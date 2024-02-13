Highlights The 2022 World Cup in Qatar saw over 5 billion people engaged, showcasing the mainstream and popular appeal of football.

Football relies on fan attendance for revenue, atmosphere, and excitement, as seen by the soulless empty stadiums during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to this, here at GIVEMESPORT, we have decided to look at the highest attendances in World Cup history including iconic matches such as Uruguay vs Brazil in 1950 and Argentina vs West Germany in 1986.

The World Cup is one of the most watched sporting events every four years. It brings together people from around the world as they support their countries in an attempt to bring home one of the most illustrious trophies in the world. FIFA said over 5 billion people engaged in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, over half of the world's population. It's some stat to showcase how mainstream - and popular - football is.

Attendances play a huge part in sports. Not only does it bring in revenue and profit, it creates an atmosphere and excitement within the stands. Reacting to what happens on the pitch, fans are crucial to how a sport is played. The COVID-19 pandemic showcased that football is soulless without fans, as empty stadiums made for a bleak picture during the 2020/2021 season.

The World Cup is no different — and the 2026 World Cup will bring huge crowds to every match, even if it isn't the most popular sport in North America. Mexico, Canada and the United States are ready to take over. Due to this, here at GIVEMESPORT, we have decided to look at the ten highest attendances in World Cup history in preparation.

For this article, we have limited each stadium at one World Cup to just one ranking. Otherwise, this list would be dominated by one stadium at the 1950 World Cup - the Maracana.

Ranking Fixture Date Attendance 1. Uruguay 2-1 Brazil 16th July 1950 173,850 2. Argentina 3-2 West Germany 29th June 1986 114,600 3. Mexico 1-0 Belgium 11th June 1970 108,192 4. England 4-2 West Germany 30th July 1966 98,270 5. Argentina 0-1 Belgium 13th June 1982 95,500 6. Brazil 0-0 Italy (3-2 on pens) 17th July 1994 94,194 7. Uruguay 6-1 Yugoslavia 27th July 1930 93,000 8. Argentina 3-3 France (4-2 on pens) 18th December 2022 88,966 9. Spain 1-0 Netherlands 11th July 2010 84,490 10. West Germany 1-0 Chile 14th June 1974 83,168

10 West Germany 1-0 Chile - 83,168

To kickstart the list, over 80,000 people crammed into the Olympiastadion in Berlin to watch West Germany versus Chile in the opening games of the 1974 World Cup. Berlin was situated in East Germany, but the city was split into West Berlin and East Berlin by the infamous wall, creating a social divide. Yet on the footballing side of the matter, West Germany started their campaign as hosts in perfect fashion. An 18th-minute goal from Paul Breitner secured victory. The country eventually finished second in the group - behind East Germany - before beating the Netherlands 2-1 in the final.

Date 14th June 1974 Stadium Olympiastadion Round Group Stage West Germany Goalscorer Paul Breitner Chile Goalscorers N/A

9 Spain 1-0 Netherlands - 84,490

The 2010 World Cup was famous for being the first World Cup to be played in Africa. The opening match saw Peter Drury mutter the famous line 'goal for all of Africa' as South Africa took the lead against Mexico. However, it was the final that had the biggest attendance. Spain beat the Netherlands 1-0 to win their first World Cup thanks to an extra-time volley from Andres Iniesta. 84,490 were at the Soccer City Stadium to watch it as the sound of vuvuzelas drowned out other noises. It might not have been a high-scoring match, but it provided entertainment that made it worthy of the ninth-biggest attendance.

Date 11th July 2010 Stadium Soccer City Round Final Spain Goalscorer Andres Iniesta Netherlands Goalscorers N/A

8 Argentina 3-3 France (4-2 on pens) - 88,966

If you ask people what the greatest football match of all time is, a heavy percentage will say the 2022 World Cup final. Up until midway through the second half, it seemed to be one of the most underwhelming matches yet, as goals from Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria had the South American side in cruise control. However, two sudden goals from Kylian Mbappe sent it to extra time. Messi and Mbappe then scored again in extra time, with the Frenchman becoming just the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final before penalties loomed. Gonzalo Montiel scored the decisive kick to send a huge section of the 88,966 in attendance crazy as Messi completed his final objective in football by winning the World Cup.

Date 18th December 2022 Stadium Lusail Stadium Round Final Argentina Goalscorers Lionel Messi (x2), Angel Di Maria France Goalscorer Kylian Mbappe (x3)

7 Uruguay 6-1 Yugoslavia - 93,000

The first World Cup took place in 1930, with Uruguay hosting the tournament and even going on to win it by beating Argentina 4-2 in the final. However, it was the semi-final against Yugoslavia which drew in a record-breaking crowd. 93,000 watched the hosts beat the Eastern European country 6-1, although we're not sure the Estadio Centenario at the time would pass modern-day safety regulations. Goals from Pedro Cea, Peregrino Anselmo and Santos Iriarte secured victory for the South American side to send almost everyone in attendance crazy. It was part of a dream story for them.

Date 27th July 1930 Stadium Estadio Centenario Round Semi-finals Uruguay Goalscorers Pedro Cea (x3), Peregrino Anselmo (x2), Santos Iriarte Yugoslavia Goalscorer Đorđe Vujadinović

6 Brazil 0-0 Italy (3-2 on pens) - 94,194

The 1994 World Cup was the first World Cup to take place in America - a country famous for playing a different type of football, the NFL. It drew in record-breaking crowds throughout, but it was the final at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena which brought in the highest attendance. It remains the only World Cup final to remain goalless as the 94,194 watching had to wait for a penalty shootout to see the ball go into the back of the net. Brazil eventually won 3-2 on penalties to win their first new World Cup trophy; their previous three were all the Jules Rimet Trophy.

Date 17th July 1994 Stadium Rose Bowl Round Final

5 Argentina 0-1 Belgium - 95,500

Moreover, the 1982 World Cup was held in Spain as Italy won the tournament by beating West Germany 3-1 in the final. In the opening match of Group Three, a record-breaking 95,500 people watched Belgium beat Argentina 1-0 at the Camp Nou thanks to a second-half strike from Erwin Vandenbergh. The European side eventually finished top of the group, with Argentina second. However, they both finished bottom of the second group stage with zero points each. Despite their failures to reach the latter stages of the tournament, both teams wrote their names into history by being involved in one of the most-watched matches of all time.

Date 13th June 1982 Stadium Camp Nou Round Group Stage Argentina Goalscorers N/A Belgium Goalscorer Erwin Vandenbergh

4 England 4-2 West Germany - 98,270

"It's coming home" is sung by every English football fan at every football fan. It was created in 1996 as England hosted a major tournament for the first time since 1966, but - in reality - it is sung to highlight how England hasn't won a trophy since 1966. The country claimed their first - and only - World Cup trophy that year by beating West Germany 4-2 in the final. A hat-trick from Geoff Hurst, including a controversial goal which some state did not cross the line, and a goal from Martin Peters secured victory for England. Nearly 100,000 people watched on as Bobby Moore lifted the Jules Rimet Trophy in front of Queen Elizabeth II. For people who were lucky to watch it, the match lives long in their memories.

Date 30th July 1966 Stadium Wembley Stadium Round Final England Goalscorers Geoff Hurst (x3), Martin Peters West Germany Goalscorers Helmut Haller, Wolfgang Weber

3 Mexico 1-0 Belgium - 108,192

The final group match involving Mexico drew in the third-largest crowd on this list, as 108,192 people watched the hosts beat Belgium 1-0 at the Estadio Azteca. It was a significant moment for the country, securing their place in the knockout stages. They finished second in the group before being knocked out by Italy 4-1 in the next round. Despite their failure to reach the latter stages of the tournament, Mexico still made history by drawing in a phenomenal attendance. Their two other group-stage matches both had crowds of over 100,000, but they weren't on the level of their match against Belgium.

Date 11th June 1970 Stadium Estadio Azteca Round Group Stage Mexico Goalscorer Gustavo Pena Belgium Goalscorers N/A

2 Argentina 3-2 West Germany - 114,600

Moving on, Argentina's 3-2 victory against West Germany had the second-highest attendance on this list. The European country beat Diego Maradona's Argentina to claim World Cup glory at the Estadio Azteca. Maradona didn't score himself, but it made him regarded as one of the country's greatest-ever players as he glided across the pitch in Mexico. It was Jorge Burruchaga's goal in the 84th minute which secured victory in front of 114,600 people. It was Argentina's second success, eight years after their first, which placed every player involved into the history books. Meanwhile, for the Estadio Azteca, it highlighted once again how it is one of the most iconic stadiums in the world.

Date 29th June 1986 Stadium Estadio Azteca Round Final Argentina Goalscorers José Luis Brown, Jorge Valdano, Jorge Burruchaga West Germany Goalscorers Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Rudi Voller

1 Uruguay 2-1 Brazil - 173,850

Last, but not least, Uruguay's 2-1 victory against Brazil holds the record for the biggest attendance in the history of the World Cup. Taking place at the Maracana Stadium in Rio, Brazil had dreams of winning their first World Cup. However, their South American rivals had different areas to claim their second trophy. Goals from Juan Alberto Schiaffino and Alcides Ghiggia secured victory, the latter coming with just 11 minutes remaining. The crowd was all but silent after the winner as their hearts broke into a fragment of pieces. The Maracana Stadium is still one of the most iconic stadiums in the world, but it will never hold as many as 173,850, like it did in 1950.