada's matches in the tournament, presenting the possibility of a memorable time for the country on home soil.

The final is set to be held at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. It holds over 87,157 and beat the AT&T Stadium for the right to host the most-watched sporting event of the year. The home of the New York Giants and New York Jets is predominantly used for American Football. This is the case with most of the tournament's US-based stadiums.

The New Jersey ground has also held the Super Bowl once, back in 2014, when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos. The overall construction cost of the venue was more than £1.6bn when it opened in 2010. One of the reasons it was given the opportunity to host the final is because of how advanced it is. It has four LED display screens dotted in each corner - and they provide spectators from each tier with a different view of the action.

2026 World Cup Venues

Stadium

City

Capacity

Estadio Azteca

Mexico City

87,523

MetLife Stadium

New Jersey

87,157

AT&T Stadium

Dallas

92,967

Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City

76,640

NRG Stadium

Houston

80,000

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta

75,000

SoFi Stadium

Los Angeles

100,240

Lincoln Financial Field

Philadelphia

69,328

Lumen Field

Seattle

72,000

Levi's Stadium

San Francisco

70,909

Gillette Stadium

Boston

70,000

Hard Rock Stadium

Miami

67,518

BC Place

Vancouver

54,500

Estadio BBVA

Monterrey

53,460

Estadio Akron

Guadalajara

48,071

BMO Field

Toronto

45,500

​​​​​​​

A custom image of the World Cup trophy in front of the MetLife Stadium which will host the 2026 World Cup final
How to Buy Tickets

Lionel Messi with the World Cup trophy

Tickets are not yet on sale for the 2026 World Cup, but it is expected that they will be expensive. Fans can pre-register their interest in buying tickets via the FIFA website, which will see them notified as soon as new information and sale dates are announced. It will still be another year until anything tangible emerges. With America already being one of the most expensive countries in the world, prices are expected to be hefty. An analysis by German sports consultancy Keller Sports in 2022 found that the average ticket at the Qatar World Cup was £286, rising to £684 for the final. Expect the prices in 2026 to be even steeper.

Tickets for major tournaments are split into three categories. There are tickets allocated to member associations - the two countries playing against each other in a given match, which are based on loyalty through the qualifying matches. The second category is those seats given over to sponsors and other members, which are off-limits for the general public. Meanwhile, the third category is a general sale. These are the tickets that anyone can buy without being a member of any country’s loyalty scheme or part of football's infrastructure.

How to Watch on TV and Live Stream

Lionel Messi kisses the coveted World Cup after leading his country to victory in Qatar.

If you aren't able to travel to North America to watch the tournament, don't worry. Every match will be shown on live TV in most countries around the world. In America and Canada, you can watch the tournament on Fox Sports and CTV/TSN/RDS respectively.

In the UK, the deal for the World Cup is not yet confirmed - and it will go down to a bidding process. However, the tournament is on a government-mandated protected list, which means it must be shown on free-to-air channels. Since 1966, this has been split between the BBC and ITV; they can be watched with a TV license but no subscription. It is likely that the two channels will keep the coverage the same in 2026. Meanwhile, Australia have not yet confirmed who will show the tournament either, but they will be hoping to cheer on their nation there.

How to Watch the 2026 World Cup

Country

TV Right Holders

USA

Fox Sports

Canada

CTV, TSN and RDS

Australia

Not yet confirmed

UK

Not yet confirmed