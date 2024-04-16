Highlights The 2026 World Cup will feature 48 teams in 12 groups of four - an expanded format for the competition.

England haven't won the World Cup since 1966, but they now have one of their most exciting squads ever to allow them to dream.

Back-to-back finalists France and reigning champions Argentina are also among the tournament favourites.

The 2026 World Cup is set to be one of the greatest spectacles of the decade, as the globe's biggest footballing event always is. Taking place in Canada, the United States of America and Mexico, it stretches across one of the largest continents, which will present new challenges for the nations involved.

The competition will be the first one to see 48 teams compete in the form of 12 groups of four. Some have criticised the format, others have praised it, but it will definitely inspire more people around the world. However, the added variables make it even harder to predict who will come out on top.

GIVEMESPORT has produced a Power Rankings for the tournament in 2026, with England's desire to end - by then - 70 years of pain in full blow. They won't have it easy though, with current world champions Argentina, a richly talented France side and many other impressive nations all vying to get their hands on the famous trophy.

Ranking Factors



- Where FIFA states they are positioned compared to other countries. World-class players - The number of game-changing athletes each nation can call upon.

- The number of game-changing athletes each nation can call upon. Young and exciting players - Whether a country has a new crop of young talent coming through their system in time for 2026.

World Cup 2026 Power Rankings Rank Country World Ranking 1. France 2nd 2. England 4th 3. Argentina 1st 4. Brazil 5th 5. Spain 8th 6. Portugal 6th 7. Germany 16th 8. Uruguay 15th

8 Uruguay

Uruguay are very rarely your classic favourites to win the World Cup. They may have won it twice, in 1930 and 1950, but that was an entirely different generation - and the sporting landscape showcased that. When the South American side won the inaugural world title almost a century ago, the one-armed forward Hector Castro scored the fourth goal in a 4-2 victory over Argentina in the final.

But now, they have the potential to believe once again with a team of young and exciting players. They won the U20 World Cup in 2023, beating Italy 1-0 in the final through a strike by Luciano Rodriguez, showcasing their burgeoning crop of talent. It's unclear how many of the stars who won that tournament might be able to feature in North America, but when you consider that they could potentially work alongside Ronald Araujo, Darwin Nunez, Federico Valverde and Rodrigo Bentancur, then the future is bright for them.

Potential Key Players at 2026 World Cup Player Position National team appearances Goals Assists Ronald Araujo Centre-back 16 1 1 Darwin Nunez Striker 22 8 3 Federico Valverde Central-midfielder 56 6 2

7 Germany

Germany are still haunted by previous World Cup tournaments. In 2018, they were knocked out in the group stages after dramatically losing to South Korea. In 2022, they replicated that feat - losing to Japan in the group stages to be sent packing early following a dramatic and controversial final round of matches.

It was disastrous, but you can never write Germany off. They have a host of young talent coming through, mostly prominently in the form of two fleet-footed playmakers. Florian Wirtz was instrumental at the heart of a Bayer Leverkusen side which won the club's first Bundesliga title in 2023, offering artistry and end product. Jamal Musiala's Bayern Munich lost out to Wirtz's Leverkusen, but his blossoming talent has already earned him a raft of silverware. Both players will be 24 by the summer of 2026.

Germany still don't have an out-and-out striker, and Thomas Muller will surely be unavailable for the trip to North America. But Kai Havertz's improving performances in a versatile role there for Arsenal offers hope for Germany in that department.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Germany's World Cup exit in the group stages in 2018 was their first in 80 years.

Potential Key Players at 2026 World Cup Player Position National team appearances Goals Assists Florian Wirtz Attacking midfielder 16 1 4 Jamal Musiala Attacking midfielder 27 2 5 Kai Havertz Attacking midfielder 44 15 14

6 Portugal

Portugal have remarkably never won the World Cup. They've won the Euros, lifting the continental trophy on French soil in 2016, but they've always fallen short on the biggest stage, despite having some of the greatest players of all time. That included Cristiano Ronaldo, who could still play in North America if he keeps up his remarkable fitness levels. The legendary forward will be 41 by the time the tournament kicks off but has hinted at targeting a sixth World Cup.

Rafael Leao will likely be involved alongside the experienced Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes. The European country has the potential to shine. They also have a crop of young talent coming through their system, most notably in the form of Benfica's Antonio Silva and Paris Saint-Germain full-back Nuno Mendes. It just depends on whether the manager can get the best out of them.

Potential Key Players at 2026 World Cup Player Position National team appearances Goals Assists Rafael Leao Left-winger 24 4 5 Bruno Fernandez Attacking midfielder 64 20 19 Antonio Silva Centre-back 9 0 1

5 Spain

Cast your mind back to the turn of the last decade and Spain were on top of the world. They won the Euros in 2008 before claiming the greatest crown of them all by beating the Netherlands in the 2010 World Cup final. They are considered one of the greatest national teams of all time, which will act as an inspiration for this side.

The current iteration of the Spanish national team is full of potential, particularly due to Barcelona's academy - La Masia. The prodigious trio of Pedri, Gavi and Lamine Yamal will likely feature in North America, all of whom can change the game in the blink of an eye. Spain didn't make it past the last 16 at the 2022 World Cup, losing out to Morocco - the surprise package that serves as a reminder of how difficult it can be to predict international football.

Potential Key Players at 2026 World Cup Player Position National team appearances Goals Assists Pedri Central-midfielder 18 0 1 Gavi Central-midfielder 27 5 0 Lamine Yamal Right-winger 6 2 2

4 Brazil

Brazil have not won the World Cup since 2002. For a country obsessed with football, it's disappointing, yet 2026 will present a new path to glory. The team they have at their disposal can easily end 24 years of hurt. Real Madrid's jet-heeled Vinicius Junior is approaching the conversation of being the best player in the world, as the type of athlete who can change heartbreak into jubilation in seconds.

Coupled with his Real Madrid teammate Rodrygo and future colleague Endrick, the South American side have one of the greatest attacks in the world - even if they will be without the nation's all-time leading scorer Neymar. Brazil's future success all depends on whether they can remain secure defensively.

Potential Key Players at 2026 World Cup Player Position National team appearances Goals Assists Vinicius Junior Left-winger 28 3 4 Rodrygo Right-winger 22 5 1 Endrick Striker 4 2 0

3 Argentina

Argentina conquered the world in 2022. In doing so, they completed Lionel Messi's dream as he finally got his hands on the one trophy he was looking for. It is unclear if Messi will be playing at the 2026 World Cup, but - even if he doesn't - Argentina have a team capable of winning.

Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez, who both played a key role in the success story in Qatar, will only be better by 2026. The likes of Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho and Claudio Echeverri, the teenager bound for Manchester City, offer a youthful blend to the squad. You can't forget Liverpool's technician Alexis Mac Allister either to make their setup sound even more talented.

Potential Key Players at 2026 World Cup Player Position National team appearances Goals Assists Julian Alvarez Striker 29 7 1 Enzo Fernandez Central-midfielder 21 4 3 Alejandro Garnacho Left-winger 5 0 0

2 England

Close

England and heartbreak go together like two peas in a pod. Since 1966, they have struggled to reach out and grab glory, with their closest journey seeing them lose the final of Euro 2020 on penalties. However, with one of the greatest squads the nation has ever produced, the country is dreaming that Euro 2024 - and then the 2026 World Cup - will be their time to conquer.

Harry Kane will likely still be involved as captain in North America, while the young talents of Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer promise plenty of excitement. Coupled with the generational gift of Jude Bellingham, the Three Lions have to be feared.

Potential Key Players at 2026 World Cup Player Position National team appearances Goals Assists Phil Foden Attacking midfielder 33 4 8 Cole Palmer Right-winger 2 0 0 Bukayo Saka Right-winger 32 11 8

1 France

Despite all of England's talent, France have to be considered as the favourites. They come with experience, something the Three Lions desperately lack at the moment in major international matches. Les Bleus won the 2018 World Cup as a teenager Kylian Mbappe broke onto the scene.

In 2026, he won't be the unknown and young talent; instead, he will likely be established as one of the best players in the world. Coupled with a strong spine of Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga and Arsenal centre-back William Saliba, the 2022 World Cup finalists have a team stacked with world-class talent.

Didier Deschamps, the triumphant former captain who has overseen the national team's modern success as manager, has a contract until the other side of the 2026 World Cup. With his wily experience on the touchline and the riches of talent on the pitch, France will be the team to beat.

Potential Key Players at 2026 World Cup Player Position National team appearances Goals Assists Kylian Mbappe Striker 77 46 31 Eduardo Camavinga Central-midfielder 15 1 1 William Saliba Centre-back 13 0 0

Stats via Transfermarkt and FIFA (correct as of 16/04/24)