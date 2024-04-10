Highlights Ramadan is a challenging time for Muslim footballers like Amadou Onana, balancing fasting with training and matches.

Premier League games now include breaks for players to break their fast at sundown, showing respect for their faith.

Onana uploaded a video to give a glimpse into the life of a top-flight footballer during Ramadan.

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has given fans a glimpse into life as a Muslim footballer during Ramadan. Footage of a full day in the life of the Belgian has been released, showing the effort these players put in during the sacred time of year.

Premier League games have been subject to breaks during this period in the 2023/24 season to allow players to break their fast at sundown. This was evident in Everton's 1-1 draw at Newcastle. It is one of the Toffees' star players who has shed some light on what it's like to be a top-level athlete while fasting.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Amadou Onana played four games during Ramadan in 2024, two for Everton and two for Belgium.

An informative video shows how long the day is for Onana during Ramadan and what happens with training sessions and things of that nature.

A Day in the Life of Amadou Onana

It sheds light onto the struggles players go through

The video shows an early start for the 22-year-old as his 4:23 am alarm is the first thing that can be seen. Onana then has food and prays before heading back to bed for a few hours before training starts. On this occasion, he is preparing for a session with the Belgian national side, and he explains in the video that it begins at 11am.

After the gym and football part of his session, Onana joins his teammates who are not going through Ramadan and therefore are having food, while the midfielder says: "Obviously, I was just at the table for vibes." It goes to show that being around others who aren't fasting could make it even more difficult for the players who are as he jokingly continues:

"I can see everyone is enjoying this food. I'm here, struggling on my own. People eating in front of me."

After a photoshoot with his national colleagues, Onana admits the hunger starts to kick in, and he decides to: "Read the Qur'an because it gives peace and tranquillity." In the evening, Onana is finally able to join his teammates for some food and then rounds off his long day with some table tennis.

Everton teammates Idrissa Gueye and Abdoulaye Doucoure are in the same boat

Speaking ahead of Everton's vital 1-0 win over Burnley, Onana was asked about the Premier League's decision to allow pauses in games for players to break their fast. The Belgium international expressed his gratitude as he said: "It's a nice feeling because it's showing that people respect you and your faith and belief. A thanks to the Premier League for that."

His fellow midfielders at Goodison Park, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Abdoulaye Doucoure, are also Muslim and Onana explained how he is grateful to have his friends by his side: "It's nice having them both by my side and supporting me in every possible way they can. It's always nice sharing the pitch with them and the times off the pitch, too."

The elegant giant in the middle of the park described the respect he has for all Muslims going through Ramadan, not only the footballers: I feel like faith gives you a different type of strength - mental strength, physical strength. I also think there are jobs that are way harder than being a professional football player and those people are observing Ramadan as well so, for me, I just feel blessed.