Highlights There have been some truly memorable World Cup mascots across the competition's history.

Simple designs like Zakumi at the '10 South Africa World Cup can stand out positively.

Goleo at the '06 Germany World Cup had a memorable, but not perfectly themed, design for a mascot.

The FIFA World Cup is always a memorable event. It happens once every four years and gives a chance for some of the world's best footballing countries to compete for the famous trophy. Every tournament is memorable in its own right, whether it's the dramatic games, like the final in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, the outrageous goals, like the legendary James Rodriguez volley for Colombia, or it might even be the mascots.

Here at GiveMeSport, we will be ranking some of the most memorable mascots. We will judge this based on how memorable they were, how relative they are to the country that hosted the competition and whether they look good or not. Some World Cups had incredibly memorable mascots, whilst others had far less success trying to recreate the magic.

Top 8 Mascots Ever Used in FIFA World Cup History Rank Mascot name Year used Host nation 1 Footix 1998 France 2 World Cup Willie 1966 England 3 Naranjito 1982 Spain 4 Nakumi 2010 South Africa 5 Zabivaka 2018 Russia 6 Pique 1986 Mexico 7 Goleo 2006 Germany 8 Juanito 1970 Mexico

8 Juanito - Mexico 1970

Coming in at the eighth spot on our list is the Mexican mascot, Juanito. The mascot was a young boy wearing a Sombrero dressed in a full Mexican kit with a ball at his feet.

The tournament was, of course, hosted in Mexico with the final being played out between Brazil and Italy and the South American side came out on top in a dominant 4-1 win thanks to goals from Pele, Jairzinho, Gerson and Carlos Alberto.

As for the mascot, it is a very simple design and sometimes simple is good. It is also very relative to the country, considering the name 'Juan' is extremely popular in Mexico. However, the design is not very memorable due to its simplicity and also being rather basic. With the mascot being a boy, it is also not that unique, certainly compared to some of the other mascots on this list.

7 Goleo - Germany 2006

At number seven is a rather frightening design for the 2006 World Cup in Germany. Goleo was a lion and a football in its hand and that ball was named Pillie. The design itself was certainly more memorable than the Juanito design of the 1970 World Cup, but perhaps for the wrong reasons.

As for how much It relates to the country that is hosting it, this is where Goleo falls flat. Unlike Juanito and our next entrants on this list, a lion is not a mammal that is native to Germany. Goleo and Pillie, however, did look good and certainly could be claimed to be a memorable design.

The tournament itself was won by Italy, who beat France on penalties after a nail-biter of a final. Andrea Pirlo converted the winning penalty for Italy in what was a memorable campaign for the iconic midfielder.

6 Pique - Mexico 1986

It seems Mexico took our advice when they were next awarded as the host nation of the FIFA World Cup in 1986, 16 years after they first hosted the competition. After the decision to use Juanito back in 1970, they stepped their game up with their next design with Pique.

Quite similar to Juanito, Pique also had a football in his grasp, but this time his sombrero was much bigger. Oh, and Pique was a Jalapeño pepper with a bushy moustache. This is incredibly stereotypical to all the people of Mexico, but it is certainly a memorable design, perhaps, again, not for the right reason.

The name Pique comes from Picante, which is the Spanish word for spicy, and the tournament itself was exactly that. The winner of the tournament was a Diego Maradona-inspired Argentina who beat West Germany 3-2 with the iconic forward laying on the game-winning assist for his teammate Jorge Burruchaga.

5 Zabivaka - Russia 2018

Coming in at number five on our list is Zabivaka from the incredibly dramatic 2018 World Cup in Russia. The drama and intrigue of the tournament were at an all-time high with the holders Germany knocked out at the group stage and Spain beaten on penalties by the hosts, Russia.

As for the mascot, well, it almost matches the memorable nature of the tournament. 'Zabivaka' is a Siberian wolf and was designed by a Russian student who was just 21 years of age.

The design is a simple one and looks like a mascot for the Winter Olympics, but it is a brilliantly easy design. However, unlike the previous entrants for the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, the design was a lot less offensive and the wolf adorned the colours of the Russian flag.

The World Cup was won by France, who beat Croatia 4-2 in the final, and this was the tournament that led to Kylian Mbappé, arguably the best player in the world right now, exploding on the big stage.

4 Zakumi - South Africa '10

At number four is Zakumi, who was the mascot in the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. The tournament was remembered for the vuvuzelas and not much else, but Zakumi was certainly a neat little design for the tournament.

The World Cup in South Africa had a lot of games that failed to live up to expectations, with England, among others, also failing to perform as expected, or perhaps hoped, as they were walloped by Germany in the knockout stages.

Despite some of these games not being very colourful and inspiring, Zakumi the mascot certainly was. A brightly coloured Leopard with a big grin on its face was certainly inspiring. With the leopard also draped in the colours of the South African home kit, we'd certainly say this design was in keeping with the host nation.

Spain went on to win the rather forgettable tournament thanks to a late winner from Andres Iniesta, but Zakumi will remain one of the most colourful parts of that tournament.

3 Naranjito - Spain 1982

Beginning our top three, we have the rather bizarre and incredibly original mascot for the 1982 World Cup in Spain. The 'Naranjito' was an original design of an orange. It was created by the Spanish pairing of Jose Maria Martin Pacheco and María Dolores Salto.

It's so original because it's a big smiley orange wearing red, Spain's colours. The original ’82 Naranjito was so terrific he even got his own cartoon series, which is surely a good enough indictment of how well-received this mascot was.

The tournament itself was won by Italy, who beat West Germany 3-1. As for the mascot itself, it is certainly a memorable design and the colours of the shirt match the colours of the nation, similar to 'Zakumi' from the World Cup in 2010. As well as this, oranges are very popular in Spain.

2 World Cup Willie - England 1966

At number two is World Cup Willie from the 1966 World Cup in England, which was, of course, won by Sir Alf Ramsey's side after beating West Germany 4-2 at Wembley.

This World Cup was the first to bring in mascots for the competition, and it is fair to say that England nailed it with their design. The design itself was a lion with a football kit on it.

Interestingly, it had the Union Jack on its shirt. This decision might have been controversial nowadays due to the tournament only being played in England, but back then it was a lot more common.

The design was simple and certainly memorable. The decision for the animal to be a lion was also the correct one, considering the England football team is nicknamed the Three Lions. It was the first mascot of any World Cup and this turned out to be a constant that every single tournament after that followed. World Cup Willie had to rank highly in our list.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The year 1966 was the only occasion that England ever hosted a World Cup. The nation has placed bids several times since but has never been successful.

Coming in at number one is Footix from the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France. The tournament itself was won by France, who dismantled Brazil 3-0 in the final thanks to goals from Zinedine Zidane and Emmanuel Petit.

It wasn't just the French football team that turned out to be a success, but the mascot for the tournament was also another superb decision from the nation. The mascot itself is a cockerel wearing a French kit which, at first, seems simple, but it was certainly eye-catching and related heavily to the country that was hosting the tournament.

As well as this, Footix is the only name on this list who was heavily used in the FIFA World Cup '98 video game, with his branding being used throughout. The cockerel used is the national symbol of France, so choosing this was an easy decision to make.

It was also very memorable with the design, happy image and colours making it an obvious choice for the top spot on our list. As for how memorable he is, Footix remains popular as the design used for the mascot in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France was marketed as his daughter.