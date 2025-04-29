Thousands of people travelled to England’s capital, London, on Sunday to witness one of the country’s greatest events: the London Marathon. But how did nine former footballers – including John Terry and Jack Wilshere – get on in the scorching heat?

An incredible achievement for those who took part, some spectators took up the art of celebrity-spotting – and there were a handful of former footballers that were seen running alongside thousands of runners past some of London’s biggest landmarks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The quickest marathon run by a former footballer was Arjen Robben – it took him two hours and 57 minutes.

From a plethora of personal best running times to a Guinness World Record being beaten – courtesy of David Wetherill, who finished the fastest marathon on crutches (male) in 5:59:05 – how did the nine ex-footballers perform?

The likes of Steve Sidwell and Leonardo Bonucci ran the 26.2 miler