Football fans are perhaps the most passionate supporters of any sport and aren't afraid to let players know how they feel. Jeers from the stands and volatile abuse are often hurled at stars who aren't shining or have wronged their club.

That includes fans in the home section who lose faith in their players for underperforming or lambasting them for a questionable off-the-field decision. Paris Saint-Germain Ultras are particularly fiery, and Lionel Messi and Neymar learned this after the Parisians crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in 2022.

Joshua Zirkzee became the latest high-profile player to be booed by his own fans. The Dutch attacker was cheered off and then jeered in a somewhat disturbing moment at Old Trafford.

With that said, GIVEMESPORT looks at 10 players who have felt the wrath of their fans for various reasons. Some unjustifiably came under fire, while others perhaps didn't help themselves.

Player Fixture Competition Date Joshua Zirkzee Manchester United vs Newcastle United Premier League 30 December 2024 Emmanuel Eboue Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic Premier League 6 December 2008 Lionel Messi Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon Ligue 1 2 April 2023 Harry Maguire England vs Ivory Coast International Friendly 29 March 2022 Granit Xhaka Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Premier League 27 October 2019 Neymar Paris Saint-Germain vs Bordeaux Ligue 1 13 March 2022 Philippe Coutinho Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga 12 May 2019 Gareth Bale Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga 9 April 2022 Raheem Sterling Chelsea vs Leicester City FA Cup 17 March 2024 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United vs Brighton Premier League 7 August 2022

10 Joshua Zirkzee

Manchester United vs Newcastle United (30 December 2024)

Joshua Zirkzee had endured a nightmare start to his Manchester United career after arriving from Bologna in the summer of 2024. The Dutch forward headed into the Red Devils' clash with Newcastle United with just three goals in 19 Premier League games.

The Magpies raced into a 2–0 lead 20 minutes into the game at Old Trafford, and Ruben Amorim decided a change was needed. The Portuguese coach opted to bring Kobbie Mainoo on for Zirkzee in the 33rd minute, much to the delight of the Stretford End, who cheered the struggling Dutchman off.

Zirkzee wore a face of despair as he trudged off the pitch before grabbing his jacket and taking off down the tunnel while home fans booed. It was a sorry sight for the 23-year-old, and although he returned to the bench minutes later, the damage had been done.

Joshua Zirkzee Man United Career Appearances 27 Goals 4 Assists 2 Trophies 0

9 Emmanuel Eboue

Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic (6 December 2008)

Emmanuel Eboue incurred the wrath of Arsenal's boo-boys after a horror showing in his side's 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic in December 2008. The Ivorian came on in the first half, but a poor display saw Arsene Wenger bring him off in the 67th minute.

It was one of the lowest points in Eboue's career, as a section of Gunners supporters turned on the versatile right-back. He told Wenger he didn't want to report to training after the incident, which took its toll on his mental health:

When you are a footballer and your own fans boo you, it’s very bad, your confidence goes.

Eboue was in tears when he got home that night but eventually returned to training and action for the North Londoners after receiving support from other fans. He turned things around thanks to his bubbly personality, but it was a moment he wouldn't ever want to relive.

Emmanuel Eboue Arsenal Career Appearances 214 Goals 10 Assists 20 Trophies 1

8 Lionel Messi

Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain (2 April 2023)

Lionel Messi's two-year stay at Paris Saint-Germain was a difficult period in the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's career. The Argentine icon left Barcelona against his will in 2021 after his beloved Blaugrana couldn't afford a new contract for their all-time top scorer.

The 2022 World Cup winner headed to Paris and reunited with Neymar but never felt at home in the French capital. He was expected to fire the Parisians to Champions League glory, but Ultras were on his back after they crashed out in the Round of 16 against Real Madrid in 2022.

Messi was taunted by home supporters at the Parc des Princes every time he touched the ball in a 1-0 defeat to Lyon. Jeers from a section of PSG fans were constant at the back end of his tumultuous spell in France, and an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia, which led to a suspension, didn't help matters.

Lionel Messi PSG Career Appearances 75 Goals 32 Assists 35 Trophies 3

7 Harry Maguire

England vs Ivory Coast (29 March 2022)

Harry Maguire's £80 million move to Manchester United from Leicester City in 2019 made him the world's most expensive defender. It also made him a victim of, at times, unsettling abuse, including when he received a bomb threat in 2022.

That year proved miserable for Maguire, who had struggled to reach expectations at Old Trafford and made several glaring mistakes. He already had some United fans on his case for the Red Devils' under-par performances, which made its way onto the international stage.

Maguire was jeered by England supporters when his name was read out ahead of the Three Lions' 3-0 friendly win over the Ivory Coast. Gareth Southgate branded it 'an absolute joke' and defended a player named in the Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament.

Harry Maguire England Career Appearances 64 Goals 7 Assists 2 Trophies 0

6 Granit Xhaka

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace (27 October 2019)

Granit Xhaka was ready to leave Arsenal after he was taunted by home fans at the Emirates when he was subbed off against Crystal Palace. The fiery Swiss midfielder fired back at supporters jeering him for taking too long getting off the pitch, took his armband off and threw his shirt to the ground in ugly scenes.

This was a career low for Xhaka and came amid the Gunners struggling under Unai Emery. He explained years later how the incident made him want out of the club:

When I close my eyes now, I can still see their faces. I can see their anger. The passports were out. I was done with Arsenal. Finished.

Xhaka was stripped of the club captaincy for his actions in responding to the fans. He enjoyed a resurgence under Mikel Arteta and only stayed put because of the Spaniard. However, he managed to restore supporters' faith by the end of his Emirates spell.

Granit Xhaka Arsenal Career Appearances 297 Goals 23 Assists 29 Trophies 4

5 Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bordeaux (13 March 2022)

Neymar was blamed alongside Lionel Messi for Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League struggles during his time with the club. The Brazilian attacker became world football's most expensive player when he joined the Parisians from Barcelona for £198 million in 2017.

There were question marks over Neymar's commitment to the club, and supporters grew tired of his constant injury issues. Christophe Galtier's side's exit from Europe in 2022 was the beginning of the end for Brazil's all-time top scorer in the French capital.

Neymar and Messi were jeered in PSG's 3-0 win against Bordeaux, but the former got the brunt of the abuse. Home fans sarcastically cheered when he blazed a free-kick high over the bar. There was a constant rift between the player and supporters at the Parc des Princes.

Neymar PSG Career Appearances 173 Goals 118 Assists 77 Trophies 14

4 Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona vs Getafe (12 May 2019)

Philippe Coutinho's move to Barcelona never worked out, and the writing was on the wall for the attacking midfielder in 2019. The Brazilian had faltered in the Blaugrana's shock defeat to former club Liverpool in the Champions League, and the Camp Nou faithful had seen enough.

The home crowd mercilessly booed Coutinho starting from when his name was read out ahead of a 2-0 win against Getafe. The jeers intensified when he was subbed off in the second half, and Arturo Vidal was seen consoling the playmaker.

Coutinho left Barca three months later, joining Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich on loan. He got his own back on the Catalans when he netted a brace in a humiliating 8-2 win over his parent club in the Champions League the following season.

Philippe Coutinho Barcelona Career Appearances 106 Goals 25 Assists 14 Trophies 5

3 Gareth Bale

Real Madrid vs Getafe (9 April 2022)

Gareth Bale learned how hard to please Real Madrid fans can be when injuries marred the latter stage of his glistening spell at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Welshman had been on the sidelines, dealing with constant fitness problems, but returned for a home game against Getafe in April 2022.

It was Bale's first return to action in 654 days, and Madridstas' patience with the five-time Champions League winner had run out. Despite everything he had achieved with the club, he received jeers from supporters when he came on for Karim Benzema.

Bale's love for football faded amid the Spanish media's constant criticism, which he hit back at. The legendary Welsh winger left the Bernabeu two months later before calling time on his career in January 2023.

Gareth Bale Real Madrid Career Appearances 258 Goals 106 Assists 67 Trophies 16

2 Raheem Sterling

Chelsea vs Leicester City (17 March 2024)

Raheem Sterling had a game to forget in Chelsea's 4-2 win over Leicester City in the FA Cup quarterfinals in March 2024. Nothing seemed to go right for the English winger at Stamford Bridge in an error-filled outing.

The former Manchester City star missed a penalty and fired a free-kick high over the bar. The home crowd moaned, groaned, and eventually booed their out-of-form £47.5 million signing.

Sterling's former Chelsea boss, Mauricio Pochettino, and teammate Cole Palmer offered the struggling forward support. He was unable to replicate the form that preceded him at the Etihad, and this was a low point. He joined Arsenal on loan in the summer to try and resurrect his career.

Raheem Sterling Chelsea Career Appearances 81 Goals 19 Assists 12 Trophies 0

1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion (7 August 2022)

Cristiano Ronaldo often rattles the opposition but has had many run-ins with his clubs' own fans. Accusations of getting his former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney sent off at the 2006 World Cup led to unease among United fans.

However, the Old Trafford faithful stuck by Ronaldo and were even proud to see him make a then-world record £80 million move to Real Madrid in 2009. He became an all-time great at the Santiago Bernabeu, but his time with the La Liga giants wasn't without issues.

Ronaldo grew irritated with the Madrid boo-boys:

Being criticised in my stadium isn't normal and when I give one hundred percent and things do not come out, they are whistling. In Manchester it never happened to me, as the mentality is different.

However, Ronaldo's problematic second spell at United saw Red Devils fans turn on him in August 2022. He'd pushed to leave the club that summer after missing out on Champions League football.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was in some supporters' bad books off the back of speculation over his future. He was jeered by a section of home fans at Old Trafford when he took to the pitch with his teammates ahead of their first game of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Ronaldo continued to play a bit-part role under Erik ten Hag that season, which only further tarnished his relationship with fans. A controversial interview about the club's state in October was all she wrote for the Portuguese; his contract was mutually terminated in November.

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Career (Second Spell) Appearances 54 Goals 27 Assists 5 Trophies 0

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 31/12/2024.