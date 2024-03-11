Highlights Thierry Henry's success in the Premier League for Arsenal has inspired a generation of strikers.

Even players that grew up as fans of Arsenal's rivals couldn't help but admire the Frenchman.

Many frustrated wingers cited Henry's tactical transformation under Arsene Wenger in their bid to move to the centre-forward role.

Thierry Henry's legacy stretches beyond his status as Arsenal Football Club's all-time top scorer or simply ranking as one of the Premier League's greatest players. The spell-binding striker played with such an effortless grace that he has inspired a glut of forwards in the modern game.

Every player to inherit Arsenal's number 14 shirt which Henry made iconic cites the Frenchman as their inspiration in football. Henry's talent also transcends club rivalries. Multiple Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea players have hailed the jet-heeled World Cup winner who managed to even rub off on his contemporaries.

Henry looked up to 1995 Ballon d'Or winner George Weah as one of three players that captured his footballing inspiration. Here are just some of the countless players that have tried to copy the Frenchman.

10 Footballers Inspired by Thierry Henry # Player 1 Kylian Mbappe 2 Robert Lewandowski 3 Marcus Rashford 4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 5 Anthony Martial 6 Danny Welbeck 7 Aaron Wan-Bissaka 8 Didier Drogba 9 Daniel Sturridge 10 Theo Walcott

1 Kylian Mbappe

Current club: Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe has been compared to Henry since his professional debut. At the age of 16 years and 347 days, the Frenchman broke Henry's record as Monaco's youngest-ever player at the end of 2015. The teenage prodigy surpassed Henry's status as the club's youngest goalscorer less than three months later.

A right-footed left-winger-turned-striker boasting a turn of pace that could leave scorch marks on the turf, Mbappe's game is reminiscent of the former Arsenal and Barcelona forward. But there are some subtle differences.

Henry's trademark finish saw him open up his body on the left-hand side of the box and stroke the ball into the far corner. When in the same position, Mbappe has made a habit of whipping his shot inside the near post, ironically taking advantage of goalkeepers gambling on a Henry-esque finish.

2 Robert Lewandowski

Current club: FC Barcelona

They say don't meet your heroes, but Robert Lewandowski's first encounter with his childhood idol was one to remember. Henry turned the dynamic between devotee and deity on its head when he asked Lewandowski for his shirt. "Amazing," the Pole giddily recalled. "I believe that dreams come true."

Lewandowski turned to Henry without any Polish players lighting up the game as he grew up in Warsaw, drooling over the Frenchman's elegance as much as his end product. Much like Henry, Lewandowski has to be considered one of the greatest players never to win the Ballon d'Or. The pair will have to be satisfied by their mutual admiration for one another.

3 Marcus Rashford

Current club: Manchester United

Henry famously began his career on the left wing at Monaco - and even endured a short-lived phase as a wing-back for Juventus - before Arsene Wenger shifted him centrally when he joined Arsenal in 1999. But the Frenchman always retained that tendency to drift towards the flank, affording him space to weave his unique blend of magic.

That unorthodox approach to the centre-forward role - which had predominantly been the domain of penalty-box poachers - caught the eye of a young Marcus Rashford. While Wayne Rooney also served as a reference point for the Manchester United academy graduate, Rashford looked beyond the damage Henry had inflicted upon his boyhood club to objectively marvel at his game.

4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Current club: Olympique de Marseille

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had not even worn Arsenal's number 14 jersey in a competitive match before comparing himself to the shirt's most iconic occupant. Shortly after he arrived from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018, Aubameyang revealed the influence of Henry.

He was fast and scored a lot of goals. He's really an example. I'm a fast player and I score goals too, like Henry a little bit.

Aubameyang's concise appraisal of Henry's game doesn't do justice to the Frenchman's craft and creativity, but it neatly captures the similarities between the two strikers. While Aubameyang's Arsenal tenure ended after his captaincy was stripped and tossed into exile, Henry had a tribute cast in bronze outside the Emirates Stadium.

Before Mikel Arteta gave him the cold shoulder, the Gabon forward replicated the pose of Henry's statue when celebrating a goal in the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur in 2021. The Frenchman was fittingly at the Emirates to see Aubameyang's homage in person.

5 Anthony Martial

Current club: Manchester United

Anthony Martial desperately tried to quash comparisons with Henry upon his arrival at Manchester United as a teenager in 2015. A fellow graduate of Monaco's academy insisted they "do not have the same characteristics" but swiftly undermined his own point with a stunning debut goal against Liverpool that was straight out of Henry's catalogue of finishes.

Henry agreed that there were differences; his supposed second coming was "far better" than he was at the same stage of his career. Martial became embroiled in the talent-devouring chaos of modern-day Manchester United, failing to kick on from his fast start as a series of injuries robbed him of the consistency that Henry radiated. "Thierry Henry is Thierry Henry," Martial had warned everyone as a 19-year-old. "I still have everything to prove." He never did.

6 Danny Welbeck

Current club: Brighton & Hove Albion

Growing up as a boyhood Manchester United fan in an era when Henry's Arsenal were the club's closest challengers in each Premier League title race, Danny Welbeck was not supposed to idolise a Gunners great. "But it's hard not to like Thierry Henry," he explained.

Welbeck was not the only fan who ignored the badge on Henry's shirt. After lighting up a 5-1 FA Cup hammering of Portsmouth in 2004, Henry returned to Fratton Park with Arsenal's Premier League title already secured. The Portsmouth fans ignored their own players throughout the second half, serenading Henry and begging him to give them a wave. Arsenal's talisman went one better, conducting a lap of honour after the game in Lomana LuaLua's Portsmouth shirt.

7 Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Current club: Manchester United

Henry's influence extends beyond carbon-copy strikers. Manchester United's right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been routinely critiqued for his lack of attacking thrust since moving to Old Trafford but spent his childhood looking up to the Premier League's ultimate forward.

The London-born defender pictured himself scoring the goals that Henry knocked in for Arsenal each week when he joined Crystal Palace's academy as an 11-year-old. Wan-Bissaka was still a winger when he broke into the first team at the start of the 2017/2018 season, only shifting to full-back once Roy Hodgson took over from Frank de Boer after a disastrous and brief reign. "It was then that they noticed how good I was at tackling and defending," he recalled. Even Henry wasn't good at that.

8 Didier Drogba

Most games for: Chelsea FC

Even the guest of honour got starstruck. On the night that Didier Drogba was presented with a tribute award by the Football Writers' Association in 2015, the Chelsea icon launched into an unprompted ovation for Henry.

Drogba is just seven months younger than his fellow Premier League icon yet hailed the Frenchman as his "example" and "inspiration" after the pair crossed paths at the awards ceremony. Drogba and Henry forged a friendship based on unfiltered honesty despite serving as talismanic figures on opposite sides of the fierce London rivalry between Chelsea and Arsenal at the turn of the century.

Henry may have been crowned the FWA Player of the Year three times in his career - more than any other player in the award's history - but Drogba can top his idol in at least one element of the sport. Drogba was the archetypal big-game player, routinely delivering for Chelsea on the biggest occasions. By comparison Henry only scored in one final - the 2003 Confederations Cup - throughout his entire career.

9 Daniel Sturridge

Most games for: Liverpool FC

The great and the good of world football queued up to pay tribute to Henry when he announced his retirement at the end of 2014. Daniel Sturridge echoed the sentiment of many by hailing the Arsenal icon as his "hero and idol".

The boyhood Gunners fan came through Manchester City's academy before getting snapped up by Chelsea as a teenager in 2009. During a spell spent ploughing up and down the wing, the natural centre forward cited Henry's tactical transformation at Arsenal as his inspiration. Sturridge duly enjoyed the best moments of his career playing through the middle for Liverpool as they came within two points of winning the 2013/2014 Premier League title.

10 Theo Walcott

Most games for: Arsenal FC

Theo Walcott's burning desire to emulate Henry's exact trajectory at Arsenal sometimes verged towards obsession. The blindingly quick winger arrived from Southampton halfway through Henry's final season in north London. Walcott remembers being "starstruck" when he walked into Arsenal's changing room for the first time as a 16-year-old and spotted his idol - whose presence at the club persuaded Walcott to choose the Gunners over Chelsea and Liverpool.

That reverence scarcely faded over the subsequent years. The rough edges of Walcott's game didn't change much either, always leaving Wenger reluctant to grant the winger's wish for a move through the middle.

I want to be an Arsenal legend. Thierry joined the club when he was 22 and I want to become an Arsenal legend like him, playing up front as well, which is a big factor for me.

Even when Walcott enjoyed a brief burst of prolific form as Arsenal's centre forward in 2015, he credited Henry's whispered tips after the Frenchman returned to the club in a coaching capacity. Walcott may not have replicated the sustained success of his idol, but the strong bond he formed with Henry surely serves as some consolation.