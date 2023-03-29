Highlights Luis Suárez continues to showcase his exceptional skills, scoring a quick hat-trick for Gremio in a comeback win against Botafogo.

Luis Suárez continues to prove that he is a sensationally talented football player, with the 36-year-old netting a 19-minute hat-trick for Gremio in a comeback win against Botafogo. Despite advancing in age, the Uruguayan has never lost his touch and eye for goal, as shown by the clinical finishing he has shown in Brazil.

Suarez is not the only former Premier League striker to have been bagging goals for fun in recent times as Harry Kane has started life at Bayern Munich in devastating form. A hat-trick in his very first Der Klassiker vs Borussia Dortmund along with a goal from his own half against Darmstadt, have put him right to the top of the list when it comes to the best strikers in the world.

Scoring a hat-trick is a very tough task. Some top strikers go their whole career without scoring three goals in a single game. But some players make scoring hat-tricks look easy. Take Cristiano Ronaldo for example - the legendary footballer has made scoring hat-tricks look easy throughout his career. He's taken the match ball home on numerous occasions since making his professional debut and, now in his late 30s, is still adding to his tally.

But how many hat-tricks has Ronaldo scored? And who else has made scoring three goals in a single game look easy in the 21st century? Back in March 2023, IFFHS named the players with the most hat-tricks since 2000 and we've updated the figures. View the 20 players with the most trebles in the 21st century below...

20 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Holland) | 18 hat-tricks

The Dutch forward was known as a clinical goalscorer during his long and storied career, with 18 hat-tricks to show for his efforts. Huntelaar started his career at PSV before going on to play for the likes of Ajax, Real Madrid, Milan and Schalke. He netted 367 goals at club level - with 158 coming for Ajax and 128 for Schalke. He also scored 42 goals in 76 games for his country.

Huntelaar was never in doubt about where the back of the net was during his long career, as shown by his 18 trebles for club and country. This puts him among some elite company and rightly so, as one of the best finishers of his generation.

19 Mario Gomez (Germany) | 18 hat-tricks

Gomez was very much a striker in the same mould as Huntelaar, which shown to such an extent that the pair both scored the same number of hat-tricks throughout their time in the game. The German was at his most deadly when leading the line for Bayern Munich, where he managed to net 113 times in 174 games for the German giants.

He was just as clinical for his national team too, leading the line as they finished third in the 2010 World Cup. The 2014 success came just too late for the striker as he missed out on the squad for the tournament in Brazil. Gomez went on to play his final years at Stuttgart after a spell in Italy with Fiorentina.

18 Sergio Aguero (Argentina) | 18 hat-tricks

It is quite unsurprising to see the Argentine forward make it onto this list as he was the talisman at both Atletico Madrid - where he formed a formidable partnership with Diego Forlan - and Manchester City. He is also part of an exclusive list of players to have scored five goals in one game, a feat that he achieved during a Premier League match against Newcastle United.

Aguero was almost unstoppable at his very best with the little striker having the capability of finding the net with either foot or with his head. He scored a fair amount of worldies in his time too, meaning defenders were never safe from Aguero and could never rest.

17 Erling Haaland (Norway) | 18 hat-tricks

It is just ridiculous that a 23-year-old has the same number of hat-tricks in his career so far as some of the most elite strikers we have seen this century. Haaland's final number of career hat-tricks could genuinely be three times as many as he is currently on. With 36 league goals in 35 appearances for Manchester City during his first Premier League season, the sky is the limit for the Norwegian.

When we re-visit this list in future, it is expected that Haaland will be right up at the top, along with some of the best players to have played the game. Pep Guardiola has been fortunate to have not lost his striker to injury thus far, and that is likely to be the only thing that will prevent him from breaking into the top three.

16 Greg Draper (New Zealand) | 20 hat-tricks

A lesser-known name among some of the world's best, there is an argument to be made that Draper was playing against lower-quality opposition throughout his career as he played for The New Saints in Wales. Whatever you make of the opposition, the striker did find the net 163 times in the league from 252 games, and that is an impressive record by anyone's standards. More hat-tricks to his name than Kane and Aguero is a nice stat to be able to tell his kids.

Having two more hat-tricks than the likes of Gomez and Huntelaar proves the clinical nature of the forward during his career. Draper has an incredible goal record in general, never mind just hat-tricks. Fans of the club will remember him forever and we are sure he would have it no other way.

15 Firas Al-Khatib (Syria) | 20 hat-tricks

The now 40-year-old played for a variety of clubs in Kuwait, as well as spending some time playing in Iraq and China. This means the quality of the football can once again be brought into question, but to get 20 hat-tricks is still a strong accomplishment. He was obviously a stand-out performer in these leagues as he is the only player from them to make it onto this list. He did also represent Syria at both youth and senior level across two decades.

14 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) | 20 hat-tricks

Ibrahimovic is right up there as one of the most impressive strikers of his generation, with the massive Swede being impossible to deal with both physically and technically. He has only just announced his retirement in 2023, after scoring vast amounts of goals for many clubs including Inter Milan, AC Milan, Barcelona and Manchester United. The forward represented the biggest clubs in all of the countries he played in.

The Swedish forward was a revelation that scored a vast array of goals, from bicycle kicks to left-footed screamers. Ibrahimovic is one of the top goalscorers of the 21st century, and it's only right that he makes it into this list.

13 Abderrazak Hamdallah (Morocco) | 21 hat-tricks

The 32-year-old has scored over 100 league goals in the past five years during his time with Al Nassr and Al Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League. Time spent in Norway and Qatar also proved to be fruitful along with time playing in his native Morocco as Hamdallah has netted more hat-tricks than Ibrahimovic while being almost a decade younger.

The company he is keeping on this list is quite remarkable when you think about it. Hamdallah is a player that many fans won't have seen in action, but it cannot be questioned that he was clinical in front of goal with a record like this.

12 Neymar (Brazil) | 21 hat-tricks

It might come as a shock that the Brazilian star makes it so high up on this list purely because he is the first name on this list that is not a striker, having played the majority of his games as a left-winger. He did play as a striker at times during his younger years in Brazil, and this earned him his big move to Barcelona. No one tends to question his ability, as Neymar is an incredibly impressive player to watch, but he obviously contributes a significant number of goals too.

One of Brazil's greatest-ever players, Neymar has now joined Al Hilal in the emerging Saudi Pro League and that could present an opportunity for even more hat-tricks going forward as the standard of football in the division is not yet at the same level as Europe's top leagues.

11 Sebastián Tagliabúe (UAE) | 21 hat-tricks

South America and the Middle East are the regions the Argentine-born forward has played in during his career with many clubs in that time. Al-Wahda in Abu Dhabi was the most clinical stint in his career as he found the net 152 times in 157 UAE Pro League games between the years of 2013 and 2020.

Having the same number of trebles as Neymar is no mean feat for the striker, and he is also level with the next man on the list, who many Premier League and England fans will be familiar with...

10 Harry Kane (England) | 21 hat-tricks

England's all-time top goalscorer and Tottenham's all-time top scorer was always going to get his name in amongst these players. To be on the same number of hat-tricks as players of the calibre of Aguero, Gomez and Huntelaar is seriously impressive as Kane is the still playing and only 30 years old, while those other names are retired from the game.

Kane left the Premier League having scored 18 hat-tricks and has already added three more to that tally at Bayern Munich. He looks to have taken up the mantle left by a man still to appear on this list in the Bundesliga as the main marksman of the division. The rate at which the Englishman finds the back of the net means he is not quite done yet either.

9 Aleksandar Đurić (Singapore) | 22 hat-tricks

Duric played for almost three decades, as the now 53-year-old played all the way until 2019, retiring at the age of 49 after a career that saw him play for a lot of clubs. 22 hat-tricks shows the ability and goalscoring touch that he possessed during his long time in the game. Spending so long playing is likely to have helped his case as he had more time to get the hat-tricks than his peers.

Longevity doesn't always equate to success in football, but Duric made his years in the game count when it comes to netting hat-tricks, and for that, we salute him.​​​​​​​

8 Marc Lloyd Williams (Wales) | 24 hat-tricks

The Welsh forward spent his career playing in the lower leagues in England, as well as the top flight in his home country. His career saw him score 345 goals in 576 games, including 24 hat-tricks in that time. Williams has now been retired for almost a decade with his most impressive spell being at Bangor City where he scored 68 times in 55 games.

In the 2001/02 season, Williams was the top goalscorer in Europe with 47 goals while playing for Bangor City, but due to the Welsh Premier League having a lower co-efficient, he was not rewarded for his incredible form with the European Golden Boot.​​​​​​​

7 Vyacheslav Zahovaiko (Estonia) | 26 hat-tricks

26 hat-tricks is impressive by any standards, as the Estonian scored 121 goals in his time with FC Flora in his homeland from 1999 to 2019. In 2006, he was the most efficient forward in front of goal with an average of 1.2 goals per game in the calendar year. To have a career that spans three decades, Zahovaiko is deserving of his flowers with his status as a club legend cemented firmly in the history books at FC Flora.​​​​​​​

6 Ali Mabkhout (UAE) | 27 hat-tricks

A prolific goalscorer, Al Jazira is the only team Mabkhout has played for in his career. 210 goals in 280 league games is sensational reading and the fans of the club will be gutted when he does eventually hang up his boots. Mabkhout has netted 17 trebles for the UAE Pro League side, while he has also bagged nine hat-tricks for his country.

It may be brushed over due to the fact he is once again a lesser-known name in the world of football, but to score almost 30 hat-tricks at any level is impressive. The majority of fans would struggle to do so in their local Sunday League!

5 Luis Suarez (Uruguay) | 30 hat-tricks

Suarez is sometimes overlooked for the goalscorer he was, especially while at Barcelona due to the brilliance of Lionel Messi stealing a lot of the spotlight. Bagging 30 hat-tricks over the course of his career shows just how good he was in front of goal. His time with Ajax, Liverpool and Barcelona brought so many goals along with his brilliant technical ability and will to win.

As already mentioned, another treble was added to Suarez's tally during the recent Gremio game. Like others on the list, he is still playing and still has the chance to catch up to the man in front of him on this list. Time is against him, but who would want to bet against the Uruguayan adding to his total?

4 Robert Lewandowski (Poland) | 31 hat-tricks

Lewandowski has the joint-most Bundesliga hat-tricks in a single season with five, the same number as Gomez who also features on this list. Not only that, but the Polish forward has netted a hat-trick for three different clubs in the Champions League with treble's coming for Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Barcelona. Having also scored six hat-tricks for his country, it is clear he can do it on an international level also.

As Kane is now seeing, playing for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga comes with a lot of opportunities to score and Lewandowski was the best around at converting them. He is the second-highest goalscorer in Bundesliga history with 312 goals, only behind Gerd Muller.

3 Ali Ashfaq (Maldives) | 35 hat-tricks

This is a name that many fans will be unfamiliar with as Ashfaq played a lot of his games in the Maldives, his home country. At several of the various clubs he played for, the forward managed to score more goals than the number of appearances he had made. There are only two players to have achieved more hat-tricks in the 21st century, and it's safe to say everyone knows who those players are, but which order to do they come in?

2 Lionel Messi (Argentina) | 57 hat-tricks

The man that scored 91 goals in a calendar year has to settle for only second place in this list, but it has to be said that 57 hat-tricks is absolute insanity. Messi has been a joy to watch over the years and statistics like this have almost become normal feeling, but for a man that spent most of his career on the right-wing to score three times in 57 different games is incredible.

The MLS is Messi's new home after he signed for Inter Miami in the summer transfer window, and the American game has never seen anything quite like the Argentine sensation. We would be amazed if this tally wasn't higher when the 36-year-old finally decides to hang up his boots.

1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) | 63 hat-tricks

Speaking of the brilliant achievement of Messi to reach 57 hat-tricks, Ronaldo has managed to keep a nice distance between himself and his biggest rival. Six more hat-tricks - with the majority coming for Real Madrid - could have been down to the fact he spent many years as the central striker, but whatever way you look at it, the Portugal international has run away with this crown.

It is no surprise either, as Ronaldo is the top goalscorer of all-time and will look to extend that record beyond reach in the final years of his career with Al Nassr, assuming he does finally call it quits in the coming years. With the superhuman nature of the forward, no one would be surprised to see him continue well into his 40s.