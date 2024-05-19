Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo has more Instagram followers than any person on the planet, so it's no surprise that he tops this list.

There is a big leap between Kylian Mbappe in fourth (143.4m followers) and Neymar in third (418.4m followers).

Half of the players in the top 10 are former Real Madrid players.

It's not exactly a hot topic for a pub debate but the most followed footballers on social media have been revealed, and the identities of the players at the top of the list will come as a shock to nobody. Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed person in the world on Instagram so it is no surprise that he tops this list, while Lionel Messi has over half a billion followers and Neymar has more than 400 million.

There are five former Real Madrid players in the top 10, with Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Karim Benzema and James Rodriguez all boasting more than 100 million followers, while soon-to-be Madrid player Kylian Mbappe ranks fourth. Talk about Galacticos.

10 most-followed footballers on social media Rank Player Followers 10 Andres Iniesta 99.4m 9 Paul Pogba 104.4m 8 James Rodriguez 114.5m 7 Marcelo 123.8m 6 Sergio Ramos 140.2m 5 Karim Benzema 143.1m 4 Kylian Mbappe 143.4m 3 Neymar 418.4m 2 Lionel Messi 626m 1 Cristiano Ronaldo 909.2m

10 Andres Iniesta

99.4 million

Ranking 10th is legendary Spaniard Andres Iniesta. Iniesta established himself as one of the best midfielders of his generation during his 16-year Barcelona career, winning countless major trophies and forming part of one of the best midfield trios of all time alongside Xavi and Sergio Busquets.

The most memorable moment of Iniesta's career came in a Spain shirt as he scored the winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final deep into injury time. Iniesta called time on his top-level career in Europe in 2018, moving to Vissel Kobe in Japan where he stayed for five years before signing for UAE side Emirates Club.

9 Paul Pogba

104.4 million

Paul Pogba divides opinion among football fans. Undoubtedly incredibly talented, there is a widely held view that he didn't quite fulfil his potential and Manchester United certainly didn't see the best of the midfielder during his time at Old Trafford.

Pogba emerged as one of the best young midfielders in Europe during his first stint with Juventus between 2012 and 2016, and he has been a key player for France throughout his career too, starring in their victorious World Cup run in 2018. It's not clear if Pogba will ever return to competitive action after he was handed a four-year doping ban in 2024.

8 James Rodriguez

114.5 million

Perhaps a surprise entrant in this list, James Rodriguez will have raked in tonnes of followers when he starred at the 2014 World Cup for Colombia. A move to Real Madrid followed which will also have helped his follower count, but that move to Spain did not work out as he would have liked despite an encouraging first season in white.

James spent two years on loan at Bayern between 2017 and 2019 before leaving Madrid permanently in 2020, remarkably joining Everton, who were then being managed by Carlo Ancelotti. Spells with Al-Rayyan and Olympiacos followed and James currently finds himself back in South America, with Brazilian side Sao Paulo.

7 Marcelo

123.8 million

Real Madrid have struck gold with Brazilian left-backs on two occasions. Roberto Carlos became a football icon during his 11 years at the Bernabeu and, when he left the club in 2007, Marcelo was ready to fill the void left by his compatriot.

While not individually as iconic as Carlos, Marcelo surpassed his predecessor in terms of the trophies he won with Madrid, clinching six LaLiga titles, five Champions Leagues, two Spanish cups, five Spanish Super Cups, three Uefa Super Cups and four Club World Cups. Marcelo is now back in Brazil with Rio de Janeiro-based club Fluminense.

6 Sergio Ramos

140.2 million

Sergio Ramos was arguably the best defender in the world during the 2010s, playing a key role in a period laden with success for Real Madrid. Ramos holds the record for the most red cards in La Liga history but that has done nothing to damage his reputation as a player.

The Spaniard enjoyed huge success on the international stage too, winning the World Cup as well as two European Championships, starting in all three finals. Ramos left Madrid in 2021 and spent two years at Paris Saint-Germain before returning to Sevilla - the club he joined Madrid from as a 19-year-old.

5 Karim Benzema

143.1 million

There's a theme developing here. Karim Benzema is the fourth former Real Madrid player on this list, and there's still one more to come. It's no surprise that Madrid players past and present tend to have loads of followers given the club's standing as one of the biggest in the world.

Benzema joined Madrid in the same summer as Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka and Xabi Alonso, and outlasted all of them, only leaving Spain in 2023 to move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad. Benzema was at his most influential for Madrid during his last few years at the club and won the Ballon d'Or in 2022 after playing a key role in their run to the Champions League trophy.

4 Kylian Mbappe

143.4 million

Kylian Mbappe is not a former or a current Real Madrid player - but he is a future one. Mbappe's move to the Spanish capital is expected to be announced in the coming weeks after it was confirmed that he will leave Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent.

Mbappe is only 25 but he has already achieved an incredible amount in his career, winning the World Cup as a teenager in 2018 before scoring a hat-trick in the final in 2022. Mbappe has won all there is to win domestically in France and one would wager that he will end up doing the same in Spain as well.

3 Neymar

418.4 million

In terms of natural ability, there aren't many players as good as Neymar. The forward is the greatest Brazilian player of his generation and stands alone as his country's top scorer of all time with 79 - two more than Selecao legend Pele.

Neymar formed part of one of the greatest front threes of all time at Barcelona alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, but his decision to leave the Nou Camp and join Paris Saint-Germain in 2023 was a gamble that, from a sporting perspective, didn't pay off.

Neymar was paid monstrous wages and won domestic honours galore in the French capital but a second Champions League crown to go with the one he won with Barca in 2015 eluded him during his six years there, and he also struggled with injuries, managing over 30 appearances on just one occasion.

2 Lionel Messi

626 million

In many people's eyes, Lionel Messi cemented his status as the greatest player of all time with Argentina's World Cup win in 2022. Others, meanwhile, think that the win in Qatar was just the icing on the cake and that Messi had that title wrapped up a long time ago.

There is nothing that can be written about Messi that has not already been penned. Undoubtedly one of, if not the greatest player of all time, it makes total sense that he has a social media following of over half a billion given what he has accomplished in football over the past 20 years.

1 Cristiano Ronaldo

909.2 million

Who else? Cristiano Ronaldo is the only footballer this century who can lay any legitimate claim to being Lionel Messi's equal. Ronaldo proved his quality in England, Spain and Italy, and also has a major international honour to his name after winning Euro 2016 with Portugal.

Ronaldo is the most famous sportsperson on the planet so, again, there's no surprise that he's so popular on social media, with almost a billion followers across all platforms. Ronaldo is currently plying his trade for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia and he is widely understood to be the highest-paid sportsperson in the world, with a salary in excess of £170million per year.

Figures stated are from official accounts on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube and Weibo combined via Reddit (as of 19/05/24)