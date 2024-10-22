Scoring a hat-trick isn't an easy feat. Scoring three goals in a single match is a tremendous display of dominance and some elite strikers never manage to take home the match ball during their career. On the other hand, there are some players who manage to score plenty of hat-tricks throughout their time on the pitch.

Scoring them is one thing, but doing so while playing among Europe's top five leagues against the best defences in the world is something else entirely. Over the years, there have been a number of players who have bagged hat-trick after hat-trick while plying their trade in one of Europe's biggest divisions. Here are the 20 footballers with the most.

20 Players With the Most Hat-Tricks in Europe's Top Five Leagues Rank Player Number of hat-tricks 1 Cristiano Ronaldo 39 2 Lionel Messi 36 3 Robert Lewandowski 18 4 Luis Suarez 16 5 Harry Kane 14 6 Sergio Aguero 13 7 Mario Gomez 12 8 Edinson Cavani 12 9 Erling Haaland 11 10 Alan Shearer 11 11 Filippo Inzaghi 10 12 Thierry Henry 10 13 Kylian Mbappe 9 14 Giuseppe Signori 9 15 Robbie Fowler 9 16 Wissam Ben Yedder 9 17 Gonzalo Higuain 9 18 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 9 19 Roy Makaay 8 20 David Trezeguet 8

10 Alan Shearer

11 Hat-tricks

You don't become the Premier League's all-time leading goalscorer without bagging more than a few hat-tricks in your time and that's exactly what Alan Shearer did. Whether it was for Blackburn Rovers or Newcastle United, the Englishman was a goalscoring machine during his career. Named one of the best English finishers ever, he had a knack for finding the back of the net at a rate no one else could and scored 11 hat-tricks during his time in the Premier League.

While his record as the top flight's top scorer is safe for now, with Harry Kane moving to Bayern Munich in 2023, he doesn't have the most hat-tricks in the division's history, with someone beating him by one.

9 Erling Haaland

11 Hat-tricks

While he's still just 24 years old, Erling Haaland already has 11 hat-tricks to his name and it feels like a safe bet to assume he'll have a whole lot more when he eventually hangs his boots up. Bursting onto the scene at RB Salzburg, he began showing his potential as a world class striker at Borussia Dortmund and scored three hat-tricks in the Bundesliga.

His move to Manchester City in 2022 has seen him take things to a whole other level, though, and he's already scored eight hat-tricks in the Premier League. He's been in England for just over two years and only three players in history have bagged more in the division's history than him. He's got two already this season and there's a good chance he could have plenty more by May.

8 Edinson Cavani

12 Hat-tricks

Edinson Cavani represented several huge clubs during the prime of his career, including Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United. There was good reason for that too as the Uruguayan was extremely prolific in front of goal. Even now, at 37 years old, he's scoring for fun at Boca Juniors.

He may no longer be among Europe's top five leagues, but he spent the majority of his career plying his trade among them and scored 12 hat-tricks in the process. His time in France in particular saw him hit the back of the net at a blistering rate and in his day, there were few forwards quite like him.

7 Mario Gomez

12 Hat-tricks

Mario Gomez is a forward who isn't remembered as fondly as he perhaps should be for his exploits on a football pitch. The German spent almost his entire career playing among Europe's top five leagues and had tremendous success when doing so. He first demonstrated his elite ability in front of goal with Stuttgart, before earning a move to Bayern Munich which saw him become one of the best strikers in the world.

Spells at Fiorentina, Besikas, Wolfsburg and a return to Stuttgart followed and Gomez scored 333 goals throughout his club career. He also recorded 12 hat-tricks for his troubles and maintained a respectable goalscoring rate all the way to the end of his career, bagging seven goals in his final season as a football.

6 Sergio Aguero

13 Hat-tricks

While injuries towards the end of his run in England prevented him from climbing higher up the Premier League's all-time goalscoring chart, Sergio Aguero still managed to leave with the honour of scoring the most hat-tricks during his time in England. He has 13 in total, but 12 came during his tenure at the Etihad and there's no overstating how important he was to Manchester City during his time there.

He helped transform the team from perenial contenders to global powerhouses and is responsible for the single most iconic moment in Premier League history. His career was cut short shortly after his move to Barcelona and there's no telling how many more match balls he'd have taken home if he'd had the chance to play longer.

5 Harry Kane

14 Hat-tricks

At one time, it seemed inevitable that Harry Kane would break Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record. He'd already become Tottenham Hotspur's leading scorer and now tops the charts for England too. He'd scored eight hat-tricks in the English top flight and it seemed only a matter of time before he surpassed the former Newcastle United man.

A move to Germany changed that, but fortunately for Kane, he's still maintained his incredible form in front of goal for Bayern Munich. In fact, he might even be scoring at an even higher rate in the Bundesliga. While they aren't all recognised as hat-tricks in Germany due to very specific rules, the Englishman has bagged three or more goals in a league game on six occasions already for the Bavarians. He'll have far more than 14 career hat-tricks when all is said and done.

4 Luis Suarez

16 Hat-tricks

Narrowly ahead of Kane is former Liverpool and Barcelona man, Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan has always had a knack for getting beyond defenders and ruining goalkeepers' cleansheets. Whether it was with the Reds or the Catalan giants, he scored at an incredible rate and was prone to a few hat-tricks every now and then.

He demonstrated his ability in England, but it wasn't until his move to Spain that he truly excelled and alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar, he forged one of the most lethal trios in football history. Now playing in the United States with Inter Miami, it seems his time among Europe's top five leagues is closed for good. Still, 16 hat-tricks while playing there isn't bad at all.

3 Robert Lewandowski

18 Hat-tricks

From one former Barcelona striker to one of the side's current forwards, Robert Lewandowski has been defying the odds in front of goal for the majority of his career. First at Borussia Dortmund, then Bayern Munich and now the La Liga side, he just hasn't been able to stop scoring.

Not only is he the fastest player in history to score five goals in a single game of football, but he's also bagged 18 hat-tricks during his days among Europe's elite. He's 36 years old now and well beyond his prime, but the Polish talisman hasn't shown any signs of slowing down just yet. He's got 12 league goals in 10 appearances to kick off the 2024/25 campaign and could add more match balls to his tally yet.

2 Lionel Messi

36 Hat-tricks

Taking a huge leap up to second now with twice as many hat-tricks as Lewandowski in Europe's top five leagues, we have the greatest player of all-time, Lionel Messi. The Argentine has been nothing short of scintillating for nearly two decades now and is still conquering defences to this day. Having recently bagged two hat-tricks in the space of a week, Messi still has plenty of gas left in the tank and should add even more to his record before he calls it a day.

Having moved to Inter Miami in 2023, though, he won't be adding to the number of hat-tricks he's scored in Europe's top five leagues. With 36 under his belt, only one man has him beat.

1 Cristiano Ronaldo

39 Hat-tricks

If it isn't Messi topping one of these statistical records, more often than not, it's his greatest rival, Cristiano Ronaldo. That is the case here too as no one in history has scored more hat-tricks in Europe's top five leagues than the Portuguese sensation. Throughout his career, the forward spent time in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A. He scored for fun everywhere he went too and is no stranger to taking a match ball home.

He managed the feat on 39 occasions during his time among the best Europe has to offer. That's an astonishing feat and a testament to just how good he has been over the years. No one has scored more hat-tricks than he has in the 21st century either. He's still scoring with ease at Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. He may never play in one of Europe's top five leagues again, but he can hold his head high knowing he left with this incredible record that won't be broken anytime soon.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 22/10/2024.