Highlights Saudi Arabia are all but confirmed as the sole host nation for the 2034 World Cup.

The Kingdom has never hosted the competition before and is planning to construct 11 new stadiums.

There will be 48 teams competing in different venues spread across five host cities, according to Saudi Arabia's proposed plans.

With 10 years to go, the 2034 World Cup is already the stuff of fantasy. The competition will be organised by Saudi Arabia, which remained the sole candidate after Australia finally decided to withdraw from the race for hosting duties.

The Middle Eastern powerhouse has already presented the 15 stadiums that will be chosen to host matches in the tournament. Each of these venues is more modern than the last, and most of them are still a long way from completion.

The ultimate aim is to show the world the Kingdom's ability to organise such an event. This guide, similar to that of the 2026 World Cup, will take you through the unique history of each stadium along with details of the construction process and capacity.

Full List of 2034 World Cup Stadiums Name Location Capacity Completion Date King Salman International Stadium Riyadh 92,760 2029 King Fahad Sports City Stadium Riyadh 70,200 2026 Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium Riyadh 46,979 2029 New Murabba Stadium Riyadh 46,010 2032 ROSHN Stadium Riyadh 46,000 2032 Prince Faisal bin Fahad Sports City Stadium Riyadh 46,865 2027 South Riyadh Stadium Riyadh 47,069 2032 King Saud University Stadium Riyadh 46,319 2032 King Abdullah Sports City Stadium Jeddah 58,432 2032 Qiddiya Coast Stadium Jeddah 46,096 2032 Jeddah Central Development Stadium Jeddah 45,794 2027 King Abdullah Economic City Stadium Jeddah 45,700 2032 Aramco Stadium Al Khobar 46,096 2026 King Khalid University Stadium Abha 45,428 2032 Neom Stadium Neom 46,010 2032

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only four of the 15 stadiums planned to host World Cup games existed when Saudi Arabia released their plans.

King Salman International Stadium

Riyadh

Designated as the venue for the opening match and the final of the 2034 World Cup, the King Salman International Stadium promises to be monumental. Designed and built by the Populous architecture firm, the stadium, with a proposed capacity of 92,760 spectators, will be the largest in the Kingdom and the 10th biggest on the planet.

Part of the Green Riyadh project, which aims to make the Saudi capital a greener place to live, the stadium will be inspired by the local mountainous landscape, while incorporating green walls and ceilings in line with contemporary environmental issues. The stadium is due to open in 2029 and will form part of a sports complex in which other facilities will also be built.

King Salman International Stadium Key Facts Location Riyadh Capacity 92,760 Completion date 2029 Scheduled matches Opening, Group Stage, Round of 32, Round of 16, Quarter-Final, Semi-Final, Final

King Fahad Sports City Stadium

Riyadh

Inaugurated in 1987, the King Fahad Sports City Stadium is located to the east of Riyadh and will have undergone an extensive renovation ahead of 2034. Currently boasting a capacity of 58,000, it will be able to accommodate some 70,200 spectators when it reopens in 2026, a year before the start of the AFC Asian Cup, which Saudi Arabia will also stage.

A special feature of the stadium is its roof, made of fabric inspired by traditional tents and held up by 24 masts, each 58 metres long. Like the King Salman International Stadium, the King Fahad Sports City Stadium will offer all visitors privileged access to the surrounding green spaces.

King Fahad Sports City Stadium Key Facts Location Riyadh Final capacity 70,200 Completion date 2026 Scheduled matches Group Stage, Round of 32, Round of 16, Quarter-Final, Semi-Final

Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium

Riyadh

The 2034 World Cup promises to be a futuristic affair. The Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium is undoubtedly one of the most concrete examples of this. Planned to form part of the Qiddiya entertainment district, some 30km from Riyadh, the stadium, comprising triple-tiered stands and an imposing retractable LED wall, will be built into the side of a cliff.

Modular cubes, also set with screens, will serve as the stadium's structure and will be implemented as a direct extension of the natural environment in which they are located. A large-scale project, once again led by Populous, which should see the light of day in 2029.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium Key Facts Location Riyadh Capacity 46,979 Completion date 2029 Scheduled matches Group Stage, Round of 32, Round of 16, 3rd Place Playoff

New Murabba Stadium

Riyadh

Inspired by the superimposed planes and flat, scaly texture of the indigenous acacia tree, the structure of the New Murabba Stadium is once again unusual. It is a design that combines tradition and modernity, two ideas at the heart of the New Murabba project. Still under development, this area is considered to be one of the country's future tourist hotspots.

At its centre will be the Mukaab, a state-of-the-art tower 400 metres high. The stadium, with a capacity of 46,010, is due to open in 2032 and is intended to become a genuine community meeting place and a symbol of Saudi Arabia's assertion as a major player in sports and entertainment.

New Murabba Stadium Key Facts Location Riyadh Capacity 46,010 Completion date 2032 Scheduled matches Group Stage, Round of 32

ROSHN Stadium

Riyadh

Conceived as a dynamic element of the urban fabric, the ROSHN Stadium will feature a structure composed of elements similar to crystals pointed towards the sky. Again inspired by the architectural features of the Kingdom's central region, it will incorporate the latest water and energy management technologies, in a constant effort to meet modern environmental challenges.

The 46,000-seat stadium, located in the southwest of Riyadh (although its exact location is not yet known), will shine its crystal-clear light over the surrounding area as soon as night falls. A product of Saudi Vision 2030, a project aimed at getting the Kingdom out of its oil dependency by diversifying its economy, the official inauguration date has yet to be determined.

ROSHN Stadium Key Facts Location Riyadh Capacity 46,000 Completion date 2032 Scheduled matches Group Stage, Round of 32

Prince Faisal bin Fahad Sports City Stadium

Riyadh

Opened in 1971, the Prince Faisal Bin Fahad Sports City Stadium will be getting a makeover in preparation for hosting the 2034 World Cup. This major renovation has already begun and is due to continue until 2026.

According to the bid document submitted by the Kingdom, the design of this new structure is inspired by the principles of "culturally contextualised modernism" of Salmani architecture. The stadium, which will eventually be able to seat 46,865 spectators, will also be included in the Saudi city's greening project. Solar panels will also be installed on top of the roof, while the stadium itself will be built using materials produced exclusively in the region.

Prince Faisal bin Fahad Sports City Stadium Key Facts Location Riyadh Final capacity 46,865 Completion date 2026 Scheduled matches Group Stage, Round of 32

South Riyadh Stadium

Riyadh

Like the Prince Faisal bin Fahad Sports City Stadium, the South Riyadh Stadium has been designed in line with the "culturally contextualised modernism" principle of Salmani architecture. And like many of its peers, it has yet to see the light of day and is due to open in 2032.

With a proposed capacity of over 47,000 spectators, it will be surrounded by numerous reddish-brown vertical fins and covered by a transparent roof. Once the competition is over, the stadium will become the home ground for one of the Kingdom's teams and will also be used to host various sporting and entertainment events such as concerts. The perfect blend of tradition and modernity.

South Riyadh Stadium Key Facts Location Riyadh Capacity 47,069 Completion date 2032 Scheduled matches Group Stage, Round of 32

King Saud University Stadium

Riyadh

As one of the few existing stadiums, the King Saud University Stadium, now known as Alawwal Park due to a sponsorship deal, will also undergo some changes. The first of these is the temporary expansion of its stands. Initially, with a capacity of 27,000, this will be increased to 46,319 for the competition.

The stadium will be reduced to a capacity of 33,000 once the competition is over. Home to the Al Nassr club, whose players include Cristiano Ronaldo and Senegalese legend, Sadio Mane, the venue will be taking advantage of the event to give itself a facelift and modernise its infrastructure, to offer the best possible spectator experience.

King Saud University Stadium Key Facts Location Riyadh Final capacity 46,319 Completion date 2032 Scheduled matches Group Stage, Round of 32

King Abdullah Sports City Stadium

Jeddah

Opened in 2014, the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, home to Al Ittihad and Al Hilal, can currently accommodate 58,000 people in all four stands. This capacity will also be increased by 2032, when the stadium, the second largest in the country, will be able to hold more than 62,000 fans.

Designed by the Arup company, it is also known as 'The Shining Jewel' for its distinctive geometric architecture. A structure inspired by Islamic culture and using traditional window designs, perfect for keeping cool and offering privileged areas of shade in an area where the sun and heat are commonplace.

King Abdullah Sports City Stadium Key Facts Location Jeddah Capacity 62,345 Completion date 2032 Scheduled matches Group Stage, Round of 32, Round of 16, Quarter-Final

Qiddiya Coast Stadium

Jeddah

Situated 45km north of Jeddah, Qiddiya Coast Stadium is currently under development. This construction is part of the wider Qiddiya Coast Development project, which includes several villas, hotels, buildings and water parks out of the ground (or rather out of the sand, given its location on the shores of the Red Sea).

Moreover, the outer design of the venue aims to mimic the ripple effect of a 'Mexican wave' - with multiple fins of different sizes creating a sense of movement - with a rich and joyful colour palette. The stadium will be able to accommodate some 46,000 fans and is due to open in 2032.

Qiddiya Coast Stadium Key Facts Location Jeddah Capacity 46,096 Completion date 2032 Scheduled matches Group Stage, Round of 32, Round of 16

Jeddah Central Development Stadium

Jeddah

The Jeddah Central Development Stadium, considered to be one of the key elements of the Giga Jeddah Central project, will provide seating for 45,794 people. Completely surrounded by buildings into which it will blend, the venue will echo the traditional architecture of Jeddah's historic Al Balad district.

However, modernity will be the watchword here too. Built over three tiers, its main hall will link the four neighbouring villages. It will also have a translucent retractable roof and a 360-degree LED screen. When completed, the surrounding area will be furnished with 17,000 homes, an opera house, an oceanarium and an arts centre.

Jeddah Central Development Stadium Key Facts Location Jeddah Capacity 45,794 Completion date 2027 Scheduled matches Group Stage, Round of 32

King Abdullah Economic City Stadium

Jeddah

Around 80km from Jeddah, the King Abdullah Economic City Stadium is part of the large-scale King Abdullah Economic City project. Scheduled to open in 2032, this ultra-modern stadium will be able to hold more than 45,000 people.

With a shape inspired by the coral reefs of the adjacent Red Sea, it is designed by Populous to offer state-of-the-art facilities and a dynamic atmosphere to its visitors, as well as the opportunity to enjoy the nearby green spaces. The complex, which will also include hotels and a sports clinic, will be re-used to host sporting events, concerts and exhibitions after the World Cup.

King Abdullah Economic City Stadium Key Facts Location Jeddah Capacity 45,700 Completion date 2032 Scheduled matches Group Stage, Round of 32

Aramco Stadium

Al Khobar

Currently under construction, the Aramco Stadium is due to be inaugurated in 2026 and used for the 2027 Asian Cup of Nations. Located in Al Khobar, on the shore of the Arabian Gulf, it will have a capacity of over 46,000 spectators.

Its shape, inspired by the whirlpools off the coast of Saudi Arabia, will blend in perfectly with the surrounding landscape. Conceived as a celebration of the dynamic nature of the sea and its profound influence on the local community, the stadium will also be surrounded by palm trees and solar panels, again with a view to preserving the environment.

Aramco Stadium Key Facts Location Al Khobar Capacity 46,096 Completion date 2026 Scheduled matches Group Stage, Round of 32, Round of 16

King Khalid University Stadium

Abha

Abha, capital of the Aseer region in southwestern Saudi Arabia, is home to the King Khalid University Stadium. Inaugurated in 1987, with an athletics track surrounding its football pitch, the stadium currently has just 12,000 seats, but will see its capacity increased to 45,428 once the renovation work is complete - at some time in 2032.

This major upgrade will combine a modern design with functional sports facilities, including the construction of a west stand. When it re-opens, it will provide access to nearby sports facilities and the Dalaghan Park nature reserve, while continuing to host various events and football matches for the Al Suqoor club.

King Khalid University Stadium Key Facts Location Abha Capacity 45,428 Completion date 2032 Scheduled matches Group Stage, Round of 32, Round of 16

Neom Stadium

Neom

The future is already here. Billed as "the most unique stadium in the world", the Neom Stadium is set to be built no less than 350 metres high. This unique construction will take place on the famous Line, part of the NEOM project considered to be one of the most ambitious in history, located in the northwest of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and bordered by the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aqaba.

With a capacity of 46,010 spectators, it will incorporate the most advanced technology for players, spectators and broadcasters and will be 100% powered by renewable energy. To top it all off, the stadium will feature a roof created from the city itself, offering an unforgettable experience.

Neom Stadium Key Facts Location Neom Capacity 46,010 Completion date 2032 Scheduled matches Group Stage, Round of 32, Round of 16, Quarter-Final

All statistics courtesy of FIFA.