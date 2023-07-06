There are a number of key skills that most footballers will need to possess if they're to stand any chance of succeeding in the beautiful game.

Players are expected to possess the ability to dribble with the ball at their feet, complete long-distance passes and header the ball at a decent level.

Some footballers, though, have a signature move in their locker that helps them stand out among their competitors and gives them a slight advantage.

When times get hard, there's a secret weapon for them to fall back on which more often than not brings successful results.

Whether it's a specific type of skill, a flashy move or an effective set-piece method, there have been a number of players that possess a certain x-factor that opponents just can't handle, and here are eight great examples.

8 Ronaldinho - Elastico

To this day, we're yet to see a footballer with more pizazz and style than Ronaldinho.

The former Barcelona man had bags of tricks and was regularly stealing the show with his incredible moves, but none were more synonymous with the Brazilian than the elastico.

While he didn't invent the move himself, Ronaldinho perfected it and there wasn't a footballer on the planet that could defend it.

Essentially moving the ball in one direction, allowing opponents to think he's going to dribble it one way, before smoothly pulling it across his body with the outside of his foot in almost the same motion, the elastico was a defender's nightmare and for good reason.

There were many moves that Ronaldinho used over the years as he tortured defenders with an arsenal of silky skills, the likes of which we'd never seen before and have rarely seen since, but the elastico is easily the one he returned to the most and is the signature move that has become synonymous with the Barcelona legend.

7 Rory Delap - Long throw

For a time, children all over England would shout 'Rory Delap!' when they were throwing a football, and there's a reason for that.

The former Stoke City midfielder had one hell of a throw on him, and he regularly utilized it as a weapon whenever his sides had a throw-in near the opposition box.

Premier League teams just didn't know how to defend against it, and a throw-in for Stoke was comparable to a corner for just about everyone else, with Delap racking up a number of assists from his long throws into the penalty area.

The now 46-year-old was a javelin champion during his days at school, so it's no surprise he managed to utilize the skill once he broke into football and turn it into a secret weapon. Delap's long throw was that devastatingly effective that opposing teams would come up with underhanded ways to try and interfere with the move.

Some great examples would be Hull City's Dean Windass warming up very close to Delap, restricting his movement as he prepared to take the throw-in and West Ham United's decision to place extra advertising boards in the areas that the former midfielder would use again to restrict his movement as he unleashed his signature move.

It's a testament to just how deadly his throw was, that former Hull goalkeeper Boaz Myhill once cleared the ball out for a corner, rather than fire it into touch and risk giving away a throw-in to Stoke.

6 Johan Cruyff - The Cruyff Turn

When you have a particular move named after you, it's safe to say you truly mastered it.

Throughout his career, Johan Cruyff terrorised defenders with his signature move, the Cruyff Turn, and it quickly became synonymous with him.

Acting as though he was about to make a pass, the former Ajax man would then stop the ball quickly with his foot, before dragging it back behind him as he spun the men marking him, more often than not leaving them in the dust.

As the years go by, it's easy for football to forget about some of its greats, with younger generations all too unaware of their contributions to the game, but the Cruyff turn has ensured that the Dutch star will live on in the minds of fans all over the world for a long time, with many still trying the move every day, even at a grassroots level.

5 Rene Higuita - The Scorpion Kick

One of the most absurd signature moves in the history of football, Rene Higuita's Scorpion Kick has to be seen to be believed.

The move takes an awful lot of nerve to even attempt, and any outfield player attempting it would have to be brave, but for a goalkeeper like Higuita, it was fearless.

When Colombia faced England at Wembley in 1995 and a stray cross worked its way to the goalkeeper, it looked like a routine catch was on the horizon for him, but he decided to deal with it in the most fashionable way possible.

Things could have gone very differently, but his acrobatic save, diving forward and bringing his feet up behind him to clear the ball worked a treat and left a long-lasting impression on everyone watching. Fans still talk about the move to this day, a testament to just how impressive it was.

Higuita was a unique goalkeeper, with a finisher's touch also in his arsenal. The Colombian scored 43 goals during his career, the fifth most of any goalkeeper ever, including one effort that he struck from inside his own penalty area, and while that would be the most significant attribute talked about for most shot-stoppers, it's a true testament to just how wild and memorable the Scorpion Kick was that fans very rarely talk of his excellent goalscoring record these days, and instead focus on the outrageous move he tried out almost 30 years ago.

4 Diego Maradona - The Maradona Turn

One of the greatest players of all time, Diego Maradona was as skilled and as silky on the ball as anyone, and the Maradona Turn was proof of that.

Completing a 360-degree spin over the ball while continuing to keep control of it, the Argentine regularly used the signature move to fly past opponents, and it continues to be emulated by children all over the world to this day.

The former Napoli man was a highly controversial figure during his football career, but despite his issues, there's no denying just how breathtaking he was to watch on the pitch.

While to England fans, he's become more known for another signature move, that pesky Hand of God, the handball goal he scored to eliminate the Three Lions from the World Cup in 1986, there's no taking away just how impressive the Maradona Turn is and the fact it's been used by the likes of Zinedine Zidane in the subsequent years shows how truly effective the move is.

3 Antonin Panenka - The Panenka

Trying an audacious chip in a game is pretty brave, doing it in a penalty shootout to win your country the European Championship is borderline crazy, but Antonin Panenka did it, sealing Czechoslovakia's European triumph in the most incredible of ways.

All penalties require nerves of steel, but the Panenka takes those nerves to a whole other level. Rather than just picking a spot and hoping it goes in as so many penalty takers do, the move sees the taker look to score in the most audacious of ways, cheekily chipping the ball down the middle of the goal. When it comes off, it's as cool and calm as a footballer will ever look, but when it goes wrong, as we saw after John Bostock attempted it during Notts County's penalty shootout against Chesterfield, it can leave you with egg on your face.

We've seen a number of all-time greats use the move in the years since Panenka created it, including Andrea Pirlo in a penalty shootout against England in Euros 2012, but the move is still named after the Czechoslovakian for a reason.

He was the first, and as a result, the move will always be associated with him.

2 Kerlon - Seal Dribble

One of the most outrageous bits of showboating, Kerlon's Seal Dribble is an unbelievable bit of skill and quickly became known as the Brazilian's signature move.

Flying past defenders, Kerlon would control the ball with his head, in the ultimate example of showboating.

Opposition players hated the move, though, deeming it disrespectful and as you can see from the video above, they regularly resorted to dirty tactics in an attempt to get the ball off of him.

After eight goals in seven games for Brazil's U20 side, Kerlon didn't have the career that many quite thought he would when he first burst onto the scene, and he never actually managed to play for the national team's senior side, but with the seal dribble still firmly etched into the memory of long-time football fans, he's ensured that he'll live on in the memory of the game long after he's hung his boots up for good.

1 Mesut Ozil - Bounce Shot

One of the best creative midfielders of the 21st century, Mesut Ozil was a master at innovation and there was no finer example than the Bounce Shot he became synonymous with.

The technique, which would see the German drive the ball hard into the ground, resulting in it bouncing up either towards goal or in the direction of a teammate made it difficult for opposition players to judge and defend against.

Goalkeepers had no answer for it, and it quickly became one of the most impressive techniques used by a player in decades.