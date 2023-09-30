Highlights Penalty kicks in football can be intense and players deal with the stress in different ways, leading to some weird and unusual penalties.

A footballer in Senegal recently went viral for his incredibly strange penalty kick, which involved walking to the halfway line and back before taking the kick.

While this may be the weirdest penalty ever seen, there have been other unique techniques used, such as layoff penalties, stuttered run-ups, Panenka chips, and no run-ups at all.

Penalty kicks are some of the most intense and dramatic moments in football. A player must possess nerves of steel to be successful at them, and that can result in them dealing with the stressful nature of the situation in a variety of ways. Whether it's the type of run-up they may do or any superstitious rituals they may follow, there have been some pretty weird penalties over the years.

This week, though, a footballer in Senegal has gone viral for what might actually be the strangest penalty kick we've seen in the history of football and that's saying something. It's quite a sight to behold, so we thought we'd share a video that's making the rounds on social media of the spot kick, so you can appreciate just how wild it is yourself.

What was the penalty like?

At first glance, everything seems normal, and you wouldn't really expect anything out of the ordinary. Then the referee blows the whistle to signal the kick is allowed to be taken. Instead of simply taking the penalty once the referee has given permission, the player turns and walks slowly up towards his own goal and away from the ball. He continues walking until he reaches the edge of the centre circle before turning around and facing the opposition goal once again.

So, he's decided to do an incredibly long run-up, right? Wrong. Instead, he once again just walks slowly down the field, this time towards the ball. It's not until he reaches the box that he actually begins his run-up, jogging towards the spot before finally taking the penalty. The actual penalty? Well, that was an outrageous chip that left the keeper looking all a little silly.

Whether it's a superstitious thing or a show of disrespect, we can't quite fathom the decision to walk slowly to the halfway line and back before taking the spot kick, but it clearly did something for the player as the resulting penalty was as good as you could hope for. With results like that, he'll likely be repeating that little tradition numerous times in the future. Still, it makes for odd viewing and feels a little anti-climatic as he takes close to a minute before actually kicking the ball.

There have been numerous interesting ways to take a penalty emerging

While it could very well be the weirdest penalty we've ever seen, it's not the only one that strays away from the bog-standard method of taking a spot kick. There have been numerous other instances where players have tried something different from the spot.

The layoff penalty is an interesting one as it sees the taker play the slightest of touches on the ball, allowing a teammate to run onto it and have a crack at goal, rather than take a shot themselves. It can be very impressive when it pays off, but equally embarrassing when it doesn't. Just ask Mauro Icardi.

Other techniques include stuttered run-ups, Panenkas and no run-ups at all. Still, as long as they bring results, we're sure to see even more going forward.