Highlights The 2026 World Cup will take place in three countries, with the group stages featuring 72 matches between 48 competing nations.

The qualification process has already started, and it will see teams from around the world compete in North America, including 16 from Europe.

Fans can pre-register for ticket information for the 2026 World Cup, which will be broadcast globally.

The 2026 World Cup will see Argentina try and defend the crown they won in 2022. Whether that will be with or without Lionel Messi is unclear, but the champions will have fierce competition.

Almost a century after the first World Cup in 1930, the latest iteration of the competition will take place in three countries - Canada, the United States of America and Mexico. Stretching from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic, new challenges will be presented for teams as they travel across the entire continent. Fans will have the same issues.

As the countdown to the 2026 World Cup continues, GIVEMESPORT have produced this article to outline everything you need to know about the tournament. From key dates and fixtures to stadiums and ticketing information, we have everything covered as 48 of the world's best countries go head-to-head. It is set to be a spectacle.

The next edition of the World Cup will take place from 11th June to 19th July 2026, marking a return to the traditional slot of the Northern Hemisphere's summer. There are plenty of differences compared to previous tournaments. Between 1998 and 2022, only 64 matches took place to decide the winner of each competition. There will be 72 games in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup alone.

The upcoming tournament will comprise 48 teams - bumped up from the traditional 36 - separated into 12 groups of four. The new format has been criticised by some, with the famous line 'if it isn't broke, don't fix it', coming to prominence, but FIFA have opted to have an increased schedule to involve more of the world.

It was initially expected that the tournament would have 16 groups of three, but that was eventually changed after the excitement produced in the opening round of matches at the 2022 World Cup. In the process, the top two in each group will qualify automatically, while the eight best third-placed teams, out of just 12 groups, will also advance to the round of 32. From that point onwards, it is a straight knockout until the final on 19th July 2026.

2026 World Cup Schedule Round Date Number of matches Group Stages 11th June - 27th June 72 Round of 32 28th June - 3rd July 16 Round of 16 4th July - 7th July 8 Quarter-finals 9th July - 11th July 4 Semi-finals 14th/15th July 2 Third-placed playoff 18th July 1 Final 19th July 1

The fixtures for the 2026 World Cup have not yet been confirmed. USA, Canada and Mexico are all guaranteed qualification as host nations, while the other 45 teams will be decided beforehand. It's impossible to know who they will play, but we do know where the three hosts will be based.

They will all play their group stage matches in their own nation across two stadiums. Mexico will kick off the tournament at the world-famous Estadio Azteca before turning out at the Estadio Akron. Canada will walk onto pitches at BMO Field and BC Place, while USA will play at the SoFi Stadium and Lumen Field.

Group Stage Matches # USA Canada Mexico Match 1 12th June at SoFi Stadium 12th June at BMO Field 11th June at Estadio Azteca Match 2 19th June at Lumen Field 18th June at BC Place 18th June at Estadio Akron Match 3 25th June at SoFi Stadium 24th June at BC Place 24th June at Estadio Azteca

The qualification process for the World Cup is currently underway. FIFA announced that CONCACAF (North America) will have six teams competing at the 2026 World Cup, but half of those slots have been gobbled up by the three host nations already representing the continent. AFC (Asia) have been awarded eight qualification spots, while CAF (Africa) have nine.

OFC (Oceania) have just one, with UEFA (Europe) being handed 16 spaces for the tournament. Six teams will then qualify through a series of intercontinental play-offs - though no European nations will be involved in this stage of qualification. UEFA have an internal round of playoffs to decide the final European spots. The full roster for the 2026 World Cup will not be decided until the end of 2025.

There are 16 venues at the 2026 World Cup, stretching across the continent. Mexico have three stadiums, in the form of the Estadio Azteca, Estadio BBVA and Estadio Akron, while Canada will boast two grounds. BC Place in Vancouver and BMO Field in Toronto will both host Canada's matches in the tournament, presenting the possibility of a memorable time for the country on home soil.

The final is set to be held at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. It holds over 87,157 and beat the AT&T Stadium for the right to host the most-watched sporting event of the year. The home of the New York Giants and New York Jets is predominantly used for American Football. This is the case with most of the tournament's US-based stadiums.

The New Jersey ground has also held the Super Bowl once, back in 2014, when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos. The overall construction cost of the venue was more than £1.6bn when it opened in 2010. One of the reasons it was given the opportunity to host the final is because of how advanced it is. It has four LED display screens dotted in each corner - and they provide spectators from each tier with a different view of the action.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The City of Toronto estimates it will cost $305m (£245m) to host World Cup matches in the city, $64m more than the initial expectation.

2026 World Cup Venues Stadium City Capacity Estadio Azteca Mexico City 87,523 MetLife Stadium New Jersey 87,157 AT&T Stadium Dallas 92,967 Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City 76,640 NRG Stadium Houston 80,000 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta 75,000 SoFi Stadium Los Angeles 100,240 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia 69,328 Lumen Field Seattle 72,000 Levi's Stadium San Francisco 70,909 Gillette Stadium Boston 70,000 Hard Rock Stadium Miami 67,518 BC Place Vancouver 54,500 Estadio BBVA Monterrey 53,460 Estadio Akron Guadalajara 48,071 BMO Field Toronto 45,500

Tickets are not yet on sale for the 2026 World Cup, but it is expected that they will be expensive. Fans can pre-register their interest in buying tickets via the FIFA website, which will see them notified as soon as new information and sale dates are announced. It will still be another year until anything tangible emerges. With America already being one of the most expensive countries in the world, prices are expected to be hefty. An analysis by German sports consultancy Keller Sports in 2022 found that the average ticket at the Qatar World Cup was £286, rising to £684 for the final. Expect the prices in 2026 to be even steeper.

Tickets for major tournaments are split into three categories. There are tickets allocated to member associations - the two countries playing against each other in a given match, which are based on loyalty through the qualifying matches. The second category is those seats given over to sponsors and other members, which are off-limits for the general public. Meanwhile, the third category is a general sale. These are the tickets that anyone can buy without being a member of any country’s loyalty scheme or part of football's infrastructure.

If you aren't able to travel to North America to watch the tournament, don't worry. Every match will be shown on live TV in most countries around the world. In America and Canada, you can watch the tournament on Fox Sports and CTV/TSN/RDS respectively.

In the UK, the deal for the World Cup is not yet confirmed - and it will go down to a bidding process. However, the tournament is on a government-mandated protected list, which means it must be shown on free-to-air channels. Since 1966, this has been split between the BBC and ITV; they can be watched with a TV license but no subscription. It is likely that the two channels will keep the coverage the same in 2026. Meanwhile, Australia have not yet confirmed who will show the tournament either, but they will be hoping to cheer on their nation there.