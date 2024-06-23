Highlights The 2026 World Cup begins on 11th June ahead of the final on 19th July at the MetLife Stadium.

There will be a record 48 teams at the tournament, competing across more than 100 matches staged in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Fans can already take the first step towards purchasing World Cup tickets.

The 2026 World Cup will be the 23rd edition of the competition since its inauguration in 1930. With the tournament now just two years away, forward-thinking supporters can begin the process of securing a seat at the hardest competition to win in football.

The famous international tournament will pit some of the world's greatest footballers against each other over 38 days, in what will be the longest iteration of the tournament. This edition will be unique among World Cups as it will be the first iteration of the competition to feature as many as 48 teams, rather than the usual 32. This expanded pool of nations will battle it out to win the prestigious Jules Rimet trophy, as the tournament returns to its usual summer timeslot after the winter scheduling in Qatar.

The new format will accommodate the record-breaking three hosts, Canada, Mexico and the United States, who all automatically qualify for the first World Cup hosted in North America since 1994. With the tournament still a while off yet, ticket information is still sparse, but here is everything we know so far.

Ticket Availability

First step of the purchasing process is now open

Quite simply, tickets are currently unavailable for World Cup 2026, with the tournament still two years away. There is not much information available about when these tickets will be up for grabs, although you can currently register your interest in obtaining tickets for the competition on FIFA's website. You can also register your interest on the same site for hospitality tickets for the tournament, although note these tickets will be more difficult to obtain and will cost considerably more.

Websites of the host stadiums are also currently offering fans the opportunity to register interest in buying tickets to games at their respective venue, which may be useful for supporters who are interested in seeing a specific match, or a set of matches in a specific location. Tickets for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar became available for sale around 10 months before the tournament began, so if that's anything to go by, fans can expect to be able to obtain tickets in August 2025, and for the sale to continue until at least October if the template of previous versions continues with this tournament.

In terms of types of tickets available, FIFA is expected to continue with its organisation system that was used at Qatar 2022, with tickets available in four categories for individual matches. Category One tickets were for seats with an optimal view, Categories Two and Three were for less ideal viewpoints and Category Four was reserved for Qatari fans, so you can expect a similar structure ahead of this World Cup.

Buying Tickets

There is expected to be a high demand for World Cup seats

In terms of securing passage into the stadiums, there are further restrictions on who can access games, with the tickets available split into a further three categories. The first set of tickets available is distributed to fans of teams involved in each match – often on a loyalty basis of supporters who have attended qualifying games, national team friendly matches or through attending contests in prior tournaments. These come on a limited basis and are dependent on the following of a country, so larger, more successful nations' allocations will likely sell out more quickly.

The second set is given to sponsors and VIPs, which will take up a large percentage of the stadium's allocation as FIFA gives tickets to its 'football family', which is often why you see World Cup matches with large sections of empty seats, especially in the early stages when interest is lower. The third and final set of tickets are given to everyone else on general sale, where you can buy without having attended a previous national team game.

FIFA has not yet confirmed how these general tickets will be distributed, and it is unclear how high demand will be from home fans across the three host nations. However, in previous tournaments, tickets have been allocated through a random ballot, where fans can choose how many games they would like to attend before a random lottery selects ticket allocations. The cheaper the ticket, the more demand, so higher category games can often be easier to purchase tickets for. FIFA's ticket allocation is done this way in the interests of fairness, as with such a global and well-respected competition, tickets are likely to be highly sought-after and in demand, so a random ballot ensures fairness in the selection.

To have the best chance of getting a ticket though, do make sure to stay tuned to FIFA's website for updates on ticket information and news. Bear in mind though, that while the window is expected to be open between August and October 2025, tournament qualifying does not end until March 2026, so if you are looking to buy tickets, be cautious about your nation's progress in the qualifiers before you purchase.

Ticket Prices

World Cup tickets have become increasingly expensive

There will be varying factors affecting ticket prices, from the venue of the match to the stage of the competition. Again, while tickets have not been released yet, FIFA may opt for similar prices to those of Qatar 2022, where the average price of a ticket was £286. This figure fluctuated for different venues, stages and teams involved, where some of the lesser-attended fixtures had tickets available for far lower prices, while the average ticket price for the final was almost three times as expensive.

Prices may differ between stadiums too, depending on location and capacity. However, as the average price of tickets for Qatar was a 46% increase on the 2018 edition in Russia, it may be that a further price hike will be implemented for this tournament, despite the last edition being the most expensive World Cup tickets ever. Early predictions suggest that ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup will range from between $15 (£12) and $990 (£780), depending on the seat category, and the nature of the match itself.

Predicted Ticket Prices at World Cup 2026 Per Tournament Stage Stage Estimated Price Range Opening Match $5–$310 Group Stage $15–$230 Round of 16 $20–$290 Quarter-Final $85–$450 Semi-Final & Final $140–$960 Third-Place Play-off $85–$450

Should you miss out on the initial ticket offerings from FIFA, you may also be able to buy tickets for matches at the tournament from sponsors of the tournament, including Visa, who may offer special discounts for their customers to obtain tickets for cheaper than they may find elsewhere. There may also be competitions for fans to win trips to matches or other special offers.

Tickets will certainly be available on third-party sites. However, you will likely pay a premium, so we recommend purchasing them from FIFA directly if you can. Additionally, FIFA is likely to limit the amount of tickets that can be bought per person, to avoid mass third-party ticket sales, a process known as 'scalping', so tickets on these sites are also likely to be in limited supply. Fans should also be aware to check the legitimacy of third-party sites to avoid being scammed.

World Cup 2026 Stadiums

There will be 16 venues spread across three countries

As this is the first time the World Cup will ever be held across three countries, it will also have a record number of host cities, with 16 stadiums set to play host to matches at the tournament. The MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will host the final of the tournament on 19th July 2026, while the Estadio Azteca, the largest stadium to host a game in the upcoming global jamboree, will host the competition opener, which will be Mexico's first fixture.

The United States will host 78 of the tournament's fixtures, whilst Mexico and Canada will stage 13 each. Every fixture from the quarterfinals onwards will be played in the US.

World Cup 2026 Venues Stadium City Capacity Estadio Azteca Mexico City 87,523 MetLife Stadium New Jersey 82,500 AT&T Stadium Dallas 80,000 Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City 76,416 NRG Stadium Houston 72,220 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta 71,000 SoFi Stadium Los Angeles 70,240 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia 69,796 Lumen Field Seattle 69,000 Levi's Stadium San Francisco 68,500 Gillette Stadium Boston 65,878 Hard Rock Stadium Miami 64,767 BC Place Vancouver 54,500 Estadio BBVA Monterrey 53,500 Estadio Akron Guadalajara 49,850 BMO Field Toronto 45,736

Tournament Format

The 2026 edition is set to be the biggest World Cup of all time

With the new expanded 48-team tournament, it means the World Cup will have a record 104 matches, across 38 days, making it the longest tournament on record. Initially, FIFA planned for this tournament to have 16, three-team groups, with two advancing from each group. However, this format was scrapped in favour of 12, four-team groups instead.

This is an increase of 40 games from the previous World Cup format, which poses yet more questions about the governing body's attitude towards the welfare of players at a time when severe injuries are more widespread than ever before. The tournament will feature 72 group games and 32 knockout fixtures.

Information from FIFA's official website. Correct as of 23rd June 2024.