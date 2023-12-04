Highlights The Adidas Predators are iconic football boots that have been worn by top players since 1994, and Adidas have celebrated their 30th anniversary with a special edition boot.

The Adidas Predators are just about the most iconic range of football boots ever created. Based on a concept by former Liverpool player, Craig Johnston, these boots have been a staple of top-level football since 1994, and Adidas celebrated their 30th anniversary with the release of a special edition boot that pays homage to its 1990s look.

Jude Bellingham was spotted wearing the new edition during Real Madrid's Champions League match against Napoli in November 2023, as the midfielder scored a goal and grabbed an assist to help his side win 4-2. Trent Alexander-Arnold signed a boot deal with Adidas in late November and was sporting a different unreleased pair when he scored Liverpool's equaliser in a top-of-the-table clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. The prospect of Bellingham and Alexander-Arnold lining up in England's midfield together for Euro 2024, both wearing brand-new retro Predators, is enough to get football fans watering at the mouth.

In celebration of the release of a throwback pair of the iconic boots, we're going to look at 12 legendary footballers who wore Predators and helped to make them a cultural phenomenon. We've defined 'legendary' as any footballer who achieved world-class status for a significant portion of their career, as demonstrated through either their scoring records, their longevity at major clubs or the amount of silverware they accumulated.

Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso came to Adidas relatively late in his career and was first seen sporting a pair of Predators when he was a Real Madrid player in 2013. The cultured midfielder was one of a number of stars to test out Adidas' newest release of Predator LZ II, along with fellow players such as Fernando Torres, Mesut Ozil, Juan Mata and teammate Angel di Maria.

The Spaniard was into his thirties by this point, having enjoyed a successful career with the likes of Real Sociedad and Liverpool before spending five years at the Santiago Bernabeu. He was sold to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2014 and added three Bundesliga titles to his overflowing trophy cabinet that included two Champions Leagues and a World Cup, before retiring and later becoming manager of Bayer Leverkusen in 2022.

Michael Ballack

Michael Ballack wore Adidas Predators for the entirety of his illustrious career. The German midfielder was seen sporting a variety of different editions of the boot throughout his playing days where he turned out for the likes of Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich and Chelsea, as well as winning 98 caps and appearing at two World Cups for his country.

He won three Bundesliga titles during his time with the Bavarians and was appointed Germany captain in 2004, before joining Chelsea in 2006 at the age of 29. Ballack spent four years in West London, winning a league title and three FA Cups before returning to Bayer Leverkusen and retiring in 2012.

Robin van Persie

Robin van Persie was another player who wore Adidas Predators for the majority of his career. During his best individual season in 2011/12, when he scored 30 league goals for Arsenal which earned him the golden boot, the Dutchman could be seen sporting the AdiPower Predator, before using the Predator LZ for Euro 2012.

Van Persie struggled to impress during the tournament, and when he returned to domestic football, having secured a big-money move to Manchester United, he was wearing the AdiPower boots again. It was an incredibly superstitious decision, but it paid off as the forward retained the golden boot with 26 goals that helped United win their 13th Premier League title.

Edwin van der Sar

We don't often spend much time watching a goalkeeper's feet, but anyone who paid attention to Edwin van der Sar's towards the end of his career will have seen a pair of Adidas Predators on them. The Dutchman worked with Adidas for the entirety of his six-year spell with Man United and even had special Predator gloves made for him.

The experienced goalkeeper was a vital cog in Sir Alex Ferguson's team throughout his time at Old Trafford and won four league titles and a Champions League with the Red Devils. He hung up his gloves (and boots) in the summer of 2011, at the grand old age of 40.

Alessandro Del Piero

One of the earliest models of the Predator boots was Juventus forward and Italy international Alessandro Del Piero. By far his best individual campaign was the 1997/98 season, in which he scored 32 goals for Juventus across all competitions, helping them reach the Champions League final, whilst wearing Adidas Predator Accelerator boots.

These are regarded as one of the best editions of the boot that Adidas have ever brought out and their full release coincided with the 1998 World Cup, in which Del Piero helped Italy reach the quarter-finals. He would go on to make over 700 appearances in 19 years with Juventus before spending the latter years of his career in Australia and India.

Raul

Playing in a similar era to Del Piero was Real Madrid striker Raul, who would go on to wear Adidas Predators from the start of the 2000/01 season. He first wore the Precision edition and would enjoy the most prolific campaign of his career with 32 goals in 50 appearances to help Los Blancos win La Liga, finishing seven points clear of second-placed Deportivo La Coruna.

The Spanish forward would continue to don Predator boots for the remainder of his career as he racked up more appearances with his boyhood club (741) than any other player, scoring 323 goals in that time, as well as winning over 100 caps for his country. Raul would join Schalke and spent two years in Germany as well as having brief spells in Qatar and USA before retirement.

Kaka

Kaka enjoyed an incredible 2007 as he helped his AC Milan side win their seventh Champions League title, with 10 goals in 15 appearances throughout the tournament, and also picked up the Ballon D'Or. The attacking midfielder did all of that while wearing Adidas Predator Absolute boots.

After six years as a star for the Italian side, the Brazilian would briefly become the most expensive player in the world when Real Madrid paid £56m to acquire him in 2009. A combination of injuries and the form of other players in his position prevented him from hitting the heights in Spain that he had in Italy, and he briefly returned to Milan in 2013 before spending three years as a superstar in America with Orlando City.

Petr Cech

Petr Cech is the second goalkeeper to feature on this list, and he wore Adidas gear for the majority of his career. Along with the aforementioned Xabi Alonso, the Czech goalkeeper was one of a number of players who debuted the Predator LZ II in 2013 while he was playing between the sticks for Chelsea.

Cech was signed by Jose Mourinho's Blues side in 2004 for just £7.1m and spent 11 years at Stamford Bridge, winning four league titles, four FA Cups, a Champions League and Europa League. After being replaced by Thibaut Courtois, he traveled across London to join Arsenal and within a year, he had left Adidas and signed a deal with the Gunners' kit manufacturer, Puma.

Xavi

Xavi wore Predators for the entirety of his 21-year playing career and remained signed with Adidas even as he entered football management in 2021. During the crowning moment of the imaginative midfielder's playing days, when he helped Spain win the World Cup in 2010, he was sporting Predator X boots.

Xavi came through at Barcelona and, after breaking into the first team in 1998, would spend 17 years at the Nou Camp, making 767 appearances and winning 16 major trophies. He would spend his twilight years with Al Sadd in Qatar and ended his playing career having made over 1000 professional appearances, including 133 caps for his national team.

David Beckham

David Beckham's fame transcended football and Adidas capitalised on that fact when they signed the winger to a $160m lifetime contract with the manufacturer in 2003. He had already worn Predators for the entirety of his career and had been used in multiple marketing campaigns up to that point, as well as lending his name to a particular colourway for the Predator Mania when they were released in 2002.

Beckham spent eight years in the senior team of his boyhood club, Manchester United, and helped them win the Treble in 1999, before he joined Real Madrid in 2003 for £24.5m. By that point, he was already England captain and would win 115 caps for his country before his international retirement in 2009, at which point he was playing in America with LA Galaxy.

Steven Gerrard

Legendary Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard was another player synonymous with Adidas Predator boots throughout his illustrious career, after he signed a deal with Adidas when he initially broke into the first team at Anfield in 1998. He was sporting Predator Pulse boots in a red colourway when he scored a screamer against Olympiacos in December 2004 and wore a black version as he dragged Liverpool to Champions League glory against AC Milan later that campaign.

Gerrard would spend 17 years at Anfield, making 710 appearances and winning every major honour available besides the Premier League, before spending a year with LA Galaxy at the end of his career. He also earned 114 England caps, scored 21 goals and briefly sported the captain's armband before his international retirement in 2014.

Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane is regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time and wore Adidas Predators for a large portion of his career, including when he inspired France to World Cup glory in 1998. After becoming the most-expensive player in the world when Real Madrid signed him for £46m in 2001, he would score one of the greatest goals ever seen in a Champions League final at the end of the season whilst sporting the Adidas Predator Mania boots.

That iconic volley against Bayer Leverkusen, which helped Los Blancos triumph 2-1, was arguably the main highlight of an outstanding career for Zidane, which included almost 700 appearances for Cannes, Bordeaux, Juventus and Real Madrid. His last professional match was a second World Cup final with France, but he ended this one in disgrace after getting sent off in extra time for headbutting Italy's Marco Materazzi. Les Blues would end up losing on penalties.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.